    CH0023405456

DUFRY AG

(DUFN)
  
Dufry : inaugurates its new store at Cayenne International Airport

03/25/2022 | 06:37pm GMT
Dufry inaugurates its new store at Cayenne International Airport

Dufry inaugurates its new store at Cayenne International Airport

25/03/2022

Dufry, leading global travel retailer, has inaugurated today its new duty-free store at Cayenne - Felix Eboué International Airport in French Guyane, the French overseas department located in South America. Isabel Zarza,Chief Operations Officer Central & North Europe, Russia and Africa, responsible for this region, was accompanied by the airport CEO Mr. Cheung-A-Long, and Mrs. Sinai-Bossou, President of the Guyane Chamber of Commerce to preside over the celebration.

Following speeches and the ceremonial ribbon cut, guests were invited to visit the new 120 m2 shop. The store offers an exciting assortment across all duty-free core categories; perfume and cosmetics, liquor, confectionery and tobacco. As many of the travellers are leisure passengers, the selection has been further tailored to offer a refined selection of local food, rums and souvenirs to give tourists a lasting sense of place, as they head back home from this charming part of the world.

As well as the premium international brands on offer, brands such as Délices de Guyane, Nature Amazonie,and La Belle Cabresse known and loved by locals, are sure to provide the perfect token to remember Guyane.

Addressing the guests at the event, Isabel Zarza said "We are delighted to be here to celebrate in this beautiful location, the opening of our new store, that we are proud to have designed and developed in partnership with the airport and Guyane Chamber of Commerce. We thank our partners for the continued trust put in Dufry to make another WorldClass experience in this region, and hope that passengers enjoy this new space."

Mr. Paul Cheung-A-Long continued "To complete the Dufry speech, I would like to congratulate the team on the work done to offer our passengers a pleasant shop at Cayenne Felix-Eboué airport. A choice of classic product, but also highlight of our delicious products of Guyane. Congratulations again for this achievement."

Disclaimer

Dufry AG published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 18:36:43 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
