Dufry : Corporate Governance Report 2022 03/07/2023 | 12:43am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 4 Governance Report DUFRY ANNUAL REPORT 2022 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE INTRODUCTION 1. GROUP STRUCTURE AND SHAREHOLDERS This Report is prepared in accordance with the Corporate Governance Directive (DCG) of SIX Exchange Regulation. All information within this Corporate Governance Report and within the Remuneration Report (see page 278) refers to the Company Organi- zation, Internal Regulations and Articles of Incorporation that were in effect as of December 31, 2022 (if not specifically mentioned otherwise). On July 11, 2022, Dufry, as a leading global travel re- tailer, announced the combination with Autogrill S.p.A. ("Autogrill"), a global leader in Travel Food & Beverage, to create a new, integrated global Travel Experience player. The changes in Corporate Governance that are related to this transaction are mentioned in the relevant sections of this Report. A short summary of the transaction details is also provided in section 11. The Dufry / Autogrill Combination on page 276. The Articles of Incorporation are available on the Company website, www.dufry.com, section Investors - Corporate Governance - Articles of Incorporation: www.dufry.com/en/investors/corporate-governancepage section "Featured downloads - Articles of Incor- poration". Dufry engages with shareholders, analysts and investors on a regular basis to better understand their ex- pectations, needs and concerns as part of the com- pany's stakeholder dialogue strategy and its ESG engagement. Such feedback received is taken into consideration when evolving the company strategy as well as corporate governance and remuneration mat- ters. In this context, management and the investor relations team had more than 1,850 contacts with equity and debt investors, analysts and rating agencies in the form of personal meetings, capital market day, investor and video conferences, calls and emails in 2022. 1.1 GROUP STRUCTURE For an overview of the management organizational chart and operational Group structure as at March 2, 2023, please refer to page 21 and see also the tables with members of the Global Executive Committee (for additional information as at December 31, 2022) on page 266 of this Annual Report. Listed company as of December 31, 2022 COMPANY Dufry AG, Brunngässlein 12, 4052 Basel, Switzerland (hereinafter "Dufry AG" or the "Company") LISTING Registered shares: SIX Swiss Exchange MARKET CAPITALIZATION BASED ON SHARES ISSUED CHF 3,496,592,740 as of December 31, 2022 PERCENTAGE OF SHARES HELD BY DUFRY AG 0.67 % of Dufry AG share capital as of December 31, 2022 SECURITY NUMBERS Registered shares: ISIN-Code CH0023405456, Swiss Security-No. 2340545, Ticker Symbol DUFN Non-listed consolidated entities as of December 31, 2022 For a table of the operational non-listed consolidated entities please refer to page 233 in the section Financial Statements of this Annual Report*. Including the company names, locations, percentage of shares held, share capital. The list of consolidated entities does not include all subsidiaries of the Company, but the most important subsidiaries in terms of sales for Retail and Distribution Center companies and in terms of total assets for holding companies. 247 4 Governance Report DUFRY ANNUAL REPORT 2022 1.2 SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDERS Pursuant to the information provided to the Company by its shareholders in compliance with the Financial Market Infrastructure Act during 2022, the following shareholders disclosed significant positions as of December 31, 2022 1. Further details regarding these shareholders and shareholder groups as well as additional information regarding the individual disclosure notices in 2022 are available on the website of SIX Exchange Regulation at: www.ser-ag.com/en/resources/notifications-market- participants/significant-shareholders.html#/. Long position through SHAREHOLDER Through shares financial instruments 2 Short positions 3 Total of long positions Edizione S.p.A. 4 - 33.77 % - 33.77 % Advent International Corporation 5 10.1 % - - 10.1 % State of Qatar 6 6.91 % 1.13 % - 8.04 % Alibaba Group Holding Limited 7 5.4 % 2.3 % - 7.7 % Compagnie Financière Rupert 8 5.00 % - - 5.00 % Norges Bank (the Central Bank of Norway) 9 3.05 % - - 0.6 % 3.05 % BlackRock, Inc. 10 2.51 % 0.49 % - 0.05 % 3.00 % The percentage of voting rights has to be read in context with the relevant and applicable stock exchange and disclosure rules. The actual shareholdings may differ from the figures indicated in the table, as the Company must only be notified by its shareholders if one of the thresholds defined in Article 120 of the Financial Market Infrastructure Act is crossed. Financial instruments such as convertible bonds, conversion and share purchase rights, granted (written) share sale rights and other derivative holdings. Financial instruments that provide for or permit cash settlement (i.e. contracts for difference). Mandatory convertible notes, directly held by Schema Beta S.p.A., Treviso /Italy. The beneficial holder of the mandatory convertible notes is Edizione S.p.A., Treviso /Italy. The mandatory convertible notes referred to this disclosure notice are in conjunction with the Dufry /Autogrill Combination, and will be issued and delivered on the first Friday following the 10 th business day after satisfaction of cer- tain conditions precedent agreed in the combination agreement dated July 11, 2022, among Dufry AG, Schema Beta S.p.A. and Edizione S.p.A., but in no event earlier than January 20, 2023 (note: such mandatory convertible notes have been issued after the here relevant date of December 31, 2022, namely on Friday 3, 2023 and have converted into Dufry shares on February 3, 2023). Note: With decision dated August 17, 2022, the Swiss Takeover Board decreed that Edizione S.p.A. was exempt from making a public takeover offer to the Dufry AG shareholders. Shares directly held by the legal entity AI Louvre (Luxembourg) S.à.r.l., Luxembourg/Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. The beneficial holder of the shares is Advent International Corporation, Boston, MA/USA. Shares and financial instruments directly held by Qatar Holding LLC, Doha / Qatar. The beneficial holder of the shares is the Qatar Invest- ment Authority, Doha / Qatar, which was established and is controlled by the State of Qatar. Shares and financial instruments directly held by the legal entity Taobao China Holding Limited, Hong Kong S.A.R. / China. The beneficial holder of the shares (and mandatory convertible bonds due 2023) is Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands. Shares directly held by Richemont Luxury Group Ltd, St Helier / Jersey. The beneficial holder of the shares is Compagnie Financière Rupert, Geneva / Switzerland. Norges Bank (the Central Bank of Norway), Oslo/Norway. Of the total share position of 3.05%, 0.001% relate to securities lending and similar transactions. BlackRock, Inc., New York, NY/USA. Of the total share position of %, 0.24% relate to securities lending and similar transactions and % to delegated voting rights. In addition, Dufry AG disclosed a purchase position and a sale position (disclosure notice dated July 13, 2022) as further described here: www.ser-ag.com/en/resources/notifications-market- participants/significant-shareholders.html#/. Understandings among shareholders The Company is not aware of shareholder agreements or understandings to be published pursuant to Art. 120 et seq. FMIA. 1.3 CROSS-SHAREHOLDINGS Dufry AG has not entered into cross-shareholdings with other companies in terms of capital shareholdings or voting rights in excess of 5 %. 248 4 Governance Report DUFRY ANNUAL REPORT 2022 2. CAPITAL STRUCTURE 2.1 SHARE CAPITAL As of December 31, 2022, the Company's capital structure is as follows: ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL CHF 453,985,035 (nominal value) divided in 90,797,007 fully paid registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 5 each CONDITIONAL CAPITAL CHF 45,398,500 (nominal value) divided in 9,079,700 to be fully paid registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 5 each; plus CHF 153,316,645 (nominal value) divided in 30,663,329 to be fully paid registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 5 each AUTHORIZED CAPITAL CHF 226,992,515 (nominal value) divided in 45,398,503 to be fully paid registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 5 each For the website link regarding the Articles of Incorporation referred to in the following chapters please see page 276 of this Corporate Governance Report. 2.2 DETAILS ON CONDITIONAL AND AUTHORIZED CAPITAL Conditional capital Article 3bis of the Articles of Incorporation, dated August 31, 2022, reads as follows: The share capital may be increased in an amount not to exceed CHF 45,398,500 by the issuance of up to 9,079,700 fully paid registered shares with a nomi- nal value of CHF 5 each through the exercise of con- version and / or option rights granted in connection with the issuance of newly or already issued con- vertible debentures, debentures with option rights or other financing instruments by the Company or one of its group companies. The preferential subscription rights of the sharehold- ers shall be excluded in connection with the issuance of convertible debentures, debentures with option rights or other financing instruments. The then cur- rent owners of conversion and / or option rights shall be entitled to subscribe for the new shares. The acquisition of shares through the exercise of conversion and / or option rights and each subse- quent transfer of the shares shall be subject to the restrictions set forth in Article 5 of these Articles of Incorporation. The Board of Directors may limit or withdraw the right of the shareholders to subscribe in priority to convertible debentures, debentures with option rights or similar financing instruments when they are issued, if: An issue by firm underwriting by one or several banks with subsequent offering to the public with- out preferential subscription rights seems to be the most appropriate form of issue at the time, particularly in terms of the conditions or the time plan of the issue; or The issuance occurs in domestic or international capital markets or through a private placement; or The instruments are issued in connection with the financing or refinancing of the acquisition of an enterprise or parts of an enterprise or with par- ticipations or new investments of the Company or one of its group companies. 5. If advance subscription rights are denied by the Board of Directors, the following shall apply: Conversion rights may be exercised only for up to 15 years; and option rights only for up to 7 years from the date of the respective issuance. The respective financing instruments must be is- sued at the relevant market conditions. The conditional capital of CHF 45,398,500 under Article 3bis represents 10.00 % of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company registered in the commercial register as of December 31, 2022. Article 3quater of the Articles of Incorporation, dated August 31, 2022, reads as follows: The share capital may be increased in an amount not to exceed CHF 153,316,645 by the issuance of up to 30,663,329 fully paid registered shares with a nom- inal value of CHF 5 each through the exercise of con- version rights granted in connection with the issu- ance of convertible notes by the Company to Schema Beta S.p.A., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Edizione S.p.A., as consideration for the transfer of the 193,730,675 shares in Autogrill S.p.A., in accor- dance with the provisions of the Combination Agreement; The preferential subscription rights of the share- holders shall be excluded in connection with the is- suance of convertible notes. The then current own- ers of the conversion rights shall be entitled to subscribe for the new shares; The acquisition of shares through the exercise of conversion rights and each subsequent transfer of the shares shall be subject to the restrictions set forth in Article 5 of these Articles of Incorporation; The conversion rights may be exercised for up to one year. The Combination Agreement determines the number of shares into which the convertible notes can be converted. The nominal amount and the con- version price of the convertible notes shall be deter- 249 4 Governance Report DUFRY ANNUAL REPORT 2022 mined on the basis of the value assigned to the shares of Autogrill S.p.A. under the terms of the Combination Agreement. The conditional capital of CHF 153,316,645 under Article 3quater in conjunction with the Dufry / Autogrill Combination represents 33.77 % of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company registered in the commercial register as of December 31, 2022. Authorized capital Article 3ter of the Articles of Incorporation, dated August 31, 2022, reads as follows: The Board of Directors shall be authorized to in- crease the share capital in an amount not to exceed CHF 226,992,515 through the issuance of up to 45,398,503 fully paid registered shares with a nom- inal value of CHF 5 per share by not later than August 31, 2024. Increases in partial amounts shall be permitted. The subscription and acquisition of the new shares, as well as each subsequent transfer of the shares, shall be subject to the restrictions of Article 5 of these Articles of Incorporation. The Board of Directors shall determine the issue price, the type of contribution (including cash, con- tribution in kind and set-off), the date of issue of new shares, the conditions for the exercise of the preferential subscription rights, and the beginning date for dividend entitlement. In this regard, the Board of Directors may issue new shares by means of a firm underwriting through a banking institution, a syndicate or another third party and a subsequent offer of these shares to the current shareholders. The Board of Directors may permit preferential sub- scription rights that have not been exercised to ex- pire or it may place these rights and / or shares as to which preferential subscription rights have been granted but not exercised, at market conditions or use them for other purposes in the interest of the Company. The Board of Directors is further authorized to re- strict or deny the preferential subscription rights of shareholders in whole or in part or allocate such rights to third parties in connection with the issu- ance of registered shares: To the remaining shareholders of Autogrill S.p.A. within the framework of the mandatory tender offer by the Company for all remaining outstand- ing shares of Autogrill S.p.A. following the con- summation of the combination agreement by and among the Company, Schema Beta S.p.A., and Edizione S.p.A. dated as of July 11, 2022 (the "Combination Agreement") and the acquisition of 193,730,675 shares of Autogrill S.p.A. from Schema Beta S.p.A., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Edizione S.p.A., by the Company contemplated thereunder, one or several voluntary tender offers by the Company for all remaining outstanding shares of Autogrill S.p.A. and / or any subsequent re-opening of the tender period and / or proceeding for the fulfillment of the obligation to purchase the remaining outstanding shares of Autogrill S.p.A. and / or proceeding for the exercise of the right to purchase the remaining outstanding shares of Autogrill S.p.A. in accordance with applicable law; and / or In connection with the refinancing of cash pay- ments to be made within the framework of the transactions set forth under paragraph a) above. The authorized capital of CHF 226,992,515 under Article 3ter represents 50.00 % of the issued share capital of the Company registered in the commercial register as of December 31, 2022. 2.3 CHANGES IN CAPITAL OF DUFRY AG ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL December 31, 2020 CHF 401,318,410 December 31, 2021 CHF 453,985,035 December 31, 2022 CHF 453,985,035 CONDITIONAL CAPITAL December 31, 2020 CHF 63,500,000 December 31, 2021 CHF 43,398,500 December 31, 2022 CHF 198,715,145 AUTHORIZED CAPITAL December 31, 2020 None December 31, 2021 None December 31, 2022 CHF 226,992,515 Changes in capital in 2022 Dufry held an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ("EGM") on August 31, 2022. The EGM resolved to create additional conditional capital in the amount of CHF 153,316,645 and to introduce the new Article 3quater to the Articles of Incorporation. The EGM further resolved to create authorized capital in the amount of CHF 226,992,515 and to amend Article 3ter of the Articles of Incorporation. The change in the conditional capital and the authorized capital was registered in the commercial register on September 5, 2022. By way of background, these capital changes occurred as part of the combination of Dufry with Autogrill S.p.A. ("Autogrill"), announced on July 11, 2022. As part of the combination, Schema Beta S.p.A. ("Schema Beta"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Edizione S.p.A. ("Edizione"), has transferred its entire stake of 50.3 % 250 4 Governance Report DUFRY ANNUAL REPORT 2022 of the issued share capital of Autogrill to Dufry on February 3, 2023. As consideration, Dufry issued to Schema Beta mandatory convertible notes which converted into 30,663,329 newly issued Dufry shares, at an implied exchange ratio of 0.158 new Dufry shares for each Autogrill share on February 3, 2023. Dufry is launching a mandatory tender offer for the remaining, outstanding Autogrill shares, offering 0.158 new Dufry shares for each Autogrill share. In compliance with Italian takeover law, Dufry will offer a cash alternative equivalent to EUR 6.33 per Autogrill share in the mandatory tender offer. Changes in capital in 2021 On March 24, 2021, Dufry announced the successful completion of an offering of CHF 500 million new convertible bonds with a coupon of 0.75 % and a conversion price of CHF 87.00, due 2026. At the same time, the Company also announced the launch of a voluntary incentive offer to the holders of the existing CHF 350 million 1.0 % convertible bonds due 2023, by which Dufry offered such holders an incentive payment for the exercise of their conversion rights within the acceptance period. On April 6, 2021, Dufry successfully completed this voluntary incentive offer regarding the CHF 350 million 1.0 % convertible bonds due 2023. The offer was ac- cepted by holders of convertible bonds with an aggre- gate principal amount of CHF 347.6 million (99.3 %), who received 10,533,325 fully paid registered shares of Dufry (conversion was effected at a conversion price of CHF 33.00). The remaining 0.7 % of bonds were, upon exercise of the issuer's clean-up call, redeemed at par in cash. The ordinary share capital of Dufry increased through this bond conversion to CHF 453,985,035 (90,797,007 shares) and the conditional capital was re- duced to CHF 10,833,375 (2,166,675 shares). The change in the ordinary share capital and conditional capital was registered in the commercial register on April 14, 2021. At the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 18, 2021, shareholders approved the Board of Di- rectors' proposal to increase the remaining conditional capital from CHF 10,833,375 (2,166,675 shares) to CHF 45,398,500 (9,079,700 shares) to allow physical settlement of the new CHF 500 million 0.75 % convertible bonds due 2026. The change of the conditional capital was registered in the commercial register on May 19, 2021. Changes in capital in 2020 On April 23, 2020, Dufry successfully completed the placement of 5,000,000 new shares and 500,000 treasury shares, by way of an accelerated bookbuilding. The 5,000,000 new shares were issued from the existing authorized capital. Thereafter the ordinary share capital amounted to CHF 277,835,830 (55,567,166 shares) and the authorized capital to zero. The change in capital was registered in the commercial register on April 24, 2020. At the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 18, 2020, shareholders approved the Board of Di- rectors' proposal to increase the previously existing conditional capital from CHF 4,442,160 (888,432 shares) to CHF 63,500,000 (12,700,000 shares). The change of the conditional capital was registered in the commercial register on May 19, 2020. At the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on October 6, 2020, shareholders approved the Board of Directors' proposal for an ordinary increase of the share capital by a maximum of up to CHF 125,000,000 (25,000,000 shares). On October 20, 2020, Dufry successfully completed the capital increase in an amount of CHF 123,482,580 (24,696,516 shares). After the capital increase, the ordinary share capital amounted to CHF 401,318,410 (80,263,682 shares). The change in capital was registered in the commercial register on October 21, 2020. 2.4 SHARES As of December 31, 2022, the share capital of Dufry AG is divided into 90,797,007 fully paid in registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 5 each. The Company has only one category of shares. The shares are issued in registered form. All shares are entitled to dividends if declared. Each share entitles its holder to one vote (see also the new voting rights limitation of 25.1% mentioned below). The Company maintains a share register showing the name and address of the shareholders or usufructuaries. Only persons registered as shareholders or usufructuaries of registered shares in the share register shall be recognized as such by the Company. The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, held on August 31, 2022, resolved the following conditional resolutions regarding Article 10 of the Articles of Incorporation, which became effective upon the transfer of the Autogrill shares (i.e. the 50.3% stake owned by Edizione) to Dufry against the issuance of the mandatory convertible notes mentioned previously under section 2.3 "Changes in capital in 2022" above: Subject to paragraph 2 of Article 10 of the Articles of Incorporation, each share recorded as share with 251 Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Dufry AG published this content on 07 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2023 05:42:05 UTC.

© Publicnow 2023 All news about DUFRY AG 12:49a Swiss Travel Retailer Dufry Swings to FY22 Attributable Profit MT 12:43a Dufry : UN Global Compact Communication Progress Report 2022 PU 12:43a Dufry : Corporate Governance Report 2022 PU 12:43a Dufry : GRI Content Index 2022 PU 12:43a Dufry : Sustainability Report Annex 2022 PU 12:43a Dufry : ESG Report 2022 PU 12:43a Dufry : TCFD Report 2022 PU 12:33a Dufry delivers 2022 targets on a rising tide of global travel with Turnover of CHF 6,87.. EQ 03/06 Dufry Receives Document Request from Italian Regulator Over Autogrill Takeover Bid MT 03/01 Dufry : ESG Strategy PU Analyst Recommendations on DUFRY AG 2021 Dufry : Grupo Santander Lifts Price Target on Dufry, Maintains Buy Recommendation MT 2021 Analyst recommendations: Alibaba, Goldman Sachs, Monday.com, Sha.. 2021 Analyst recommendations: Anglo American, Pfizer, Rolls-Royce, Ni..