Dufry Wins New Duty-Free and Duty-Paid Concession Contracts at Salgado Filho International Airport in Porto Alegre, Brazil

Dufry AG, a leading global travel retailer, has been awarded two new concession contracts at Salgado Filho International Airport in Porto Alegre, Brazil. Under the new agreements Dufry will operate two new duty-free shops covering a combined retail area of 935 m² and one duty-paid shop with 704 m² of retail space. Both contracts have a six-year duration and the Duty-Paid has just started operation during March 2021, while the duty-free will open in May 2021. Dufry has already a partnership with the Airport in the travel retail convenience business with four Hudson stores since December 2019.

Both of the duty-free stores have walkthrough formats and one will be located in the International Arrivals area and the other in the International Departures area. The product assortment in both stores will include all the typical core categories such as perfume & cosmetics, spirits, food & confectionery and tobacco, complemented by watches & jewelry, accessories, electronics, toys and souvenirs.

The duty-paid megastore is situated airside in the Domestic Departures area, features a walkthrough concept as well and offers the core product categories alongside watches & jewelry, accessories, electronics and toys.

Gustavo Fagundes, Chief Operating Officer South America, commented, "We are delighted to have been awarded these new concession contracts at Salgado Filho International Airport which each year, handles eight million domestic passengers and 500,000 international passengers. With our new shops spread across the whole airport we will be able to offer a worldclass shopping experience to all customers, tailored accordingly, to best serve both domestic and international travellers. Whilst we have had a presence at Salgado Filho International Airport for several years now with our four Hudson stores, these new contracts give us the opportunity to further extend our footprint at the airport and deliver a whole new level of airport shopping. I would therefore like to thank our partners at Fraport Brasil - Porto Alegre for the trust they have shown in Dufry and our local team, and we look forward to working in close partnership with them to create a mutually successful business."

Rodrigo Sousa, Commercial Director of Fraport Brasil - Porto Alegre stated, "It is a great pleasure for us to offer to our passengers a high quality assortment of products such as the ones displayed by the newest duty-paid megastore. This new contract, as well as the two duty-free shops that will be available in the second quarter of the year, emphasizes that the Porto Alegre Airport is a modern and international standard Terminal".

