DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED

DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED

(DCO)
Ducommun Incorporated : January Presentation

01/03/2021 | 05:54pm EST
Investor Presentation

January 2021

Disclosures

Forward-LookingStatements: This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates" or similar expressions. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Generally, forward-looking statements include information concerning our possible or assumed future actions, events or results of operations. Forward-looking statements specifically include, without limitation, the information in this presentation regarding: projections; efficiencies/cost avoidance; cost savings; forward loss reserves; income and margins; earnings per share; growth; economies of scale; the macro economy; capital expenditures; future financing needs; future acquisitions and dispositions; litigation; potential and contingent liabilities; management's plans; and integration related expenses.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different from those projected. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Moreover, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. All written and oral forward-looking statements made in connection with this presentation that are attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by "Risk Factors" and other cautionary statements included herein.

The information in this presentation is not a complete description of our business or the risks. There can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of these forward-looking statements or that our actual results will not differ materially from the results anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by us include, but are not limited to, those factors or conditions described under "Risk Factors" in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the following: our ability to manage and otherwise comply with our covenants with respect to our outstanding indebtedness; our ability to service our indebtedness; our end-use markets are cyclical; we depend upon a selected base of industries and customers; a significant portion of our business depends upon U.S. Government defense spending; we are subject to extensive regulation and audit by the Defense Contract Audit Agency; contracts with some of our customers contain provisions which give the customers a variety of rights that are unfavorable to us; further consolidation in the aerospace industry could adversely affect our business and financial results; our ability to successfully make acquisitions or enter into joint ventures, including our ability to successfully integrate, operate or realize the projected benefits of such businesses; we rely on our suppliers to meet the quality and delivery expectations of our customers; we use estimates when bidding on fixed-price contracts which estimates could change and result in adverse effects on our financial results; the impact of existing and future laws and regulations; the impact existing and future accounting standards and tax rules and regulations; environmental liabilities could adversely affect our financial results; cyber security attacks, internal system or service failures may adversely impact our business and operations; and other risks and uncertainties.

We caution the reader that undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. We do not undertake any duty or responsibility to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation or to reflect actual outcomes.

Non-GAAPFinancial Measures: This presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as EBITDA and free cash flow. For a reconciliation of such non-GAAP financial measures to the closest GAAP measure as well as why management believes these measures are useful, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in the Appendix of this presentation.

Other: The inclusion of information in this presentation does not mean that such information is material or that disclosure of such information is required.

2

Our Rich History

1848

California becomes part of the United States

3

1849

1950s

2000s

Founded by

Becomes largest

Expanded into

Charles L. Ducommun

metals materials

engineered

as a watch business,

supplier to the

products through

then general store

aerospace industry

acquisitions

during Gold Rush years

in SoCal

1930s

1960s

2017-

Provides aircraft

Diversifies into

Sharpens

aluminum to

distribution of

strategic focus

aerospace pioneers

electronic

on A&D, and

Lindbergh, Douglas

components to the

streamlines

and Lockheed

aerospace industry

organization

Company Snapshot

Manufacturer of complex electronics and structural systems for commercial aerospace and military, defense and space programs

Extensive Offerings

Diverse Content on

Expansive Footprint

on Commercial and

Key Missile Platforms

for Commercial and

Military Fixed Wing Aircraft

Land, Sea and Air

Military Rotary Aircraft

4



Disclaimer

Ducommun Incorporated published this content on 01 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2021 22:53:23 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 629 M - -
Net income 2020 29,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 249 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 22,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 629 M 629 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,40x
EV / Sales 2021 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 2 800
Free-Float 90,8%
Chart DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Ducommun Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 54,00 $
Last Close Price 53,70 $
Spread / Highest target 19,2%
Spread / Average Target 0,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen G. Oswald Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jerry Redondo Senior VP-Operations & Head-Ducommun Structures
Christopher D. Wampler CFO, Treasurer, Chief Accounting Officer & VP
Robert C. Ducommun Independent Director
Jay L. Haberland Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED0.00%629
SAFRAN0.00%60 464
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC.0.00%33 688
AVIATION INDUSTRY CORPORATION OF CHINA, LTD.173.75%24 238
HEICO CORPORATION0.00%16 660
AVIC AIRCRAFT CO., LTD.123.93%15 559
