Dufry : successfully extends concession contract at the St. Petersburg Pulkovo Airport for seven years

11/18/2020 | 04:09am EST

Media Release

Basel, 18 November, 2020

Dufry successfully extends concession contract

at the St. Petersburg Pulkovo Airport for seven years

Dufry has successfully extended for another seven years its duty-free concession contract at Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg covering a total retail space of over 3,100 m2. St. Petersburg is the most visited tourist city in Russia and Pulkovo airport and welcomes 19.6 million passengers per year, representing an attractive mix of domestic and international travelers.

Commenting on the new contract, Eugenio Andrades, CEO Operations said: "We have operated the Pulkovo concession since 2014 and this renewal in cooperation with our RegStaer partners is a significant step to strengthen our footprint in the important Russian market as a solid and experienced operator. I would like to thank Pulkovo Airport for the renewed partnership and trust, which we will honor with a further enhancement of the retail space offering passengers a breathtaking shopping experience. This will also include our latest best practices in digital technology and customer engagement services."

As part of the contract renewal, Dufry will redesign the current departure area by refurbishing the walk-through concept featuring all core categories including Perfume & Cosmetics, Liquor, Tobacco and Food & Confectionery, covering close to 1,900 m2. The refurbishment, in addition to delivering a very innovative design, will also allow a better connection between the duty-free store and the stunning central lounge area of the terminal. The revisited specialty store area with 13 shops across 1,100 m2 presents renowned global brands as well a refined selection of local brands and souvenirs in the Spirit of St. Petersburg destination store. Overall, the refurbishment will increase the flexibility to arrange the retail space to suit changing customer requirements and passenger profiles. The concession also includes a last-minute shop with 100 m2 of sales space presenting a snapshot of the attractive product assortment and providing the last chance to buy some gifts.

Leonid Sergeev, CEO of Northern Capital Gateway, comments: "The cooperation between Pulkovo Airport and Dufry has proved its effectiveness over many years. Our common priorities are providing quality services, creating a comfortable atmosphere and of course a first-class shopping experience before the flight. Extension of the contract with Dufry and renovation of the sales area by the operator will guarantee the high quality of travel for our passengers. I would like to thank Dufry for its contribution to the development of Pulkovo Airport and the introduction of advanced technologies that allow our passengers to shop easily and enjoyably."

For further information, please contact:

Renzo Radice

Dr. Kristin Köhler

Global Head Corporate Communications &

Global Head Investor Relations

Public Affairs

Phone: +41 61 266 44 22

Phone: +41 61 266 44 19

Mobile: +41 79 563 18 09

Mobile:+41 79 461 23 34

kristin.koehler@dufry.com

renzo.radice@dufry.com

1

Dufry Group - A leading global travel retailer

Dufry AG (SIX: DUFN) is a leading global travel retailer operating over 2,500 duty-free and duty-paid shops in airports, cruise lines, seaports, railway stations and downtown tourist areas. The Company, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, operates in 65 countries on all six continents.

Social Responsibility

Dufry cares for children and supports social projects from SOS Kinderdorf in Brazil, Cambodia, Mexico, Morocco and Ivory Coast. SOS Children's Villages is an independent, non-political and non-demonstrational organization established for orphaned and destitute children all over the world.

2

Disclaimer

Dufry AG published this content on 18 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2020 09:08:02 UTC
