Dufry : UN Global Compact Communication Progress Report 2022
03/07/2023 | 12:43am EST
STATEMENT OF THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
2022 has been a positive year for Dufry and the company has delivered a strong performance. This is all the more remarkable considering the various geopolitical and economic challenges seen throughout 2022.
Our commitment to advancing the development of our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) engagement in line with the growth of our business has continued throughout 2022. Moreover, ESG has been set as one of the four key focus pillars of our new company strategy Destination 2027.
As a signatory member of the UN Global Compact, we have worked towards ensuring that the Ten Principles are embedded in the Group´s business strategy and integrated into the day-to-day operation of our com- pany. This includes our continuous fight against bribery and corruption, the collaboration with our partners to protect human rights and labor standards, as well as the several initiatives to reduce our environmental impact.
In 2022, we have further increased transparency and disclosure of our ESG efforts with the publication our first TCFD Report (Task-Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosure), where we outline risks and opportunities that climate change poses for Dufry´s business and explain how we can overcome or benefit from them. With respect to environment, we have made significant progress in our emission reduction plan. Beyond receiving approval of our emission reduction targets by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), we have already substituted 20 % of our electric energy consumption (base year 2019) with renewable energy
equal to the total electricity consumption of our op- erations in Brazil, Greece, Switzerland and the UK. Moreover, we have introduced a supplier and logistics provider engagement process, to reduce Scope 3 emissions in line with our set objectives.
Dufry has also made progress in a number of ongoing initiatives, including the replacement of shopping carrier bags for more sustainable options and the development of our sustainable product identification initia- tive, to support our customers in making responsible product choices.
Diversity & Inclusion (D & I) remained an important area of focus in 2022 as well. First, we introduced a series of D & I training sessions sponsored by the members of the Group Executive Committee and myself. These trainings explain why D & I is fundamental and how we can improve inclusive behavior within our company, our customers and the communities in which we op- erate. Then we conducted our second D & I Survey involving Dufry employees across all countries. The findings of this survey will serve help us to develop targeted initiatives to further support employees to better manage work, family and life-balance topics. A detailed overview of all our initiatives is available in both this Progress Report and the 2022 Dufry Annual Report.
While we are pleased with the ESG milestones and accomplishments achieved throughout 2022, our ambition is high and we will continue to foster our engagement over the coming year. Our commitment to the 10 principles remains strong and more present than ever at all levels of our organization.
Xavier Rossinyol
Chief Executive Officer, Dufry
Principle
Our Vision
Specific Measures
HUMAN RIGHTS & LABOR
Principle 1:
Dufry´s commitment to Human Rights is addressed in
Businesses should support and
the Dufry Code of Conduct and the Dufry Supplier
respect the protection of
Code of Conduct. Both of these codes are built on the
international human rights.
basis of globally recognized principles - like those
Principle 2:
established by the International Labor Organization
(ILO) and the United Nations - and set the expected
Business should make sure that
behavior of both Dufry employees and its suppliers
they are not complicit in human
when it comes to the protection of Human Rights and
rights abuses.
Labor Practices. Both of the codes are publicly
available at the company´s website www.dufry.com.
Dufry also has strong internal compliance bodies and
mechanisms to ensure that its employees are educated
in the matter and to control the existing codes and
policies regarding the protection of Human Rights.
More details are available in the Trusted Partner
chapter of Dufry´s 2022 ESG Report.
Principle 3:
Dufry respects legally recognized unions and internal
Businesses should uphold the
forums created to represent its employees' interests
freedom of association and the
as well as the right of its employees to collective
effective recognition of the right
bargaining. In this regard, the company has a policy
to collective bargaining.
tailored to each location, subject to the specific laws
and regulations.
More information is available under the Freedom of
Association section of the Employee Experience
chapter of Dufry´s 2022 ESG Report.
Principle 4:
We offer and promote working environments where
Businesses should uphold the
everyone receives equal treatment, regardless of
elimination of all forms of forced
gender, color, ethnic or national origins, disability, age,
and compulsory labor.
marital status, sexual orientation or religion. In
Principle 5:
addition, we adhere to local legislation and regulations
in all the countries where we operate. Any kind of child
Businesses should uphold the
labor or forced labor is strictly forbidden and clear
effective abolition of child labor.
recruitment procedures and regular workplace
Principle 6:
controls ensure that this never occurs at any location.
All this principles are covered in Dufry´s HR Policy,
Businesses should uphold the
available on the corporate website www.dufry.com.
elimination of discrimination
with respect to employment and
Additional information is available in Dufry´s Code of
occupational activities.
Conduct, Dufry´s Supplier Code of Conduct and the
Employee Experience chapter of Dufry´s 2022 ESG
Report, all disclosed on the company website.
In 2022, we have further increased the reach of our supplier certification process by adding additional providers from all main product categories - from 117 by the end of 2021 to 152. These suppliers represent 59 % (2021: 52 %) of the Group´s procurement budget (COGS). As of 31 December 2022, suppliers accounting for 52 % of Dufry´s overall procurement budget had accepted or acknowledged the Supplier Code of Conduct (2021: 45 %). On top of monitoring suppliers to ensure compliance with the principles stipulated in Dufry´s Supplier Code of Conduct, the Company will continue to reach additional suppliers going forward.
In 2022, we have conducted a series of D & I training initiatives such as among others a masterclass in groups of 20 attended by over 300 senior leaders and their direct reports as well as a video-training campaign, reaching all our employees. Details are available in the Employee Experience section of Dufry´s ESG report.
Moreover, we have conducted our second Diversity& Inclusion (D & I) survey covering 100 % of our global employee base to identify opportunities to further evolve our D & I engagement and targeted initiatives. The response rate of over 63 % provides a good base to understand our staff's main D & I issues and concerns.
We have progressed with the rollout of the employee communication tool - Beekeeper - to connect with non-desktop staff, now reaching over 90 % of our headcounts.
Principle
Our Vision
Specific Measures
ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION
Principle 7:
Dufry follows a consistent process to assess its
Businesses should support a
operations from an environmental perspective, to
precautionary approach to
identify the current and future environmental impacts
environmental challenges.
of its activities and to promote initiatives that respect
Principle 8:
the environmental balance.
Moreover, Dufry has established Environmental
Businesses should undertake
initiatives to promote greater
Management Guidelines applicable to all group entities
environmental responsibility.
which define environmentally acceptable practices.
Principle 9:
Additionally, the company undertakes initiatives
geared to reduce the environmental impact of its
Businesses should encourage
operations and engages with other stakeholders - such
the development and diffusion
as suppliers and airport partners - to collaborate in
of environmentally friendly
achieving this goal.
technologies.
More information is available in the Protecting
Environment chapter of Dufry´s 2022 ESG Report.
Early 2023, SBTi validated Dufry´s emissions reduction target following the SBTi criteria. These objectives are the following:
Dufry commits to reduce absolute Scope 1 & 2 GHG emissions by 94.2 % by 2030 from a 2019 base year
Dufry commits to increase annual sourcing of renewable electricity from 0 % in 2019 to 100 % by 2025 and to continue annually sourcing 100 % renewable electricity through 2030.
Dufry commits that 74 % of its suppliers by emissions covering purchased goods and services will have science-based targets by 2027.
Dufry commits to reduce absolute Scope 3 GHG emissions of upstream transportation emissions by 28 % by 2030.
We have already substituted 20 % of our electric energy consumption with renewable energy in 2022 - equal to our total electricity consumption of our operations in Brazil, Greece, Switzerland and the UK
and we have setup a supplier and logistics provider engagement process to reduce scope 3 emissions to reach our set objectives.
We also continued implementing our plan to phase- out plastic carrier bags and replacing them with more sustainable options now covering 26 countries.
We have continued our Sustainable Product identification initiative highlighting those products that are aligned with customers' personal values and which fulfill defined sustainability criteria, and so helping our customer make more sustainable product choices. We have published our first TCFD Report for the 2022 business year in early 2023, outlining climate change risks and opportunities for our business.
ANTI-CORRUPTION
Principle 10:
Businesses should work against corruption in all its forms, including extortion and bribery.
As stipulated in Dufry's Code of Conduct and Supplier Code of Conduct, Dufry has a zero tolerance policy towards bribery and corruption. In this regard, the company has established strong control and education bodies to ensure all of its employees understand the company´s position and guarantee compliance with the principles established in the Dufry Code of Conduct.
More information is available in the Trusted Partner chapter of Dufry´s 2022 ESG Report.
During 2022, we have continued deploying and repeating our compliance training for our managers at all levels of the organization and across all the regions. 740 managers were trained or retrained during 2022. Compliance training is also extended to non-managers and reaches over 14,500 employees via online update trainings and communications campaigns.