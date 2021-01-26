Log in
DUESENBERG TECHNOLOGIES INC.

DUESENBERG TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(VGRBF)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Duesenberg Technologies Inc Engages Think Ink Marketing

01/26/2021 | 11:20pm EST

01/26/2021 | 11:20pm EST
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2021) - Duesenberg Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: DUSYF) (the "Company" or "Duesenberg"), an OTCQB-listed issuer, is pleased to announce that the Company engaged Think Ink Marketing Data & Email Services, Inc. ("Think Ink") to provide public relations services in an effort to increase public awareness of the Company and its products, services and securities. The agreement is for three months with either party having the right to terminate upon thirty-day notice.

Think Ink is a California-based marketing firm established in 1991 that provides its customers with a complete range of marketing services that span both digital and direct mail venues. With its digital services ranging from data appending, email marketing and pay-per-click online banner and native ads, the company helps its client to reach a large network of potential investors. The Company has budgeted up to $50,000 per month for the services of Think Ink.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Lim, Hun Beng, President

CONTACT INFORMATION
Duesenberg Technologies Inc.
+1 236-304-0299

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals and research and development of an Electric Vehicle. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for the Company as described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings, which are available at www.edgar.com. We seek safe harbour.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/72950


© Newsfilecorp 2021
