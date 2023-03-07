Dufry : TCFD Report 2022

2. STRATEGY

2.1 DUFRY'S CLIMATE STRATEGY

As a travel retailer, Dufry views addressing climate change not only as a moral obligation, but from a business perspective essential to ensuring business continuity for the long-term. Due to the special nature of the travel retail industry, on top of actively reducing its own footprint, Dufry closely collaborates with third parties, in particular with concession partners, brand suppliers and logistics providers, on reducing the environmental impact of its business in general, and more specifically also contributing to the implementation of recycling processes and waste avoidance wherever possible.

Dufry's ESG strategy covers the different aspects of sustainability, including climate-related risks and op- portunities, which are managed by the ESG Department and implemented as needed in collaboration with other specific departments and functions. This TCFD Report is reporting on the progress achieved.

In 2021, internal guidelines (Environmental Guidelines) were enforced to define Dufry's management and compliance measures with a special focus on climate action. The adoption of these guidelines is monitored by the ESG Committee.

In 2021, Dufry has amongst other ESG initiatives established an emission reduction strategy for Scope 1 and 2 emissions until 2025, which follows the 1.5°C pathway and was validated by the Science-Based Target initiative (SBTi) in early 2023. For Scope 3 emissions, Dufry follows SBTi 's "well below 2°C pathway" with two separate objectives. Through supplier engagement programs, Dufry will commit to ensure that, by 2027, 74 % of emissions will be covered by SBTi committed suppliers. At the same time, through collaboration with its logistic partners, Dufry will reduce its logistics carbon footprint by 28 % by 2030. Both initiatives combined will serve to reduce Dufry's Scope 3 carbon footprint in alignment with SBTi criteria, which were also validated by SBTi.

Dufry has a dedicated Shop Design Strategy to develop sustainable shops with respect to reduced energy con- sumption, use of recyclable materials and circular economy for shop refurbishments. Dufry follows the principles established by leading green-building certification systems, such as the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED). In addition, Dufry is replacing single -use plastic packaging with sustainable alternatives where possible. For details on the Environmental Guidelines and additional information, please refer to the "Protecting Environment" section on page 96 of the ESG Report 2022.