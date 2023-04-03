Advanced search
    DUFN   CH0023405456

DUFRY AG

(DUFN)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31:42 2023-04-03 am EDT
40.80 CHF   +0.47%
11:52aDufry Publishes Invitation to its Ordinary General Meeting on May 08, 2023
EQ
03/30Global markets live: Airbus, Manchester United, EA, Credit Suisse, Warner...
MS
03/30Dufry : Environmental Management Guidelines
PU
Dufry Publishes Invitation to its Ordinary General Meeting on May 08, 2023

04/03/2023 | 11:52am EDT
Dufry International AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Dufry Publishes Invitation to its Ordinary General Meeting on May 08, 2023

03.04.2023 / 17:50 CET/CEST

Dufry today published the invitation to the Ordinary General Meeting 2023. The event will take place on May 8, 2023 at 14.30 CEST (doors open at 13.30), at Rhypark, Mühlhauserstrasse 17, 4056 Basel, Switzerland.

The Ordinary General Meeting invitation and agenda as well as the Letter of Dufry’s Chairman to Shareholders can be accessed here: 2023 Ordinary General Meeting 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

* * * * *

Legal Disclaimer 
This document is not an offer of, or a solicitation of offers to purchase or subscribe for, securities in the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan and any other jurisdictions where making the making of an offer of securities for sale would not be in compliance with the securities or other laws or regulations of such jurisdiction or would require any registration, approval or filing with any regulatory authority (such jurisdictions, including the United States, Canada, Japan and Australia, the "Excluded Countries"). No securities have been or will be registered under the U.S. Securities Act and no securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. No actions have been taken or will be taken to make an offer of securities to the public in any of the Excluded Countries.

For further information please contact:

Dr. Kristin Köhler
Global Head
Investor Relations
Phone: +41 61 266 44 22
kristin.koehler@dufry.com		 Renzo Radice
Corporate Communications &
Investor Relations
Phone: +41 79 461 23 34
renzo.radice@dufry.com

DUFRY GROUP – LEADING GLOBAL TRAVEL EXPERIENCE PLAYER

Dufry (SIX: DUFN), founded in 1865 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, delivers a revolutionary travel experience to consumers worldwide by uniquely combining retail, food & beverage and digital. Our company addresses 2.3 billion passengers in more than 75 countries in 5,500 outlets across 1,200 airports, motorways, cruise lines, seaports, railway stations and other locations across all six continents. With the traveler at our core, we are creating value for all our stakeholders including concession and brand partners, employees, communities, and finally, our shareholders.

Sustainability is an inherent element of Dufry’s business strategy aiming for sustainable and profitable growth of the company while fostering high standards of environmental stewardship and social equity.

To learn more about Dufry, please visit www.dufry.com


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Dufry International AG
Brunngässlein 12
4010 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41612664444
E-mail: Headoffice@dufry.com
Internet: www.dufry.com
ISIN: CH0023405456
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1600121

 
End of News EQS News Service

1600121  03.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1600121&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
