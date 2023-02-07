Dufry : Board Regulations

the corporate bodies of Dufry Ltd (the Company), as well as the principles for the

Based on Art. 716b of the Swiss Code of Obligations (CO) and Art. 16 of the Articles

3. The Board of Directors

3.1 Constitution

Unless expressly otherwise provided herein, (i) the Board shall be comprised of at least four females, (ii) the majority of the members of the Board shall be independent within the meaning of the applicable proxy voting guidelines adopted by Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) from time to time (the ISS Guidelines) and (iii) the composition of the Board and its committees shall comply with applicable laws and any applicable requirements of the SIX Swiss Exchange, the ISS Guidelines and the Swiss Code of Best Practice for Corporate Governance as amended from time to time.

Board members elected by the meeting of shareholders further to their nomination by Schema Beta S.p.A. (Schema Beta) under the Combination Agreement dated July 10, 2022 between the Company, Edizione S.p.A. and Schema Beta (the Combination Agreement), and/or further to the relationship agreement entered into between the Company and Schema Beta on February 3, 2023 (the Relationship Agreement), are collectively referred to herein as the "Schema Beta Designated Directors".

The Chairman and the members of the RC are elected each year by the annual general meeting of shareholders. The Board shall otherwise constitute itself.

If the office of the Chairman of the Board is vacant, the Board shall appoint a Chairman from among its members for a term of office extending until completion of the next annual general meeting of Shareholders.

The Board elects from its members each year at its first meeting after the annual general meeting of shareholders: