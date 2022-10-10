Duck Creek is delighted to announce its newest integration accelerator with partner SBS

SBS, a prominent provider of claims replacement solutions, is the newest member of Duck Creek’s powerful partner ecosystem

Boston, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT), the intelligent solutions provider for property and casualty (P&C) insurance, announces today a collaboration with SBS, the leading provider of tech-enabled content validation and replacement services in the UK, as one of its newest integration accelerators.

Through this partnership on the Duck Creek Content Exchange, Duck Creek customers can connect with SBS’s Digital Household Contents Validation systems, allowing these users to achieve a one-touch, same-day contents claim settlement. This Anywhere Enabled Integration will facilitate a completely Digital Claims Model – from digital First Notice of Loss services and streamlined claims validation to customer-focused restoration, repair and fulfilment services – providing a seamless customer journey through the P&C claims process.

“We are thrilled to partner with SBS and expand further our footprint in the European market by offering SBS’ reliable content solutions to our customers,” said Shreyas Vasanthkumar, Duck Creek’s Managing Director, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). “This partnership will help us meet the needs of our customers in a seamless and timely manner as the solution provides quick property replacement, which is a huge priority for insureds when they file a claim following an incident.”

“SBS has been an innovator in the household contents market for over two decades,” said Sean Crowley, CEO of SBS. “We are delighted to collaborate with Duck Creek – integrating P&C claims into one seamless claims journey, supported by award-winning technology and decades of expertise which SBS is synonymous with.”

About SBS Group

SBS Group is a leading ‘insurtech’-style business which operates in the UK Household, Commercial and Gadget Insurance sectors. SBS replace all types of Contents, Personal Possessions & Gadgets – ranging from Carpet to Jewellery; IT kit to Smart Phones; TVs to Fridges to Sonos!

SBS have invested heavily in Artificial Intelligence, 3D Printing, Self-Serve, Automation and System Learning – helping to accelerate claim outcomes for over 500,000 happy customers. These innovative, tech-led solutions have been recognised by a number of prestigious industry bodies, including the British Insurance Awards and the Insurance Times.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and Twitter.