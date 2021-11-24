Duddell Street Acquisition : Current Report (Form 8-K)

UNITED STATES

November 24, 2021

DUDDELL STREET ACQUISITION CORP.

Item 4.02. Non-Reliance on Previously Issued Financial Statements or a Related Audit Report or Completed Interim Review.

The management of Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") has re-evaluated the Company's application of ASC 480-10-S99-3A to its accounting classification of the redeemable shares of Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Public Shares"), issued as part of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering (the "IPO") on November 2, 2020. Historically, a portion of the Public Shares was classified as permanent equity to maintain net tangible assets greater than $5,000,000 on the basis that the Company will consummate its initial business combination only if the Company has net tangible assets of at least $5,000,001. Pursuant to such re-evaluation, the Company's management has determined that the Public Shares include certain provisions that require classification of the Public Shares as temporary equity regardless of the minimum net tangible assets required to complete the Company's initial business combination.

Therefore, on November 21, 2021, the Company's management and the audit committee of the Company's board of directors (the "Audit Committee"), concluded that the Company's previously issued (i) audited balance sheet as of November 2, 2020, included in exhibit 99.1 to our Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 6, 2020; (ii) audited balance sheet as of December 31, 2020, as previously restated in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on July 26, 2021 (the "2020 Form 10-K/A No. 1"); (iii) audited statement of operations, statement of changes in shareholders' equity (deficit) and statement of cash flows for the year ended December 31, 2020, as previously restated in the 2020 Form 10-K/A No.1; (iv) unaudited interim financial statements included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on July 26, 2021; and (v) unaudited interim financial statements included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2021, filed with the SEC on August 23, 2021 (collectively, the "Affected Periods"), should be restated to report all Public Shares as temporary equity and should no longer be relied upon. This matter was discussed with Marcum LLP ("Marcum"), the Company's independent registered public accounting firm. As such, the Company will restate its financial statements for the Affected Periods in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2021, to be filed with the SEC on November 24, 2021 (the "2021Q3 Form 10-Q"), except for the annual period ended December 31, 2020 which will be restated in Form 10-K/A No. 2 as described therein.

The Company does not expect any of the above changes will have any impact on its cash position and cash held in the trust account established in connection with the IPO (the "Trust Account").

The Company's management has concluded that in light of the classification error described above, a material weakness exists in the Company's internal control over financial reporting related to the lack of ability to account for complex financial instruments and that the Company's disclosure controls and procedures were not effective. The Company's remediation plan with respect to such material weakness is described in more detail in the 2021Q3 Form 10-Q.

The Company's management and the Audit Committee have discussed the matters disclosed in this Current Report on Form 8-K pursuant to this Item 4.02 with Marcum.

On November 7, 2021, the Company ("DSAC") entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (as it may be amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time, the "Business Combination Agreement") with FiscalNote Holdings, Inc ("FiscalNote"). The Business Combination Agreement provides for, among other things, the following transactions on the closing date: (i) DSAC will domesticate as a Delaware corporation ("Newco", such transaction, the "Domestication") and, in connection with the Domestication, (A) each then issued and outstanding Class A ordinary share of DSAC will convert automatically into one share of Class A common stock of Newco (the "Newco Class A Common Stock"), (B) each then issued and outstanding Class B ordinary share of DSAC will convert automatically into one share of Newco Class A Common Stock, and (C) each then issued and outstanding common warrant of DSAC will convert automatically into one warrant to purchase one share of Newco Class A Common Stock; and (ii) at least one day after the Domestication, Merger Sub will merge with and into FiscalNote, with FiscalNote as the surviving company in the merger and, after giving effect to such merger, continuing as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Newco (the "Merger"). The Domestication, the Merger and the other transactions contemplated by the Business Combination Agreement are hereinafter referred to as the "Business Combination."

For additional information on the proposed Business Combination, see DSAC's Current Report on Form 8-K filed on November 8, 2021. In connection with the proposed Business Combination, DSAC intends to file relevant materials with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC, which will include a proxy statement/prospectus of DSAC, and will file other documents regarding the proposed Business Combination with the SEC. DSAC's shareholders and other interested persons are advised to read, when available, the preliminary proxy statement/prospectus and the amendments thereto and the definitive proxy statement and documents incorporated by reference therein filed in connection with the proposed Business Combination, as these materials will contain important information about FiscalNote, DSAC and the proposed Business Combination. Promptly after the Form S-4 is declared effective by the SEC, DSAC will mail the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and a proxy card to each shareholder entitled to vote at the meeting relating to the approval of the Business Combination and other proposals set forth in the proxy statement/prospectus. Before making any voting or investment decision, investors and shareholders of DSAC are urged to carefully read the entire registration statement and proxy statement/prospectus, when they become available, and any other relevant documents filed with the SEC, as well as any amendments or supplements to these documents, because they will contain important information about the proposed Business Combination. The documents filed by DSAC with the SEC may be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

DSAC and its directors and executive officers may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies from DSAC's shareholders with respect to the Business Combination. A list of the names of those directors and executive officers and a description of their interests in DSAC will be included in the proxy statement/prospectus for the Business Combination when available at www.sec.gov. Information about DSAC's directors and executive officers and their ownership of DSAC shares is set forth in DSAC's prospectus, dated October 28, 2020. Other information regarding the interests of the participants in the proxy solicitation will be included in the proxy statement/prospectus pertaining to the Business Combination when it becomes available. These documents can be obtained free of charge from the source indicated above.

FiscalNote and its directors and executive officers may also be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of DSAC in connection with the Business Combination. A list of the names of such directors and executive officers and information regarding their interests in the proposed Business Combination will be included in the proxy statement/prospectus for the Business Combination when available.

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services; and other statements identified by words such as "will," "are expected to," "is anticipated," "estimated," "believe," "intend," "plan," "projection," "pro forma," "outlook" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding FiscalNote's industry and market sizes, future opportunities for FiscalNote and DSAC, FiscalNote's estimated future results and the proposed Business Combination between DSAC and FiscalNote, including pro forma market capitalization, pro forma revenue, the expected transaction and ownership structure and the likelihood, timing and ability of the parties to successfully consummate the proposed Business Combination. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of DSAC's and FiscalNote's management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond DSAC's or FiscalNote's control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

Nothing in this Current Report on Form 8-K should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as may be required by law, neither DSAC nor FiscalNote undertakes any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Date: November 24, 2021

DUDDELL STREET ACQUISITION CORP.