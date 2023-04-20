Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. Announces Retirement of Co-Portfolio Manager

The Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE: DPG) today announced that Ellen Elberfeld, CFA, will retire from her position as co-portfolio manager of the fund, effective May 5, 2023.

The fund’s Chief Investment Officer and Co-Portfolio Manager Eric Elvekrog, CFA, CPA, who is senior managing director and senior portfolio manager, infrastructure at Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co., will continue to manage the fund as its sole portfolio manager.

David D. Grumhaus, Jr., President and CEO of the fund and President of Duff & Phelps, said, “We are sorry to see Ellen go, but we are pleased that Eric, who has been part of the fund’s portfolio management team since its inception in 2011, will continue in the role of Chief Investment Officer that he has held since 2016.”

About the Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. is a closed-end investment management company whose investment objective is to seek total return, resulting primarily from (i) a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income and (ii) growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve these objectives by investing primarily in equities of domestic and foreign utilities and infrastructure providers. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in dividend-paying equity securities of companies in the utility industry and the infrastructure industry. For more information, please contact shareholder services at (866) 270-7598, by email at duff@virtus.com, or visit the DPG website, dpimc.com/dpg.

About Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co., an affiliated manager of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., began in 1932 as a fundamental research firm and has been managing assets since 1979. The firm seeks to provide specialty investment strategies that enhance client outcomes through active portfolio management and customized solutions, utilizing a process with values that include quality, reliability, and specialization. Investment strategies include U.S. and global real estate securities, global listed infrastructure, energy infrastructure, water and clean energy.

