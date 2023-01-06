Advanced search
    DUFN   CH0023405456

DUFRY AG

(DUFN)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:23 2023-01-06 am EST
40.25 CHF   -0.10%
01:18pBusiness Combination between Dufry and Autogrill
EQ
2022No immediate surge of Chinese tourists expected after re-opening
RE
2022Global markets live: 3M Company, General Motors, Wells Fargo, Nike, Fedex...
MS
Business Combination between Dufry and Autogrill

01/06/2023 | 01:18pm EST
Dufry International AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Business Combination between Dufry and Autogrill

06-Jan-2023 / 19:15 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR

All the required regulatory approvals in relation to the proposed business combination with Autogrill, including clearance from all the relevant antitrust authorities, have been obtained without conditions.

Dufry and Edizione expect to close the transfer of Edizione's entire stake of 50.3% in Autogrill to Dufry at the beginning of February 2023. 

 

Legal Disclaimer 

This press release is for information purposes only and is not intended to constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan, or any other jurisdiction. The securities mentioned herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (“Securities Act”) and may not be offered or sold within the United States of America except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will be no public offering of any of Dufry’s securities in the United States of America or in any other jurisdiction.

For readers in the United Kingdom, this announcement is only being distributed to and is only directed at Qualified Investors who are (i) outside the United Kingdom or (ii) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) (“Investment professionals”) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the “Order”) or (iii) certain high value persons and entities who fall within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) (“High net worth companies, unincorporated associations etc.”) of the Order; or (iv) any other person to whom it may lawfully be communicated (all such persons in (i) to (iv) together being referred to as “relevant persons”).

This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to purchase or subscribe for shares.

This document is not a prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act and not a prospectus under any other applicable laws.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to Dufry and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Dufry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. Dufry disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

For further information:

CONTACT
 

DR. KRISTIN KÖHLER RENZO RADICE
   
Global Head Investor Relations Global Head Corporate
Phone : +41 79 563 18 09 Communications & Public Affairs
kristin.koehler@dufry.com Phone : +41 61 266 44 19
  renzo.radice@dufry.com
   

End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Dufry International AG
Brunngässlein 12
4010 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41612664444
E-mail: Headoffice@dufry.com
Internet: www.dufry.com
ISIN: CH0023405456
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1529765

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1529765  06-Jan-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1529765&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
