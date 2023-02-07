Dufry : Board Regulations

Based on Art. 716b of the Swiss Code of Obligations (CO) and Art. 16 of the Articles
of Incorporation, the Board of Directors adopts these Board Regulations (the
Regulations).
The Regulations define the organization, operation and powers and responsibilities of
the corporate bodies of Dufry Ltd (the Company), as well as the principles for the
governance of the Dufry Group (the Group).
2. Corporate Bodies
The corporate bodies of the Company are:
the Board of Directors (theBoard)
the Audit Committee (theAC)
the Remuneration Committee (theRC)
the Nomination and ESG Committee (theNEC)
the Strategy and Integration Committee (theSIC)
the Group Chief Executive Officer (Group CEO)
the Global Executive Committee (GEC)
3. The Board of Directors
3.1 Constitution
Unless expressly otherwise provided herein, (i) the Board shall be comprised of at least four females, (ii) the majority of the members of the Board shall be independent within the meaning of the applicable proxy voting guidelines adopted by Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) from time to time (the ISS Guidelines) and (iii) the composition of the Board and its committees shall comply with applicable laws and any applicable requirements of the SIX Swiss Exchange, the ISS Guidelines and the Swiss Code of Best Practice for Corporate Governance as amended from time to time.
Board members elected by the meeting of shareholders further to their nomination by Schema Beta S.p.A. (Schema Beta) under the Combination Agreement dated July 10, 2022 between the Company, Edizione S.p.A. and Schema Beta (the Combination Agreement), and/or further to the relationship agreement entered into between the Company and Schema Beta on February 3, 2023 (the Relationship Agreement), are collectively referred to herein as the "Schema Beta Designated Directors".
The Chairman and the members of the RC are elected each year by the annual general meeting of shareholders. The Board shall otherwise constitute itself.
If the office of the Chairman of the Board is vacant, the Board shall appoint a Chairman from among its members for a term of office extending until completion of the next annual general meeting of Shareholders.
The Board elects from its members each year at its first meeting after the annual general meeting of shareholders:
the Vice-Chairmen;
the Honorary Chairman;
the Lead Independent Director, who shall be independent within the meaning of the ISS Guidelines; and
the members of the AC, the NEC and the SIC.
The Board further appoints a Secretary who does not need to be a member of the Board and who shall act in the interest of the Company. The committees may designate their own secretaries.
3.2 Powers and Duties
The Board is responsible for the ultimate management of the Group. The Board has authority in respect of all matters which are not reserved to the meeting of shareholders by law, the Articles of Incorporation or these Regulations.
The Board has the following non-transferable and inalienable powers and duties (Art.
716a CO):
to ultimately manage the Company and issue the necessary directives;
to determine the organization of the Company, including the adoption and amendment of these Regulations;
to organize the accounting system, the financial control, as well as the financial planning;
to appoint and remove the members of the committees installed by itself as well as the persons entrusted with the management and representation of the Company, as well as the determination of their signatory power;
to exercise the ultimate supervision over the persons entrusted with the management, in particular with respect to compliance with the law, the Articles of Incorporation, these Regulations and directives given from time to time by the Board;
to prepare the Company's annual report, which includes the management report, the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements, the compensation report, and any other reports that the Board may be required by law to prepare;
to organize the meeting of shareholders and implement its resolutions;
to notify the judge if liabilities exceed assets;
to pass resolutions regarding the subsequent payment of capital with respect to non-fullypaid-in shares (art. 634a CO);
