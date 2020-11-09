Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Duck Creek Technologies, Inc.    DCT

DUCK CREEK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(DCT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Duck Creek Technologies Announces Proposed Secondary Offering of Common Stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/09/2020 | 07:54am EST

Boston, MA, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCT) (“Duck Creek”), a provider of SaaS-delivered enterprise software to the property & casualty (“P&C”) insurance industry, announced today that certain of its stockholders have commenced an underwritten public offering of 8,000,000 shares of Duck Creek’s common stock. Additionally, the selling stockholders expect to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,200,000 additional shares of Duck Creek’s common stock. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed.

Duck Creek is not selling any shares in the offering and will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale.

J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and BofA Securities are serving as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1, including a prospectus, which is preliminary and subject to completion, relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Before you invest, you should read that prospectus and other documents Duck Creek has filed with the SEC for more complete information about Duck Creek and this proposed offering. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained, when available, for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained for free from the offices of J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY, 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 Wall Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or BofA Securities, Inc., Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255 or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

About Duck Creek

Duck Creek Technologies is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and General insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company’s enterprise Software-as-a-Service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek’s functionally-rich solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures which contain “forward-looking statements.”  You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “believes” and “expects.” Forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the size and timing of the proposed secondary offering, are based on Duck Creek’s current expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in Duck Creek's registration statement on Form S-1, as it may be amended from time to time, and Duck Creek’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, including under the caption “Risk Factors,” and Duck Creek’s subsequent filings with the SEC.  Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Duck Creek undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable laws.

Investor Contact:
Brian Denyeau
ICR
646-266-1251
Brian.denyeau@icrinc.com

Media Contact:
Paul Rechichi
Racepoint Global
617 624 3295
prechichi@racepointglobal.com

Sam A. Shay
Duck Creek Technologies
857 201 5784
sam.shay@duckcreek.com

Sam A. Shay
Duck Creek Technologies
+1 (857) 201-5784
sam.shay@duckcreek.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DUCK CREEK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
07:54aDUCK CREEK TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Proposed Secondary Offering of Common Stock
AQ
07:54aDuck Creek Technologies Announces Proposed Secondary Offering of Common Stock
GL
11/03DUCK CREEK TECHNOLOGIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
10/20DUCK CREEK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, F..
AQ
10/20DUCK CREEK : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/20DUCK CREEK TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Fin..
AQ
10/20Duck Creek Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Fi..
GL
10/07DUCK CREEK TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal ..
AQ
10/07Duck Creek Technologies Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal..
GL
08/20DUCK CREEK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unre..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 249 M - -
Net income 2021 -32,6 M - -
Net cash 2021 391 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -189x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 173 M 6 173 M -
EV / Sales 2021 23,3x
EV / Sales 2022 19,5x
Nbr of Employees 1 405
Free-Float 39,4%
Chart DUCK CREEK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUCK CREEK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 50,20 $
Last Close Price 47,18 $
Spread / Highest target 16,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael A. Jackowski Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason A. Wright Chairman
Matthew Foster Chief Operating Officer
Vincent A. Chippari Chief Financial Officer
Anirban Dey Chief Product & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUCK CREEK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.00%6 173
MICROSOFT CORPORATION41.86%1 691 434
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.635.02%142 242
SEA LIMITED364.42%91 105
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC64.68%49 387
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE5.22%47 787
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group