Dufry wins new, five-year duty-free contract at Cayenne International Airport

Dufry, leading global travel retailer, has won a new, five-year concession contract to operate the duty-free shop at Cayenne - Felix Eboué International Airport in French Guiana, the French overseas department located in the North of South-America. Cayenne airport served 550,000 passengers in 2019, and Dufry will start operations of the duty-free shop covering 120 m2 on August 1, 2021. With the newly won concession, Dufry further consolidates its footprint in Central and South America, a geography which includes also the Caribbean and is considered as one of the most important tourist destinations worldwide.

The new shop at Cayenne international airport will offer customers a comprehensive assortment of all duty-free core categories such as perfume and cosmetics, confectionary as well as tobacco, jewellery and travel accessories. Travelers will further enjoy a refined selection of local food, rums and souvenirs providing tourists with a great sense of place and attractive memories of this enchanting tropical region and its culture.

Commenting on the new contract Christophe Ricard, General Manager Dufry France, said "We are proud to add French Guiana and the Cayenne airport operation to our portfolio, as it allows us to further strengthen our footprint in South America as leading international operator. We thank our partners of the Central Administration and Chamber of Commerce of French Guiana for the trust put in Dufry and we are looking forward to develop the Cayenne airport duty-free shop to international standards and offer its travellers an attractive shopping experience."

