NOTICE OF JOINT ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
March 11, 2024
The annual meeting of shareholders of each of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. ("DNP"), Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. ("DPG") and DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. ("DTF" and, together with DNP and DPG, the "Funds") will be held on March 11, 2024, at 1:00 p.m., Eastern Time, conducted solely online via webcast.
Shareholders will be able to attend and participate in the annual meeting online, vote electronically and submit questions prior to and during the meeting by visiting https://meetnow.global/MVAY2LL on the meeting date at the time noted above and as described in the accompanying proxy statement. To participate in the annual meeting, you will need to log on using the control number from your proxy card or meeting notice. The control number can be found in the shaded box. There is no physical location for the annual meeting.
The annual meeting will be held to:
- Elect directors of each Fund in the following manner:
- Elect Eileen A. Moran as a director of DNP by the holders of DNP's common stock;
- Elect Donald C. Burke as a director of DNP by the holders of DNP's preferred stock;
- Elect Eileen A. Moran as a director of DPG by the holders of DPG's common and preferred stock, voting together as a single class;
- Elect Donald C. Burke as a director of DPG by the holders of DPG's preferred stock;
- Elect Donald C. Burke and Eileen A. Moran as directors of DTF by the holders of DTF's common stock; and
- Transact such other business as may properly come before the meeting, or any adjournment or postponement thereof.
Shareholders of record at the close of business on December 8, 2023 are entitled to vote at the meeting.
For the Board of Directors of each of the Funds,
DANIEL J. PETRISKO, Assistant Secretary
January 24, 2024
SHAREHOLDERS, WE NEED YOUR PROXY VOTE IMMEDIATELY.
YOUR VOTE IS VITAL. THE JOINT MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS WILL HAVE TO BE ADJOURNED WITHOUT CONDUCTING ANY BUSINESS IF FEWER THAN A MAJORITY OF THE SHARES ELIGIBLE TO VOTE ARE REPRESENTED. IN THAT EVENT, ONE OR MORE OF THE FUNDS WOULD ADJOURN THE MEETING AND CONTINUE TO SOLICIT VOTES IN AN ATTEMPT TO OBTAIN A QUORUM. TO AVOID THE EXPENSE OF AND THE POSSIBLE DELAY CREATED BY SUCH A SOLICITATION, PLEASE VOTE YOUR PROXY IMMEDIATELY. YOU AND ALL OTHER SHAREHOLDERS WILL BENEFIT FROM YOUR COOPERATION.
Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Shareholder Meeting to Be Held on March 11, 2024: The proxy statement for the 2024 annual meeting, the form of proxy card and the annual report for the most recently ended fiscal year are available to DNP shareholders at www.dpimc.com/dnp, to DPG shareholders at www.dpimc.com/dpg and to DTF shareholders at www.dpimc.com/dtf. There is no physical location for the annual meeting so you cannot attend in person. If you have questions regarding how to access the virtual meeting, please contact the administrator for DNP and DTF at (833) 604-3163(toll-free) or fa@rwbaird.com or the administrator for DPG at (866) 270-7598(toll-free) or duff@virtus.com.
JOINT PROXY STATEMENT
The board of directors (the "Board") of each of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. ("DNP"), Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. ("DPG") and DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. ("DTF" and, together with DNP and DPG, the "Funds" and each a "Fund") is soliciting proxies from the shareholders of each Fund for use at the joint annual meeting of shareholders to be held on Monday, March 11, 2024 and at any adjournment or postponement of that meeting. A proxy may be revoked at any time before it is voted, either by voting at the meeting or by written notice to the applicable Fund or delivery of a later-dated proxy.
The meeting is scheduled as a joint meeting of the respective shareholders of the Funds because the shareholders of each Fund are expected to consider and vote on similar matters. The Board has determined that the use of a joint proxy statement for the meeting is in the best interest of the shareholders of each Fund. In the event that any shareholder of a Fund virtually present at the meeting objects to the holding of a joint meeting, raises a reasonable basis for the objection, and moves for an adjournment of such Fund's meeting to a time immediately after the meeting, so that such Fund's meeting may be held separately, the persons named as proxies will vote in favor of such adjournment. Shareholders of each Fund will vote separately on each of the proposals relating to their respective Fund, and an unfavorable vote on a proposal by the shareholders of one Fund will not affect the implementation by the other Fund of such proposal if the shareholders of such other Fund approve the proposal.
Summary of Proposals to Be Voted Upon
Proposal
Fund and Classes of Shareholders Entitled to Vote
1a.
Election of Eileen A. Moran as a director of DNP
DNP common stock
1b. Election of Donald C. Burke as a director of DNP
DNP preferred stock
1c.
Election of Eileen A. Moran as a director of DPG
DPG common and preferred stock
1d. Election of Donald C. Burke as a director of DPG
DPG preferred stock
1e.
Election of Donald C. Burke and Eileen A. Moran as
DTF common stock
directors of DTF
Shareholders of record of each Fund at the close of business on December 8, 2023 are entitled to notice of and to participate in the meeting. On the record date: DNP had 363,101,162 shares of common stock outstanding and 1,320 shares of preferred stock outstanding, DPG had 38,181,740 shares of common stock outstanding and 1,400,000 shares of preferred stock outstanding and DTF had 7,029,567 shares of common stock outstanding. Each share of common stock outstanding on the record date entitles the holder thereof to one vote for each director being elected by the common stock (with no cumulative voting permitted) and to one vote on each other matter. Each share of preferred stock outstanding on the record date entitles the holder thereof to one vote for each director being elected by the preferred stock (with no cumulative voting permitted) and to one vote on each other matter.
This proxy statement is first being mailed on or about January 24, 2024. The Funds will bear the cost of the annual meeting and this proxy solicitation. Total costs for the annual meeting and proxy solicitation, including printing and mailing proxy materials, are estimated at $225,000, and will be charged to the respective Funds based on their proportion of shareholder accounts except where another alternative allocation methodology is deemed more appropriate.
1. ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
The Board of each Fund is responsible for the overall management and operations of that Fund. As of the date of this joint proxy statement, the Board of each Fund is comprised of six directors. Directors of each Fund are divided into three classes and are elected to serve staggered three-year terms.
The persons named in the enclosed proxy intend to vote in favor of the election of the persons named below (unless otherwise instructed). Each of the nominees has consented to serve as a director of the Funds, if elected. In case any of the nominees should become unavailable for election for any unforeseen reason, the persons designated in the proxy will have the right to vote for a substitute.
Election of DNP Director (Proposal 1a. and 1b.)
At the meeting, holders of DNP common stock are entitled to elect one director for a term ending in 2027 and the holders of DNP preferred stock are entitled to elect one director for a term ending in 2027. If elected, Ms. Moran and Mr. Burke will serve until the annual meeting of shareholders in 2027 and until their respective successors are elected and qualified. A plurality of votes cast at the meeting by the holders of DNP common stock as to the director representing the common stock is necessary to elect that director. A plurality of votes cast at the meeting by the holders of DNP preferred stock as to the director representing the preferred stock is necessary to elect that director. Abstentions and broker-non-votes will be counted for purposes of determining whether a quorum is present at the meeting, but will not affect the determination of whether a director candidate has received a plurality of votes cast.
Election of DPG Director (Proposal 1c. and 1.d.)
At the meeting, holders of DPG common and preferred stock, voting as a single class, are entitled to elect one director for a term ending in 2027, and the holders of DPG preferred stock, voting as a separate class, are entitled to elect one director for a term ending in 2027. If elected, Ms. Moran and Mr. Burke will serve until the annual meeting of shareholders in 2027 and until their respective successors are elected and qualified. A plurality of votes cast at the meeting by the holders of DPG common and preferred stock, voting as a single class, as to the director representing the common and preferred stock is necessary to elect that director. A plurality of votes cast at the meeting by the holders of DPG preferred stock, voting as a separate class, as to the director representing the preferred stock is necessary to elect that director. Abstentions and broker-non-votes will be counted for purposes of determining whether a quorum is present at the meeting, but will not affect the determination of whether a director candidate has received a plurality of votes cast.
Election of DTF Directors (Proposal 1e.)
At the meeting, holders of DTF common stock are entitled to elect two directors for a term ending in 2027. If elected, Ms. Moran and Mr. Burke will serve until the annual meeting of shareholders in 2027 and until their respective successors are elected and qualified. A plurality of votes cast at the meeting by the holders of DTF common stock as to the directors representing the common stock is necessary to elect those directors. Abstentions and broker-non-votes will be counted for purposes of determining whether a quorum is present at the meeting, but will not affect the determination of whether a director candidate has received a plurality of votes cast.
Biographical Information about Nominees and Continuing Directors
Set forth in the table below are the names and certain biographical information about the nominees for the position of director and the continuing directors of the Funds. Except as noted:
- all of the directors are elected to the DNP Board by the holders of DNP common stock voting as a separate class;
- all of the directors are elected to the DPG Board by the holders of DPG common stock and preferred stock, voting as a single class; and
- all of the directors are elected to the DTF Board by the holders of DTF common stock.
All of the directors of the Funds are classified as independent directors because none of them are "interested persons" of the Funds, as defined in the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the "1940 Act"). Each of the current directors, except Mareilé B. Cusack, formerly served on the Board of Directors of Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. until its merger into DNP in March 2021. The term "Fund Complex" refers to the Funds and all other investment companies advised by affiliates of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. ("Virtus"), the Adviser's parent company. The address for all directors is c/o Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co., 10 South Wacker Drive, Suite 1900, Chicago, Illinois 60606.
Number of
Other
Portfolios in
Directorships
Principal
Fund Complex
Held
Term of
Occupation(s)
Overseen by
by the Director
Positions
Office and
During Past
Director or
or Nominee for
Held
Length of
5 Years &
Nominee for
Director
Name, Address and Age
with Funds
Time Served
Qualifications
Director
During Past 5 Years
Nominee Directors-Independent Directors
Donald C. Burke(1)(2)
Director
Nominee for a
Private investor
104
Director, Avista
Age: 63
term expiring
since 2009;
Corp. (energy
2027; Director
President and Chief
company);
of DNP, DPG
Executive Officer,
Trustee,
and DTF since
BlackRock U.S.
Goldman Sachs
2014.
Funds 2007-2009;
Fund Complex
Managing Director,
2010-2014;
BlackRock Inc.
Director,
2006-2009;
BlackRock
Managing Director,
Luxembourg
Merrill Lynch
and Cayman
Investment
Funds 2006-
Managers 1990-
2010
2006
Mr. Burke was selected to serve on the Board because of his extensive
experience with mutual funds, including as president and chief executive officer
of a major fund complex, and subsequently as an independent trustee of another
major fund complex, and because of his knowledge of the utility industry derived
from his service on the board of a public company involved in the production,
transmission and distribution of energy.
Eileen A. Moran
Director
Nominee for a
Private investor
3
Age: 69
and Vice
term expiring
since 2011;
Chair of
2027; Director
President and Chief
the Board
of DNP since
Executive Officer,
2008, of DPG
PSEG Resources
since 2011 and
L.L.C. (investment
of DTF since
company) 1990-
1996
2011
Ms. Moran was selected to serve on the Board because of her experience in managing a large portfolio of assets, a significant portion of which were invested in the electric and natural gas utility industry.
Number of
Other
Portfolios in
Directorships
Principal
Fund Complex
Held
Term of
Occupation(s)
Overseen by
by the Director
Positions
Office and
During Past
Director or
or Nominee for
Held
Length of
5 Years &
Nominee for
Director
Name, Address and Age
with Funds
Time Served
Qualifications
Director
During Past 5 Years
Continuing Directors-Independent Directors
Mareilé B. Cusack
Director
Term expires
General Counsel,
3
Age: 65
2026; Director
Ariel Investments,
of DNP, DPG
LLC (registered
and DTF since
investment adviser)
2023.
2008-2023 (Chief
Privacy Officer
2019-January 2023,
Senior Vice
President 2012-
2023, Anti-Money
Laundering Officer
2010-January 2023
and Vice President
2007-2012); Vice
President, Ariel
Investment Trust
(mutual fund
complex) 2008-
2023 (Anti-Money
Laundering Officer
2010-February
2023, Secretary
2014-2023 and Assistant Secretary 2008-2014); Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary and Anti-Money Laundering Officer, Ariel Distributors, LLC (registered broker- dealer) 2008-2023; Vice President and General Counsel, Ariel Alternatives, LLC (registered investment adviser), Project Black Management
Number of
Other
Portfolios in
Directorships
Principal
Fund Complex
Held
Term of
Occupation(s)
Overseen by
by the Director
Positions
Office and
During Past
Director or
or Nominee for
Held
Length of
5 Years &
Nominee for
Director
Name, Address and Age
with Funds
Time Served
Qualifications
Director
During Past 5 Years
Co. (relying
adviser) and Ariel
GP Holdco,
managing member
to Project Black,
LP (private fund)
2021-2023; Vice
President and
Associate General
Counsel, Chicago
Stock Exchange
March-October
2007 (Chief
Enforcement
Counsel 2004-
2007); Chief Legal
Officer, Illinois
Gaming Board
1995-2001; Branch
Chief, Branch of
Interpretations and
Small Offering
Issuers, Chicago
Regional Office,
U.S. Securities and
Exchange
Commission 1991-
1995 (Staff
Attorney,
Enforcement
Division, 1988-
1991)
Ms. Cusack was selected to serve on the Board because of her extensive knowledge of asset management and mutual fund operations and strategy gained from her experience as a general counsel and officer of an asset management company, as an officer for a related registered mutual fund complex and her prior work experience at state and federal regulatory agencies, including the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Number of
Other
Portfolios in
Directorships
Principal
Fund Complex
Held
Term of
Occupation(s)
Overseen by
by the Director
Positions
Office and
During Past
Director or
or Nominee for
Held
Length of
5 Years &
Nominee for
Director
Name, Address and Age
with Funds
Time Served
Qualifications
Director
During Past 5 Years
Continuing Directors-Independent Directors
Philip R. McLoughlin
Director
Term expires
Private investor
104
Chairman of
Age: 77
2025; Director
since 2010
the Board,
of DNP since
Lazard World
2009, of DPG
Trust Fund
since 2011 and
(closed-end
of DTF since
fund) 2010-
1996
2019 (Director
1991-2019)
Mr. McLoughlin was selected to serve on the Board because of his understanding
of asset management and mutual fund operations and strategy gained from his
experience as chief executive officer of an asset management company and chief
investment officer of an insurance company.
Geraldine M. McNamara(1)(2)
Director
Term expires
Private investor
104
Age: 72
2026; Director
since 2006;
of DNP since
Managing Director,
2009, of DPG
U.S. Trust Company
since 2011 and
of New York
of DTF since
1982-2006
2003
Ms. McNamara was selected to serve on the Board because her experience of advising individuals on their personal financial management has given her an enhanced understanding of the goals and expectations that individual investors bring to the Funds.
Number of
Other
Portfolios in
Directorships
Principal
Fund Complex
Held
Term of
Occupation(s)
Overseen by
by the Director
Positions
Office and
During Past
Director or
or Nominee for
Held
Length of
5 Years &
Nominee for
Director
Name, Address and Age
with Funds
Time Served
Qualifications
Director
During Past 5 Years
Continuing Directors-Independent Directors
David J. Vitale
Director
Term expires
Chair of the Board
3
Director, Ariel
Age: 77
and Chair
2025; Director
of DNP and DTF
Alternatives,
of the
of DNP since
since 2009 and
LLC; Director,
Board
2000, of DPG
DPG since
United Airlines
since 2011 and
2011; Advisor,
Holdings, Inc.
of DTF since
Ariel Investments,
(airline holding
2005
LLC 2019-2021;
company)
President, Chicago
2006-2022;
Board of Education
Director, Ariel
2011-2015; Senior
Investments,
Advisor to the
LLC 2001-
CEO, Chicago
2021; Wheels,
Public Schools
Inc.
2007-2008 (Chief
(automobile
Administrative
fleet
Officer 2003-
management)
2007); President
2001-2021; and
and Chief
Chairman,
Executive Officer,
Urban
Board of Trade of
Partnership
the City of
Bank 2010-
Chicago, Inc. 2001-
2019
2002; Vice
Chairman and
Director, Bank One
Corporation
