EQS Group-News: Dufry International AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Hudson Celebrates Return To New York City's Historic Grand Central Terminal 2021-09-22 / 17:41

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Iconic Hudson Travel Convenience Store Officially Reopens, Signaling Company's Commitment To Long-Standing Partnership And Rebuilding Its Hometown Community

East Rutherford, N.J., September 22, 2021 - Hudson, a Dufry company and travel experience leader with more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks and tourist destinations across North America, today celebrated the reopening of its flagship Hudson News store at New York City's world-famous Grand Central Terminal in partnership with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) and Metro-North Railroad.

A mainstay of Grand Central Terminal since 1990, Hudson News has served as a symbol of nostalgia and familiarity for all New Yorkers and those who visited daily. Today, the newly-reopened travel convenience store continues to pay homage to the heritage of the building, saved by Former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in 1978, while looking towards the future to meet the needs of the ever-evolving city as business travel and tourism return.

'We thank the MTA and Metro-North for recognizing Hudson's history here, and we look forward to working together once again to preserve the building's legacy and now assist in the collective 'return to normal' efforts,' said Brian Quinn, EVP and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Hudson. 'Not only has our location at Grand Central Terminal held significant importance to me personally, as I began my career in travel retail here, but it's also been a highly-recognized landmark in the local community for over three decades.'

Located in the Main Concourse under the east staircase and opposite Grand Central Market, Hudson News makes the highly-anticipated return to its former high-profile location - complete with a new, reimagined look for the 2,500-square-foot space.

The store's exterior preserves the past, with sprawling archways and an inviting, wide-open storefront that is reminiscent of the store's original architectural design. Inside, the new layout creates a more modern shopping experience, with the choice of traditional checkout or the new option to stop at one of three contactless self-checkout kiosks for those traveling at the speed of a 'New York minute.'

Clearly-defined primary categories - the cornerstones of any Hudson travel convenience store - provide visitors an assortment of essentials across food and beverage, electronics, health and beauty, and per the store's namesake, books, magazines, and newspapers. For those looking to take a piece of the Big Apple home with them, the store offers authentic branded merchandise, must-read regional titles, and other local offerings that are affirmatively New York.

New York has always been at the heart of Hudson's operations. With a significant presence in the greater New York City area, including John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK); LaGuardia Airport (LGA); Port Authority Bus Terminal; New York Penn Station; Jacob K. Javits Convention Center; the Empire State Building; and the United Nations, Hudson's re-entry into Grand Central Terminal continues to celebrate and strengthen Hudson's roots in the local community.

About Hudson

Hudson, a Dufry Company, is a travel experience company turning the world of travel into a world of opportunity by being the Traveler's Best Friend in more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks, and tourist locations. Our team members care for travelers as friends at our travel convenience, specialty retail, duty free and food and beverage destinations. At the intersection of travel and retail, we partner with landlords and vendors, and take innovative, commercial approaches to deliver exceptional value. To learn more about how we can make your location a travel destination, please visit us at hudsongroup.com or follow our journey on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

For further information, please contact:

Media Contact Cindi Buckwalter communications@hudsongroup.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Media Release

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Dufry International AG Brunngässlein 12 4010 Basel Switzerland Phone: +41612664444 E-mail: Headoffice@dufry.com Internet: www.dufry.com ISIN: CH0023405456 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1235383 End of News EQS Group News Service =------------

1235383 2021-09-22

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1235383&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 22, 2021 11:41 ET (15:41 GMT)