  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Dufry AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DUFN   CH0023405456

DUFRY AG

(DUFN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31 2022-09-27 am EDT
32.01 CHF   +0.63%
01:02aDufry wins new duty-paid contract at Chongqing International Airport in China
EQ
09/22Hudson Awarded Contract Extension At  Harry Reid International Airport (Las Vegas) Through 2038
EQ
09/06Hudson delivers frictionless shopping to Colorado airport
AQ
Dufry wins new duty-paid contract at Chongqing International Airport in China

09/28/2022 | 01:02am EDT
Dufry International AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Dufry wins new duty-paid contract at Chongqing International Airport in China

28.09.2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Dufry is pleased to confirm that it has won the tender for a duty-paid contract at Chongqing International Airport in Western China. The five year contract will enable Dufry to operate five duty-paid boutique stores in the airport’s Terminal 3A.

This new contract win further consolidates Dufry’s footprint in Asia, with Chongqing International Airport being the ninth busiest in the country, welcoming close to 45 million passengers in 2019. 

Dufry has secured the contract for the Perfumery & Cosmetics category at Chongqing and will be creating five individual brand boutiques for Chanel, Lancôme, Estée Lauder, Guerlain and Shiseido airside, and a multi brand fragrance store landside. The total retail space occupied will be 505 m².   

Within the boutique beauty stores, Dufry will offer customers a wide range of products from the various iconic brands represented, as part of a world-class shopping experience.

Dufry  has been operating in mainland China since 2009 with stores located in Chengdu, Macau and Shanghai.

Pedro Castro, Chief Operating Officer for Asia comments, “Dufry is delighted to have won this new duty-paid contract at yet another airport location in mainland China – Chongqing International Airport. We would like to take this opportunity to thank our airport partners for the trust they have shown in us.”
 

For further information:

CONTACT
 

RENZO RADICE DR. KRISTIN KÖHLER
   
Global Head Corporate Global Head Investor Relations
Communications & Public Affairs Phone : +41 79 563 18 09
Phone : +41 61 266 44 19 kristin.koehler@dufry.com
renzo.radice@dufry.com  

End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Dufry International AG
Brunngässlein 12
4010 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41612664444
E-mail: Headoffice@dufry.com
Internet: www.dufry.com
ISIN: CH0023405456
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1451597

 
End of News EQS News Service

1451597  28.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1451597&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 6 596 M 6 659 M 6 659 M
Net income 2022 -222 M -224 M -224 M
Net Debt 2022 5 874 M 5 930 M 5 930 M
P/E ratio 2022 -12,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 906 M 2 934 M 2 934 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,33x
EV / Sales 2023 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 19 946
Free-Float 79,3%
Managers and Directors
Xavier Espel Rossinyol Chief Executive Officer
Yves Manuel Gerster Chief Financial Officer
Juan Carlos Torres Carretero Executive Chairman
Eugenio Miguel Andrades Yunta CEO-Europe, Africa & Strategy
Jorge Born Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DUFRY AG-29.55%2 934
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY-20.97%20 931
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY-18.70%5 104
LESLIE'S, INC.-39.77%2 608
MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC-55.79%2 160
SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC.-30.07%1 374