    DUFN   CH0023405456

DUFRY AG

(DUFN)
Dufry wins new, five-year duty-free contract at Cayenne International Airport

05/27/2021 | 01:05am EDT
BASEL,

May 27, 2021

NEWS RELEASE

Dufry wins new, five-year duty-free contract at Cayenne International Airport

Dufry, leading global travel retailer, has won a new, five-year concession contract to operate the duty-free shop at Cayenne - Felix Eboué International Airport in French Guiana, the French overseas department located in the North of South-America. Cayenne airport served 550,000 passengers in 2019, and Dufry will start operations of the duty-free shop covering 120 m2 on August 1, 2021. With the newly won concession, Dufry further consolidates its footprint in Central and South America, a geography which includes also the Caribbean and is considered as one of the most important tourist destinations worldwide.

The new shop at Cayenne international airport will offer customers a comprehensive assortment of all duty-free core categories such as perfume and cosmetics, confectionary as well as tobacco, jewellery and travel accessories. Travelers will further enjoy a refined selection of local food, rums and souvenirs providing tourists with a great sense of place and attractive memories of this enchanting tropical region and its culture.

Commenting on the new contract Christophe Ricard, General Manager Dufry France, said "We are proud to add French Guiana and the Cayenne airport operation to our portfolio, as it allows us to further strengthen our footprint in South America as leading international operator. We thank our partners of the Central Administration and Chamber of Commerce of French Guiana for the trust put in Dufry and we are looking forward to develop the Cayenne airport duty-free shop to international standards and offer its travellers an attractive shopping experience."

For further information:

CONTACT

RENZO RADICE DR. KRISTIN KÖHLER
Global Head Corporate Communications & Public Affairs Global Head Investor Relations
Phone : +41 61 266 44 19 Phone : +41 79 563 18 09
renzo.radice@dufry.com kristin.koehler@dufry.com

DUFRY GROUP - A LEADING GLOBAL TRAVEL RETAILER

Dufry AG (SIX: DUFN) is the leading global travel retailer operating over 2,300 duty-free and duty-paid shops in airports, cruise lines, seaports, railway stations and downtown tourist areas, in more than 430 locations in 64 countries across all six continents.

The Company, founded in 1865 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is offering customers a first-class shopping experience, global brands, a unique market access and landlords a reliable, value-enhancing partnership. To learn more about Dufry, please visit www.dufry.com.



Social Responsibility

Dufry cares for children and supports social projects from SOS Kinderdorf in Brazil, Cambodia, Mexico, Morocco and Ivory Coast. SOS Children's Villages is an independent, non-political and non-demonstrational organization established for orphaned and destitute children all over the world.




