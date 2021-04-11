Duiba : CHANGE IN USE OF PROCEEDS

As disclosed in the 2020 Annual Results, the Company believes that demand for one-stop user management SaaS services from big businesses including banks and insurance companies present a great untapped potential. As a technology-driven company, the Company is committed to continuing to devote substantial efforts to enhance its research and development capabilities to support its business operations, data analytics and innovation.

The Group intends to reallocate the unutilized Net Proceeds of RMB60.0 million to the establishment of a research and development center building. As disclosed in the Prospectus, the Zijingang Management Committee had agreed to provide a land parcel in the Hangzhou Zijingang Science and Technology Town to the Group for the construction of a new headquarters building of the Group. As disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated 19 June 2020 (the "JV Announcement"), at the request of the Zijingang Management Committee, the new headquarters building would be developed as part of a joint venture project between the Group with the other JV Parties (as defined in the JV Announcement). Upon completion of the relevant joint venture project, the Group will receive the property title to the new headquarters building developed through the said joint venture project. For further details, please refer to the JV Announcement. The Group expects that investment would be needed for the construction and development of the new headquarters building. Meanwhile, given the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic in the future, the Group wants to ensure that it maintains sufficient capital to cope with possible changes in the economic environment and to ensure flexibility in its business operation. Hence, additional unutilized Net Proceeds would be reallocated to provide financial support for the establishment of the building.

The aforesaid changes in the use of the Net Proceeds will enable the Company to effectively deploy its financial resources. The Board believes that such changes are beneficial to implement the strategic planning and optimize the utilization efficiency of funds of the Group.

The Directors confirm that the reallocation does not have material effect on the Group's business strategies as set out in the Prospectus and there are no material changes in the nature of business of the Group as set out in the Prospectus.

