Dufry : UN Global Compact Communication Progress Report 2022

2022 has been a positive year for Dufry and the company has delivered a strong performance. This is all the more remarkable considering the various geopolitical and economic challenges seen throughout 2022.

Our commitment to advancing the development of our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) engagement in line with the growth of our business has continued throughout 2022. Moreover, ESG has been set as one of the four key focus pillars of our new company strategy Destination 2027.

As a signatory member of the UN Global Compact, we have worked towards ensuring that the Ten Principles are embedded in the Group´s business strategy and integrated into the day-to-day operation of our com- pany. This includes our continuous fight against bribery and corruption, the collaboration with our partners to protect human rights and labor standards, as well as the several initiatives to reduce our environmental impact.

In 2022, we have further increased transparency and disclosure of our ESG efforts with the publication our first TCFD Report (Task-Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosure), where we outline risks and opportunities that climate change poses for Dufry´s business and explain how we can overcome or benefit from them. With respect to environment, we have made significant progress in our emission reduction plan. Beyond receiving approval of our emission reduction targets by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), we have already substituted 20 % of our electric energy consumption (base year 2019) with renewable energy