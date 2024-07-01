Q1 2024
Investment Data
(as of March 30, 2024)
NYSE
DCO
52-Week Price Range
$40.24 - $55.05
Market Capitalization
$754.4mm
Shares Outstanding*
14.7mm
Fiscal Year End
December
Website
www.ducommun.com
*Common shares outstanding at March 30, 2024
Key Customers
- Boeing
- Northrop Grumman
- RTX Corporation
- Spirit AeroSystems
- Viasat
LTM Q1 2024 Performance
($mm)
$767
$1,046
Revenue
$106
Backlog
Adjusted
EBITDA
Diverse End Markets
and Platforms
Industrial
6%
COMPANY PROFILE
Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the company specializes in two core areas-Electronic Systems and Structural Systems-to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications.
INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS
- Customer-focusedleading global provider of advanced products and services for the aerospace, defense and other technology-driven markets
- Broad capabilities that enable movement to more sophisticated, higher value-added products
- Focused, niche approach capitalizes on growing market demand opportunities
- Well positioned to benefit from increasing demand for advanced integrated systems
- Focused on growing strategic relationships with blue chip customers
- Strong backlog
- Consistent cash flow
KEY LONG-TERM GROWTH DRIVERS
-
Low volume, high mix electronics market o Outsourcing trend drives market growth o Increased electronics content
o Strong demand for military electronics solutions on several platforms across missile defense systems, fixed wing aircraft and helicopters
- Recovery of the commercial aerospace industry after the impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic, resulting in increasing build rates on several key programs:
o Boeing 737 and 787
o Airbus A320, A330 and A220
- Execution of acquisitions strategy
- New products and technologies such as VersaCore Composite
Commercial
Military
and Space
Aerospace
53%
41%
Q1 2024
Structural Systems (43% of FY 2023 Revenue)
Electronic Systems (57% of FY 2023 Revenue)
Designs, engineers and manufactures large, complex contoured aerostructure components/assemblies
Designs, engineers and manufactures high-reliability electronic and electromechanical systems and subsystems
Rotor Blade Assemblies
Flight Control Surface Assemblies
Box-LevelHuman Machine Interface Products Assemblies
Exhaust Systems
Fuselage Skins
Composite
and Engine Ducts
and Assemblies
Winglets
Design, Engineering
Printed Circuit
Interconnect
and Test
Board Assemblies
Systems
Lightning Diversion
Plastic Extrusion
Ammunition Handling
Magnetic and
Products
Systems
Mechanical Seals
Strips and Suppressors
Q1 2024 HIGHLIGHTS
•
Net revenues of $190.8 million
•
Adjusted EBITDA of $27.4 million (14.4% of revenue)
•
Net income of $6.8 million, or $0.46 per diluted share
•
Backlog of $1.046 billion
- Adjusted net income of $10.4 million, or $0.70 per diluted share
CONTACT INFORMATION
TOP INSTITUTIONAL HOLDERS
SELL SIDE ANALYSTS
Suman Mookerji
Paradigm Capital Management
B. Riley & Co. - Mike Crawford
Albion River Management, LLC
Citi - Jason Gursky
Senior Vice President, CFO
657.335.3665
BlackRock Fund Advisors
RBC Global Asset Management - Ken Herbert
smookerji@ducommun.com
Dimensional Fund Advisors, L.P.
Truist Securities - Michael Ciarmoli
The Vanguard Group
State Street Global Advisors
GAMCO Asset Management
RDST Capital
RBC Global Asset Management
Geode Capital Management
