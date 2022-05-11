Duck Creek Transitions Distinguished Programs from On-prem to Cloud-native SaaS Solution

Duck Creek OnDemand allows the insurance program manager to increase their agility and automation

Boston, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT), a leading, global technology solutions provider to the property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry, announces a successful go-live with Distinguished Partners for the migration from on-prem to a cloud-native software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution. Duck Creek OnDemand enables Distinguished Programs to achieve business agility, increase automation and establish a foundation for growth with an evergreen technology solution.

Distinguished Programs has worked with Duck Creek’s policy platform for many years and with the collaborative engagement of EY and Duck Creek, they made the decision to move to the cloud-based infrastructure. So far, Distinguished Programs has successfully built out their Primary Hospitality Package (Property and GL) as well as Auto for all 50 states, including MA, in Duck Creek OnDemand. The insurance program manager also plans to have incremental releases for the next two years to transition all on-prem programs as well as those on other legacy platforms to the cloud.

“For years, we have partnered well with Distinguished Programs using our on-prem software,” says Eugene Van Biert, Chief Operating Officer at Duck Creek Technologies, “and we get excited when our clients recognize the value that can be created when transitioning to our cloud-based infrastructure. Distinguished Programs has demonstrated their commitment to innovation by investing in Duck Creek’s market-leading SaaS capabilities.”

“The move to Duck Creek OnDemand directly supports our growth goals here at Distinguished,” says Erica Stoller, Chief Information Officer at Distinguished Programs. “We are migrating all existing products to the cloud solution, as well as new products and programs. The Duck Creek solution allows for the speed to market we are looking for, along with improved maintainability.”

“This is an important milestone for Distinguished Programs and Duck Creek Technologies,” said Laura Ford, EY Principal, FSO Americas Alliance and Platform Leader. “Innovative progress is critical for our industry and the more we can bring game-changing technology solutions to modernize the practices and optimize customer experience, the entire ecosystem can scale more effectively.”

About Distinguished Programs

Distinguished Programs is a leading national insurance Program Manager providing specialized insurance programs to brokers and agents with specific expertise in Real Estate, Community Associations, Hotels, and Restaurants. Property and liability products are distributed through a national network of agents and brokers. Serving the same core markets and partnering with the most stable and reputable carriers, Distinguished Programs' high-limit umbrella programs remain the clear choice in its areas of specialty for superior coverage, competitive pricing, and attentive service. Through thoughtful innovation, stemming back to 1995, Distinguished Programs fosters growth and opportunities for its brokers, carriers, and employees. www.distinguished.com.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT) is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and general insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company’s enterprise software-as-a-service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek’s functionally-rich solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.