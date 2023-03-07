Dufry : TCFD Report 2022

on 4 key pillars - Customer Focus, Protecting Environ-
Dufry consistently reports on its ESG initiatives, achievements and vision in the annually disclosed ESG Report, which is an integrated part of the Annual Report. The ESG Report comments on the company's engagement and progress on how to minimize impact and generate positive contributions for its stakeholders.
With this new TCFD Report (Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure) Dufry wants to complement the existing ESG reporting, further enhance transparency and provide stakeholders with information and insights to assess climate-related risks and opportunities (CRRO). This report also explains how Dufry responds to these challenges.
1. GOVERNANCE
1.1 BOARD OVERSIGHT
The supervision of the implementation of Dufry's ESG Strategy - including climate change topics - has always been within the responsibility of the Board of Directors, and in particular with the Lead Independent Director. In 2022, to further highlight the importance of ESG, the former Nomination Committee of the Board of Directors has been renamed to Nomination and ESG Committee, which is chaired by the Lead Independent Director.
The Lead Independent Director, supervises Dufry's ESG strategy development and execution, ensuring alignment with the business strategy. The Lead Independent Director and another member of the Nomination and ESG Committee are experienced in corporate citizenship, sustainability and ESG, allowing them to successfully exercise their supervisory duty. Climate-related topics are
TCFD REPORT 2022
discussed as part of the regular Nomination and ESG
ple Officer, Global Internal Audit Director, Global Head
Committee meetings, as ESG is seen as a holistic ap-
of Investor Relations and the Global Head of Corporate
proach.
Communications & Public Affairs (which includes re-
sponsibility for ESG). This Committee meets at least ev-
Interaction of the Lead Independent Director with the
ery two months. In 2022, the ESG Committee met six
ESG Committee occurs through the defined informa-
times.
tion meetings, as well as through additional meetings
and information exchanges upon request of the Lead In-
The day-to-day implementation of the ESG strategy is
dependent Director.
executed by the ESG department as part of the Corpo-
rate Communications & Public Affairs department. The
The entire Board of Directors is updated, at least on a
corporate governance structure and policies are con-
quarterly basis on non-financial information. This also in-
tinuously assessed to ensure compliance with the ap-
cludes such as, but not exclusively, updates on progress
plicable legal frameworks, environmental guidelines as
on the implementation of the company's ESG strategy.
well as Dufry's Code of Conduct to reflect stakehold-
er's needs and expectations. Additionally, the ESG Com-
1.2 MANAGEMENT OVERSIGHT
mittee and ESG department develop approaches to
identify, assess, monitor and report on climate-related
Execution of the sustainability strategy at the opera-
risks and opportunities.
tional level is led by the Group CEO. He presides over the
interdisciplinary ESG Committee. This committee de-
Dufry's Corporate Governance Report 2022 is providing
fines and drives the implementation of the ESG strategy.
more information on the governance structure concern-
In 2022, the ESG Committee consisted of the Chief Ex-
ing ESG on page 261. Starting 2022, ESG- and climate-re-
closed in the Remuneration Report 2022 on page 289.
IMPLEMENTATION OF SUSTAINABILITY STRATEGY SUPERVISED AT BOARD OF DIRECTORS LEVEL
At the level of the Board of Directors the imple- mentation of the ESG strategy is supervised by the Nomination&ESG Committee, chaired by the Lead Independent Director. The Board of Directors is informed on the ESG strategy implementation progress quarterly.
The interdisciplinary ESG Committee defines and drives the implementation of the ESG strategy. In
2022 it met every two months and consisted of: Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Corporate Officer, Chief Commercial Officer, CEO Operations, Chief People Officer, Chief Diversity& Inclusion Officer, Group General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer, Global Internal Audit Director, Global Head Investor Relations, Global Head of Corporate Communications&Public Affairs.
Day-to-dayimplementation of Dufry's ESG strategy is executed by the ESG Department as part of the Corporate Communications&Public Affairs department.
1.
2. BOARD
OF DIRECTORS
ESG
COMMITTEE
3.
CORPORATE
COMMUNICATIONS &
PUBLIC AFFAIRS
TCFD REPORT 2022
2. STRATEGY
2.1 DUFRY'S CLIMATE STRATEGY
As a travel retailer, Dufry views addressing climate change not only as a moral obligation, but from a business perspective essential to ensuring business continuity for the long-term. Due to the special nature of the travel retail industry, on top of actively reducing its own footprint, Dufry closely collaborates with third parties, in particular with concession partners, brand suppliers and logistics providers, on reducing the environmental impact of its business in general, and more specifically also contributing to the implementation of recycling processes and waste avoidance wherever possible.
Dufry's ESG strategy covers the different aspects of sustainability, including climate-related risks and op- portunities, which are managed by the ESG Department and implemented as needed in collaboration with other specific departments and functions. This TCFD Report is reporting on the progress achieved.
In 2021, internal guidelines (Environmental Guidelines) were enforced to define Dufry's management and compliance measures with a special focus on climate action. The adoption of these guidelines is monitored by the ESG Committee.
In 2021, Dufry has amongst other ESG initiatives established an emission reduction strategy for Scope 1 and 2 emissions until 2025, which follows the 1.5°C pathway and was validated by the Science-Based Target initiative (SBTi) in early 2023. For Scope 3 emissions, Dufry follows SBTi 's "well below 2°C pathway" with two separate objectives. Through supplier engagement programs, Dufry will commit to ensure that, by 2027, 74 % of emissions will be covered by SBTi committed suppliers. At the same time, through collaboration with its logistic partners, Dufry will reduce its logistics carbon footprint by 28 % by 2030. Both initiatives combined will serve to reduce Dufry's Scope 3 carbon footprint in alignment with SBTi criteria, which were also validated by SBTi.
Dufry has a dedicated Shop Design Strategy to develop sustainable shops with respect to reduced energy con- sumption, use of recyclable materials and circular economy for shop refurbishments. Dufry follows the principles established by leading green-building certification systems, such as the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED). In addition, Dufry is replacing single -use plastic packaging with sustainable alternatives where possible. For details on the Environmental Guidelines and additional information, please refer to the "Protecting Environment" section on page 96 of the ESG Report 2022.
2.2 RISKS, OPPORTUNITIES AND SCENARIO ANALYSIS
Climate-related risks and opportunities for the organization
Climate change is anticipated to impact Dufry's business over the short, medium and long term. Physical risks might impact Dufry's business operations and supply chain in the form of e.g., extreme nature-related events. Transitional risks might affect Dufry through moving the economy into a low-carbon future which is characterized by e.g., environmental legislation, carbon taxes or higher aviation fuel prices that increase price levels and hence consumers' preparedness to fly. On the other hand, climate change can also provide opportunities for Dufry.
While Dufry is aware that physical and transitional climate risks could affect its business in the near, mid- and long-term, the company is at the starting point of defining climate risk scenarios that are applicable to Dufry's business.
The following table shows the main climate-related risks and opportunities identified and evaluated so far by the company, which might impact Dufry.
TYPE
RISK/ OPPORTUNITY FACTORS
POTENTIAL IMPACT
Transitional Risks
- Regulations on CO2 taxation of
- A reduction in passenger
(Policy& Legal)
flights/ship cruises leading to
traffic could adversely affect
a reduction in passenger
Dufry's sales.
traffic and changes in
- Environmental legislation
customer behavior.
can affect cost of energy
- Environmental legislation and
consumption, cost for
requirements on e.g. energy
transportation and influence
consumption, transportation,
business procedures by
packaging materials.
regulation on the use of
packaging material (e.g. single
use plastics).
DUFRY'S RESPONSE
Business diversification has always been and will continue to be a key strategic element to mitigate risks and drive company growth.
Diversification by geographies, sectors and channels to mitigate the impact of regional or local phenomena (see sales splits on pages 8 - 9 of the Annual Report 2022).
Dufry has a dedicated Shop Design Strategy to develop sustainable shops with respect to reduced energy consumption, use of recyclable materials and circular economy for shop refurbishments.
Dufry is replacing its single-use plastic packaging with sustainable alternatives, where possible (see details page 101 of the Annual Report 2022).
Cooperation with industry associations to develop sustainable solutions for the industry.
Strong and long-term partnerships with airport authorities and other concession partners. Mutual trust and shared objectives with these landlords are key for value creation.
Transitional Risks
- Changes in customer behavior
(Market)
towards higher ecological
awareness leading to a
reduction in passenger traffic,
a change in travel destinations
or a change in purchasing
behaviors and product
preferences.
The change in ecological awareness might influence travel traffic, customer sentiment as well as traveling and spending behavior. This can influence sales performance of Dufry's shops locally and globally.
Dufry regularly performs customer surveys several times per year to early identify potential changes in customer behavior and preferences.
In cooperation with Dufry's brand partners, the central procurement teams identify new trends and customer needs to optimize assortments.
Enhanced communication activities to support customer make responsible product choices - as started with Dufry's global sustainable product identification initiative.
Dufry's diversification strategy by geographies, sectors and channels (see sales splits on pages 8 - 9 of the Annual Report 2022) mitigates the impact of regional or local phenomena and the fact of passengers travelling to other destinations.
Physical Risks
- Extreme nature-related events
(Acute and
such as rise in sea level, heat
chronic)
waves etc.
Acute risks such as extreme weather events might lead to asset damages or disruption to the supply chain and could impair Dufry's ability to sell its products.
Chronic risks such as the rise in sea level might impact locations where Dufry operates and eventually lead to a reassessment of the operation, with the costs this implies.
The effect of global warming may lead passengers to select different holiday destinations where Dufry may not be present, hence, impacting sales.
Dufry's diversification strategy by geographies, sectors and channels (see sales splits on pages 8 - 9 of the Annual Report 2022) mitigates the impact of regional or local phenomena and the fact of passengers travelling to other destinations. This strategy will continue to be a key strategic element going forward to mitigate risks and drive company growth.
Risks / Opportuni- - Trustful climate strategy and
ties (Reputation)
enforcement.
Dufry might strengthen its reputation and build a competitive advantage compared to competitors.
Dufry's ESG strategy covers different aspects of sustainability in a holistic approach. The company has defined emission reduction goals and discloses emissions on Scope 1, 2 and 3.
Dufry has set up main lines of action, which include the continuous assessment of its corporate governance structure and policies, alignment of ESG and business strategies ensuring critical business decisions, ensuring compliance and control as well as having an open stakeholder dialog and engagement.
Dufry has an ESG strategy in place which is also aligned with main ESG objectives of concession partners and main stakeholders. This places the company in a stronger position to obtain new and retain existing concessions.