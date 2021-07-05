General Announcement::DUKANG SUCCESSFULLY ENTERS KIWI CULTIVATION MARKET IN CHINA, THE 1ST SGX-ST LISTED KIWI PRODUCER

Singapore & Taiwan, 5 July 2021 - SGX-STMainboard-listed Dukang Distillers Holdings Limited ("Dukang Distillers" or "杜康控股有限公司", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Company"), a leading producer of white liquor ("baijiu") in Henan Province, China, has completed the restructuring with the acquisition of the kiwifruit business and disposal of its existing baijiu business. To reflect the new business transformation, the Company will change its name to China Shenshan Orchard Holdings Co. Ltd. (中国神山果农控股有限公司) and the stock code BKV (SGX- ST) and 911616 (Taiwan Depository Receipts on Taiwan Stock Exchange) will remain unchanged.

Revenue and net profit of the kiwifruit business have been growing steadily since 2017 and was minimally impacted by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the PRC in 2020. The Xingnong Group's revenue increased from RMB49.5 million in FY2017 to RMB99.5 million in FY2019 while net profit also increased to RMB53.4 million in FY2019 from RMB19.5 million in FY2017, registering a CAGR of 41.8% and 65.5% respectively. With its entry into the kiwifruit cultivation and planting industry, the Restructured Group is expected to pose an immediate turnaround with a steady revenue stream and sustained profitability.

Favourable growth prospects

The PRC government has set itself the goal of eradicating total poverty by modernising the PRC's agricultural industry by 2035. The government is also granting higher subsidies for large scale landholders and accelerating rural land transfer process. These favourable policies and support by the government are expected to bode well for the kiwifruit cultivation industry in China. As the Xingnong Group is engaged in a qualifying agricultural business, it is well-supported by such policies, and is therefore entitled to full exemption of enterprise income tax on profits derived from the kiwifruit business.

Post restructuring, the Restructured Group will become a horticultural marketing company, focusing on the planting, cultivating and sale of kiwifruits in the PRC. The Xingnong Group holds forest use rights for 8 strategically located orchards, spanning a total land area of 9,805 mu (approximately 6.5 million sqm), which is believed to be one of the largest domestic kiwifruit orchards concentrated in the Chibi City, Hubei, the PRC. Holding 80 trademarks and 36 patents as at 17 March 2021, the Xingnong Group is mainly focused on the management of kiwifruit cultivation, supply and distribution management and marketing of its Fairy Gold（精灵果）and Jade Green （ 翠 玉 ） kiwifruits. The Xingnong Group currently distributes its products via distributors, wholesalers, corporates, and e-commerce platforms.

2