  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DCT   US2641201064

DUCK CREEK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(DCT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-07 pm EDT
11.72 USD   -2.66%
03:31aDuck Creek is delighted to announce its newest integration accelerator with partner SBS
GL
03:30aDuck Creek is delighted to announce its newest integration accelerator with partner SBS
AQ
10/07Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Duck Creek is delighted to announce its newest integration accelerator with partner SBS

10/10/2022 | 03:31am EDT
SBS, a prominent provider of claims replacement solutions, is the newest member of Duck Creek’s powerful partner ecosystem

Boston, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT), the intelligent solutions provider for property and casualty (P&C) insurance, announces today a collaboration with SBS, the leading provider of tech-enabled content validation and replacement services in the UK, as one of its newest integration accelerators.

Through this partnership on the Duck Creek Content Exchange, Duck Creek customers can connect with SBS’s Digital Household Contents Validation systems, allowing these users to achieve a one-touch, same-day contents claim settlement. This Anywhere Enabled Integration will facilitate a completely Digital Claims Model – from digital First Notice of Loss services and streamlined claims validation to customer-focused restoration, repair and fulfilment services – providing a seamless customer journey through the P&C claims process.

“We are thrilled to partner with SBS and expand further our footprint in the European market by offering SBS’ reliable content solutions to our customers,” said Shreyas Vasanthkumar, Duck Creek’s Managing Director, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). “This partnership will help us meet the needs of our customers in a seamless and timely manner as the solution provides quick property replacement, which is a huge priority for insureds when they file a claim following an incident.”

“SBS has been an innovator in the household contents market for over two decades,” said Sean Crowley, CEO of SBS. “We are delighted to collaborate with Duck Creek – integrating P&C claims into one seamless claims journey, supported by award-winning technology and decades of expertise which SBS is synonymous with.” 

 

About SBS Group

SBS Group is a leading ‘insurtech’-style business which operates in the UK Household, Commercial and Gadget Insurance sectors. SBS replace all types of Contents, Personal Possessions & Gadgets – ranging from Carpet to Jewellery; IT kit to Smart Phones; TVs to Fridges to Sonos!

SBS have invested heavily in Artificial Intelligence, 3D Printing, Self-Serve, Automation and System Learning – helping to accelerate claim outcomes for over 500,000 happy customers. These innovative, tech-led solutions have been recognised by a number of prestigious industry bodies, including the British Insurance Awards and the Insurance Times. 

 

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and Twitter.


All news about DUCK CREEK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
10/07Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. Appoints Talvis Love as Member of the Board
CI
09/27Duck Creek Technologies Focuses on Enhancing Distribution Channels and Speed to Market ..
GL
09/27Duck Creek Technologies Focuses on Enhancing Distribution Channels and Speed to Market ..
AQ
09/26Duck Creek OnDemand will enable Coaction Specialty Insurance to increase its efficiency..
GL
09/26Duck Creek OnDemand will enable Coaction Specialty Insurance to increase its efficiency..
AQ
09/26Duck Creek Technologies Announces its New Partnership with Coaction Specialty Insurance..
CI
09/21Duck Creek Technologies Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Earn..
GL
Analyst Recommendations on DUCK CREEK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 295 M - -
Net income 2022 -10,5 M - -
Net cash 2022 316 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -156x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 554 M 1 554 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,19x
EV / Sales 2023 3,66x
Nbr of Employees 1 653
Free-Float 71,6%
Chart DUCK CREEK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUCK CREEK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 11,72 $
Average target price 19,86 $
Spread / Average Target 69,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael A. Jackowski Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin R. Rhodes Chief Financial Officer
Jason A. Wright Chairman
Nagesawaran Vaidyanathan Chief Technology & Product Officer
Eugene van Biert Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DUCK CREEK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-61.08%1 554
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-30.35%1 746 937
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-40.14%58 188
SYNOPSYS INC.-16.69%46 945
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-34.14%44 265
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-14.73%43 518