Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc.    DUC

DUFF & PHELPS UTILITY AND CORPORATE BOND TRUST INC.

(DUC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust : DUC Utility and Corporate Bond Trust SEC 19(a) Notice Jan 21

01/29/2021 | 09:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DUFF & PHELPS UTILITY AND CORPORATE BOND TRUST INC.

Statement Pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a stable monthly distribution that is primarily derived from current net investment income. At times, a portion of a distribution may also be derived from realized capital gains and, to the extent necessary, paid-in capital.

The final tax characterization of distributions from the Fund can only be determined at the end of the year. The Fund is required to indicate the source of each distribution to shareholders based on U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The characterization of the Fund's distributions for federal income tax purposes and GAAP purposes may differ primarily due to the treatment of amortization for premiums and discounts on fixed income securities.

On January 29, 2021, the Fund paid a distribution on its common stock of $0.05 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 15, 2021. Under GAAP, the Fund estimates that 43% of that distribution is attributable to current year net investment income and 57% is in excess of current year net investment income and is therefore attributable to paid-in capital.

As of the date of this notice, the Fund estimates that its current-year distributions will be derived from net investment income rather than from paid-in capital for federal income tax purposes.

A Form 1099-DIV will be sent to shareholders which will state the amount and tax characterization of current-year distributions.

January 29, 2021

CUSIP: 26432K108

Disclaimer

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. published this content on 20 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 14:27:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DUFF & PHELPS UTILITY AND CORPORATE BOND TRUST INC.
09:28aDUFF & PHELPS UTILITY AND CORPORATE : DUC Utility and Corporate Bond Trust SEC ..
PU
01/21SHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Reminds MDCA, ANH, DUC and MTSC Shareholders Ab..
PR
01/06WEISSLAW LLP : Reminds MTSC, MDCA, ANH and DUC Shareholders About Its Ongoing In..
PR
01/04DUFF & PHELPS UTILITY AND CORPORATE : DUC Utility and Corporate Bond Trust SEC ..
PU
2020DUFF & PHELPS UTILITY AND CORPORATE : Announces Dividends
PR
2020SHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Reminds CEIX, DUC, VSPR, and MTSC Shareholders ..
PR
2020SHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Reminds DUC, CIT, and CBLI Shareholders About I..
PR
2020SHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Reminds DUC and CIT Shareholders About Its Ongo..
PR
2020SHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Investigates Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporat..
PR
2020DNP Select Income Fund, Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Propos..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 12,4 M - -
Net income 2020 14,8 M - -
Net Debt 2020 97,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,9x
Yield 2020 6,10%
Capitalization 281 M 281 M -
EV / Sales 2019 26,5x
EV / Sales 2020 28,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart DUFF & PHELPS UTILITY AND CORPORATE BOND TRUST INC.
Duration : Period :
Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUFF & PHELPS UTILITY AND CORPORATE BOND TRUST INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nathan Ivey Partain President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David J. Vitale Chairman
Alan Michael Meder Treasurer & Principal Financial Officer
Geraldine M. McNamara Independent Director
Eileen A. Moran Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUFF & PHELPS UTILITY AND CORPORATE BOND TRUST INC.1.90%281
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION3.55%7 392
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND1.88%3 630
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.1.70%2 405
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.3.26%2 116
HERCULES CAPITAL, INC.4.44%1 715
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ