Dufry : ESG Report 2022

2 ESG Report

DUFRY ANNUAL REPORT 2022

ENVIRONMENT, SOCIAL

AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) REPORT

ESG AT THE CORE

OF OUR BUSINESS

Dufry's ESG Strategy is an inherent part of the company strategy Destination 2027 and contributes to the delivery of its financial and non-financial goals. It is also fully aligned with the role Dufry plays in the travel retail eco- system, and is regularly revised to ensure it remains relevant and meets the evolving needs of our industry. Our ESG engagement is focused on four key areas, where we want to have a positive impact within the scope of our stakeholder eco-system and beyond: customer experience; employee wellbeing and advancement; protecting the environment through the responsible use of our planet's resources and being a trusted partner for all our stake- holders.

Dufry´s ESG Strategy is supervised by the Board of Direc- tors, specifically by the Nomination and ESG Committee, chaired by the Lead Independent Director. All key business areas of the Group - structured under a dedicated ESG committee - take an active role in implementing our strategy based on clearly defined objectives. A detailed description of our ESG Strategy is available on the Dufry website www.dufry.com/en/sustainability.