Ducon Group Secures Coal Clean Technology FGD Order for a 2 x 660 MW Supercritical Power Plant in India

Ducon Group (NSE: DUCON), (“Ducon”) announced today that it has secured a Coal Clean Technology, Fuel Gas Desulphurization (FGD) order for a 2x660 MW supercritical Thermal Power Plant in Suratgarh, Rajasthan, India. Ducon will utilize its advanced Ventri-Rod deck FGD technology to provide highly efficient and the most cost-effective air pollution control system for this project.

Mr. Aron Govil, chairman of the Ducon Group, said, “The FGD market in India is expanding exponentially. With the Indian Government’s commitment to meet Air Emissions Standards by 2050, we are seeing massive investments in deployment of Coal Clean Technologies across Coal Fired Power Plants in India. With over 192 GW of Coal Fired Power/Steel/Cement power capacity to be cleaned, and India’s commitment on strict Air Emissions regulatory mandates, Indian power plants will spend over US$ 20 billion on Fossil Fuel Clean Technologies in the coming years.” “With our proprietary technologies, Ducon is uniquely positioned to leverage this transformational opportunity both in terms of Intellectual Property and Execution capability as we are aggressively aiming to garner a significant share of India’s rapid transition to cleaner environment,” continued Mr. Aron Govil.

This project was jointly bid by Ducon Technologies Inc., headquartered in New York, USA along with its group company Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd. in Thane, India, and a leading EPC organization in the Indian subcontinent. Ducon will provide its FGD execution expertise to the project from concept to commissioning. This is the Second Coal Clean Technology FGD project for Ducon Group in the last 4 Months as earlier it had also secured Coal Clean Technology FGD Project order for a 2 x 600 MW Singareni Thermal Power Plant, in Telangana, India. The total order value of both projects is approximately USD 220 million.

Ducon is a world leader in providing the most advanced technologies & equipment for Environmental control, Material Handling systems, infrastructure, and industrial maintenance since 1938. With over 30,000 successfully completed projects globally, Ducon’s mission is to provide its customers with optimized and innovative engineering, expert manufacturing with quality workmanship and on time completion of all our projects. As an established supplier, Ducon reaches its maximum potential by utilizing all necessary resources to provide complete customer satisfaction. Ducon provides single source responsibility for execution of major turn-key projects throughout the world.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors. that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220525005929/en/