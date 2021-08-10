Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Dufry AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DUFN   CH0023405456

DUFRY AG

(DUFN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 08/09 11:31:35 am
47.56 CHF   -0.94%
01:02aEQS-ADHOC : Dufry with gradual recovery worldwide -4-
DJ
01:02aEQS-ADHOC : Dufry with gradual recovery worldwide -3-
DJ
01:02aEQS-ADHOC : Dufry with gradual recovery worldwide -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EQS-Adhoc : Dufry with gradual recovery worldwide and continued progress on cost and cash flow management

08/10/2021 | 01:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Dufry International AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results 
Dufry with gradual recovery worldwide and continued progress on cost and cash flow management 
10-Aug-2021 / 07:01 CET/CEST 
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR 
Press Release (PDF) 
Download Presentation (PDF) 
Download Report (PDF) 
 
  . HY 2021 personnel and other expenses savings of CHF 510.3 million compared to HY 2019, and signed MAG relief for 
    2021 of 495.4 million as of end July 2021 
  . Increase of savings scenarios for 2021 with expectation to achieve up to CHF 1,200 million compared to 2019, after 
    having already executed CHF 1,312 million savings in 2020 
  . Decisive actions resulted in lower cash consumption with CHF -45.8 million versus an expected monthly average of 
    CHF -60.0 million in HY 2021, with FY 2021 EFCF scenarios upgraded 
  . Successful execution of CHF 1,600 million comprehensive refinancing of relevant maturities, now first upcoming in 
    2024, including extension of covenant waiver for another twelve months 
  . Strong liquidity position of CHF 2,172 million as of mid-2021, providing sufficient liquidity for driving 
    re-openings and growth acceleration 
  . As of June around 1,600 stores were open, representing over 75% of sales capacity, with expectation to open up to 
    70% of shops and close to 85% of sales capacity until end-August Continued improvements upon easing of restrictions 
    and encouraging demand for travel retail in open locations with July net sales performance of -50.4% compared to 
    2019 
  . Re-opening supported by operational and commercial excellence initiatives as well as concession wins, contract 
    extensions and strategic partnerships, e.g. in Brazil, Dominican Republic, Martinique, French Guiana, Jamaica, UK, 
    several locations in the US, and in China 
 
JULIÁN DÍAZ, CEO of Dufry Group, commented: 'The first half of 2021 was characterized by a slow start due to ongoing 
restrictions. However, with the progress on vaccination in many parts of the world and the implementation of supportive 
travel protocols, Dufry sees clear signs of recovery in the respective regions. We are certainly not, where we want to 
be yet, but the high demand for travel retail and the unique shopping experience offered by our operations give us 
confidence for the months to come. Net sales for July were already back at a level of -50.4% compared to 2019. Even 
more positive was the performance in the re-opened regions with the US reporting -23.9%, Central America and Caribbean 
excluding the cruise business -17.6% and the Mediterranean region, Eastern Europe and Middle East -32.3%, all compared 
to 2019. 
 
The re-organization of our company is implemented with an aligned regional setup reflecting internal decision-making 
and operations - visible as well in our external reporting structure - and most importantly with refined processes and 
new ways of working allowing to generate continued efficiencies. Our changes are reflected in CHF 510.3 million 
personnel and other expense savings during the first half 2021, with the expectation to reach up to CHF 730.0 million 
for the full-year. We continue to be in discussions with our airport partners and other landlords to align on 
concession structuring for locations experiencing still lower passenger numbers. As of July, we have signed CHF 495.4 
million reliefs for 2021. At the same time, we are working together on improving commercial concepts and enhancing the 
customer experience in our locations. 
 
Our focus continues to be on cash management, with cash flows having turned positive in the months of May and June 
already. We are in a position to upgrade the Equity Free Cash Flow scenarios provided to the market earlier this year 
and are expecting now CHF -30 million cash consumption on average per month in a -55% turnover scenario compared to 
2019, and for cash flow to turn positive in a -40% scenario. The tight control of our performance with respect to costs 
and cash flow contributed to a strong liquidity position of CHF 2,172 million as of end June 2021. In addition, we have 
successfully concluded the refinancing of around CHF 1.6 billion of upcoming maturities with a well-diversified product 
mix to achieve best-possible terms. We are now in a position to focus on re-openings and opportunities to drive 
recovery and growth. 
 
We have already engaged in opportunities during the first half of the year with new concession wins and relevant 
contract extensions, for example in Brazil, Martinique, French Guiana, Jamaica, Dominican Republic, UK and several 
locations in the US, including the innovative Hudson Nonstop stores featuring Amazon's Just Walkout Technology for a 
seamless and convenient customer experience. This initiative is part of a broader roadmap for further store 
digitalization, which also includes projects for digital engagement throughout the full customer journey. Our 
collaboration in Hainan, China, already features such a combination of physical store excellence and digital engagement 
and we are well progressing in the opening up of additional 30,000 m² of retail space in the second half of the year. 
 
We are positive on the opportunities lying ahead of us as we are progressing to re-open our operations globally, 
continuing to focus on commercial and operational excellence, on further diversifying our business and accelerating 
growth. Thereby, sustainability is at the core of the Dufry strategy implementation and we are further driving our 
environmental, social and governance (ESG) engagement - now also supported by a dedicated leadership position for 
Diversity & Inclusion. My gratitude goes to our employees and management teams for their ongoing dedication and 
commitment, to our business partners for their continued support, and to our customers whom we intend to provide a 
world-class, worldwide travel retail experience.' 
 
 
FINANCIAL SUMMARY[1] 
In the first Half-year (HY) 2021, Dufry's performance continued to be impacted by international travel restrictions, 
however, with gradual improvements in several markets as travel started to resume. 
 
­In CHF million                         HY 2021   HY 2020   ? 2021 vs 2020 
Turnover                                1,187.2   1,586.9   -25.2% 
Gross Profit                            666.1     920.5     -27.6% 
Gross Profit Margin                     56.1%     58.0%     -1.9% 
Lease Expenses                          93.1      -75.7     -168.8 
[thereof MAG Relief]                    270.5     161.8     108.7 
Personnel Expenses                      -258.4    -423.0    -38.9% 
[Other Expenses, net]                   -131.1    -168.9    -22.4% 
Depreciation & Amortization             -637.5    -844.9    -24.5% 
Impairment                              -100.7    -340.6    -239.9 
Operating Profit (EBIT)                 -368.5    -932.6    564.1 
Net Profit to Equity Holders            -499.2    -903.2    404.0 
Basic EPS                               -5.9      -17.4     11.5 
Adjusted Operating Profit (Adj. EBIT)   -211.0    -464.6    253.6 
Adjusted Net Profit                     -348.1    -582.2    234.1 
Adjust­­ed EPS                          -4.1      -11.2     7.1 
Adjusted Operating Cash Flow            -47.7     -103.6    55.9 
Lease Payments, net                     -139.3    -284.0    -144.7 
Capex                                   -33.6     -60.0     -26.4 
NWC Changes                             -120.9    -473.9    353.0 
Equity Free Cash Flow                   -275.0    -749.1    474.1 
Net Debt                                3,351.5   3,659.4   -307.9

Summarizing the first six months of 2021, turnover reached CHF 1,187.2 million as compared to CHF 1,586.9 million in the same period in 2020 and versus CHF 4,180.1 million in the same period in 2019. Organic growth for the first half of 2021 stood at -22.8% versus HY 2020, and -69.5% versus HY 2019. Like-for-like performance came in at -28.1% versus 2020 as the health crisis started to impact Dufry's business globally only from Q2 2020 on. Net new concessions represented +5.3% in a temporarily muted environment for opening up new or extending contracts for existing operations. The translational FX effect in the period was -2.4% mainly as a result of the USD devaluation, the currency in which most of the turnover was generated in HY 2021.

[1] Adjusted results exclude exceptional expenses and income such as acquisitions and divestitures, impairments and amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, as well as recurring solely IFRS 16 accounting-related items such as interest on lease obligations. Please see details on page I-II of HY 2021 Report 

                                                                    Q2 2020   Q2 2019 
Turnover Growth         Q2 2021 versus 2020   Q2 2021 versus 2019 
                                                                    (yoy)     (yoy) 
Like for Like           361.5%                -                     -88.5%    0.0% 
New concessions, net    +41.8%                -                     -4.3%     2.3% 
Organic Growth          403.3%                -66.0%                -92.8%    2.3% 
[Change in Scope][2]    -                     0.0%                  -0.5%     - 
Growth in constant FX   403.3%                -66.0%                -93.3%    2.3% 
FX Impact               -12.9%                -2.3%                 -0.3%     -1.4% 
Reported Growth         390.5%                -68.4%                -93.6%    0.9% 
                                                                    HY 2020   HY 2019 
Turnover Growth         HY 2021 versus 2020   HY 2021 versus 2019 
                                                                    (yoy)     (yoy) 
Like for Like           -28.1%                -                     -57.6%    -0.6%

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 10, 2021 01:01 ET (05:01 GMT)

All news about DUFRY AG
01:02aEQS-ADHOC : Dufry with gradual recovery worldwide -4-
DJ
01:02aEQS-ADHOC : Dufry with gradual recovery worldwide -3-
DJ
01:02aEQS-ADHOC : Dufry with gradual recovery worldwide -2-
DJ
01:02aEQS-ADHOC : Dufry with gradual recovery worldwide and continued progress on cost..
DJ
08/05EQS-NEWS : Hudson Debuts Expansive Shop-In-Shop Experience Store - Evolve by Hud..
DJ
08/03DUFRY : extends for ten years its duty-free concession at the Santiago Internati..
PU
08/03DUFRY : Signs 10-Year Extension For Duty-Free Store at Dominican Republic Airpor..
MT
08/03EQS-NEWS : Dufry extends for ten years its duty-free concession at the Santiago ..
DJ
07/26DUFRY : Invitation to Dufry's Half-Year Results 2021 Conference Call on 10th of ..
PU
07/26DUFRY : Invitation to Dufry's Half-Year Results 2021 Conference Call on 10th of ..
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DUFRY AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 4 417 M 4 803 M 4 803 M
Net income 2021 -983 M -1 069 M -1 069 M
Net Debt 2021 8 114 M 8 822 M 8 822 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,42x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 318 M 4 700 M 4 695 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,81x
EV / Sales 2022 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 17 795
Free-Float 82,4%
Chart DUFRY AG
Duration : Period :
Dufry AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUFRY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 47,56 CHF
Average target price 63,39 CHF
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Julián Díaz González Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yves Manuel Gerster Chief Financial Officer
Juan Carlos Torres Carretero Executive Chairman
Luis Andrés Holzer Neumann Independent Non-Executive Director
Heek Yung Min Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DUFRY AG-14.43%4 700
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY33.21%21 412
NEXT PLC12.53%14 154
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY17.42%6 464
RENT-A-CENTER, INC.51.95%3 867
MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC2.68%3 799