DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED

(DCO)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-15 pm EST
58.12 USD   +0.17%
08:15aDucommun Q4 Adjusted Earnings Down, Revenue Rises
MT
08:09aDucommun Incorporated : Q4 2022 Investor Relations Presentation
PU
06:55aDucommun : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Ducommun Incorporated : Q4 2022 Investor Relations Presentation

02/16/2023 | 08:09am EST
Q4 2022 Earnings Call

Stephen Oswald - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Chris Wampler - VP, CFO, Controller & Treasurer

February 16, 2023

Disclosures

Forward-LookingStatements: This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "may," "plan," "potential," "should," "result," "target" or similar expressions. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Generally, forward-looking statements include information concerning our possible or assumed future actions, events or results of operations. Forward-looking statements specifically include, without limitation, the information in this presentation regarding: the recovery of, and expected increase in build rates for the commercial aerospace industry generally and certain single- and twin-aisle commercial aircraft programs through 2024, the commercial aerospace industry recovery in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and air travel; expected federal defense spending, offloading by defense primes, and related budgetary environments; and our expected growth generally through 2023, and expected expenses incurred and annualized savings realized under the Company's restructuring plan. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different from those projected. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Moreover, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. All written and oral forward-looking statements made in connection with this presentation that are attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the risk factors and other cautionary statements contained in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

While it is impossible to identify all such factors, some factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by us include, but are not limited to, the risk factors and other cautionary statements contained in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and the following: our ability to manage and otherwise comply with our covenants with respect to our outstanding indebtedness; our ability to service our indebtedness; our acquisitions, business combinations, joint ventures, divestitures, or restructuring activities may entail certain operational and financial risks; the cyclicality of our end-use markets and the level of new commercial and military aircraft orders; industry and customer concentration; production rates for various commercial and military aircraft programs; the level of U.S. Government defense spending; we are subject to extensive regulation and audit by the Defense Contract Audit Agency; compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and changes in regulatory requirements, including regulatory requirements applicable to government contracts and sub-contracts; further consolidation of customers and suppliers in our markets; product performance and delivery; start-up costs, manufacturing inefficiencies and possible overruns on contracts; increased design, product development, manufacturing, supply chain and other risks and uncertainties associated with our growth strategy to become a supplier of higher-level assemblies; our ability to manage the risks associated with international operations and sales; economic and geopolitical developments and conditions; pandemics, such as COVID-19, significantly impacting the global economy and specifically, the commercial aerospace end-use market; disasters, natural or otherwise, damaging or disrupting our operations; unfavorable developments in the global credit markets; our ability to operate within highly competitive markets; technology changes and evolving industry and regulatory standards; possible goodwill and other asset impairments; the risk of environmental liabilities; the risk of cyber security attacks or not being able to detect such attacks; litigation with respect to us; and other risks and uncertainties.

We caution the reader that undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. We do not undertake any duty or responsibility to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation or to reflect actual outcomes, except as required by law.

Industry and Customer Information: Market data and industry information used throughout this presentation are based on management's knowledge of the industry and the good faith estimates of management. We also relied, to the extent available, upon management's review of independent industry surveys and publications and other publicly available information prepared by a number of third party sources. All of the market data and industry information used in this presentation involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. Although we believe that these sources are reliable, we cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of this information, and we have not independently verified this information. While we believe the estimated market position, market opportunity and market size information included in this presentation are generally reliable, such information, which is derived in part from management's estimates and beliefs, is inherently uncertain and imprecise. No representations or warranties are made by the Company or any of its affiliates as to the accuracy of any such statements or projections. Projections, assumptions and estimates of our future performance and the future performance of the industry in which we operate are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk due to a variety of factors, including those described above. These and other factors could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in our estimates and beliefs and in the estimates prepared by independent parties. Further, the inclusion of customer logos or references to specific programs in this presentation is not an endorsement of the Company.

Non-GAAPFinancial Measures: This presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted Operating Income, Operating Income margin, Adjusted Earnings per Share, Adjusted Gross Margin, bookings and backlog. For a reconciliation of such non-GAAP financial measures to the closest GAAP measure not already included in this presentation, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in the Appendix of this presentation.

Other: The inclusion of information in this presentation does not mean that such information is material or that disclosure of such information is required.

2

Q4 2022 Recap

Strong top line performance with revenue up 14% year-over-year

Continued strength in bookings with backlog growing to $961M

Commercial aerospace revenue grew 63% year-over-year

Excellent Free Cash Flow** of $27M

Net leverage of 2.2x reduced from 2.3x in prior year

Q4 2022

Revenue

$188.3M

Up 14% y-o-y

Up 1% sequentially

Adjusted OI*

$15.2M

Flat y-o-y

Down 12% sequentially

Adjusted EPS*

$0.85

Down 3% y-o-y

Down 11% sequentially

Solid quarter with business well positioned for continued Commercial Aerospace recovery

3 *See Appendix for additional information regarding these non-GAAP financial measures. **Cash flow from operations less capital expenditures

2023 Revenue Outlook - Foothold Established at $700M+

2022

Up

LDD

Up

2023

LSD to

MSD

4

Strong backlog entering 2023

Commercial aerospace build rates continue to ramp up Sustained strength in defense spending

Defense prime offloading theme playing out

Improving Commercial Aerospace Revenue Trend

($ millions)

85

92

89

83

61

57

68

68

54

40

26

37

35

38

41

42

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2020

2020

2020

2021

2021

2021

2021

2022

2022

2022

2022

5

  • Commercial Aerospace industry production rates expected to ramp through at least 2024
  • Single aisle recovery continues to be primary driver
  • Twin aisle production rate increase mainly the 787 should provide additional support

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ducommun Incorporated published this content on 16 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2023 13:08:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
