    DUFN   CH0023405456

DUFRY AG

(DUFN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 08/09 11:31:35 am
47.56 CHF   -0.94%
EQS-Adhoc : Dufry with gradual recovery worldwide -4-

08/10/2021 | 01:02am EDT
The Company, founded in 1865 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is offering customers a first-class shopping experience, global brands, a unique market access and landlords a reliable, value-enhancing partnership. To learn more about Dufry, please visit www.dufry.com.

Social Responsibility Dufry cares for children and supports social projects from SOS Kinderdorf in Brazil, Cambodia, Mexico, Morocco and Ivory Coast. SOS Children's Villages is an independent, non-political and non-demonstrational organization established for orphaned and destitute children all over the world. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- End of ad hoc announcement ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Dufry International AG 
              Brunngässlein 12 
              4010 Basel 
              Switzerland 
Phone:        +41612664444 
E-mail:       Headoffice@dufry.com 
Internet:     www.dufry.com 
ISIN:         CH0023405456 
Listed:       SIX Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1225172 
 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service 
-------------

1225172 10-Aug-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https%3a%2f%2fgw.eqs.com%2fpublic%2fmaily%2ffile%2f78c390e6-7dc4-4c7e-8fa2-3aea24e96423

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1225172&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 10, 2021 01:01 ET (05:01 GMT)

DUFRY AG -0.94% 47.56 Delayed Quote.-14.43%
SOS LIMITED 5.86% 3.25 Delayed Quote.119.59%
Financials
Sales 2021 4 417 M 4 803 M 4 803 M
Net income 2021 -983 M -1 069 M -1 069 M
Net Debt 2021 8 114 M 8 822 M 8 822 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,42x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 318 M 4 700 M 4 695 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,81x
EV / Sales 2022 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 17 795
Free-Float 82,4%
Chart DUFRY AG
Technical analysis trends DUFRY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 47,56 CHF
Average target price 63,39 CHF
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Julián Díaz González Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yves Manuel Gerster Chief Financial Officer
Juan Carlos Torres Carretero Executive Chairman
Luis Andrés Holzer Neumann Independent Non-Executive Director
Heek Yung Min Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DUFRY AG-14.43%4 700
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY33.21%21 412
NEXT PLC12.53%14 154
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY17.42%6 464
RENT-A-CENTER, INC.51.95%3 867
MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC2.68%3 799