EQS-Adhoc : Dufry with gradual recovery worldwide -4

The Company, founded in 1865 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is offering customers a first-class shopping experience, global brands, a unique market access and landlords a reliable, value-enhancing partnership. To learn more about Dufry, please visit www.dufry.com.
Social Responsibility Dufry cares for children and supports social projects from SOS Kinderdorf in Brazil, Cambodia, Mexico, Morocco and Ivory Coast. SOS Children's Villages is an independent, non-political and non-demonstrational organization established for orphaned and destitute children all over the world. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- End of ad hoc announcement -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: Dufry International AG
Brunngässlein 12
4010 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41612664444
E-mail: Headoffice@dufry.com
Internet: www.dufry.com
ISIN: CH0023405456
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1225172
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service
-------------
1225172 10-Aug-2021 CET/CEST
Image link: https%3a%2f%2fgw.eqs.com%2fpublic%2fmaily%2ffile%2f78c390e6-7dc4-4c7e-8fa2-3aea24e96423
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1225172&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
August 10, 2021 01:01 ET (05:01 GMT)