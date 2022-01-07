Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DCT   US2641201064

DUCK CREEK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(DCT)
  Report
Duck Creek Technologies to Participate at the Needham Virtual Growth Conference

01/07/2022 | 08:01am EST
BOSTON, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCT) (“Duck Creek”), a provider of SaaS-delivered enterprise software to the property & casualty (“P&C”) insurance industry, announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Michael Jackowski, and Chief Financial Officer, Vincent Chippari, will present at the Needham Virtual Growth Conference.

The Duck Creek presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Duck Creek investor relations website at https://ir.duckcreek.com/. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time.

About Duck Creek

Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT) is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and General insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company’s enterprise Software-as-a-Service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek’s functionally rich solutions are available on a stand-alone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit duckcreek.com

Investor Contact:
Brian Denyeau
ICR
646-266-1251
Brian.denyeau@icrinc.com

Media Contact:
Paul Rechichi
Racepoint Global
617 624 3295
prechichi@racepointglobal.com

Drake Manning
Duck Creek Technologies
860 877 3609
drake.manning@duckcreek.com


Analyst Recommendations on DUCK CREEK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 302 M - -
Net income 2022 -17,7 M - -
Net cash 2022 328 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -236x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 726 M 3 726 M -
EV / Sales 2022 11,3x
EV / Sales 2023 9,85x
Nbr of Employees 1 653
Free-Float 71,5%
Technical analysis trends DUCK CREEK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 27,78 $
Average target price 40,10 $
Spread / Average Target 44,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael A. Jackowski Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vincent A. Chippari Chief Financial Officer
Jason A. Wright Chairman
Nagesawaran Vaidyanathan Chief Technology & Product Officer
Matthew Foster Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DUCK CREEK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-7.74%3 726
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-6.67%2 356 605
SEA LIMITED-13.83%108 319
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-17.71%79 301
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-6.93%72 394
SYNOPSYS INC.-6.39%52 932