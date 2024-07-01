Lightning Diversion Plastic Extrusion Ammunition Handling Magnetic and Products Systems Mechanical Seals Strips and Suppressors

Q1 2024 HIGHLIGHTS • Net revenues of $190.8 million • Adjusted EBITDA of $27.4 million (14.4% of revenue) • Net income of $6.8 million, or $0.46 per diluted share • Backlog of $1.046 billion

Adjusted net income of $10.4 million, or $0.70 per diluted share

CONTACT INFORMATION TOP INSTITUTIONAL HOLDERS SELL SIDE ANALYSTS Suman Mookerji Paradigm Capital Management B. Riley & Co. - Mike Crawford Albion River Management, LLC Citi - Jason Gursky Senior Vice President, CFO 657.335.3665 BlackRock Fund Advisors RBC Global Asset Management - Ken Herbert smookerji@ducommun.com Dimensional Fund Advisors, L.P. Truist Securities - Michael Ciarmoli The Vanguard Group State Street Global Advisors GAMCO Asset Management RDST Capital RBC Global Asset Management Geode Capital Management

