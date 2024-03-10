Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund : DPG Proxy Card - Preferred Stock for March 11, 2024 Annual Meeting
March 09, 2024 at 07:05 pm EST
PO Box 43131 Providence, RI 02940-3131
PROXY
DUFF & PHELPS UTILITY AND INFRASTRUCTURE FUND INC.
JOINT ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
TO BE HELD ON MARCH 11, 2024
PREFERRED STOCK
PROXY SOLICITED BY MANAGEMENT FROM PREFERRED SHAREHOLDERS. Jennifer S. Fromm, Kathleen L. Hegyi, Alan M. Meder, and Daniel J. Petrisko or any of them, each with full power of substitution, are authorized to vote all shares of preferred stock of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (the "Fund") owned by the undersigned at the Joint Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held virtually at the following Website: meetnow.global/MVAY2LLon March 11, 2024, at 1:00 p.m., Eastern Time, and at any adjournment of the meeting. To participate in the Virtual Meeting enter the 14-digit control number from the shaded box on this card. They shall vote in accordance with the instructions set forth on the reverse side hereof.
Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the
Joint Annual Meeting of Shareholders to Be Held on March 11, 2024.
The Notice of Meeting, Joint Proxy Statement and Proxy Card are available at:
https://www.proxy-direct.com/dpg-33636
If no specific instructions are provided, this proxy will be voted "FOR" the election of the directors and in the discretion of the proxies upon such other business as may properly come before the meeting.
A
Proposals The Board of Directors recommends a vote "FOR" the nominees listed.
1c.
Election of Director:
FOR
WITHHOLD
01.
Eileen A. Moran
1d.
Election of Director:
FOR
WITHHOLD
01.
Donald C. Burke
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (the Fund) is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund's investment objective is to seek total return, resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in equities of domestic and foreign utilities and infrastructure providers. Under normal market conditions, the Fund may invest at least 80% of its total assets in dividend-paying equity securities of companies in the utility industry and the infrastructure industry. The Fund invests in various sectors, including electric, gas, water, telecommunications, and midstream energy. The Fundâs investment adviser is Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.