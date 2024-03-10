PO Box 43131 Providence, RI 02940-3131

PROXY

DUFF & PHELPS UTILITY AND INFRASTRUCTURE FUND INC.

JOINT ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

TO BE HELD ON MARCH 11, 2024

PREFERRED STOCK

PROXY SOLICITED BY MANAGEMENT FROM PREFERRED SHAREHOLDERS. Jennifer S. Fromm, Kathleen L. Hegyi, Alan M. Meder, and Daniel J. Petrisko or any of them, each with full power of substitution, are authorized to vote all shares of preferred stock of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (the "Fund") owned by the undersigned at the Joint Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held virtually at the following Website: meetnow.global/MVAY2LLon March 11, 2024, at 1:00 p.m., Eastern Time, and at any adjournment of the meeting. To participate in the Virtual Meeting enter the 14-digit control number from the shaded box on this card. They shall vote in accordance with the instructions set forth on the reverse side hereof.

If no specific instructions are provided, this proxy will be voted "FOR" the election of the directors and in the discretion of the proxies upon such other business as may properly come before the meeting.

Proposals The Board of Directors recommends a vote "FOR" the nominees listed.

1c.

Election of Director:

FOR

WITHHOLD

01.

Eileen A. Moran

1d.

Election of Director:

FOR

WITHHOLD

01.

Donald C. Burke

