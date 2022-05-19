Log in
    DUFN   CH0023405456

DUFRY AG

(DUFN)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  05/18 11:30:15 am EDT
36.77 CHF   -0.54%
02:13aDuty-free retailer Dufry's sales soar as European travel takes off
RE
01:41aDufry's Q1 Turnover Soars Amid Travel Recovery
MT
01:03aDufry Reports Organic Growth of 144.5% and Increasing Sales Trends in First Quarter 2022
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Duty-free retailer Dufry's sales soar as European travel takes off

05/19/2022 | 02:13am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A duty free shop belonging the the Dufry group in a departure lounge at Denpassar international airport in Bali

May 19 (Reuters) - Dufry's organic sales more than doubled in the first quarter, the Swiss duty-free retailer said on Thursday, driven by a strong rebound in European travel as coronavirus curbs were eased.

The Basel-based company reported turnover of 1.12 billion Swiss francs ($1.14 billion) in the January-March period, compared with 460.3 million a year earlier, though still 40% below 2019 pre-pandemic level.

The retailer, which operates around 2,200 shops at airports, on cruise liners, in seaports, and other tourist locations worldwide, said it saw a particularly strong recovery in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, where its sales more than tripled from a year earlier.

EMEA is Dufry's main market alongside the Americas. The two regions last year generated 44% of the group turnover each.

"The positive trend has so far continued into April and May, with contributions from nearly all regions globally," Chief Executive Officer Julian Diaz, who will leave his position at the end of this month, said in a statement.

The group's equity free cash outflow narrowed to 86.8 million Swiss francs in the first quarter. This was better than pre-pandemic in 2019, when it recorded a quarterly cash burn of 123 million francs.

As of March, Dufry had over 1,960 stores open globally, representing around 85% of its total store fleet and more than 90% of 2019 sales potential, the group said. ($1 = 0.9858 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Jagoda Darlak and Alexander Kloss in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -1.98% 501.29 Real-time Quote.-4.59%
DUFRY AG -0.54% 36.77 Delayed Quote.-18.56%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.17% 161 Real-time Quote.-6.10%
Financials
Sales 2022 6 076 M 6 148 M 6 148 M
Net income 2022 -336 M -340 M -340 M
Net Debt 2022 6 593 M 6 672 M 6 672 M
P/E ratio 2022 -10,2x
Yield 2022 0,42%
Capitalization 3 338 M 3 378 M 3 378 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,63x
EV / Sales 2023 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 19 946
Free-Float 79,3%
Managers and Directors
Julián Díaz González Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yves Manuel Gerster Chief Financial Officer
Juan Carlos Torres Carretero Executive Chairman
Eugenio Miguel Andrades Yunta Chief Executive Officer-Operations
Jorge Born Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DUFRY AG-18.56%3 378
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY-12.98%20 321
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY-9.65%5 688
MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC-40.80%3 328
LESLIE'S, INC.-25.02%3 244
RENT-A-CENTER, INC.-39.84%1 555