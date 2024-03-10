1. ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

The Board of each Fund is responsible for the overall management and operations of that Fund. As of the date of this joint proxy statement, the Board of each Fund is comprised of six directors. Directors of each Fund are divided into three classes and are elected to serve staggered three-year terms.

The persons named in the enclosed proxy intend to vote in favor of the election of the persons named below (unless otherwise instructed). Each of the nominees has consented to serve as a director of the Funds, if elected. In case any of the nominees should become unavailable for election for any unforeseen reason, the persons designated in the proxy will have the right to vote for a substitute.

Election of DNP Director (Proposal 1a. and 1b.)

At the meeting, holders of DNP common stock are entitled to elect one director for a term ending in 2027 and the holders of DNP preferred stock are entitled to elect one director for a term ending in 2027. If elected, Ms. Moran and Mr. Burke will serve until the annual meeting of shareholders in 2027 and until their respective successors are elected and qualified. A plurality of votes cast at the meeting by the holders of DNP common stock as to the director representing the common stock is necessary to elect that director. A plurality of votes cast at the meeting by the holders of DNP preferred stock as to the director representing the preferred stock is necessary to elect that director. Abstentions and broker-non-votes will be counted for purposes of determining whether a quorum is present at the meeting, but will not affect the determination of whether a director candidate has received a plurality of votes cast.

Election of DPG Director (Proposal 1c. and 1.d.)

At the meeting, holders of DPG common and preferred stock, voting as a single class, are entitled to elect one director for a term ending in 2027, and the holders of DPG preferred stock, voting as a separate class, are entitled to elect one director for a term ending in 2027. If elected, Ms. Moran and Mr. Burke will serve until the annual meeting of shareholders in 2027 and until their respective successors are elected and qualified. A plurality of votes cast at the meeting by the holders of DPG common and preferred stock, voting as a single class, as to the director representing the common and preferred stock is necessary to elect that director. A plurality of votes cast at the meeting by the holders of DPG preferred stock, voting as a separate class, as to the director representing the preferred stock is necessary to elect that director. Abstentions and broker-non-votes will be counted for purposes of determining whether a quorum is present at the meeting, but will not affect the determination of whether a director candidate has received a plurality of votes cast.

Election of DTF Directors (Proposal 1e.)

At the meeting, holders of DTF common stock are entitled to elect two directors for a term ending in 2027. If elected, Ms. Moran and Mr. Burke will serve until the annual meeting of shareholders in 2027 and until their respective successors are elected and qualified. A plurality of votes cast at the meeting by the holders of DTF common stock as to the directors representing the common stock is necessary to elect those directors. Abstentions and broker-non-votes will be counted for purposes of determining whether a quorum is present at the meeting, but will not affect the determination of whether a director candidate has received a plurality of votes cast.