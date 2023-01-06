Business Combination between Dufry and Autogrill

All the required regulatory approvals in relation to the proposed business combination with Autogrill, including clearance from all the relevant antitrust authorities, have been obtained without conditions.

Dufry and Edizione expect to close the transfer of Edizione's entire stake of 50.3% in Autogrill to Dufry at the beginning of February 2023.

