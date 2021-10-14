Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Dufry AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DUFN   CH0023405456

DUFRY AG

(DUFN)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Dufry : Introduces Creed to Travel Retail in Heathrow Terminal 5

10/14/2021 | 05:12am EDT
Dufry Introduces Creed to Travel Retail in Heathrow Terminal 5

Dufry Introduces Creed to Travel Retail in Heathrow Terminal 5

The launch of this exceptional fragrance recently took place in Dufry's World Duty Free store in Heathrow Terminal 5, representing a first step into travel retail in Western Europe for the prestigious fragrance house.
13/10/2021

Dufry is proud to bring the iconic and exclusive name of Creed to travel retail. The launch of this exceptional fragrance recently took place in Dufry's World Duty Free store in Heathrow Terminal 5, representing a first step into travel retail in Western Europe for the prestigious fragrance house.

Working in close partnership with House of Creed, a striking personalised wall bay has been installed in the main World Duty Free store in Heathrow's Terminal 5. Alongside it, a standalone tester unit elegantly displays twenty-five of Creed's celebrated and sought after fragrances including Royal Water, Aventus and Millésime Imperial.

With its 300-year heritage, the House of Creed upholds traditional perfumer methods, to proudly create timeless niche perfumes of unrivalled "Millesime" quality from their family-run factory in Fontainebleau on the outskirts of Paris. Each Creed fragrance is still filtered, bottled and labelled by hand for a truly artisan perfume experience.

Commenting on the launch, Delphine Poultney, Head of Beauty in the UK for Dufry said, "We are incredibly proud to start this partnership with this unique "fragrance Maison" and bring it into travel retail for the first time in Western Europe. It's been extremely well received by our customers, who are delighted to discover that this luxurious range from one of the world's leading niche perfume houses is now available in our World Duty Free store in Heathrow Terminal 5."

Sarah Rotheram, CEO, Fontaine Group concludes, "All of the team at the House of Creed are delighted to partner with Dufry in Heathrow Terminal 5. As a brand that is very selective about location and presence it is only fitting to enter Heathrow airport with such a close partner. With a strong heritage of pioneering global travel to uncover new discoveries we are excited to share the story of Creed and its exquisite fragrances with even more of the world in this new venture."

Dufry Introduces Creed to Travel Retail in Heathrow Terminal 5

Disclaimer

Dufry AG published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 09:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
