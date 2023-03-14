Dufry : GHG Emission reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)

Dufry has received validation from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for its greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets covering scopes 1, 2 & 3. This important milestone completes the process initiated in 2022 when Dufry outlined its targets to reduce its CO 2 footprint as well as the commitment to have these targets independently assessed and validated by the SBTi.

As part of this commitment, Dufry has started to establish a Scope 1 and 2 emissions reduction strategy, which follows the SBTi 1.5°C pathway. In this regard,

Dufry commits to reduce absolute Scope 1 & 2 GHG emissions by 94.2 % by 2030 from the 2019 base year.

Regarding Scope 3 emissions, Dufry follows the "well below 2°C" path of SBTi with two distinct targets to be achieved both through engagement programs with its suppliers and collaboration with its logistics partners:

Dufry commits that 74 % of its suppliers by emissions covering purchased goods and services will have science-based targets by 2027.

Dufry commits to reducing absolute Scope 3 GHG emissions of upstream transportation emissions by 28 % by 2030.

Established in 2015, the Science Based Targetsinitiative (SBTi) helps companies to set emissions-reduction targets in line with climate science and the Paris Agreement goals. The SBTi is a partnership between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). More than 4,000 companies worldwide have joined the initiative since its inception.

Moreover, Dufry has committed to increase annual sourcing of renewable electricity from 0 % in 2019 to 100 % by 2025 and to continue annually sourcing 100 % renewable electricity through 2030.

For more information on Dufry´s Emission Reduction objectives, as well as Dufry's ESG approach to sustainability, please click here.