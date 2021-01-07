Duke Acquires 144-Megawatt Solar Project From Recurrent Energy

By Michael Dabaie

Duke Energy Renewables said it acquired the 144-megawatt Pflugerville Solar project from Recurrent Energy, a subsidiary of Canadian Solar Inc.

The project is under construction in Travis County, Texas, and is expected to achieve commercial operation in mid-2021, the subsidiary of Duke Energy Corp. said. The energy generated from the project will be sold to Austin Energy under a 15-year power purchase agreement.

This is the fifth utility-scale project that Duke Energy Renewables has acquired from Recurrent Energy, including the Rambler Solar project in Texas, which reached commercial operation in 2020.

