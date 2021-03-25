Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Dufry AG    DUFN   CH0023405456

DUFRY AG

(DUFN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dufry Wins New Duty-Free and Duty-Paid Concession Contracts at Salgado Filho International Airport in Porto Alegre, Brazil

03/25/2021 | 02:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Media Release

Basel, 25 March 2021

Dufry Wins New Duty-Free and Duty-Paid Concession Contracts
at Salgado Filho International Airport in Porto Alegre, Brazil

Dufry AG, a leading global travel retailer, has been awarded two new concession contracts at Salgado Filho International Airport in Porto Alegre, Brazil. Under the new agreements Dufry will operate two new duty-free shops covering a combined retail area of 935 m² and one duty-paid shop with 704 m² of retail space. Both contracts have a six-year duration and the Duty-Paid has just started operation during March 2021, while the duty-free will open in May 2021. Dufry has already a partnership with the Airport in the travel retail convenience business with four Hudson stores since December 2019.

Both of the duty-free stores have walkthrough formats and one will be located in the International Arrivals area and the other in the International Departures area. The product assortment in both stores will include all the typical core categories such as perfume & cosmetics, spirits, food & confectionery and tobacco, complemented by watches & jewelry, accessories, electronics, toys and souvenirs.

The duty-paid megastore is situated airside in the Domestic Departures area, features a walkthrough concept as well and offers the core product categories alongside watches & jewelry, accessories, electronics and toys.

Gustavo Fagundes, Chief Operating Officer South America, commented, "We are delighted to have been awarded these new concession contracts at Salgado Filho International Airport which each year, handles eight million domestic passengers and 500,000 international passengers. With our new shops spread across the whole airport we will be able to offer a worldclass shopping experience to all customers, tailored accordingly, to best serve both domestic and international travellers. Whilst we have had a presence at Salgado Filho International Airport for several years now with our four Hudson stores, these new contracts give us the opportunity to further extend our footprint at the airport and deliver a whole new level of airport shopping. I would therefore like to thank our partners at Fraport Brasil - Porto Alegre for the trust they have shown in Dufry and our local team, and we look forward to working in close partnership with them to create a mutually successful business."

Rodrigo Sousa, Commercial Director of Fraport Brasil - Porto Alegre stated, "It is a great pleasure for us to offer to our passengers a high quality assortment of products such as the ones displayed by the newest duty-paid megastore. This new contract, as well as the two duty-free shops that will be available in the second quarter of the year, emphasizes that the Porto Alegre Airport is a modern and international standard Terminal".

For further information, please contact:

Renzo Radice

Global Head Corporate Communications &

Public Affairs

Phone: +41 61 266 44 19

Mobile: +41 79 461 23 34

renzo.radice@dufry.co

Dr. Kristin Köhler

Global Head Investor Relations

Phone: +41 61 266 44 22
Mobile: +41 79 563 18 09
kristin.koehler@dufry.com

Dufry Group - A leading global travel retailer

Dufry AG (SIX: DUFN) is the leading global travel retailer operating over 2,300 duty-free and duty-paid shops in airports, cruise lines, seaports, railway stations and downtown tourist areas, in more than 430 locations in 61 countries across all six continents.

The Company, founded in 1865 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is offering customers a first-class shopping experience, global brands, a unique market access and landlords a reliable, value-enhancing partnership. To learn more about Dufry, please visit www.dufry.com.

Social Responsibility

Dufry cares for children and supports social projects from SOS Kinderdorf in Brazil, Cambodia, Mexico, Morocco and Ivory Coast. SOS Children's Villages is an independent, non-political and non-demonstrational organization established for orphaned and destitute children all over the world.




Provider
Channel
Contact
EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland
switzerland.eqs.com
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs.switzerland@eqs.com
+41 41 763 00 50
All news about DUFRY AG
02:10aDufry Wins New Duty-Free and Duty-Paid Concession Contracts at Salgado Filho ..
TE
03/24DUFRY  : Wraps Up Placement of $535 Million in Convertible Bonds
MT
03/24Dufry successfully completes the offering of CHF 500 million new convertible ..
TE
03/24DUFRY  : Launches $535 Million Bond Offering, Conversion Offer For Bonds Due 202..
MT
03/23Dufry announces the launch of c. CHF 500 million new convertible bonds and a ..
TE
03/09GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Another vaccine supplier underdelivers in Europe, Target..
03/09DUFRY  : expects business to stabilise in 2021 after annual turnover plunge
RE
03/09DUFRY  : FY20 Loss Surges to $2.7 Billion on COVID-19 Hit
MT
03/09DUFRY  : concludes challenging year 2020 with strong liquidity,; full cash flow ..
PU
03/09Dufry concludes challenging year 2020 with strong liquidity, full cash flow c..
TE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 555 M 2 731 M 2 731 M
Net income 2020 -1 491 M -1 594 M -1 594 M
Net Debt 2020 7 809 M 8 346 M 8 346 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,75x
Yield 2020 0,65%
Capitalization 4 779 M 5 111 M 5 107 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,93x
EV / Sales 2021 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 31 336
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart DUFRY AG
Duration : Period :
Dufry AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUFRY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 63,18 CHF
Last Close Price 59,54 CHF
Spread / Highest target 26,0%
Spread / Average Target 6,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Julián Díaz González Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yves Manuel Gerster Chief Financial Officer
Juan Carlos Torres Carretero Executive Chairman
Luis Andrés Holzer Neumann Independent Non-Executive Director
Heek Yung Min Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUFRY AG7.12%5 758
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY20.26%19 888
NEXT PLC8.21%13 784
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY-0.23%5 567
MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC10.16%4 306
RENT-A-CENTER, INC.45.26%3 496
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ