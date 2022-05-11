Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DCT   US2641201064

DUCK CREEK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(DCT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/10 04:00:00 pm EDT
15.68 USD   -1.07%
08:31aDuck Creek Transitions Distinguished Programs from On-prem to Cloud-native SaaS Solution
GL
04/28Duck Creek Technologies Hosts Inaugural One Duck Creek Diversity Summit
GL
04/28Duck Creek Technologies Hosts Inaugural One Duck Creek Diversity Summit
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Duck Creek Transitions Distinguished Programs from On-prem to Cloud-native SaaS Solution

05/11/2022 | 08:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Duck Creek OnDemand allows the insurance program manager to increase their agility and automation

Boston, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT), a leading, global technology solutions provider to the property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry, announces a successful go-live with Distinguished Partners for the migration from on-prem to a cloud-native software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution. Duck Creek OnDemand enables Distinguished Programs to achieve business agility, increase automation and establish a foundation for growth with an evergreen technology solution.

Distinguished Programs has worked with Duck Creek’s policy platform for many years and with the collaborative engagement of EY and Duck Creek, they made the decision to move to the cloud-based infrastructure. So far, Distinguished Programs has successfully built out their Primary Hospitality Package (Property and GL) as well as Auto for all 50 states, including MA, in Duck Creek OnDemand. The insurance program manager also plans to have incremental releases for the next two years to transition all on-prem programs as well as those on other legacy platforms to the cloud.

“For years, we have partnered well with Distinguished Programs using our on-prem software,” says Eugene Van Biert, Chief Operating Officer at Duck Creek Technologies, “and we get excited when our clients recognize the value that can be created when transitioning to our cloud-based infrastructure. Distinguished Programs has demonstrated their commitment to innovation by investing in Duck Creek’s market-leading SaaS capabilities.”

“The move to Duck Creek OnDemand directly supports our growth goals here at Distinguished,” says Erica Stoller, Chief Information Officer at Distinguished Programs. “We are migrating all existing products to the cloud solution, as well as new products and programs. The Duck Creek solution allows for the speed to market we are looking for, along with improved maintainability.”

“This is an important milestone for Distinguished Programs and Duck Creek Technologies,” said Laura Ford, EY Principal, FSO Americas Alliance and Platform Leader. “Innovative progress is critical for our industry and the more we can bring game-changing technology solutions to modernize the practices and optimize customer experience, the entire ecosystem can scale more effectively.”

 

About Distinguished Programs

Distinguished Programs is a leading national insurance Program Manager providing specialized insurance programs to brokers and agents with specific expertise in Real Estate, Community Associations, Hotels, and Restaurants. Property and liability products are distributed through a national network of agents and brokers. Serving the same core markets and partnering with the most stable and reputable carriers, Distinguished Programs' high-limit umbrella programs remain the clear choice in its areas of specialty for superior coverage, competitive pricing, and attentive service. Through thoughtful innovation, stemming back to 1995, Distinguished Programs fosters growth and opportunities for its brokers, carriers, and employees. www.distinguished.com.

 

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT) is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and general insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company’s enterprise software-as-a-service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek’s functionally-rich solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.


All news about DUCK CREEK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
08:31aDuck Creek Transitions Distinguished Programs from On-prem to Cloud-native SaaS Solutio..
GL
04/28Duck Creek Technologies Hosts Inaugural One Duck Creek Diversity Summit
GL
04/28Duck Creek Technologies Hosts Inaugural One Duck Creek Diversity Summit
GL
04/25Benjamin Dulieu Joins Duck Creek as Chief Information Security Officer
AQ
04/25Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. Appoints Benjamin Dulieu as Chief Information Security Of..
CI
04/20Through a Partnership with DataOne Software, Duck Creek Provides Vehicle Data for Insur..
GL
04/20Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. Announces That DataOne Software Has Become the Newest Mem..
CI
04/19GhostDraft Partners with Duck Creek Technologies, Offering Insurers Integrated and Powe..
AQ
04/11Duck Creek Welcomes Jess Keeney as Chief Product Officer
AQ
04/11Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. Appoints Jess Keeney as Chief Product Officer
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DUCK CREEK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 302 M - -
Net income 2022 -12,8 M - -
Net cash 2022 372 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -171x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 078 M 2 078 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,64x
EV / Sales 2023 4,88x
Nbr of Employees 1 653
Free-Float 71,6%
Chart DUCK CREEK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUCK CREEK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 15,68 $
Average target price 27,30 $
Spread / Average Target 74,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael A. Jackowski Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin R. Rhodes Chief Financial Officer
Jason A. Wright Chairman
Nagesawaran Vaidyanathan Chief Technology & Product Officer
Eugene van Biert Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DUCK CREEK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-47.92%2 078
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-19.87%2 015 599
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-27.21%52 563
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-52.53%46 009
SYNOPSYS INC.-26.59%41 415
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-24.24%38 929