Dufry : GRI Content Index 2022

03/07/2023 | 12:43am EST
GRI Content Index 2022

GRI CONTENT INDEX 2022

DUFRY SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2022

GRI CONTENT INDEX 2022

Page indications in this Index refer to the 2022 Dufry Annual Report unless otherwise noted.

Dufry 2022 Sustainability Report applies Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Universal Standards;

2016*, 2018* and 2021* refer to the Standards issue date, not the date of the information presented in this report.

OMISSION

GRI SECTOR

GRI STANDARD/

REQUIREMENT(S)

STANDARD

OTHER SOURCE DISCLOSURE

SDG

PAGE UNMBER AND/OR URL

OMITTED

REASON

EXPLANATION REF. NO.

GENERAL DISCLOSURES

GRI 2:

General Disclosures 2021

2-1 Organizational details

2-2 Entities included in the organization's sustainability reporting

2-3 Reporting period, frequency and contact point

2-4 Restatements of information

2-5 External assurance

2-6 Activities, value chain and other business relationships

2-7 Employees

2-8 Workers who are not employees

2-9 Governance structure and composition

2-10 Nomination and selection of the highest governance body

2-11 Chair of the highest governance body

2-12 Role of the highest governance body in overseeing the management of impacts

2-13 Delegation of responsibility for managing impacts

2-14 Role of the highest governance body in sustainability reporting

56-57;247-248

233-234

Pg. 2 Sust. Report 2022 Annex 7 March 2023

There are no restatements of information in this report

No

82; 84; 90-93;97-98

10.3 Pg. 7 Sust. Report 2022 Annex Pg. 7 Sust. Report 2022 Annex

254-265

5.5; 16.7 254-265

16.6 254-258

5.5; 16.7

261

261

Dufry´s ESG Report, as well as the ESG Report Annex, GRI Index, UN Global Compact Report and TCFD report are revised and approved by the BoD

2-15 Conflicts of interest

2-16 Communication of critical concerns

16.6 260

115-116;264-265

No critical issues raised.

2/7

GRI CONTENT INDEX 2022

DUFRY SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2022

GRI STANDARD/

OTHER SOURCE DISCLOSURE

SDG

2-17 Collective knowledge of the highest governance body

2-18 Evaluation of the performance of the highest governance body

2-19 Remuneration policies

2-20 Process to determine remuneration

2-21 Annual total compensation ratio

2-22 Statement on sustainable development strategy

2-23 Policy commitments

16.3

2-24 Embedding policy commitments

2-25 Processes to remediate negative impacts

2-26 Mechanisms for seeking advice and raising concerns

2-27 Compliance with laws and regulations

2-28 Membership associations

2-29 Approach to stakeholder engagement

2-30 Collective bargaining

8.8

agreements

OMISSION

GRI SECTOR

REQUIREMENT(S)

STANDARD

PAGE UNMBER AND/OR URL

OMITTED

REASON

EXPLANATION REF. NO.

264-265

Dufry´s Board is regularly updates in new issues and concerns that may have an impact over the sustaniable development of the business.

278-296

278-296

278-296

Headquartered in Switzerland, Dufry operates in over 60 countries with different economic development levels and with very varied labor markets. The compensation we offer is based on regular market analyses of the respective positions as well as the employee's skill set and performance. As far as possible, we strive to offer all our employees comparable compensation structures and monitor compliance with minimum standards. The ratio of the annual compensation of the highest-paid employee and any median can vary greatly depending on the market spread between countries and other external influences, such as exchange rates etc. For this reason, we do not consider the requested information to be relevant to assessing the fairness of our compensation structures.

12-20

UNGC Progress Report (pg. 2)

92; 115-116;119-120

Code of Conduct, Supplier Code of Conduct and HR Policy at www.dufry.com/en/ sustainability

114-116

Code of Conduct, Supplier Code of Conduct and HR Policy at www.dufry.com/en/ sustainability

114-116

Code of Conduct and HR Policy at www.dufry.com/en/ sustainability

114-116

118

84; 118-119

Pg. 7 Sust. Report 2022 Annex

3/7

GRI CONTENT INDEX 2022

DUFRY SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2022

OMISSION

GRI SECTOR

GRI STANDARD/

REQUIREMENT(S)

STANDARD

OTHER SOURCE DISCLOSURE

SDG

PAGE UNMBER AND/OR URL

OMITTED

REASON

EXPLANATION REF. NO.

MATERIAL TOPICS

GRI 3:

3-1 Process to determine

84

Material

material topics

Topics 2021

3-2 List of material topics

85

ECONOMIC PERFORMANCE

GRI 3:

3-3 Management of material

8-9;12-20; 120

Material

topics

Topics 2021

GRI 201:

Economic Performance 2016

201-1 Direct economic value

8.1; 8.2;

120

generated and distributed

9.1; 9.4;

9.5

201-2 Financial implications

13.1

TCFD Report (Pg. 5)

and other risks and

opportunities due to climate change

201-3 Defined benefit plan

147-148;199-203

obligations and other

retirement plans

201-4 Financial assistance

None

received from government

MARKET PRESENCE

GRI 3:

3-3 Management of material

28-43

Material

topics

Topics 2021

GRI 202:

202-1 Ratios of standard

1.2; 5.1;

Pg. 7 Sust. Report 2022 Annex

Market

entry level wage

8.5

Presence

by gender compared to local

2016

minimum wage

202-2 Proportion of senior

8.5

Pg. 7 Sust. Report 2022 Annex

management hired from the

local community

PROCUREMENT PRACTICES

GRI 3:

3-3 Management of material

64-67

Material

topics

Topics 2021

GRI 204:

204-1 Proportion of spending

8.3

Pg. 8 Sust. Report 2022 Annex

Procurement

on local suppliers

Practices

2016

ANTI-CORRUPTION

GRI 3:

3-3 Management of material

114-116

Material

topics

Topics 2021

205-2 Communication and

16.5

114-116

training about anti-corruption

policies and procedures

ANTI-COMPETITIVE BEHAVIOR

GRI 3:

3-3 Management of material

114-116

Material

topics

Topics 2021

GRI 206:

206-1 Legal actions for anti-

16.3

During 2022, Dufry didn´t have

Anti-

competitive behavior, anti-

any legal action for anti-

competitive

trust, and monopoly practices

competitive behaviour, anti-

Behavior

trust or monopoly practices

2016

4/7

GRI CONTENT INDEX 2022

DUFRY SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2022

OMISSION

GRI SECTOR

GRI STANDARD/

REQUIREMENT(S)

STANDARD

OTHER SOURCE

DISCLOSURE

SDG

PAGE UNMBER AND/OR URL

OMITTED

REASON

EXPLANATION REF. NO.

MATERIALS

GRI 3:

3-3 Management of material

96-103

Material

topics

Topics 2021

301-3 Reclaimed products

8.4; 12.2;

N/A

and their packaging materials

12.5

ENERGY

GRI 3:

3-3 Management of material

96-102

Material

topics

Topics 2021

GRI 302:

302-1 Energy consumption

7.2; 7.3;

99 (109,857 MWh)

Energy 2016

within the organization

8.4; 12.2;

13.1

302-3 Energy intensity

7.3; 8.4;

99 (232.94 kWh / m2)

12.2; 13.1

Energy intensity calculated

over the total m2 of

commercial surface operated

by Dufry

EMISSIONS

GRI 3:

3-3 Management of material

97-103

Material

topics

Topics 2021

GRI 305:

305-1 Direct (Scope 1)

3.9; 12.4;

99

Emissions

GHG emissions

13.1; 14.3;

2016

15.2

305-2 Energy indirect

3.9; 12.4;

99

(Scope 2) GHG emissions

13.1; 14.3;

15.2

305-3 Other indirect

3.9; 12.4;

99

(Scope 3) GHG emissions

13.1; 14.3;

15.2

305-4 GHG emissions

13.1; 14.3;

99

intensity

15.2

305-5 Reduction of GHG

13.1; 14.3;

99-101

emissions

15.2

EMPLOYMENT

GRI 3:

3-3 Management of material

107-113

Material

topics

Topics 2021

GRI 401:

401-1 New employee hires and

5.1; 8.5;

Pg. 8-9 Sust. Report 2022

Employment

employee turnover

8.6; 10.3

Annex

2016

LABOR/MANAGEMENT RELATIONS

GRI 3:

3-3 Management of material

107-113

Material

topics

Topics 2021

GRI 402:

402-1 Minimum notice periods

8.8

Pg. 8-9 Sust. Report 2022

Labor/

regarding operational changes

Annex

Management

Relations

2016

OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH AND SAFETY

GRI 3:

3-3 Management of material

108-110

Material

topics

Topics 2021

5/7

Disclaimer

Dufry AG published this content on 07 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2023 05:42:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
