Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Dufry AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DUFN   CH0023405456

DUFRY AG

(DUFN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30:17 2023-02-07 am EST
40.61 CHF   -0.95%
04:54pDufry : Board Regulations
PU
01:59aDufry Makes Management Reshuffle After Autogrill Takeover
MT
01:04aDufry announces new Global Executive Committee
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dufry : Board Regulations

02/07/2023 | 04:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dufry Ltd

Board Regulations

_______________________________________________________________

2 | 22

Table of Contents

1.

Legal and Statutory Basis

3

2.

Corporate Bodies

3

3.

The Board of Directors

4

3.1

Constitution

4

3.2

Powers and Duties

5

3.3

Powers and Duties of the Chairman

6

3.4

Delegation of Powers

7

3.5

Meetings and Minutes

7

3.6

Quorum of Attendance

8

3.7

Vote, Majority Required

9

3.8

Circular Resolutions

9

3.9

Urgent Procedure

9

3.10

Right of Information

10

3.11

Remuneration

10

4.

The Audit Committee

11

4.1

Composition and Constitution

11

4.2

Powers and Duties

11

4.3

Meetings and Minutes

12

4.4

Quorum of Attendance, Vote, Majority Required

12

5.

The Remuneration Committee

12

5.1

Composition and Constitution

12

5.2

Powers and Duties

13

5.3

Meetings and Minutes

13

5.4

Quorum of Attendance, Vote, Majority Required

13

6.

The Nomination and ESG Committee

14

6.1

Composition and Constitution

14

6.2

Powers and Duties

14

6.3

Meetings and Minutes

15

6.4

Quorum of Attendance, Vote, Majority Required

16

7.

The Strategy and Integration Committee

16

7.1

Composition and Constitution

16

7.2

Powers and Duties

16

7.3

Meetings and Minutes

17

7.4

Quorum of Attendance, Vote, Majority Required

18

8.

The Group CEO

18

8.1

Appointment and Responsibility

18

8.2

Powers and Duties

18

8.3

Duty to Report

19

3 | 22

9.

The Global Executive Committee

19

9.1

Composition and Constitution

19

9.2

Powers and Duties

19

9.3

Duty to Report

19

9.4

Meeting and Minutes

20

10.

Signatory Power

20

11.

Confidentiality

20

12.

Conflict of Interest

20

13.

Final Provisions

22

1. Legal and Statutory Basis

Based on Art. 716b of the Swiss Code of Obligations (CO) and Art. 16 of the Articles

of Incorporation, the Board of Directors adopts these Board Regulations (the

Regulations).

The Regulations define the organization, operation and powers and responsibilities of

the corporate bodies of Dufry Ltd (the Company), as well as the principles for the

governance of the Dufry Group (the Group).

2. Corporate Bodies

The corporate bodies of the Company are:

  • the Board of Directors (the Board)
  • the Audit Committee (the AC)
  • the Remuneration Committee (the RC)
  • the Nomination and ESG Committee (the NEC)
  • the Strategy and Integration Committee (the SIC)
  • the Group Chief Executive Officer (Group CEO)
  • the Global Executive Committee (GEC)

4 | 22

3. The Board of Directors

3.1 Constitution

Unless expressly otherwise provided herein, (i) the Board shall be comprised of at least four females, (ii) the majority of the members of the Board shall be independent within the meaning of the applicable proxy voting guidelines adopted by Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) from time to time (the ISS Guidelines) and (iii) the composition of the Board and its committees shall comply with applicable laws and any applicable requirements of the SIX Swiss Exchange, the ISS Guidelines and the Swiss Code of Best Practice for Corporate Governance as amended from time to time.

Board members elected by the meeting of shareholders further to their nomination by Schema Beta S.p.A. (Schema Beta) under the Combination Agreement dated July 10, 2022 between the Company, Edizione S.p.A. and Schema Beta (the Combination Agreement), and/or further to the relationship agreement entered into between the Company and Schema Beta on February 3, 2023 (the Relationship Agreement), are collectively referred to herein as the "Schema Beta Designated Directors".

The Chairman and the members of the RC are elected each year by the annual general meeting of shareholders. The Board shall otherwise constitute itself.

If the office of the Chairman of the Board is vacant, the Board shall appoint a Chairman from among its members for a term of office extending until completion of the next annual general meeting of Shareholders.

The Board elects from its members each year at its first meeting after the annual general meeting of shareholders:

  • the Vice-Chairmen;
  • the Honorary Chairman;
  • the Lead Independent Director, who shall be independent within the meaning of the ISS Guidelines; and
  • the members of the AC, the NEC and the SIC.

5 | 22

The Board further appoints a Secretary who does not need to be a member of the Board and who shall act in the interest of the Company. The committees may designate their own secretaries.

3.2 Powers and Duties

The Board is responsible for the ultimate management of the Group. The Board has authority in respect of all matters which are not reserved to the meeting of shareholders by law, the Articles of Incorporation or these Regulations.

The Board has the following non-transferable and inalienable powers and duties (Art.

716a CO):

  1. to ultimately manage the Company and issue the necessary directives;
  2. to determine the organization of the Company, including the adoption and amendment of these Regulations;
  3. to organize the accounting system, the financial control, as well as the financial planning;
  4. to appoint and remove the members of the committees installed by itself as well as the persons entrusted with the management and representation of the Company, as well as the determination of their signatory power;
  5. to exercise the ultimate supervision over the persons entrusted with the management, in particular with respect to compliance with the law, the Articles of Incorporation, these Regulations and directives given from time to time by the Board;
  6. to prepare the Company's annual report, which includes the management report, the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements, the compensation report, and any other reports that the Board may be required by law to prepare;
  7. to organize the meeting of shareholders and implement its resolutions;
  8. to notify the judge if liabilities exceed assets;
  9. to pass resolutions regarding the subsequent payment of capital with respect to non-fullypaid-in shares (art. 634a CO);

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Dufry AG published this content on 07 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2023 21:53:32 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about DUFRY AG
04:54pDufry : Board Regulations
PU
01:59aDufry Makes Management Reshuffle After Autogrill Takeover
MT
01:04aDufry announces new Global Executive Committee
EQ
02/06Autogrill Appoints New CEO, Independent Chairman
MT
02/05Dufry Completes Autogrill Stake Acquisition, Plans Mandatory Offer
MT
02/03Combination between Dufry and Autogrill successfully closed
EQ
02/03Dufry AG (SWX:DUFN) completed the acquisition of a 50.3% stake in Isracard..
CI
01/25Dufry : & Rituals Cosmetics champion wellbeing category growth with five new stores in tra..
PU
01/24Autogrill CEO, Chairman to Step Down Amid Takeover by Dufry
MT
01/24Autogrill resigns six directors and the chairman of the board of directors
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DUFRY AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 649 M 7 198 M 7 198 M
Net income 2022 -2,63 M -2,85 M -2,85 M
Net Debt 2022 6 393 M 6 922 M 6 922 M
P/E ratio 2022 -153x
Yield 2022 0,14%
Capitalization 3 687 M 3 992 M 3 992 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 19 946
Free-Float 79,4%
Chart DUFRY AG
Duration : Period :
Dufry AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUFRY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 41,00 CHF
Average target price 47,51 CHF
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xavier Espel Rossinyol Chief Executive Officer
Yves Manuel Gerster Chief Financial Officer
Juan Carlos Torres Carretero Executive Chairman
Eugenio Miguel Andrades Yunta Chief Executive Officer-Operations
Jorge Born Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DUFRY AG6.47%4 013
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY3.31%25 674
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY-3.20%4 701
LESLIE'S, INC.12.61%2 525
JUMBO S.A.5.76%2 469
SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC.40.81%1 860