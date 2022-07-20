Log in
DUCK CREEK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(DCT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-20 pm EDT
14.51 USD   +4.61%
05:26pDuck Creek Technologies Chief Strategy Officer Eva Harris Departs
MT
05:24pDUCK CREEK TECHNOLOGIES : Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers - Form 8-K
PU
05:14pDUCK CREEK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
Duck Creek Technologies : Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers - Form 8-K

07/20/2022 | 05:24pm EDT
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 14, 2022
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc.
(Exact name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)
Delaware
001-39449
84-3723837
(State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation)
(Commission File Number)
(IRS Employer Identification No.)

22 Boston Wharf Rd., Floor 10
Boston, Massachusetts
02210
(Address of Principal Executive Offices)
(Zip Code)

Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code:(949)214-1000

Not Applicable
(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:


Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)


Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)


Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))


Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading
Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, $0.01 par value
DCT
NASDAQ Global Select Market
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§ 230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§ 240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company ☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 5.02(b)
Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.
Eva Harris, Chief Strategy Officer of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (the "Company"), departed from the Company effective July 19, 2022, as a result of the decision to eliminate her position. In connection with her departure, Ms. Harris is entitled to separation payments and benefits set forth in her employment agreement with the Company (filed as Exhibit 10.4 to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended February 28, 2022), subject to her signing the standard release attached as an exhibit to her employment agreement.

SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned thereunto duly authorized.
DUCK CREEK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Date: July 20, 2022
By:
/s/ Kevin R. Rhodes
Name: Kevin R. Rhodes
Title: Chief Financial Officer


Disclaimer

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 21:23:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
