  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DCT   US2641201064

DUCK CREEK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(DCT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-21 pm EDT
18.98 USD   +0.05%
08:30aDuck Creek Earns Three XCelent Awards from Celent
GL
03/17Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/13Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Duck Creek Earns Three XCelent Awards from Celent

03/22/2023 | 08:30am EDT
In its highest-ranking category, Celent names Duck Creek Policy a Luminary in the analyst firm’s most recent Technical Capabilities Matrix

Boston, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies, the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, has earned three XCelent awards for Advanced Technology, Breadth of Functionality, and Customer Base and Support in Celent’s report, Policy Administration Systems: P&C Insurance, North America, 2023. Celent is a leading global research and advisory firm focused on technology, and the report provides an overview of the policy administration systems available for property and casualty insurance carriers.

The report provides an overview of the functionality, customer bases, lines of business, technology, implementation, pricing, and support of a broad spectrum of systems and vendors. Duck Creek’s positioning is an outcome of its continuous investment in modernizing and scaling its cloud-based SaaS (software-as-a-service) solution. Duck Creek Policy offers insurers full policy lifecycle solutions with features and functions that are deployable within Microsoft Azure.

“We are proud to be recognized for our full policy lifecycle solutions by Celent and to earn their highest marks in the Technical Capabilities Matrix for our advanced technology and breadth of functionality,” said Andy Yohn, VP of Product Strategy, Duck Creek Technologies. “Duck Creek Policy is specifically designed to help insurers scale and accelerate their strategic policy goals, whether that’s advancing their speed to market, personalizing the customer or consumer experience, and easing end-to-end workflows.”

One of the report’s co-authors Donald Light, Director in Celent’s North America Property/Casualty Practice, commented, “Duck Creek Policy reflects a continuing investment in usability, with well-designed screens for business users. The system can be integrated with a variety of data sources and analytics solutions. Duck Creek Policy offers insurers a full set of features and functions, deployable in Azure, with a growing ecosystem of solutions and implementation partners.”

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and Twitter.


Analyst Recommendations on DUCK CREEK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 334 M - -
Net income 2023 -9,40 M - -
Net cash 2023 275 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -304x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 522 M 2 522 M -
EV / Sales 2023 6,72x
EV / Sales 2024 5,98x
Nbr of Employees 1 883
Free-Float 68,3%
Chart DUCK CREEK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUCK CREEK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 18,98 $
Average target price 18,00 $
Spread / Average Target -5,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael A. Jackowski Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin R. Rhodes Chief Financial Officer
Jason A. Wright Chairman
Nagesawaran Vaidyanathan Chief Technology Officer
Eugene van Biert Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DUCK CREEK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.57.51%2 522
MICROSOFT CORPORATION14.16%2 037 965
SYNOPSYS INC.17.25%57 016
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.29.41%56 739
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE11.96%53 084
SEA LIMITED53.49%44 860
