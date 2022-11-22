Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Dufry AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DUFN   CH0023405456

DUFRY AG

(DUFN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:09 2022-11-22 am EST
37.24 CHF   -0.28%
08:02aHudson Reveals Its Best Books of 2022
EQ
11/09Dufry's Hudson Expands Sunglass Hut Partnership Deal in US, Canada
MT
11/09Hudson Inks Expanded Agreement With Sunglass Hut To Operate New Standalone Travel Retail Stores in North America
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hudson Reveals Its Best Books of 2022

11/22/2022 | 08:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dufry International AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Hudson Reveals Its Best Books of 2022

22.11.2022 / 14:00 CET/CEST

Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow By Gabrielle Zevin Named Book of the Year

East Rutherford, N.J., November 22, 2022– Hudson, a Dufry company and travel experience leader with more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks, and tourist destinations across North America, today announced its Best Books of 2022. Selections were decided by nominations from Hudson team members  –  from buyers and booksellers and several Hudson executives including Chief Executive Officer Jordi Martin-Consuegra.  

After a close contest with Trust, Hernan Diaz’s multigenerational narrative about power and perception, Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, the imaginative and expansive novel by Gabrielle Zevin, earned the top spot as Hudson’s Book of The Year. 

“It is a book about creative partnership, it is a book about love, it is a riveting story,” said Matt Comito, Hudson’s Director of Books, who urged readers to “Try it.” Justin Hennequant, Hudson’s Vice President of Books, called it, “One of the best friendship/love/creative partner stories I have read.” 

Earning the honor of the Best Non-Fiction Book of the Year is Also a Poet: Frank O’Hara, My Father, and Me, Ada Calhoun’s quixotic attempt to finish her father’s biography of the poet Frank O’Hara. 

“Our Best Books of 2022 collection once again demonstrates the diverse interests of Hudson’s reading community, including our Indie bookstore friends, and is a great example of why and how curation at Hudson is so broadly inclusive,” said Sara Hinckley, Senior Vice President of Books at Hudson. “From Bird Brother to Book Lovers, we hope there is a little something here for everyone.”      

A selection of the Best Books of 2022 will be available in Hudson stores across North America beginning on December 6, 2022. The complete list, including additional bookseller favorites from the year along with all of the reviews, can be found at https://www.hudsonbooksellers.com/best-books-2022 or as an audiobook collection at https://libro.fm/playlists/3632.

Best Fiction: 
•    Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow – Gabrielle Zevin
•    Trust – Hernan Diaz
•    Book Lovers – Emily Henry
•    The Many Daughters of Afong Moy – Jamie Ford
•    Devil House – John Darnielle
•    Young Mungo – Douglas Stuart
•    The Family Chao – Lan Samantha Chang
•    Savvy Sheldon Feels Good as Hell – Taj McCoy
•    One Italian Summer – Rebecca Serle
•    The Candy House – Jennifer Egan

Best Non-Fiction: 
•    Also a Poet: Frank O’Hara, My Father, and Me – Ada Calhoun
•    I'm Glad My Mom Died – Jennette McCurdy
•    Stories I Might Regret Telling You – Martha Wainwright
•    Happy-Go-Lucky – David Sedaris
•    Finding Me – Viola Davis
•    Bird Brother: A Falconer’s Journey and the Healing Power of Wildlife – Rodney Stotts
•    The Monster’s Bones: The Discovery of T. Rex and How It Shook Our World – David K. Randall
•    The Metaverse: And How It Will Revolutionize Everything – Matthew Ball
•    Unmasked: My Life Solving America’s Cold Cases – Paul Holes
•    Bomb Shelter: Love, Time, and Other Explosives – Mary Laura Philpott

About Hudson

Hudson, a Dufry Company, is a travel experience company turning the world of travel into a world of opportunity by being the Traveler’s Best Friend in more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks, and tourist locations. Our team members care for travelers as friends at our travel convenience, specialty retail, duty free and food and beverage destinations. At the intersection of travel and retail, we partner with landlords and vendors, and take innovative, commercial approaches to deliver exceptional value. To learn more about how we can make your location a travel destination, please visit us at hudsongroup.com or follow our journey on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Hudson Books

Hudson is the travel industry’s leading bookseller, selling books in over 500 stores across North America – including at our proprietary concepts, Hudson Booksellers and Ink by Hudson. As the travelers’ local bookstore for over 30 years, we are a cultural gateway between home cities and a world of destinations, curating a diverse and representative assortment. We celebrate local authors as well as international prizewinners; we support small and independent presses and always have the latest bestsellers. Our knowledgeable and empowered booksellers are integral to our service and selection. Proud members of the American Booksellers Association, we are honored to work with some of the most iconic independent bookstores in the country.
Hudson Booksellers | The Travelers' Best Friend
Hudson Booksellers (@hudsonbooks) • Instagram photos and videos
Hudson Booksellers (@HudsonBooks) · Twitter
LinkedIn | Hudson Booksellers

For further information, please contact:

Hudson Media Contact
Cindi Buckwalter
VP of Corporate Communications   
communications@hudsongroup.com


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Dufry International AG
Brunngässlein 12
4010 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41612664444
E-mail: Headoffice@dufry.com
Internet: www.dufry.com
ISIN: CH0023405456
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1493807

 
End of News EQS News Service

1493807  22.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1493807&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about DUFRY AG
08:02aHudson Reveals Its Best Books of 2022
EQ
11/09Dufry's Hudson Expands Sunglass Hut Partnership Deal in US, Canada
MT
11/09Hudson Inks Expanded Agreement With Sunglass Hut To Operate New Standalone Travel Retai..
EQ
11/09Dufry Secures 15-Year Extension to Operate Duty-Free Shops at India's Bengaluru Airport
MT
11/09Dufry secures duty-free joint venture contract at Bengaluru Airport
EQ
11/03Dufry : Q3 2022 Trading Update Presentation
PU
11/02Duty-free retailer Dufry sees hike in 2022 turnover on strong demand
RE
11/02Transcript : Dufry AG, Q3 2022 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Nov 02, 2022
CI
11/02Duty-free retailer Dufry expects FY turnover of CHF 6.6 billion-6.7 billion
RE
11/02Dufry : Q3 2022 Trading Update Presentation
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DUFRY AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 587 M 6 873 M 6 873 M
Net income 2022 -205 M -214 M -214 M
Net Debt 2022 6 369 M 6 647 M 6 647 M
P/E ratio 2022 -14,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 390 M 3 537 M 3 537 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,48x
EV / Sales 2023 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 19 946
Free-Float 79,4%
Chart DUFRY AG
Duration : Period :
Dufry AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUFRY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 37,34 CHF
Average target price 46,16 CHF
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xavier Espel Rossinyol Chief Executive Officer
Yves Manuel Gerster Chief Financial Officer
Juan Carlos Torres Carretero Executive Chairman
Eugenio Miguel Andrades Yunta Chief Executive Officer-Operations
Jorge Born Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DUFRY AG-17.30%3 537
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY-7.61%24 351
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY-18.50%5 121
LESLIE'S, INC.-34.66%2 830
SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC.-36.02%1 264
RENT-A-CENTER, INC.-54.43%1 190