DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION

DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION

(DUK)
Duke Acquires 144-Megawatt Solar Project From Recurrent Energy

01/07/2021 | 09:15am EST
By Michael Dabaie

Duke Energy Renewables said it acquired the 144-megawatt Pflugerville Solar project from Recurrent Energy, a subsidiary of Canadian Solar Inc.

The project is under construction in Travis County, Texas, and is expected to achieve commercial operation in mid-2021, the subsidiary of Duke Energy Corp. said. The energy generated from the project will be sold to Austin Energy under a 15-year power purchase agreement.

This is the fifth utility-scale project that Duke Energy Renewables has acquired from Recurrent Energy, including the Rambler Solar project in Texas, which reached commercial operation in 2020.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN SOLAR INC. 7.50% 54.31 Delayed Quote.5.99%
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION 1.29% 90.91 Delayed Quote.-0.71%
WTI 0.50% 50.71 Delayed Quote.3.28%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 25 294 M - -
Net income 2020 2 673 M - -
Net Debt 2020 64 130 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 22,9x
Yield 2020 4,25%
Capitalization 66 906 M 66 906 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,18x
EV / Sales 2021 5,06x
Nbr of Employees 28 793
Free-Float 94,7%
