EQS-Adhoc : Dufry with gradual recovery worldwide -3

Turnover amounted to CHF 376.0 million in HY 2021, versus CHF 677.6 million in the same period in 2020 and CHF 1,988.3 million in the same period of 2019. The first half of 2021 saw organic growth of -44.8% versus HY 2020 and -80.9% versus HY 2019. Performance varied among different locations depending on measures taken by local governments and implementation of travel protocols. Performance advanced most in Turkey, Greece, several Eastern European countries, Middle East, especially Egypt, and Northern Africa, whereas Southern and Central Europe as well as UK saw gradual improvements during the first six months of the year. Demand is picking up as soon as travel can resume with increased alignment within Europe as most important driver. Asia-Pacific

Turnover amounted to CHF 52.1 million in HY 2021, versus CHF 117.4 million in the same period in 2020 and CHF 361.0 million in HY 2019. Organic growth reached -55.2% compared to 2020 and -84.5% compared to 2019 as Dufry's footprint in the region is geared towards international travel, which is still highly impacted. Cross-border travel started to resume, e.g. between Australia and New Zealand, however, the majority of Dufry's shops in the Asia-Pacific locations were still closed. China is recovering more strongly in the region, and Dufry's collaboration with Alibaba Group and Hainan Development Holding in Hainan benefitted with its first 3,000 m² store opening. The Americas

Turnover was CHF 637.9 million in HY 2021 as compared to CHF 721.8 million one year earlier and CHF 1,716.3 million in HY 2019. Organic growth came in at -6.2% versus 2020 and -59.3% versus 2019. Beginning in late March and continuing through late July, the US has seen a pickup in domestic and intra-regional travel activity thanks to the significant progress with vaccinations and related easing of restrictions. Dufry and its Hudson brand are well positioned with its strong convenience presence in the region. Central America, including Mexico, Dominican Republic and the Caribbean Islands, continues to perform more robust compared to all other regions. South America's performance was impacted by the more severe pandemic situation compared to North America and EMEA, especially in Argentina and Brazil, but partly mitigated by easing of restrictions in other countries like Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Uruguay.

The regional net sales split saw Europe, Middle East and Africa contributing with 32.2%, Asia Pacific with 4.5% and the Americas with 54.4%. Global distribution centers accounted for 8.9% of HY 2021 net sales, which was mostly related to the Hong Kong operations temporarily providing supply to the Mova Mall shop in Hainan.

Turnover, in CHF million Q2 2021 Q2 2019 Reported Growth Q2 Organic Growth Q24 Europe, Middle East and Africa 241.5 1,170.2 -79.4% -79.0% Asia Pacific 27.8 171.8 -83.8% -82.6% The Americas 396.7 889.9 -55.3% -50.9% Distribution Centers 61 65.5 -6.9% 42.2% Dufry Group 727.0 2,297.5 -68.4% -66.0% Turnover, in CHF million HY 2021 HY 2019 Reported Growth HY Organic Growth HY[4] Europe, Middle East and Africa 376.0 1,988.3 -81.1% -80.9% Asia Pacific 52.1 361.0 -85.6% -84.5% The Americas 637.9 1,716.3 -62.8% -59.3% Distribution Centers 121.2 114.5 5.9% 76.0% Dufry Group 1,187.2 4,180.1 -71.6% -69.5%

Gross Profit reached CHF 666.1 million in the first six months of 2021 compared to 920.5 million in HY 2020, reaching 56.1% from 58.0% in the previous year. Margin was temporarily affected by the turnover mix, continued short-term inventory management through wholesale, and a higher duties and freight ratio due to lower sales volumes in HY 2021. The main impact relates to the supply of Dufry's Hainan collaboration in China through the Hong Kong-based distribution center, which is expected to handover the supply to the local JV in the second half of the year. Excluding this temporary impact, the retail margin was not impacted during HY 2021. Adjusted Operating Profit (Adjusted EBIT)

Adjusted operating profit (adjusted EBIT) reached CHF -211.0 million in HY 2021 versus CHF -464.6 million in the same period of HY 2020. Lease expenses amounted to CHF 93.1 million in HY 2021 compared to CHF -75.7 million in HY 2020. Expenses decreased mainly due to COVID-19 related reliefs negotiated with airport authorities and landlords. In HY 2021, waivers booked as MAG relief in the P&L amounted to CHF 270.5 million. As of July 2021, Dufry was able to confirm agreements releasing CHF 495.4 ­­­­million of lease obligations for 2021, with CHF 407.9 million of the confirmed reliefs benefitting the 2021 P&L and the remaining CHF 87.4 million over future years.

Personnel expenses amounted to CHF -258.4 million in 2021, from CHF -423.0 million one year earlier, thus representing a decrease of -38.9% compared to HY 2020 based on the successful re-organization and implementation of new ways of working. Other expenses net reached CHF -131.1 million in HY 2021 versus CHF -168.9 million in the same period last year. The decrease of -22.4% compared to 2020 reflects the centralized OPEX management as part of the Group re-organization.

Depreciation, amortization and impairments amounted to CHF -738.2 million in HY 2021 versus CHF -1,185.5 million in HY 2020. The decrease relates to lower depreciation and amortization as impairments were recognized at the end of 2020 because of the pandemic. Impairments considered in HY 2021 amounted to CHF -100.7 million.

[4] Organic growth adjusted for FX and regional revenue allocation.­­ Net Profit

Net profit to equity holders of the parent was CHF -499.2 million in HY 2021 versus CHF -903.2 million in HY 2020. Financial results (excluding lease interest and FX) amounted to CHF -124.6 million versus CHF -72.3 million in HY 2020, mostly related to one-off expenses for financing measures as well as lower interest income. Income tax reached CHF 27.2 million in HY 2021 versus CHF 40.4 million in HY 2020, driven by the loss situation of most operations. Minorities participated with CHF 23.2 million for HY 2021 in the net profit of the Group (versus CHF 101.4 million for HY 2020).

Adjusted net profit was CHF -348.1 million in HY 2021 versus CHF -582.2 million in HY 2020. The respective adjusted Earnings per Share (EPS) based on a weighted average number of 84,733,429 ordinary shares outstanding was CHF -4.11 in the period versus CHF -11.22 in HY 2020. The number of shares outstanding as of June 30, 2021, amounts to 90,797,007. Cash Flow

Adjusted operating cash flow was CHF -47.7 million in HY 2021 compared to CHF -103.6 million in the first six months of 2020. Equity Free Cash Flow stood at CHF -275.0 million in 2021 compared to CHF -749.1 million in the first half-year 2020. Net lease payments in HY 2021 amounted to CHF -139.3 million versus CHF -284.0 million in HY 2020. The reduction was driven by reliefs received from landlords as well as by de-recognition of IFRS 16 leases related to Covid-19 negotiations. Changes in working capital reached CHF -120.9 million in HY 2021, compared to CHF -473.9 million in HY 2020, with changes in core working capital amounting to CHF -6.0 million compared to CHF -132.0 million outflow in HY 2020. Core working capital saw increases in trade payables offset by increases in receivables and inventories related to re-opening, exposure to specific product categories (e.g. food & confectionary) and pre-sourcing for Hainan collaboration (additional 30,000 m² to open in Q3 2021). Other working capital saw an outflow in HY 2021 due to an increase in non-trade related accounts receivables with various third parties. Dufry expects a working capital inflow in line with sales normalization.

Capex was significantly reduced from CHF -125.3 million in HY 2019 to CHF -60.0 million in HY 2020 to CHF -33.6 million in 2021, as the company adapted its overall Capex deployment approach as part of the re-organization and in alignment with the recovery projections. Interest paid stood at CHF -68.0 million in HY 2021 versus CHF -70.0 million in HY 2020. Cash flow related to minorities decreased to CHF -5.0 million in HY 2021 versus CHF -13.4 million in HY 2020.

The full set of financial information is provided in Dufry's 2021 HY Results documents.

In a business environment characterized by gradual improvements, Dufry has reached a turnover of CHF 1,187.2 million in the first half 2021, with an organic growth of -69.5% compared to 2019, driven by re-initiation of travel in the US, Central America and parts of EMEA. The company upgraded its savings scenarios for personnel and other expenses for FY 2021 and has signed additional MAG reliefs. Cash consumption in HY 2021 was better than expected reaching only CHF -45.8 million monthly average, thus allowing to upgrade the 2021 Equity Free Cash Flow (EFCF) scenarios provided to the market. Further highlights included:

