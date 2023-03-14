Advanced search
    DUFN   CH0023405456

DUFRY AG

(DUFN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:43:00 2023-03-14 am EDT
41.06 CHF   +0.20%
11:16aDufry : GHG Emission reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)
03/09Autogrill increases loss in 2022; improves NFP
03/07Dufry beats sales estimates as global travel rebounds
Dufry : GHG Emission reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)

03/14/2023 | 11:16am EDT
Dufry GHG Emission reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)

Dufry GHG Emission reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)

14/03/2023

Dufry has received validation from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for its greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets covering scopes 1, 2 & 3. This important milestone completes the process initiated in 2022 when Dufry outlined its targets to reduce its CO2 footprint as well as the commitment to have these targets independently assessed and validated by the SBTi.

As part of this commitment, Dufry has started to establish a Scope 1 and 2 emissions reduction strategy, which follows the SBTi 1.5°C pathway. In this regard,

  • Dufry commits to reduce absolute Scope 1 & 2 GHG emissions by 94.2 % by 2030 from the 2019 base year.

Regarding Scope 3 emissions, Dufry follows the "well below 2°C" path of SBTi with two distinct targets to be achieved both through engagement programs with its suppliers and collaboration with its logistics partners:

  • Dufry commits that 74 % of its suppliers by emissions covering purchased goods and services will have science-based targets by 2027.
  • Dufry commits to reducing absolute Scope 3 GHG emissions of upstream transportation emissions by 28 % by 2030.

Established in 2015, the Science Based Targetsinitiative (SBTi) helps companies to set emissions-reduction targets in line with climate science and the Paris Agreement goals. The SBTi is a partnership between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). More than 4,000 companies worldwide have joined the initiative since its inception.

Moreover, Dufry has committed to increase annual sourcing of renewable electricity from 0 % in 2019 to 100 % by 2025 and to continue annually sourcing 100 % renewable electricity through 2030.

For more information on Dufry´s Emission Reduction objectives, as well as Dufry's ESG approach to sustainability, please click here.

Disclaimer

Dufry AG published this content on 14 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2023 15:15:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
