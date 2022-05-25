Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Ducon Infratechnolgies Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    534674   INE741L01018

DUCON INFRATECHNOLGIES LIMITED

(534674)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  05-24
20.70 INR   -3.94%
03:17pDucon Group Secures Coal Clean Technology FGD Order for a 2 x 660 MW Supercritical Power Plant in India
BU
04/20Ducon Infratechnologies Allots Nearly 24 Million Bonus Shares
MT
04/20DUCON INFRATECHNOLGIES : Bonus
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ducon Group Secures Coal Clean Technology FGD Order for a 2 x 660 MW Supercritical Power Plant in India

05/25/2022 | 03:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ducon Group (NSE: DUCON), (“Ducon”) announced today that it has secured a Coal Clean Technology, Fuel Gas Desulphurization (FGD) order for a 2x660 MW supercritical Thermal Power Plant in Suratgarh, Rajasthan, India. Ducon will utilize its advanced Ventri-Rod deck FGD technology to provide highly efficient and the most cost-effective air pollution control system for this project.

Mr. Aron Govil, chairman of the Ducon Group, said, “The FGD market in India is expanding exponentially. With the Indian Government’s commitment to meet Air Emissions Standards by 2050, we are seeing massive investments in deployment of Coal Clean Technologies across Coal Fired Power Plants in India. With over 192 GW of Coal Fired Power/Steel/Cement power capacity to be cleaned, and India’s commitment on strict Air Emissions regulatory mandates, Indian power plants will spend over US$ 20 billion on Fossil Fuel Clean Technologies in the coming years.” “With our proprietary technologies, Ducon is uniquely positioned to leverage this transformational opportunity both in terms of Intellectual Property and Execution capability as we are aggressively aiming to garner a significant share of India’s rapid transition to cleaner environment,” continued Mr. Aron Govil.

This project was jointly bid by Ducon Technologies Inc., headquartered in New York, USA along with its group company Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd. in Thane, India, and a leading EPC organization in the Indian subcontinent. Ducon will provide its FGD execution expertise to the project from concept to commissioning. This is the Second Coal Clean Technology FGD project for Ducon Group in the last 4 Months as earlier it had also secured Coal Clean Technology FGD Project order for a 2 x 600 MW Singareni Thermal Power Plant, in Telangana, India. The total order value of both projects is approximately USD 220 million.

Ducon is a world leader in providing the most advanced technologies & equipment for Environmental control, Material Handling systems, infrastructure, and industrial maintenance since 1938. With over 30,000 successfully completed projects globally, Ducon’s mission is to provide its customers with optimized and innovative engineering, expert manufacturing with quality workmanship and on time completion of all our projects. As an established supplier, Ducon reaches its maximum potential by utilizing all necessary resources to provide complete customer satisfaction. Ducon provides single source responsibility for execution of major turn-key projects throughout the world.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors. that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about DUCON INFRATECHNOLGIES LIMITED
03:17pDucon Group Secures Coal Clean Technology FGD Order for a 2 x 660 MW Supercritical Powe..
BU
04/20Ducon Infratechnologies Allots Nearly 24 Million Bonus Shares
MT
04/20DUCON INFRATECHNOLGIES : Bonus
PU
04/01DUCON INFRATECHNOLGIES : Outcome of committee meeting
PU
02/27Ducon Infratechnolgies to Issue Bonus Shares; Increase Authorized Capital
MT
02/21Ducon Infratechnologies Board to Consider Issuance of Bonus Shares
MT
02/10Ducon Infratechnolgies Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine ..
CI
02/02Ducon Bags Turnkey Projects for National Aluminium's Alumina Handling Package; Shares J..
MT
02/02Ducon Infratechnolgies Limited Appoints Reema Shah as Additional Director (Non-Executiv..
CI
02/02Ducon Infratechnologies Limited Secures Projects in its Bulk Material Handling Segment ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 420 M 44,1 M 44,1 M
Net income 2021 4,16 M 0,05 M 0,05 M
Net Debt 2021 653 M 8,41 M 8,41 M
P/E ratio 2021 550x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 381 M 69,4 M 69,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,37x
EV / Sales 2021 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 45
Free-Float 19,6%
Chart DUCON INFRATECHNOLGIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ducon Infratechnolgies Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Arun Devendra Govil Managing Director & Executive Director
Harish Shetty Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Darshit Prakash Parikh Secretary & Compliance Officer
Ratna Vikram Jhaveri Independent Non-Executive Director
Jinesh Bharat Shah Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DUCON INFRATECHNOLGIES LIMITED4.98%72
ACCENTURE PLC-32.62%176 915
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-12.05%155 134
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION0.10%120 344
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-13.63%88 867
INFOSYS LIMITED-23.67%77 924