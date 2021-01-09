Dubai Islamic Bank P J S C : is Ready For The New

The largest Islamic Bank in the country today unveiled its new positioning - #ReadyForTheNew, which is based on the financial pioneer's long-term vision to be the most progressive Islamic financial institution in the world.

The positioning reflects the nature of the ever-evolving new world of today and is ably supported by a redefined purpose and a fresh set of values which emphasize simplicity and convenience whilst keeping customers and clients in the forefront.

'Yes, undoubtedly, 2020 was a challenging year for all of us. But it is now over,' said Dr. Adnan Chilwan, Group Chief Executive Officer of DIB. 'We need to move ahead, look beyond, into the future, which is filled with an abundance of opportunities and endless possibilities. Our positioning is based on this very thought - to be ready for the new. New challenges to overcome and new milestones to achieve'

'#ReadyForTheNew is more than a tagline or positioning - it is a pledge, a promise - it is the new norm for us at DIB. Such new approaches necessitate the need for a new way of thinking, a new way of conducting ourselves, and certainly a new way of working. The DIB of 2021 and beyond is all about this new attitude', he added.

DIB has been constantly providing digitally intelligent banking solutions to its customers on regular intervals, a driving force behind its steady growth over the last few years. From being a home-grown, UAE-based brand, with today, a footprint across seven geographies around the globe, DIB has stuck to its core strategy by aligning its positioning to that of the country - towards the future, towards the next 50.

Explaining this new era of banking for DIB, Dr. Chilwan added: 'This is a changed world - driven almost entirely by the fourth industrial revolution, which is a digital journey connecting human behaviour to the Internet of Things. The events of 2020 have massively expedited this shift and it is therefore incumbent on us as a leading Islamic bank to redress the role we play in society and the day-to-day lives of our customers.'

A campaign will be rolled out in the days to follow to communicate and detail the new positioning to all customers and stakeholders as well as the market at large.