  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Dufry AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DUFN   CH0023405456

DUFRY AG

(DUFN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31 2022-12-20 am EST
38.50 CHF   -0.59%
01:04aDufry successfully concludes refinancing of its main bank facilities
EQ
11/25Atlantia exit highlights Milan's battle to retain market heavyweights
RE
11/25Dufry : and Puig deliver ultimate Penhaligon's experience in Heathrow's Terminal 5
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dufry successfully concludes refinancing of its main bank facilities

12/21/2022 | 01:04am EST
Dufry International AG / Key word(s): Financing
Dufry successfully concludes refinancing of its main bank facilities

21-Dec-2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR

Dufry has successfully refinanced its main bank credit facilities. A new EUR 2,085 million Revolving Credit Facility (RCF) is replacing the currently outstanding EUR 1,300 million RCF and USD 550 million Term Loan. Dufry has successfully refinanced its main bank credit facilities. A new EUR 2,085 million Revolving Credit Facility (RCF) is replacing the currently outstanding EUR 1,300 million RCF and USD 550 million Term Loan. The new facility contributes positively to Dufry’s well-balanced debt profile and provides additional flexibility:

  • Extended maturity profile with the new RCF expiring in Dec 2027 compared to the previous facilities’ maturity in Nov 2024. Consequently, Dufry’s weighted average maturity extends by 1.2 years, to now 4.2 years

  • Attractive terms of the new facility, especially in the current market environment: Marginal increase of margin of 30bps versus previous drawn debt and of 25bps on commitment fees 

  • Replacing the combination of RCF and Term Loan with a pure RCF increases the flexibility on drawn amounts allowing to better manage interest expenses 

  • Covenant holidays until and including June 2023, with first testing for September and December 2023 maintained in the new facility, with the combination with Autogrill positively contributing to Dufry’s already progressing deleveraging

  • Current available liquidity position of around CHF 2.4 billion

Yves Gerster, Dufry’s Chief Financial Officer, commented: 
“The refinancing of our main bank facilities is an important achievement in many aspects. We have delivered on our commitment to address upcoming maturities significantly ahead of time, providing additional flexibility with the higher RCF while largely maintaining interest expenses. The transaction also confirms the confidence of our group of banks in our Company and I would like to thank them for their ongoing support.”

Please see below Dufry’s maturity profile following the current refinancing, also available on Dufry’s website.

 

For further information:

CONTACT
 

DR. KRISTIN KÖHLER RENZO RADICE
   
Global Head Investor Relations Global Head Corporate
Phone : +41 79 563 18 09 Communications & Public Affairs
kristin.koehler@dufry.com Phone : +41 61 266 44 19
  renzo.radice@dufry.com
   

End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Dufry International AG
Brunngässlein 12
4010 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41612664444
E-mail: Headoffice@dufry.com
Internet: www.dufry.com
ISIN: CH0023405456
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1518317

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1518317  21-Dec-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1518317&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
