Q1 2024

Investment Data

(as of March 30, 2024)

NYSE

DCO

52-Week Price Range

$40.24 - $55.05

Market Capitalization

$754.4mm

Shares Outstanding*

14.7mm

Fiscal Year End

December

Website

www.ducommun.com

*Common shares outstanding at March 30, 2024

Key Customers

  • Boeing
  • Northrop Grumman
  • RTX Corporation
  • Spirit AeroSystems
  • Viasat

LTM Q1 2024 Performance

($mm)

$767

$1,046

Revenue

$106

Backlog

Adjusted

EBITDA

Diverse End Markets

and Platforms

Industrial

6%

COMPANY PROFILE

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the company specializes in two core areas-Electronic Systems and Structural Systems-to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications.

INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS

  • Customer-focusedleading global provider of advanced products and services for the aerospace, defense and other technology-driven markets
  • Broad capabilities that enable movement to more sophisticated, higher value-added products
  • Focused, niche approach capitalizes on growing market demand opportunities
  • Well positioned to benefit from increasing demand for advanced integrated systems
  • Focused on growing strategic relationships with blue chip customers
  • Strong backlog
  • Consistent cash flow

KEY LONG-TERM GROWTH DRIVERS

  • Low volume, high mix electronics market o Outsourcing trend drives market growth o Increased electronics content
    o Strong demand for military electronics solutions on several platforms across missile defense systems, fixed wing aircraft and helicopters
  • Recovery of the commercial aerospace industry after the impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic, resulting in increasing build rates on several key programs:
    o Boeing 737 and 787
    o Airbus A320, A330 and A220
  • Execution of acquisitions strategy
  • New products and technologies such as VersaCore Composite

Commercial

Military

and Space

Aerospace

53%

41%

Q1 2024

Structural Systems (43% of FY 2023 Revenue)

Electronic Systems (57% of FY 2023 Revenue)

Designs, engineers and manufactures large, complex contoured aerostructure components/assemblies

Designs, engineers and manufactures high-reliability electronic and electromechanical systems and subsystems

Rotor Blade Assemblies

Flight Control Surface Assemblies

Box-LevelHuman Machine Interface Products Assemblies

Exhaust Systems

Fuselage Skins

Composite

and Engine Ducts

and Assemblies

Winglets

Design, Engineering

Printed Circuit

Interconnect

and Test

Board Assemblies

Systems

Lightning Diversion

Plastic Extrusion

Ammunition Handling

Magnetic and

Products

Systems

Mechanical Seals

Strips and Suppressors

Q1 2024 HIGHLIGHTS

Net revenues of $190.8 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $27.4 million (14.4% of revenue)

Net income of $6.8 million, or $0.46 per diluted share

Backlog of $1.046 billion

  • Adjusted net income of $10.4 million, or $0.70 per diluted share

