    DCO   US2641471097

DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED

(DCO)
  Report
Ducommun Incorporated : June Presentation

06/01/2021
Investor Presentation

June 2021

Disclosures

Forward-LookingStatements: This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates" or similar expressions. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Generally, forward-looking statements include information concerning our possible or assumed future actions, events or results of operations. Forward-looking statements specifically include, without limitation, the information in this presentation regarding: projections; efficiencies/cost avoidance; cost savings; forward loss reserves; income and margins; earnings per share; growth; economies of scale; the macro economy; capital expenditures; future financing needs; future acquisitions and dispositions; litigation; potential and contingent liabilities; management's plans; and integration related expenses.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different from those projected. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Moreover, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. All written and oral forward-looking statements made in connection with this presentation that are attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by "Risk Factors" and other cautionary statements included herein.

The information in this presentation is not a complete description of our business or the risks. There can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of these forward-looking statements or that our actual results will not differ materially from the results anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by us include, but are not limited to, those factors or conditions described under "Risk Factors" in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the following: our ability to manage and otherwise comply with our covenants with respect to our outstanding indebtedness; our ability to service our indebtedness; our end-use markets are cyclical; we depend upon a selected base of industries and customers; a significant portion of our business depends upon U.S. Government defense spending; we are subject to extensive regulation and audit by the Defense Contract Audit Agency; contracts with some of our customers contain provisions which give the customers a variety of rights that are unfavorable to us; further consolidation in the aerospace industry could adversely affect our business and financial results; our ability to successfully make acquisitions or enter into joint ventures, including our ability to successfully integrate, operate or realize the projected benefits of such businesses; we rely on our suppliers to meet the quality and delivery expectations of our customers; we use estimates when bidding on fixed-price contracts which estimates could change and result in adverse effects on our financial results; the impact of existing and future laws and regulations; the impact existing and future accounting standards and tax rules and regulations; environmental liabilities could adversely affect our financial results; cyber security attacks, internal system or service failures may adversely impact our business and operations; and other risks and uncertainties.

We caution the reader that undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. We do not undertake any duty or responsibility to update any of these forward- looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation or to reflect actual outcomes.

Non-GAAPFinancial Measures: This presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as EBITDA and free cash flow. For a reconciliation of such non-GAAP financial measures to the closest GAAP measure as well as why management believes these measures are useful, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in the Appendix of this presentation.

Other: The inclusion of information in this presentation does not mean that such information is material or that disclosure of such information is required.

Industry and Customer Information: Market data and industry information used throughout this presentation are based on management's knowledge of the industry and the good faith estimates of management. We also relied, to the extent available, upon management's review of independent industry surveys and publications and other publicly available information prepared by a number of third party sources. All of the market data and industry information used in this presentation involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. Although we believe that these sources are reliable, we cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of this information, and we have not independently verified this information. While we believe the estimated market position, market opportunity and market size information included in this presentation are generally reliable, such information, which is derived in part from management's estimates and beliefs, is inherently uncertain and imprecise. No representations or warranties are made by the Company or any of its affiliates as to the accuracy of any such statements or projections. Projections, assumptions and estimates of our future performance and the future performance of the industry in which we operate are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk due to a variety of factors, including those described above. These and other factors could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in our estimates and beliefs and in the estimates prepared by independent parties. Further, the inclusion of customer logos or references to specific programs in this presentation is not an endorsement of the Company.

Our Rich History

1849

1950s

Founded as a

Becomes largest

watch business,

metals materials

& then general

supplier to the

store, during

Aerospace industry

Gold Rush years.

in Southern Calif.

1848

1930s

1960s

California

Provides aircraft

Diversifies into

becomes part

aluminum to

distribution of

of the United

Aerospace pioneers

electronic

States.

Lindbergh, Douglas

components for the

and Lockheed.

Courtesy: NASA Aerospace industry.

2000s

Expands into Engineered Products through strategic acquisitions.

2017+

Sharpens strategic focus on Aerospace & Defense along with streamlining the organization and acquiring three companies.

Company Snapshot

Manufacturer of complex electronics and structural systems for commercial aerospace and military, defense and space programs

Extensive Offerings

Diverse Content on

Expansive Footprint

on Commercial and

Key Missile Platforms

for Commercial and

Military Fixed Wing Aircraft

Land, Sea and Air

Military Rotary Aircraft

COVID-19 Priorities

Safety & Cleanliness

Business Continuity

Community Support

Strict company-wide

All Performance Centers

Financially supporting

safety practices and

continue to operate as

the response in the

controls to CDC

essential businesses to

communities in which

guidelines implemented

meet customer needs

we operate

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ducommun Incorporated published this content on 01 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2021 18:54:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 656 M - -
Net income 2021 33,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 250 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 637 M 637 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,35x
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 2 450
Free-Float 90,4%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen G. Oswald Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher D. Wampler CFO, Treasurer, Chief Accounting Officer & VP
Jerry Redondo Senior VP-Operations & Head-Ducommun Structures
Robert C. Ducommun Independent Director
Jay L. Haberland Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED0.13%637
SAFRAN5.53%63 868
TRANSDIGM GROUP INCORPORATED4.85%35 616
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD-9.03%22 593
HEICO CORPORATION6.09%18 363
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.24.32%15 410