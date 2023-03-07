Dufry : GRI Content Index 2022

Dufry´s ESG Report, as well as the ESG Report Annex, GRI Index, UN Global Compact Report and TCFD report are revised and approved by the BoD
2-15 Conflicts of interest
2-16 Communication of critical concerns
GRI CONTENT INDEX 2022
DUFRY SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2022
2-17 Collective knowledge of the highest governance body
2-18 Evaluation of the performance of the highest governance body
2-19 Remuneration policies
2-20 Process to determine remuneration
2-21 Annual total compensation ratio
2-22 Statement on sustainable development strategy
2-23 Policy commitments
2-24 Embedding policy commitments
2-25 Processes to remediate negative impacts
2-26 Mechanisms for seeking advice and raising concerns
2-27 Compliance with laws and regulations
2-28 Membership associations
2-29 Approach to stakeholder engagement
2-30 Collective bargaining
264-265
Dufry´s Board is regularly updates in new issues and concerns that may have an impact over the sustaniable development of the business.
278-296
278-296
278-296
Headquartered in Switzerland, Dufry operates in over 60 countries with different economic development levels and with very varied labor markets. The compensation we offer is based on regular market analyses of the respective positions as well as the employee's skill set and performance. As far as possible, we strive to offer all our employees comparable compensation structures and monitor compliance with minimum standards. The ratio of the annual compensation of the highest-paid employee and any median can vary greatly depending on the market spread between countries and other external influences, such as exchange rates etc. For this reason, we do not consider the requested information to be relevant to assessing the fairness of our compensation structures.
12-20
UNGC Progress Report (pg. 2)
92; 115-116;119-120
Code of Conduct, Supplier Code of Conduct and HR Policy at www.dufry.com/en/ sustainability
114-116
Code of Conduct, Supplier Code of Conduct and HR Policy at www.dufry.com/en/ sustainability
114-116
Code of Conduct and HR Policy at www.dufry.com/en/ sustainability