Dubai Islamic Bank P J S C : selects 50 UAE nationals for career progression as it celebrates the 50th anniversary of the UAE

Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), the largest Islamic bank in the UAE and the second largest Islamic bank in the world, today announced it has identified 50 UAE nationals for career progression, including promotion. The decision will see them rewarded with key roles in the organization, providing them with the skills and opportunity to become tomorrow's industry leaders.

The initiative marks the UAE's 50th year, is in line with the Government and Dubai Islamic Bank's Emiratization agenda and further reinforces the bank's award-winning efforts in developing, retaining, and empowering local talent. DIB has repeatedly shown itself to be a strong advocate for Emiratis looking to join the private sector and is closely aligned with the UAE's 'Projects of the 50'.

As the UAE leadership continues to introduce more progressive legislations, and initiatives to strengthen the nation's human capital DIB is leading the charge towards ensuring that Emirati talent is empowered to reach their full potential.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr. Adnan Chilwan, Dubai Islamic Bank's Group Chief Executive Officer, said; "On the unique occasion of the UAE's Golden Jubilee we have decided to celebrate this special event by promoting 50 UAE nationals from within our workforce.

"Those selected for promotion work across a diverse range of job levels and departments and have shown themselves to be exceptional performers with significant future career potential.

"Our goal is to create the profession's next generation of leaders and DIB's longstanding legacy of supporting the personal and professional development of UAE Nationals has resulted in numerous Emiratis securing leadership positions within the bank."

Recognized as an 'Employer of Choice' amongst Emiratis, it has successfully cultivated a diverse and inclusive work environment that offers outstanding prospects for UAE Nationals. Significant emphasis is placed on providing tailored on-the-job training and this approach has seen the bank successfully create a cohort of highly qualified, skilled, and competent Emiratis. Unlike some employers DIB emphasizes the importance of creating meaningful job opportunities for Emiratis rather than focusing just on the number of UAE nationals they recruit.

The Bank's approach to recruitment also differs in that it has chosen to distance itself from the traditional quantitative method of recruiting UAE nationals to a more a targeted, qualitative approach that looks identify the career potential of individual employees in key roles.

DIB strongly believes the private sector, specifically banking, offers Emirati's career opportunities to grow and learn and has made significant efforts to promote its Emiratization agenda despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

DIB's Emiratization strategy has proven to be a successful driver for future growth and through initiatives such as this it hopes to inspire other Emiratis to consider an engaging and dynamic career at the Bank.