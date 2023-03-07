Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Dufry AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DUFN   CH0023405456

DUFRY AG

(DUFN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31:54 2023-03-06 am EST
42.56 CHF   +2.16%
12:49aSwiss Travel Retailer Dufry Swings to FY22 Attributable Profit
MT
12:43aDufry : UN Global Compact Communication Progress Report 2022
PU
12:43aDufry : Corporate Governance Report 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dufry : TCFD Report 2022

03/07/2023 | 12:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TCFD Report 2022

TCFD REPORT 2022

DUFRY'S TASK FORCE ON CLIMATE-RELATED FINANCIAL DISCLOSURES (TCFD) REPORT

CONTENT

1

2

GOVERNANCE

Dufry's ESG strategy and engagement has always been

Board oversight 2

an inherent part of the company's strategy - a commit-

Management oversight

3

ment most recently reconfirmed in the new company

strategy Destination 2027. Dufry's ESG Strategy focusses

STRATEGY

on 4 key pillars - Customer Focus, Protecting Environ-

Dufry's Climate Strategy

4

ment, Employee Experience and Trusted partner - and

Risks, opportunities and scenario analysis 4

subsumes climate change as part of the focus area Pro-

Plans to expand scenario analyses 6

tecting Environment.

RISK MANAGEMENT

Organizational processes for identification

3 and management of CRRO

6

Integration in organization's overall risk

management

6

TARGETS & METRICS

Greenhouse Gas Emissions

6

4 CO2 Reduction Targets 7

Integrating ESG- /climate-related metrics in

remuneration

7

Dufry consistently reports on its ESG initiatives, achievements and vision in the annually disclosed ESG Report, which is an integrated part of the Annual Report. The ESG Report comments on the company's engagement and progress on how to minimize impact and generate positive contributions for its stakeholders.

With this new TCFD Report (Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure) Dufry wants to complement the existing ESG reporting, further enhance transparency and provide stakeholders with information and insights to assess climate-related risks and opportunities (CRRO). This report also explains how Dufry responds to these challenges.

1. GOVERNANCE

1.1 BOARD OVERSIGHT

The supervision of the implementation of Dufry's ESG Strategy - including climate change topics - has always been within the responsibility of the Board of Directors, and in particular with the Lead Independent Director. In 2022, to further highlight the importance of ESG, the former Nomination Committee of the Board of Directors has been renamed to Nomination and ESG Committee, which is chaired by the Lead Independent Director.

The Lead Independent Director, supervises Dufry's ESG strategy development and execution, ensuring alignment with the business strategy. The Lead Independent Director and another member of the Nomination and ESG Committee are experienced in corporate citizenship, sustainability and ESG, allowing them to successfully exercise their supervisory duty. Climate-related topics are

2/7

TCFD REPORT 2022

discussed as part of the regular Nomination and ESG

ple Officer, Global Internal Audit Director, Global Head

Committee meetings, as ESG is seen as a holistic ap-

of Investor Relations and the Global Head of Corporate

proach.

Communications & Public Affairs (which includes re-

sponsibility for ESG). This Committee meets at least ev-

Interaction of the Lead Independent Director with the

ery two months. In 2022, the ESG Committee met six

ESG Committee occurs through the defined informa-

times.

tion meetings, as well as through additional meetings

and information exchanges upon request of the Lead In-

The day-to-day implementation of the ESG strategy is

dependent Director.

executed by the ESG department as part of the Corpo-

rate Communications & Public Affairs department. The

The entire Board of Directors is updated, at least on a

corporate governance structure and policies are con-

quarterly basis on non-financial information. This also in-

tinuously assessed to ensure compliance with the ap-

cludes such as, but not exclusively, updates on progress

plicable legal frameworks, environmental guidelines as

on the implementation of the company's ESG strategy.

well as Dufry's Code of Conduct to reflect stakehold-

er's needs and expectations. Additionally, the ESG Com-

1.2 MANAGEMENT OVERSIGHT

mittee and ESG department develop approaches to

identify, assess, monitor and report on climate-related

Execution of the sustainability strategy at the opera-

risks and opportunities.

tional level is led by the Group CEO. He presides over the

interdisciplinary ESG Committee. This committee de-

Dufry's Corporate Governance Report 2022 is providing

fines and drives the implementation of the ESG strategy.

more information on the governance structure concern-

In 2022, the ESG Committee consisted of the Chief Ex-

ing ESG on page 261. Starting 2022, ESG- and climate-re-

ecutive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Executive

lated performance goals are integrated in compensation

Officer Operations, Chief Commercial Officer, Chief Di-

schemes of the Group Executive Committee as well as

versity & Inclusion Officer, Group General Counsel, Chief

the senior management. Details are included and dis-

Corporate Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, Chief Peo-

closed in the Remuneration Report 2022 on page 289.

IMPLEMENTATION OF SUSTAINABILITY STRATEGY SUPERVISED AT BOARD OF DIRECTORS LEVEL

  1. At the level of the Board of Directors the imple- mentation of the ESG strategy is supervised by the Nomination&ESG Committee, chaired by the Lead Independent Director. The Board of Directors is informed on the ESG strategy implementation progress quarterly.
  2. The interdisciplinary ESG Committee defines and drives the implementation of the ESG strategy. In
    2022 it met every two months and consisted of: Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Corporate Officer, Chief Commercial Officer, CEO Operations, Chief People Officer, Chief Diversity& Inclusion Officer, Group General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer, Global Internal Audit Director, Global Head Investor Relations, Global Head of Corporate Communications&Public Affairs.
  3. Day-to-dayimplementation of Dufry's ESG strategy is executed by the ESG Department as part of the Corporate Communications&Public Affairs department.

1.

2. BOARD

OF DIRECTORS

ESG

COMMITTEE

3.

CORPORATE

COMMUNICATIONS &

PUBLIC AFFAIRS

3/7

TCFD REPORT 2022

2. STRATEGY

2.1 DUFRY'S CLIMATE STRATEGY

As a travel retailer, Dufry views addressing climate change not only as a moral obligation, but from a business perspective essential to ensuring business continuity for the long-term. Due to the special nature of the travel retail industry, on top of actively reducing its own footprint, Dufry closely collaborates with third parties, in particular with concession partners, brand suppliers and logistics providers, on reducing the environmental impact of its business in general, and more specifically also contributing to the implementation of recycling processes and waste avoidance wherever possible.

Dufry's ESG strategy covers the different aspects of sustainability, including climate-related risks and op- portunities, which are managed by the ESG Department and implemented as needed in collaboration with other specific departments and functions. This TCFD Report is reporting on the progress achieved.

In 2021, internal guidelines (Environmental Guidelines) were enforced to define Dufry's management and compliance measures with a special focus on climate action. The adoption of these guidelines is monitored by the ESG Committee.

In 2021, Dufry has amongst other ESG initiatives established an emission reduction strategy for Scope 1 and 2 emissions until 2025, which follows the 1.5°C pathway and was validated by the Science-Based Target initiative (SBTi) in early 2023. For Scope 3 emissions, Dufry follows SBTi 's "well below 2°C pathway" with two separate objectives. Through supplier engagement programs, Dufry will commit to ensure that, by 2027, 74 % of emissions will be covered by SBTi committed suppliers. At the same time, through collaboration with its logistic partners, Dufry will reduce its logistics carbon footprint by 28 % by 2030. Both initiatives combined will serve to reduce Dufry's Scope 3 carbon footprint in alignment with SBTi criteria, which were also validated by SBTi.

Dufry has a dedicated Shop Design Strategy to develop sustainable shops with respect to reduced energy con- sumption, use of recyclable materials and circular economy for shop refurbishments. Dufry follows the principles established by leading green-building certification systems, such as the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED). In addition, Dufry is replacing single -use plastic packaging with sustainable alternatives where possible. For details on the Environmental Guidelines and additional information, please refer to the "Protecting Environment" section on page 96 of the ESG Report 2022.

2.2 RISKS, OPPORTUNITIES AND SCENARIO ANALYSIS

Climate-related risks and opportunities for the organization

Climate change is anticipated to impact Dufry's business over the short, medium and long term. Physical risks might impact Dufry's business operations and supply chain in the form of e.g., extreme nature-related events. Transitional risks might affect Dufry through moving the economy into a low-carbon future which is characterized by e.g., environmental legislation, carbon taxes or higher aviation fuel prices that increase price levels and hence consumers' preparedness to fly. On the other hand, climate change can also provide opportunities for Dufry.

While Dufry is aware that physical and transitional climate risks could affect its business in the near, mid- and long-term, the company is at the starting point of defining climate risk scenarios that are applicable to Dufry's business.

The following table shows the main climate-related risks and opportunities identified and evaluated so far by the company, which might impact Dufry.

4/7

TCFD REPORT 2022

TYPE

RISK/ OPPORTUNITY FACTORS

POTENTIAL IMPACT

Transitional Risks

- Regulations on CO2 taxation of

- A reduction in passenger

(Policy& Legal)

flights/ship cruises leading to

traffic could adversely affect

a reduction in passenger

Dufry's sales.

traffic and changes in

- Environmental legislation

customer behavior.

can affect cost of energy

- Environmental legislation and

consumption, cost for

requirements on e.g. energy

transportation and influence

consumption, transportation,

business procedures by

packaging materials.

regulation on the use of

packaging material (e.g. single

use plastics).

DUFRY'S RESPONSE

  • Business diversification has always been and will continue to be a key strategic element to mitigate risks and drive company growth.
  • Diversification by geographies, sectors and channels to mitigate the impact of regional or local phenomena (see sales splits on pages 8 - 9 of the Annual Report 2022).
  • Dufry has a dedicated Shop Design Strategy to develop sustainable shops with respect to reduced energy consumption, use of recyclable materials and circular economy for shop refurbishments.
  • Dufry is replacing its single-use plastic packaging with sustainable alternatives, where possible (see details page 101 of the Annual Report 2022).
  • Cooperation with industry associations to develop sustainable solutions for the industry.
  • Strong and long-term partnerships with airport authorities and other concession partners. Mutual trust and shared objectives with these landlords are key for value creation.

Transitional Risks

- Changes in customer behavior

(Market)

towards higher ecological

awareness leading to a

reduction in passenger traffic,

a change in travel destinations

or a change in purchasing

behaviors and product

preferences.

  • The change in ecological awareness might influence travel traffic, customer sentiment as well as traveling and spending behavior. This can influence sales performance of Dufry's shops locally and globally.
  • Dufry regularly performs customer surveys several times per year to early identify potential changes in customer behavior and preferences.
  • In cooperation with Dufry's brand partners, the central procurement teams identify new trends and customer needs to optimize assortments.
  • Enhanced communication activities to support customer make responsible product choices - as started with Dufry's global sustainable product identification initiative.
  • Dufry's diversification strategy by geographies, sectors and channels (see sales splits on pages 8 - 9 of the Annual Report 2022) mitigates the impact of regional or local phenomena and the fact of passengers travelling to other destinations.

Physical Risks

- Extreme nature-related events

(Acute and

such as rise in sea level, heat

chronic)

waves etc.

  • Acute risks such as extreme weather events might lead to asset damages or disruption to the supply chain and could impair Dufry's ability to sell its products.
  • Chronic risks such as the rise in sea level might impact locations where Dufry operates and eventually lead to a reassessment of the operation, with the costs this implies.
  • The effect of global warming may lead passengers to select different holiday destinations where Dufry may not be present, hence, impacting sales.
  • Dufry's diversification strategy by geographies, sectors and channels (see sales splits on pages 8 - 9 of the Annual Report 2022) mitigates the impact of regional or local phenomena and the fact of passengers travelling to other destinations. This strategy will continue to be a key strategic element going forward to mitigate risks and drive company growth.

Risks / Opportuni- - Trustful climate strategy and

ties (Reputation)

enforcement.

  • Dufry might strengthen its reputation and build a competitive advantage compared to competitors.
  • Dufry's ESG strategy covers different aspects of sustainability in a holistic approach. The company has defined emission reduction goals and discloses emissions on Scope 1, 2 and 3.
  • Dufry has set up main lines of action, which include the continuous assessment of its corporate governance structure and policies, alignment of ESG and business strategies ensuring critical business decisions, ensuring compliance and control as well as having an open stakeholder dialog and engagement.
  • Dufry has an ESG strategy in place which is also aligned with main ESG objectives of concession partners and main stakeholders. This places the company in a stronger position to obtain new and retain existing concessions.

5/7

Disclaimer

Dufry AG published this content on 07 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2023 05:42:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about DUFRY AG
12:49aSwiss Travel Retailer Dufry Swings to FY22 Attributable Profit
MT
12:43aDufry : UN Global Compact Communication Progress Report 2022
PU
12:43aDufry : Corporate Governance Report 2022
PU
12:43aDufry : GRI Content Index 2022
PU
12:43aDufry : Sustainability Report Annex 2022
PU
12:43aDufry : ESG Report 2022
PU
12:43aDufry : TCFD Report 2022
PU
12:33aDufry delivers 2022 targets on a rising tide of global travel with Turnover of CHF 6,87..
EQ
03/06Dufry Receives Document Request from Italian Regulator Over Autogrill Takeover Bid
MT
03/01Dufry : ESG Strategy
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DUFRY AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 657 M 7 141 M 7 141 M
Net income 2022 -2,68 M -2,87 M -2,87 M
Net Debt 2022 6 393 M 6 858 M 6 858 M
P/E ratio 2022 -244x
Yield 2022 0,13%
Capitalization 5 169 M 5 545 M 5 545 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,74x
EV / Sales 2023 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 19 946
Free-Float 59,3%
Chart DUFRY AG
Duration : Period :
Dufry AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUFRY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 42,56 CHF
Average target price 47,68 CHF
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xavier Espel Rossinyol Chief Executive Officer
Yves Manuel Gerster Chief Financial Officer
Juan Carlos Torres Carretero Executive Chairman
Eugenio Miguel Andrades Yunta Chief Executive Officer-Operations
Jorge Born Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DUFRY AG10.52%5 545
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY1.65%25 334
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY-2.00%4 751
JUMBO S.A.26.66%2 919
LESLIE'S, INC.5.00%2 355
SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC.28.43%1 725