WeissLaw LLP : Reminds MTSC, MDCA, ANH and DUC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

01/06/2021 | 04:17pm EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ: MTSC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ: MTSC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Amphenol Corporation.  Under the terms of the agreement, MTSC shareholders will receive $58.50 per share in cash for each share of MTSC common stock that they hold.  If you own MTSC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/mtsc/

MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA) in connection with the company's proposed combination with Stagwell Media LP ("Stagwell").  Under the terms of the agreement, MDCA's shareholders will receive just 26% of the common equity of the post-transaction entity.  If you own MDCA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/mdca/

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE: ANH)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE: ANH) in connection with the company's proposed acquisition by Ready Capital Corporation ("RCC").  Under the terms of the agreement, ANH shareholders will receive 0.1688 shares of Ready Capital and $0.61 for each share of ANH common stock that they own, representing implied consideration of approximately $2.59 based upon RCC's January 5, 2021 closing price of $11.72.  If you own ANH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/anh/

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE: DUC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE: DUC) in connection with the company's proposed merger with DNP Select Income Fund Inc. ("DNP").  Under the terms of the agreement, DNP will merge into DUC in a reverse merger that will result in DNP becoming a publicly-traded company.  If you own DUC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/duc/ 

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weisslaw-llp-reminds-mtsc-mdca-anh-and-duc-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301202231.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


