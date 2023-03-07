Dufry : ESG Report 2022

Dufry's ESG Strategy is an inherent part of the company strategy Destination 2027 and contributes to the delivery of its financial and non-financial goals. It is also fully aligned with the role Dufry plays in the travel retail eco- system, and is regularly revised to ensure it remains relevant and meets the evolving needs of our industry. Our ESG engagement is focused on four key areas, where we want to have a positive impact within the scope of our stakeholder eco-system and beyond: customer experience; employee wellbeing and advancement; protecting the environment through the responsible use of our planet's resources and being a trusted partner for all our stake- holders.
Dufry´s ESG Strategy is supervised by the Board of Direc- tors, specifically by the Nomination and ESG Committee, chaired by the Lead Independent Director. All key business areas of the Group - structured under a dedicated ESG committee - take an active role in implementing our strategy based on clearly defined objectives. A detailed description of our ESG Strategy is available on the Dufry website www.dufry.com/en/sustainability.
OVERVIEW OF DUFRY´S
SUSTAINABILITY
JOURNEY
- Disclosure
- Updated Code
of Dufry´s ESG
of Ethics
Strategy
- Disclosure
- Signatory
of Dufry Code
member of
- First materiality
of Conduct
the UN Global
assessment
- Equal Salary
Compact
- Definition and
Certification
- Dufry starts
disclosure of
launched in
reporting on
Materiality Matrix
Switzerland
GHG emissions
2016
2018
2020
Dufry receives SBTi validation for its Scope 1, 2&3 emission reduction targets
20% electric energy covered by renewable energy
First TCFD Report 2022, published in the first quarter 2023
Second Diversity& Inclusion (D&I) survey executed, covering all Dufry operations worldwide
2022
2017
2019
- Dufry publishes
- Dufry launches
first GRI report
Recertification
- Dufry Supplier
of Supplier Code
Code of Conduct
of Conduct
published and
- ESG Governance
certification
enhanced with
process launched
Lead Indepen-
dent Director
supervising
ESG strategy
implementation
- Materiality
Matrix updated
2021
Dufry commits to establish SBTi emission reduction targets
Listed in the SXI Sustainability 25 index of the SIX Swiss Exchange
HR Policy published
Disclosure of Sustainable Management Guidelines
First dedicated D&I survey, reaching over 70% of head- count
During 2022, Dufry has continued evolving its ESG commitment, taking a leading position in ESG in our industry. Dufry´s ESG developments and ethics are widely recognized across the main players of our business environment. Our strong commitments
such as the establishment of emission reductions targets in line with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), the preparation of a TCFD Report, or our commitment towards protecting Human Rights as signatory member of the UN Global Compact - are strong testimonials of the importance Dufry places to ESG. We are not alone in our journey towards building a more sustainable industry, and in this regard, we share common objectives with our main stakeholders, especially airport concession and brand partners, as reflected in this report.
ALIGNING OUR BUSINESS ECO-SYSTEM
EMPLOYEES
SUPPLIERS
(see detailed description
(see detailed description
on page 104
on page 64 of this report)
of this report)
CUSTOMERS
(see detailed
description on pages 58 + 90 of this report)
INVESTORS
CONCESSION
PARTNERS
(see detailed description
(see detailed description
on page 72
of this report)
on page 68 of
this report)
ESG ENGAGEMENT FULLY INTEGRATED IN COMPANY STRATEGY
IMPACT
SUSTAINABLE & PROFITABLE GROWTH GENERATING
POSITIVE CONTRIBUTIONS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
IMPLEMENTATION
BUSINESS INITIATIVES &
PROCEDURES
ESG FOCUS AREAS GOVERNED BY DEDICATED,
INTERDISCIPLINARY ESG COMMITTEE
CUSTOMER
EMPLOYEE
PROTECTING
TRUSTED
FOCUS
EXPERIENCE
ENVIRONMENT
PARTNER
FOUNDATION
UNDERLYING BUSINESS MODEL
AND COMPANY STRATEGY
IMPLEMENTATION OF SUSTAINABILITY STRATEGY SUPERVISED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS
At the level of the Board of Directors the imple- mentation of the ESG strategy is supervised by the Nomination & ESG Committee, chaired by the Lead Independent Director. The Board of Directors is informed on the ESG strategy implementation progress quarterly.
The interdisciplinary ESG Committee defines and drives the implementation of the ESG strategy. In 2022 it met every two months and consisted of: Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Corporate Officer, Chief Commercial Officer, CEO Operations, Chief People Officer, Chief Diver- sity & Inclusion Officer, Group General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer, Global Internal Audit Director, Global Head Investor Relations, Global Head of Corporate Communications & Public Affairs.
Day-to-dayimplementation of Dufry's ESG strat- egy is executed by the ESG Department as part
of the Corporate Communications & Public Affairs department.