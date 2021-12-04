Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Arab Emirates
  4. Dubai Financial Market
  5. Dubai Islamic Bank P.J.S.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIB   AED000201015

DUBAI ISLAMIC BANK P.J.S.C.

(DIB)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dubai Islamic Bank P J S C : selects 50 UAE nationals for career progression as it celebrates the 50th anniversary of the UAE

12/04/2021 | 11:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), the largest Islamic bank in the UAE and the second largest Islamic bank in the world, today announced it has identified 50 UAE nationals for career progression, including promotion. The decision will see them rewarded with key roles in the organization, providing them with the skills and opportunity to become tomorrow's industry leaders.

The initiative marks the UAE's 50th year, is in line with the Government and Dubai Islamic Bank's Emiratization agenda and further reinforces the bank's award-winning efforts in developing, retaining, and empowering local talent. DIB has repeatedly shown itself to be a strong advocate for Emiratis looking to join the private sector and is closely aligned with the UAE's 'Projects of the 50'.

As the UAE leadership continues to introduce more progressive legislations, and initiatives to strengthen the nation's human capital DIB is leading the charge towards ensuring that Emirati talent is empowered to reach their full potential.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr. Adnan Chilwan, Dubai Islamic Bank's Group Chief Executive Officer, said; "On the unique occasion of the UAE's Golden Jubilee we have decided to celebrate this special event by promoting 50 UAE nationals from within our workforce.

"Those selected for promotion work across a diverse range of job levels and departments and have shown themselves to be exceptional performers with significant future career potential.

"Our goal is to create the profession's next generation of leaders and DIB's longstanding legacy of supporting the personal and professional development of UAE Nationals has resulted in numerous Emiratis securing leadership positions within the bank."

Recognized as an 'Employer of Choice' amongst Emiratis, it has successfully cultivated a diverse and inclusive work environment that offers outstanding prospects for UAE Nationals. Significant emphasis is placed on providing tailored on-the-job training and this approach has seen the bank successfully create a cohort of highly qualified, skilled, and competent Emiratis. Unlike some employers DIB emphasizes the importance of creating meaningful job opportunities for Emiratis rather than focusing just on the number of UAE nationals they recruit.

The Bank's approach to recruitment also differs in that it has chosen to distance itself from the traditional quantitative method of recruiting UAE nationals to a more a targeted, qualitative approach that looks identify the career potential of individual employees in key roles.

DIB strongly believes the private sector, specifically banking, offers Emirati's career opportunities to grow and learn and has made significant efforts to promote its Emiratization agenda despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

DIB's Emiratization strategy has proven to be a successful driver for future growth and through initiatives such as this it hopes to inspire other Emiratis to consider an engaging and dynamic career at the Bank.

Disclaimer

Dubai Islamic Bank PJSC published this content on 05 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2021 04:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DUBAI ISLAMIC BANK P.J.S.C.
12/04DUBAI ISLAMIC BANK P J S C : selects 50 UAE nationals for career progression as it celebra..
PU
10/27Dubai Islamic Bank P.J.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mon..
CI
10/27Dubai Islamic Bank Nine Months 2021 Group Financial Results
PU
10/27Financial statements for the 3rd QTR of 2021
PU
10/27Press release regarding financial results for the 3rd QTR of 2021
PU
10/13EMIRATISATION : Dubai Islamic Bank proud to be creating a new generation of leaders
AQ
08/31Dubai Islamic Bank plans dollar senior sukuk - sources
RE
08/29Dubai developer Limitless set to agree third debt restructuring deal
RE
08/05DUBAI ISLAMIC BANK P J S C : DIB increases Foreign Ownership to 40%
PU
07/28Dubai Islamic Bank P.J.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DUBAI ISLAMIC BANK P.J.S.C.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 9 539 M 2 597 M 2 597 M
Net income 2021 3 924 M 1 069 M 1 069 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
Yield 2021 4,93%
Capitalization 37 292 M 10 153 M 10 155 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,91x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,82x
Nbr of Employees 0
Free-Float 65,3%
Chart DUBAI ISLAMIC BANK P.J.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Dubai Islamic Bank P.J.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUBAI ISLAMIC BANK P.J.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 5,16 AED
Average target price 6,00 AED
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adnan Abdul Shakoor Chilwan Group Chief Executive Officer
John Macedo Chief Financial Officer
Mohammad Ibrahim Abdul Rahman Al-Shaibani Chairman
Obaid K. Mohammed Rashed Al-Shamsi Chief Operating Officer
Sami Al Awadi Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DUBAI ISLAMIC BANK P.J.S.C.11.93%10 153
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-5.63%157 266
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.28.31%74 033
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK8.94%62 948
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-8.74%53 717
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED19.07%53 417