  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Duesenberg Technologies Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DUSYF   CA2643171085

DUESENBERG TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(DUSYF)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  01:11:12 2023-04-11 pm EDT
0.1510 USD   -5.63%
Duesenberg Technologies : ISSUES SHARES AS CONSIDERATION FOR LICENSING RIGHTS - Form 8-K
PU
05:06pDuesenberg Technologies Inc. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/03DUESENBERG TECHNOLOGIES INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
Duesenberg Technologies : ISSUES SHARES AS CONSIDERATION FOR LICENSING RIGHTS - Form 8-K

04/12/2023 | 05:15pm EDT
DUESENBERG ISSUES SHARES AS CONSIDERATION FOR LICENSING RIGHTS

_________________________________________________________________________________________

PENANG, MALAYSIA - (April 12, 2023) Duesenberg Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: DUSYF) (the "Company" or "Duesenberg"), an OTCQB-listed issuer, announces today that on April 5, 2023, the Company issued 14,814,815 shares of its common stock, representing 50% of the fee payable for the License Agreement the Company entered into on March 2, 2023, with Brightcliff Limited ("Brightcliff"). Brightcliff is considered to be a non-arm's-length party, as Mr. Lim Hun Beng, the Company's CEO, President and Director, is also a majority shareholder and director of Brightcliff (please refer to the news release the Company issued on March 20, 2023, for additional details on the License Agreement).

The shares were issued at a 25% discount to market value of the Company's shares on March 2, 2023, and represent 50% of the fee payable under the License Agreement.

The above does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company's securities in the United States. The securities have not been registered under the Act and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless an exemption from such registration is available.

About Duesenberg Technologies Inc.

Duesenberg Technologies Inc. was established out of the collective ambition of investors experienced in the online business and marketing. Our goal was to help entrepreneurs and businesses turn their own ideas and visions into successful companies. The Company's business strategy relies heavily on environmentally friendly technologies. Duesenberg Technologies' goal is to be climate neutral across its full value chain, in line with the goals set by the Paris Agreement. The Company is committed to energy resiliency through Development in Energy Transition Goal. This strategy identifies an immediate and urgent need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to help mitigate the effects of climate change, reduce energy use, and improve air quality. The Company is posed to play a vital role in supporting all three of these objectives by reducing the environmental impact through manufacturing a new type of luxury electric vehicles.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Lim, Hun Beng (Joe), President

CONTACT INFORMATION

Duesenberg Technologies Inc.

+1-236-304-0299

contactus@duesenbergtech.com

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals and research and development of an Electric Vehicle. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for the Company as described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings, which are available at www.SEC.gov. We seek safe harbour.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Duesenberg Technologies Inc. published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 21:14:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 0,03 M - -
Net income 2022 -1,86 M - -
Net cash 2022 0,04 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,29x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9,28 M 9,28 M -
EV / Sales 2021 408x
EV / Sales 2022 445x
Nbr of Employees 8
Free-Float 37,6%
Chart DUESENBERG TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Duesenberg Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hun Beng Lim President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fook Weng Liong CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Director
See Ming Ong Independent Director
Carl Jürgen Barth Non-Independent Director
Aernout Reints Bok Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DUESENBERG TECHNOLOGIES INC.-20.53%9
SNAP INC.17.99%16 699
KAKAO GAMES CORP.-6.38%2 528
HELLO GROUP INC.-3.34%1 608
DENA CO., LTD.4.93%1 544
FINVOLUTION GROUP-19.15%1 144
