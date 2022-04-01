Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Dubber Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DUB   AU000000DUB3

DUBBER CORPORATION LIMITED

(DUB)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/01 01:10:53 am EDT
1.26 AUD   +0.40%
04:33aDUBBER : Application for quotation of securities - DUB
PU
03/29DUBBER : Notification regarding unquoted securities - DUB
PU
03/22Nuuday Selects Dubber Corporation Limited for Call Recording and Voice Ai
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dubber : Application for quotation of securities - DUB

04/01/2022 | 04:33am EDT
Application for quotation of +securitiesAnnouncement Summary

Entity name



DUBBER CORPORATION LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday April 01, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

Issue date

DUB

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

85,352

01/04/2022

be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementApplication for quotation of +securities

1 / 8

Application for quotation of +securitiesPart 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of entity

DUBBER CORPORATION LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code DUB

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 1/4/2022

Registration number 64089145424

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 8

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:



+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 8

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B



Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

DUBAAH : OPTION EXPIRING 31-MAR-2025 EX NIL

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

DUB : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options

The first date the options were

The last date the options were

that were exercised or other

exercised or other +convertible

exercised or other +convertible

+convertible securities that were

securities were converted

securities were converted

converted

1/4/2022

1/4/2022

85,352

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Issue date 1/4/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 8

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted



85,352

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities ZEPOS - employee incentive

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted 1.250000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 8

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Dubber Corporation Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 08:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
