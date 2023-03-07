Advanced search
    DUFN   CH0023405456

DUFRY AG

(DUFN)
2023-03-06
42.56 CHF   +2.16%
Dufry : ESG Report 2022

03/07/2023
Environment Social and Governance Report 2022

2 ESG Report

DUFRY ANNUAL REPORT 2022

ENVIRONMENT, SOCIAL

AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) REPORT

ESG AT THE CORE

OF OUR BUSINESS

Dufry's ESG Strategy is an inherent part of the company strategy Destination 2027 and contributes to the delivery of its financial and non-financial goals. It is also fully aligned with the role Dufry plays in the travel retail eco- system, and is regularly revised to ensure it remains relevant and meets the evolving needs of our industry. Our ESG engagement is focused on four key areas, where we want to have a positive impact within the scope of our stakeholder eco-system and beyond: customer experience; employee wellbeing and advancement; protecting the environment through the responsible use of our planet's resources and being a trusted partner for all our stake- holders.

Dufry´s ESG Strategy is supervised by the Board of Direc- tors, specifically by the Nomination and ESG Committee, chaired by the Lead Independent Director. All key business areas of the Group - structured under a dedicated ESG committee - take an active role in implementing our strategy based on clearly defined objectives. A detailed description of our ESG Strategy is available on the Dufry website www.dufry.com/en/sustainability.

80

2 ESG Report

DUFRY ANNUAL REPORT 2022

OVERVIEW OF DUFRY´S

SUSTAINABILITY

JOURNEY

- Disclosure

- Updated Code

of Dufry´s ESG

of Ethics

Strategy

- Disclosure

- Signatory

of Dufry Code

member of

- First materiality

of Conduct

the UN Global

assessment

- Equal Salary

Compact

- Definition and

Certification

- Dufry starts

disclosure of

launched in

reporting on

Materiality Matrix

Switzerland

GHG emissions

2016

2018

2020

  • Dufry receives SBTi validation for its Scope 1, 2&3 emission reduction targets
  • 20% electric energy covered by renewable energy
  • First TCFD Report 2022, published in the first quarter 2023
  • Second Diversity& Inclusion (D&I) survey executed, covering all Dufry operations worldwide

2022

2017

2019

- Dufry publishes

- Dufry launches

first GRI report

Recertification

- Dufry Supplier

of Supplier Code

Code of Conduct

of Conduct

published and

- ESG Governance

certification

enhanced with

process launched

Lead Indepen-

dent Director

supervising

ESG strategy

implementation

- Materiality

Matrix updated

2021

  • Dufry commits to establish SBTi emission reduction targets
  • Listed in the SXI Sustainability 25 index of the SIX Swiss Exchange
  • HR Policy published
  • Disclosure of Sustainable Management Guidelines
  • First dedicated D&I survey, reaching over 70% of head- count

81

2 ESG Report

DUFRY ANNUAL REPORT 2022

During 2022, Dufry has continued evolving its ESG commitment, taking a leading position in ESG in our industry. Dufry´s ESG developments and ethics are widely recognized across the main players of our business environment. Our strong commitments

  • such as the establishment of emission reductions targets in line with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), the preparation of a TCFD Report, or our commitment towards protecting Human Rights as signatory member of the UN Global Compact - are strong testimonials of the importance Dufry places to ESG. We are not alone in our journey towards building a more sustainable industry, and in this regard, we share common objectives with our main stakeholders, especially airport concession and brand partners, as reflected in this report.

ALIGNING OUR BUSINESS ECO-SYSTEM

EMPLOYEES

SUPPLIERS

(see detailed description

(see detailed description

on page 104

on page 64 of this report)

of this report)

CUSTOMERS

(see detailed

description on pages 58 + 90 of this report)

INVESTORS

CONCESSION

PARTNERS

(see detailed description

(see detailed description

on page 72

of this report)

on page 68 of

this report)

82

2 ESG Report

DUFRY ANNUAL REPORT 2022

ESG ENGAGEMENT FULLY INTEGRATED IN COMPANY STRATEGY

IMPACT

SUSTAINABLE & PROFITABLE GROWTH GENERATING

POSITIVE CONTRIBUTIONS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

IMPLEMENTATION

BUSINESS INITIATIVES &

PROCEDURES

ESG FOCUS AREAS GOVERNED BY DEDICATED,

INTERDISCIPLINARY ESG COMMITTEE

CUSTOMER

EMPLOYEE

PROTECTING

TRUSTED

FOCUS

EXPERIENCE

ENVIRONMENT

PARTNER

FOUNDATION

UNDERLYING BUSINESS MODEL

AND COMPANY STRATEGY

IMPLEMENTATION OF SUSTAINABILITY STRATEGY SUPERVISED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS

  1. At the level of the Board of Directors the imple- mentation of the ESG strategy is supervised by the Nomination & ESG Committee, chaired by the Lead Independent Director. The Board of Directors is informed on the ESG strategy implementation progress quarterly.
  2. The interdisciplinary ESG Committee defines and drives the implementation of the ESG strategy. In 2022 it met every two months and consisted of: Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Corporate Officer, Chief Commercial Officer, CEO Operations, Chief People Officer, Chief Diver- sity & Inclusion Officer, Group General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer, Global Internal Audit Director, Global Head Investor Relations, Global Head of Corporate Communications & Public Affairs.
  3. Day-to-dayimplementation of Dufry's ESG strat- egy is executed by the ESG Department as part
    of the Corporate Communications & Public Affairs department.

1.

2. BOARD

OF DIRECTORS

ESG

COMMITTEE

3.

CORPORATE

COMMUNICATIONS &

PUBLIC AFFAIRS

83

Disclaimer

Dufry AG published this content on 07 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2023 05:42:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
