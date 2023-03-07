Dufry : Sustainability Report Annex 2022 03/07/2023 | 12:43am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Sustainability Report 2022 Annex Sustainability Report 2022 Annex SUSTAINABILITY REPORT ANNEX About the Report Following its commitment to providing more visibility into its annual non-financial performance and building on the steps taken in 2016 with the commissioning of its first Materiality Assessment to identify the sustainability topics and in 2017 with the preparation of the first Sustainability Report following international standards, Dufry has again aligned its Sustainability Report with the new guidelines of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards in 2022. Reporting in accordance with this international standard permits a more transparent and comparable approach to information and facilitates the tracking of sustainability performance indicators. Dufry´s 2022 Annual Report includes information for the same set of GRI indicators as the 2021 report. Dufry´s 2022 Sustainability Report has been prepared in accordance with the GRI Universal Standards and applied the latest version available of the different in- dicators. Where noted "2016*" and "2018*" in this Annex and in the GRI Index, it refers to the indicator issue date, not the date of the information presented. Addi- tionally, Dufry has aligned the GRI indicators with the United Nations' Sustainability Development Goals (SDGs), thus enabling the reader to have a better and more transparent understanding of Dufry's sustainability initiatives. Dufry's ESG report is divided into two main sections. The main one - included in the annual report - gives the reader a wider view of Dufry, its relationship with its main stakeholders as well as its ESG strategy and how this is embedded in the business strategy. The second part of the report - which is annexed to the Annual Report and also available in the sustainability section of the corporate website, www.dufry.com- is this document which contains information presented in several tables with quantitative and qualitative indicators as per the GRI Universal Standard indications. Both documents present data as of December 31, 2022. For easier tracking, a complete list of the GRI Index indicators is available also as an Annex of the Dufry Annual Report and in Dufry´s corporate website. That Index cross references indicators (GRI and SDG indi- cators) and page numbers, serving as a comprehensive guide to where the information on each topic may be found - either in the Annual Report, on the Group website or in this Annex. The GRI Index has also been aligned with the GRI Universal Standards specifica- tions. Scope Dufry's 2022 Sustainability Report maintains the same scope of the 2021 report and includes information from all the 62 countries where Dufry operates. For the general profile and most of the GRI indicators, the information reported is global (i.e.: relevant to the whole group). For staff-related indicators - GRI 2 - 7, 2 - 8 & 2 - 30; GRI 202 - 1 & 202 - 2 and GRI 401, 402, 403, 404, 405, 406, 407 & 410, information is broken down by four geographical regions, following a similar structure to the one used in Dufry's financial report: HQ - Group Headquarters in Basel, Switzerland

Europe, Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

The Americas. More information about each of the countries included may be found on pages 28 - 43 of the annual report. Should you have any comments about the content of the report or want to know more about Dufry's ESG engagement, please email us to sustainability@dufry.com. 2/12 Sustainability Report 2022 Annex NON-FINANCIAL RISKS & OPPORTUNITIES The factors listed below represent the main risks and opportunities for the Dufry Group based on the business model and the company strategy as implemented in 2022. These factors are regularly reviewed and adapted in line with changes in the company's scope and business model as well as to reflect new external developments. Detailed information on the business model is provided in the Strategy Chapter (see dedicated brochure Destination 2027 as well as pages 58 - 77), the ESG Report on pages (79 - 120) as well as in the Financial Report (pages 130 - 238) and the Corporate Governance Report (pages 247 - 276). With the publication of its first TCFD Report (Task Force on Climate Related Financial Disclosures), Dufry also provides greater detail on specific risks and opportunities arising from climate change. Information provided in the TCFD Report is intended to complement topics included in the table below and is available in the TCFD Report as integral part of the 2022 Annual Report or on the Dufry Group website: Sustainability | Dufry. RISKS RISK FACTORS Reduction in passenger traffic and changes in customer behavior POTENTIAL IMPACT Any event outside our control that causes a reduction of passenger traffic in among others airports & airlines, railway stations, as well as ferries and cruise lines could adversely affect our business.

The same applies to economic conditions and political changes, which influence customer sentiment as well as traveling and spending behavior. OUR RESPONSE Business diversification has always been and will continue to be a key strategic element to mitigate risks and drive company growth.

Diversification by geographies, sectors and channels to mitigate the impact of regional or local phenomena.

Information on sales split by geographies, sectors, channels and products categories is available on pages 8 - 9 of the annual report 2022. Specific Covid-19 related risks - The COVID-19 pandemic is an example of how governmental restrictions to reduce traveling and personal contacts strongly reduce domestic and international travel, passenger traffic and therefore impact the travel retail industry and our business. We have immediately taken action to protect health and safety of our employees and customers through our Global Health & Safety Protocol, fully aligning it with local regulations in the locations we operate.

Various processes and risk mitigation strategies being in place already prior to the COVID-19 pandemic have enabled us to react quickly and effectively on this specific situation.

COVID-19 pandemic have enabled us to react quickly and effectively on this specific situation. We have taken a location-by-location and shop-shop-by-shop approach to assess opportunities to keep shops open or reopen them as soon as possible.

location-by-location and shop-shop-by-shop approach to assess opportunities to keep shops open or reopen them as soon as possible. We have adapted the company organization and processes to the new business environment, to reduce costs and applied an increased control on cash management.

We have secured the resilience of the company by defining a new strategy - Destination 2027 - implementing a variety of refinancing initiatives focusing on liquidity and a strong financial position.

We expect to be well positioned for the ongoing recovery phase and to be able to engage in strategic initiatives to accelerate growth going forward. 3/12 Sustainability Report 2022 Annex Winning and extending concessions Travel retail is typically a highly competitive concession business. Dufry competes with other travel retailers

at global, regional and local levels in obtaining and maintaining concessions at airports and in other travel channels. Within a specific location (an airport, a cruise ship, a train station, casino or alike) the number of concessions is typically limited and includes a de-facto exclusivity. Failing to win or extend a concession can prevent Dufry - or any competitor - to enter a specific location until the concession comes up again for renewal.

Concession contracts can be subject to revocations and modifications, which can negatively affect the performance of the company at the particular location or at corporate level. Dufry maintains a highly diversified concession portfolio of over 2,200 shops across over 410 locations in 62 countries with an average remaining life-time of currently close to 6 years.

life-time of currently close to 6 years. Concessions are well balanced throughout emerging and developed markets; the largest concession accounts for less than 6% and the ten biggest concessions for around 28% of sales.

Local presence in all key markets, allows Dufry to monitor opportunities at global level to compete for attractive contracts. Market & political risks - Operating in a highly regulated environment Travel Retail in general is a highly regulated industry, as operators:

have to adhere to the same regulatory framework with respect to commercial activities and product requirements as local retailers in any specific country can additionally be impacted by changes in the taxation and customs allowance systems of individual countries have to follow product disclosure and health legislation as well as security requirements issued by the airline and airport industry.

Changes in the regulatory framework in individual markets can positively or negatively impact sales performance or profitability of the company at local or group level. Diversification by geographies and by customs regime reducing exposure to local legislation.

Broad product assortment constantly adapted to new customer preferences.

Strong and long-term partnerships with airport authorities and other landlords. Mutual trust and shared objectives with these landlords are key for value creation.

long-term partnerships with airport authorities and other landlords. Mutual trust and shared objectives with these landlords are key for value creation. Cooperation with industry associations to lobby for the industry's interests. Customer data privacy - Potential impact on both the operational and cybersecurity readiness of the business as well as with respect to reputation in the case of issues with customer data. Dufry manages its IT, data protection and cybersecurity risks through its Global IT Security Team responsible to assess, identify and implement protective measures to mitigate existing and potential new risks.

Dufry's Group Data Protection Policy defines requirements to process third party transactions, fulfills the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and ensures compliance with international data protection laws such as among others the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) and the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX).

Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX). The company regularly does cyber security trainings helping to sensitize employees and increase their alertness for these topics.

A detailed description on cyber security is available on page 94 of the ESG Report.

Dufry maintains a global customer service platform, where any issues can be reported online and/or by personal contact 24 / 7. Availability and retention of human capital By directly engaging with our customers from over 150 nationalities and ethnicities our employees are key success factors to drive sales and customer satisfaction. The capability of employing and retaining a skilled workforce is a key success factor in the company.

This is particularly true for our shop staff, who normally have higher and different skill requirements than in traditional high-street retail shops. Create an attractive working environment, which considers the specific skills needed by our employees (e.g. foreign languages, shift working, security requirements etc.) and offer fair compensation schemes.

Foster equal opportunities, without any kind of discrimination.

Create wealth at the local communities' level. 4/12 Sustainability Report 2022 Annex Customer behavior Dufry's welcomes daily customers from over 150 nationalities, many of them having different purchasing behaviors and product preferences. Changes in customer behavior as well as the capability to provide the ight services can influence sales performance of our shops locally and globally. Dufry regularly performs customer surveys several times per year to early identify potential changes in customer behavior and preferences.

In cooperation with our brand partners our central procurement teams identify new trends and customer needs to optimize our assortments. Suppliers & product availability As a "pure" retailer, Dufry does not develop or produce any products nor private labels. The ability to maintain and develop supply relationships to source products from global and local brands requested by customers is a key success factor. Dufry operates a centralized global procurement department, which directly manages its supply chain with owners of global brands.

Local brands are sourced locally.

Dufry's global brand portfolio represents a valuable asset for concession partners, when we compete for concessions. Legal& compliance Within its course of business, there is a risk that the company could violate laws and regulations at local level regarding business conduct and regulations, preventing among others bribery, corruption, fraud, discrimination, unauthorized use of personal data.

The company could be involved in lawsuits, claims of various natures, investigations and other business related legal proceedings. Legal or compliance issues can generate related costs, penalties, as well as reputational damage. These impacts can occur locally, but also affect the Group. - In its Code of Conduct Dufry stipulates provisions on how it expects employees, directors and officers to conduct business. The dedicated Global Compliance department monitors the respect of the respective set of company policies. - Through the Dufry Supplier Code of Conduct, the company extends its scope of compliance with respect to accepted regulations and business ethics. - Employees receive regular compliance trainings and awareness raising communications. Climate change & environmental risks Dufry does not develop nor produce own products nor does it operate any kind of manufacturing sites.

Products are sourced directly from brand owners and are delivered either to our Distribution Centers or directly to the shops.

Transportation of goods from the supplier's production sites to the Dufry Distribution Centers or directly to the shops is covered within the responsibility of the suppliers.

From an energy perspective Dufry includes in its scope consumption at office buildings and covers its supply chain from the Distribution Center to the shops. These premises are mostly rented with low possibility to influence construction.

Dufry develops its own shop design and the respective guidelines. Environmental legislation and requirements can affect cost of energy consumption for transportation as well as the operation of shop and office premises within the Group.

Legislation on use of packaging material (e.g. single use plastics) and circular economy can influence business procedures. - Dufry's ESG Strategy covers the different aspects of sustainability. - The company has defined emission reduction goals and discloses emissions on Scope 1, 2 and 3. Thee objectives have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). - Dufry has a dedicated Shop Design Strategy to develop sustainable shops with respect to reduced energy consumption, use of recyclable materials and circular economy for shop refurbishments. - Dufry is replacing its single-use plastic packaging with sustainable and alternatives, where possible (see details page 92). 5/12 Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Dufry AG published this content on 07 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2023 05:42:05 UTC.

© Publicnow 2023 All news about DUFRY AG 12:49a Swiss Travel Retailer Dufry Swings to FY22 Attributable Profit MT 12:43a Dufry : UN Global Compact Communication Progress Report 2022 PU 12:43a Dufry : Corporate Governance Report 2022 PU 12:43a Dufry : GRI Content Index 2022 PU 12:43a Dufry : Sustainability Report Annex 2022 PU 12:43a Dufry : ESG Report 2022 PU 12:43a Dufry : TCFD Report 2022 PU 12:33a Dufry delivers 2022 targets on a rising tide of global travel with Turnover of CHF 6,87.. EQ 03/06 Dufry Receives Document Request from Italian Regulator Over Autogrill Takeover Bid MT 03/01 Dufry : ESG Strategy PU Analyst Recommendations on DUFRY AG 2021 Dufry : Grupo Santander Lifts Price Target on Dufry, Maintains Buy Recommendation MT 2021 Analyst recommendations: Alibaba, Goldman Sachs, Monday.com, Sha.. 2021 Analyst recommendations: Anglo American, Pfizer, Rolls-Royce, Ni..