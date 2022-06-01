Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DCT   US2641201064

DUCK CREEK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(DCT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/31 04:00:01 pm EDT
18.57 USD   -3.28%
08:30aDuck Creek Technologies Joins Microsoft Azure Marketplace
AQ
05/31Akur8 Partners with Duck Creek Technologies to Offer Fully Integrated, Best-in-Class Pricing Software Solutions to P&C Carriers
BU
05/26Duck Creek's Advanced Technology and Breadth of Functionality Highlighted by Celent
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Duck Creek Technologies Joins Microsoft Azure Marketplace

06/01/2022 | 08:31am EDT
Microsoft Azure customers worldwide may access Duck Creek OnDemand and leverage the company’s cloud-based capabilities to remain agile, intelligent and evergreen

Boston, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT), a leading, global technology solutions provider to the property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry, today announces the availability of Duck Creek OnDemand, its cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution, in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. P&C insurance carriers with an existing Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC) may fully utilize newly contracted Duck Creek OnDemand spend to contribute to their Azure commitment. Duck Creek offers policy, rating, billing, claims, producer, insights, distribution management, and industry content solutions in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, and all solution purchases will be conveniently billed through one single Microsoft Invoice.

By joining the Microsoft Azure Marketplace as a seller, Duck Creek expands its reach to help more P&C insurance businesses leverage cloud-based SaaS solutions to redefine their customer experiences and deliver game-changing results. “Duck Creek is proud to advance our partnership with Microsoft because they really understand enterprise and Azure offers Duck Creek the security, scalability and capability to bring modern innovations to the P&C industry,” said Mike Jackowski, CEO of Duck Creek. “By launching our solutions through their Azure Marketplace, we are empowering our customers – current and future – to use low-code technology that easily integrates across our vast partner ecosystem to drive results.”

“Major P&C insurance companies turn to Duck Creek to optimize the entire end-to-end insurance lifecycle, accelerate product go-to-market initiatives, and deliver an engaging and optimized experience.  Our team at Microsoft has found strong alignment and great value in working closely with Duck Creek as a partner and we are thrilled to welcome them as a seller in the Azure Marketplace,” said Paul Maher, General Manager, Commercial Marketplace Services at Microsoft.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.duckcreek.com/duck-creek-technologies-joins-microsoft-azure-marketplace-video/

 

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

 

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT) is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and general insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company’s enterprise software-as-a-service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek’s functionally-rich solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 303 M - -
Net income 2022 -12,5 M - -
Net cash 2022 369 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -212x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 461 M 2 461 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,90x
EV / Sales 2023 5,98x
Nbr of Employees 1 653
Free-Float 71,6%
Managers and Directors
Michael A. Jackowski Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin R. Rhodes Chief Financial Officer
Jason A. Wright Chairman
Nagesawaran Vaidyanathan Chief Technology & Product Officer
Eugene van Biert Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DUCK CREEK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-38.33%2 461
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-19.16%2 033 325
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-25.09%55 099
SYNOPSYS INC.-13.38%48 828
SEA LIMITED-63.05%46 268
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-53.49%45 078