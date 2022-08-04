Duke Energy : ▪Second-quarter 2022 reported and adjusted EPS of $1.14, driven by continued strength in Electric Utilities and Infrastructure - Form 8-K
08/04/2022 | 06:09am EDT
▪Second-quarter 2022 reported and adjusted EPS of $1.14, driven by continued strength in Electric Utilities and Infrastructure
▪Reaffirmed 2022 adjusted EPS guidance range of $5.30 to $5.60 and adjusted EPS growth rate of 5% to 7% through 2026 off 2021 original midpoint of $5.15
▪Announced a strategic review of the Commercial Renewables business
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) today announced second-quarter 2022 reported EPS of $1.14, prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), and adjusted EPS of $1.14. This is compared to reported EPS of $0.96 and adjusted EPS of $1.15 for the second quarter of 2021.
Adjusted EPS excludes the impact of certain items that are included in reported EPS. Reported EPS is equal to adjusted EPS for second quarter 2022 due to offsetting special items. Reported EPS includes the net impact of offsetting special items related to the 2022 Indiana Supreme Court ruling on coal ash and derivative instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting or regulatory treatment.
Lower second-quarter 2022 adjusted results were led by higher O&M expense due to plant outage timing in the Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment along with higher interest expense and the impact of GIC minority interest. These items were partially offset by favorable weather, higher volumes and positive rate case contributions.
"We've had an excellent first half of the year, delivering strong results driven by continued growth in our regulated operations as we execute the industry's largest clean energy transition," said Lynn Good, Duke Energy chair, president and chief executive officer. "We're making great progress across our jurisdictions - enhancing reliability and resiliency through grid modernization, transitioning our fleet to cleaner energy technologies, and advancing regulatory and legislative priorities. We are reaffirming our full year earnings guidance range of $5.30 to $5.60 and long-term adjusted EPS growth rate of 5% to 7% through 2026 off the2021 original midpoint of $5.15."
"Commercial renewables has played an important role in our business strategy for over 15 years, establishing a core competency in renewable energy development and operations that will continue to serve us well as we advance our strategy. But as we look forward to the remainder of this decade and beyond, we see significant investment opportunities in our regulated operations and believe now is the time to review the strategic fit of our commercial portfolio."
Business segment results
In addition to the following summary of second-quarter 2022 business segment performance, comprehensive tables with detailed EPS drivers for the second quarter compared to prior year are provided at the end of this news release.
The discussion below of second-quarter results includes both GAAP segment income and adjusted segment income, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The tables at the end of this news release present a full reconciliation of GAAP reported results to adjusted results.
Electric Utilities and Infrastructure
On a reported basis, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure recognized second-quarter 2022 segment income of $974 million, compared to segment income of $935 million in the second quarter of 2021. In addition to the drivers outlined below, second-quarter 2022 results include impacts related to the 2022 Indiana Supreme Court ruling on coal ash, which was treated as a special item and excluded from adjusted earnings.
On an adjusted basis, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure recognized second-quarter 2022 segment income of $958 million, compared to segment income of $935 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $0.03 per share. Higher quarterly results were primarily due to favorable weather (+$0.09 per share) and rate case contributions (+$0.04 per share), partially offset by higher O&M expenses (-$0.07 per share) and GIC minority interest impact (-$0.03 per share).
Gas Utilities and Infrastructure
On a reported and adjusted basis, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure recognized second-quarter 2022 segment income of $19 million, compared to reported and adjusted income of $17 million and $29 million, respectively, in the second quarter of 2021. On an adjusted basis, this represents a decrease of $0.02 per share. Lower quarterly results were primarily driven by higher O&M expenses (-$0.01 per share), higher interest expense (-$0.01 per share) and lower AFUDC Equity (-$0.01 per share), partially offset by riders and other retail margin (+$0.01 per share). Second-quarter 2021 results included costs related to the cancellation of the ACP investment. These charges were treated as special items and excluded from adjusted earnings.
Commercial Renewables
On a reported basis, Commercial Renewables recognized second-quarter 2022 segment income of $30 million, compared to segment income of $47 million in the second quarter of 2021. Second-quarter 2022 results include the net impact of derivative instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting or regulatory treatment. These charges were treated as special items and excluded from adjusted earnings.
On an adjusted basis, Commercial Renewables recognized second-quarter 2022 segment income of $46 million, compared to segment income of $47 million in the second quarter of 2021. Quarterly results were flat to prior year.
Other
Other primarily includes interest expense on holding company debt, other unallocated corporate costs and results from Duke Energy's captive insurance company.
On a reported and adjusted basis, Other recognized a second-quarter 2022 net loss of $130 million, compared to reported and adjusted net losses of $248 million and $113 million, respectively, in the second quarter of 2021. On an adjusted basis, this represents a decrease of $0.02 per share. Lower quarterly results were primarily due to lower returns on investments (-$0.05 per share) and higher interest expense (-$0.01 per share), partially offset by higher results at National Methanol Corporation (NMC) (+$0.03 per share). Second-quarter 2021 results included workplace and workforce realignment costs. These amounts were treated as special items and excluded from earnings.
Effective tax rate
Duke Energy's consolidated reported effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2022 was 8.0% compared to 4.9% in the second quarter of 2021. The increase in the effective tax rate was primarily due to a decrease in the amortization of excess deferred taxes in relation to higher pretax income.
The effective tax rate including noncontrolling interests and preferred dividends and excluding special items for the second quarter of 2022 was 9.8% compared to 8.2% in the second quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to a decrease in the amortization of excess deferred taxes.
The tables at the end of this news release present a reconciliation of the reported effective tax rate to the effective tax rate including noncontrolling interests and preferred dividends and excluding special items.
Earnings conference call for analysts
An earnings conference call for analysts is scheduled at 10 a.m. ET today to discuss second-quarter 2022 financial results and other business and financial updates. The conference call will be hosted by Lynn Good, chair, president and chief executive officer, and Steve Young, executive vice president and chief financial officer.
The call can be accessed via the investors section (duke-energy.com/investors) of Duke Energy's website or by dialing 888.510.2359 in the U.S. or 646.960.0215 outside the U.S. The confirmation code is 2999899. Please call in 10 to 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
A recording of the webcast with transcript will be available on the investors' section of the company's website by August 5.
Special Items and Non-GAAP Reconciliation
The following tables present a reconciliation of GAAP reported earnings per share to adjusted earnings per share for second-quarter 2022 and 2021 financial results:
(In millions, except per share amounts)
After-Tax Amount
2Q 2022 EPS
2Q 2021 EPS
EPS, as reported
$
1.14
$
0.96
Adjustments to reported EPS:
Second Quarter 2022
Regulatory Matters
$
(16)
(0.02)
Mark-to-Market
16
0.02
Second Quarter 2021
Gas pipeline investments
$
12
0.01
Workplace and Workforce Realignment
135
0.18
Total adjustments
$
-
$
0.19
EPS, adjusted
$
1.14
$
1.15
Non-GAAP financial measures
Management evaluates financial performance in part based on non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted earnings, adjusted EPS and effective tax rate including noncontrolling interests and preferred dividends and excluding special items. Adjusted earnings and adjusted EPS represent income (loss) from continuing operations available to Duke Energy Corporation common stockholders in dollar and per share amounts, adjusted for the dollar and per share impact of special items. The effective tax rate including noncontrolling interests and preferred dividends and excluding special items is calculated using pretax earnings and income tax expense, both as adjusted for the impact of noncontrolling interests, preferred dividends and special items. As discussed below, special items include certain charges and credits, which management believes are not indicative of Duke Energy's ongoing performance.
Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for planning and forecasting, and for reporting financial results to the Board of Directors, employees, stockholders, analysts and investors. The most directly comparable GAAP measures for adjusted earnings, adjusted EPS and effective tax rate including noncontrolling interests and preferred dividends and excluding special items are Net Income (Loss) Available to Duke Energy Corporation common stockholders (GAAP reported earnings (loss)), Basic earnings (loss) per share Available to Duke Energy Corporation common stockholders (GAAP reported earnings (loss) per share), and the reported effective tax rate, respectively.
Special items included in the periods presented include the following items, which management believes do not reflect ongoing costs:
•Regulatory Matters represents the net impact of charges related to the 2022 Indiana Supreme Court ruling on coal ash.
•Mark-to-Market represents the income statement impact of derivative instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting or regulatory accounting.
•Gas pipeline investments represents additional exit obligations related to ACP.
•Workplace and Workforce Realignment represents costs attributable to business transformation, including long-term real estate strategy changes and workforce realignment.
Due to the forward-looking nature of any forecasted adjusted earnings guidance, information to reconcile this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is not available at this time, as management is unable to project all special items for future periods (such as legal settlements, the impact of regulatory orders or asset impairments).
Management evaluates segment performance based on segment income (loss) and other net loss. Segment income (loss) is defined as income (loss) from continuing operations net of income attributable to noncontrolling interests and preferred stock dividends. Segment income (loss) includes intercompany revenues and expenses that are eliminated in the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. Management also uses adjusted segment income as a measure of historical and anticipated future segment performance. Adjusted segment income is a non-GAAP financial measure, as it is based upon segment income (loss) adjusted for special items, which are discussed above. Management believes the presentation of adjusted segment income provides useful information to investors, as it provides them with an additional relevant comparison of a segment's performance across periods. The most directly comparable GAAP measure for adjusted segment income or adjusted other net loss is segment income (loss) and other net loss.
Due to the forward-looking nature of any forecasted adjusted segment income or adjusted other net loss and any related growth rates for future periods, information to reconcile these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is not available at this time, as the company is unable to forecast all special items, as discussed above.
Duke Energy's adjusted earnings, adjusted EPS and adjusted segment income may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of another company because other companies may not calculate the measures in the same manner.
Duke Energy
Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 28,000 people.
Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business and at least a 50% carbon reduction from electric generation by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The 2050 net-zero goals also include Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 emissions. In addition, the company is investing in
major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.
Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2022 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "America's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.
Forward-Looking Information
This document includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and can often be identified by terms and phrases that include "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "continue," "should," "could," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "will," "potential," "forecast," "target," "guidance," "outlook" or other similar terminology. Various factors may cause actual results to be materially different than the suggested outcomes within forward-looking statements; accordingly, there is no assurance that such results will be realized. These factors include, but are not limited to:
◦The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic;
◦State, federal and foreign legislative and regulatory initiatives, including costs of compliance with existing and future environmental requirements, including those related to climate change, as well as rulings that affect cost and investment recovery or have an impact on rate structures or market prices;
◦The extent and timing of costs and liabilities to comply with federal and state laws, regulations and legal requirements related to coal ash remediation, including amounts for required closure of certain ash impoundments, are uncertain and difficult to estimate;
◦The ability to recover eligible costs, including amounts associated with coal ash impoundment retirement obligations, asset retirement and construction costs related to carbon emissions reductions, and costs related to significant weather events, and to earn an adequate return on investment through rate case proceedings and the regulatory process;
◦The costs of decommissioning nuclear facilities could prove to be more extensive than amounts estimated and all costs may not be fully recoverable through the regulatory process;
◦Costs and effects of legal and administrative proceedings, settlements, investigations and claims;
◦Industrial, commercial and residential growth or decline in service territories or customer bases resulting from sustained downturns of the economy, reduced customer usage due to cost pressures from inflation or fuel costs, and the economic health of our service territories or variations in customer usage patterns, including energy efficiency efforts, natural gas building and appliance electrification, and use of alternative energy sources, such as self-generation and distributed generation technologies;
◦Federal and state regulations, laws and other efforts designed to promote and expand the use of energy efficiency measures, natural gas electrification, and distributed generation technologies, such as private solar and battery storage, in Duke Energy service territories could result in a reduced number of customers, excess generation resources as well as stranded costs;
◦Advancements in technology;
◦Additional competition in electric and natural gas markets and continued industry consolidation;
◦The influence of weather and other natural phenomena on operations, including the economic, operational and other effects of severe storms, hurricanes, droughts, earthquakes and tornadoes, including extreme weather associated with climate change;
◦Changing investor, customer and other stakeholder expectations and demands including heightened emphasis on environmental, social and governance concerns;
◦The ability to successfully operate electric generating facilities and deliver electricity to customers including direct or indirect effects to the company resulting from an incident that affects the U.S. electric grid or generating resources;
◦Operational interruptions to our natural gas distribution and transmission activities;
◦The availability of adequate interstate pipeline transportation capacity and natural gas supply;
◦The impact on facilities and business from a terrorist attack, cybersecurity threats, data security breaches, operational accidents, information technology failures or other catastrophic events, such as fires, explosions, pandemic health events or other similar occurrences;
◦The inherent risks associated with the operation of nuclear facilities, including environmental, health, safety, regulatory and financial risks, including the financial stability of third-party service providers;
◦The timing and extent of changes in commodity prices and interest rates and the ability to recover such costs through the regulatory process, where appropriate, and their impact on liquidity positions and the value of underlying assets;
◦The results of financing efforts, including the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms, which can be affected by various factors, including credit ratings, interest rate fluctuations, compliance with debt covenants and conditions, an individual utility's generation mix, and general market and economic conditions;
◦Credit ratings of the Duke Energy Registrants may be different from what is expected;
◦Declines in the market prices of equity and fixed-income securities and resultant cash funding requirements for defined benefit pension plans, other post-retirement benefit plans and nuclear decommissioning trust funds;
◦Construction and development risks associated with the completion of the Duke Energy Registrants' capital investment projects, including risks related to financing, obtaining and complying with terms of permits, meeting construction budgets and schedules and satisfying operating and environmental performance standards, as well as the ability to recover costs from customers in a timely manner, or at all;
◦Changes in rules for regional transmission organizations, including changes in rate designs and new and evolving capacity markets, and risks related to obligations created by the default of other participants;
◦The ability to control operation and maintenance costs;
◦The level of creditworthiness of counterparties to transactions;
◦The ability to obtain adequate insurance at acceptable costs;
◦Employee workforce factors, including the potential inability to attract and retain key personnel;
◦The ability of subsidiaries to pay dividends or distributions to Duke Energy Corporation holding company (the Parent);
◦The performance of projects undertaken by our nonregulated businesses and the success of efforts to invest in and develop new opportunities;
◦The effect of accounting pronouncements issued periodically by accounting standard-setting bodies;
◦The impact of U.S. tax legislation to our financial condition, results of operations or cash flows and our credit ratings;
◦The impacts from potential impairments of goodwill or equity method investment carrying values;
◦Asset or business acquisitions and dispositions, including our ability to successfully consummate the second closing of the minority investment in Duke Energy Indiana, may not yield the anticipated benefits;
◦The actions of activist shareholders could disrupt our operations, impact our ability to execute on our business strategy, or cause fluctuations in the trading price of our common stock; and
◦The ability to implement our business strategy, including its carbon emission reduction goals.
Additional risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in the Duke Energy Registrants' reports filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's website at sec.gov. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the events described in the forward-looking statements might not occur or might occur to a different extent or at a different time than described. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the Duke Energy Registrants expressly disclaim an obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
REPORTED TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS RECONCILIATION
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Special Items
Reported Earnings
Regulatory Matters
Mark-to-Market
Total Adjustments
Adjusted Earnings
SEGMENT INCOME
Electric Utilities and Infrastructure
$
974
$
(16)
A
$
-
$
(16)
$
958
Gas Utilities and Infrastructure
19
-
-
-
19
Commercial Renewables
30
-
16
B
16
46
Total Reportable Segment Income
1,023
(16)
16
-
1,023
Other
(130)
-
-
-
(130)
Net Income Available to Duke Energy Corporation Common Stockholders
$
893
$
(16)
$
16
$
-
$
893
EPS AVAILABLE TO DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
$
1.14
$
(0.02)
$
0.02
$
-
$
1.14
Note: Earnings Per Share amounts are adjusted for accumulated dividends for Series B Preferred Stock of $(0.02).
A - Net of $2 million recorded within Noncontrolling Interests. $18 million tax benefit related to the Duke Energy Indiana Supreme Court ruling on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
B - Net of $5 million tax benefit. $21 million recorded within Nonregulated electric and other (Operating revenues) related to derivative contracts that do not qualify for hedge accounting or regulatory treatment on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
Weighted Average Shares (reported and adjusted) - 770 million
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
REPORTED TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS RECONCILIATION
Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Special Items
Reported Earnings
Regulatory Matters
Mark-to-Market
Total Adjustments
Adjusted Earnings
SEGMENT INCOME
Electric Utilities and Infrastructure
$
1,697
$
157
A
$
-
$
157
$
1,854
Gas Utilities and Infrastructure
273
-
-
-
273
Commercial Renewables
41
-
16
B
16
57
Total Reportable Segment Income
2,011
157
16
173
2,184
Other
(300)
-
-
(300)
Net Income Available to Duke Energy Corporation Common Stockholders
$
1,711
$
157
$
16
$
173
$
1,884
EPS AVAILABLE TO DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
$
2.22
$
0.21
$
0.02
$
0.23
$
2.45
A - Net of $80 million tax benefit. $211 million recorded within Impairment of assets and other charges, $46 million within Regulated electric (Operating revenues) and $20 million within Noncontrolling Interests related to the Duke Energy Indiana Supreme Court rulingon the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
B - Net of $5 million tax benefit. $21 million recorded within Nonregulated electric and other (Operating revenues) related to derivative contracts that do not qualify for hedge accounting or regulatory treatment on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
Weighted Average Shares (reported and adjusted) - 770 million
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
REPORTED TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS RECONCILIATION
Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Special Items
Reported Earnings
Gas Pipeline Investments
Workplace and Workforce Realignment
Total Adjustments
Adjusted Earnings
SEGMENT INCOME
Electric Utilities and Infrastructure
$
935
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
935
Gas Utilities and Infrastructure
17
12
A
-
12
29
Commercial Renewables
47
-
-
-
47
Total Reportable Segment Income
999
12
-
12
1,011
Other
(248)
-
135
B
135
(113)
Net Income Available to Duke Energy Corporation Common Stockholders
$
751
$
12
$
135
$
147
$
898
EPS AVAILABLE TO DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
$
0.96
$
0.01
$
0.18
$
0.19
$
1.15
Note: Earnings Per Share amounts are adjusted for accumulated dividends for Series B Preferred Stock of $(0.02).
A - Net of $4 million tax benefit. $16 million recorded within Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates related to exit obligations for ACP on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
B - Net of $40 million tax benefit. $131 million recorded within Impairment of assets and other charges, $27 million within Operations, maintenance and other, and $17 million within Depreciation and amortization related to costs attributable to business transformation, including long-term real estate strategy changes and workforce realignment on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
Weighted Average Shares (reported and adjusted) - 769 million
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
REPORTED TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS RECONCILIATION
Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Special Items
Reported Earnings
Gas Pipeline Investments
Workplace and Workforce Realignment
Total Adjustments
Adjusted Earnings
SEGMENT INCOME
Electric Utilities and Infrastructure
$
1,755
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
1,755
Gas Utilities and Infrastructure
262
17
A
-
17
279
Commercial Renewables
74
-
-
-
74
Total Reportable Segment Income
2,091
17
-
17
2,108
Other
(387)
-
135
B
135
(252)
Net Income Available to Duke Energy Corporation Common Stockholders
$
1,704
$
17
$
135
$
152
$
1,856
EPS AVAILABLE TO DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
$
2.21
$
0.02
$
0.18
$
0.20
$
2.41
A - Net of $5 million tax benefit. $22 million recorded within Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates related to exit obligations for ACP on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
B - Net of $40 million tax benefit. $131 million recorded within Impairment of assets and other charges, $27 million within Operations, maintenance and other, and $17 million within Depreciation and amortization related to costs attributable to business transformation, including long-term real estate strategy changes and workforce realignment on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
Weighted Average Shares (reported and adjusted) - 769 million
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
EFFECTIVE TAX RECONCILIATION
June 2022
(Dollars in millions)
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2022
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022
Balance
Effective Tax Rate
Balance
Effective Tax Rate
Reported Income Before Income Taxes
$
957
$
1,763
Regulatory Matters
-
257
Mark-to-Market
21
21
Noncontrolling Interests
26
39
Preferred Dividends
(14)
(53)
Pretax Income Including Noncontrolling Interests and Preferred Dividends and Excluding Special Items
$
990
$
2,027
Reported Income Tax Expense
$
77
8.0
%
$
63
3.6
%
Regulatory Matters
18
80
Mark-to-Market
5
5
Noncontrolling Interest Portion of Income Taxes(a)
(3)
(5)
Tax Expense Including Noncontrolling Interests and Preferred Dividends and Excluding Special Items
$
97
9.8
%
$
143
7.1
%
(a) Income tax related to non-pass through entities for tax purposes.
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2021
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2021
Balance
Effective Tax Rate
Balance
Effective Tax Rate
Reported Income Before Income Taxes
734
$
1,759
Gas Pipeline Investments
16
22
Workplace and Workforce Realignment
175
175
Noncontrolling Interests
67
118
Preferred Dividends
(14)
(53)
Pretax Income Including Noncontrolling Interests and Preferred Dividends and Excluding Special Items
$
978
$
2,021
Reported Income Tax Expense
36
4.9
%
120
6.8
%
Gas Pipeline Investments
4
5
Workplace and Workforce Realignment
40
40
Tax Expense Including Noncontrolling Interests and Preferred Dividends and Excluding Special Items
$
80
8.2
%
$
165
8.2
%
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
EARNINGS VARIANCES
June 2022 QTD vs. Prior Year
(Dollars per share)
Electric Utilities and Infrastructure
Gas
Utilities and Infrastructure
Commercial Renewables
Other
Consolidated
2021 QTD Reported Earnings Per Share
$
1.22
$
0.03
$
0.06
$
(0.35)
$
0.96
Gas Pipeline Investments
-
0.01
-
-
0.01
Workplace and Workforce Realignment
-
-
-
0.18
0.18
2021 QTD Adjusted Earnings Per Share
$
1.22
$
0.04
$
0.06
$
(0.17)
$
1.15
Weather
0.09
-
-
-
0.09
Volume
0.03
-
-
-
0.03
Riders and Other Retail Margin
-
0.01
-
-
0.01
Rate case impacts, net(a)
0.04
-
-
-
0.04
Wholesale
(0.03)
-
-
-
(0.03)
Operations and maintenance, net of recoverables(b)
(0.07)
(0.01)
-
-
(0.08)
Duke Energy Renewables
-
-
-
-
-
Interest Expense
(0.01)
(0.01)
-
(0.01)
(0.03)
AFUDC Equity
0.02
(0.01)
-
-
0.01
Depreciation and amortization(c)
(0.02)
-
-
-
(0.02)
Other(d)
(0.02)
-
-
(0.01)
(0.03)
Total variance
$
0.03
$
(0.02)
$
-
$
(0.02)
$
(0.01)
2022 QTD Adjusted Earnings Per Share
$
1.25
$
0.02
$
0.06
$
(0.19)
$
1.14
Mark-to-Market
-
-
(0.02)
-
(0.02)
Regulatory Matters
0.02
-
-
-
0.02
2022 QTD Reported Earnings Per Share
$
1.27
$
0.02
$
0.04
$
(0.19)
$
1.14
Note: Earnings Per Share amounts are calculated using the consolidated statutory income tax rate for all drivers except Commercial Renewables, which uses an effective rate. Weighted average shares outstanding increased from 769 million shares to 770 million.
(a) Electric Utilities and Infrastructure includes DEC and DEP North Carolina final rates, which became effective June 2021 (+$0.02) and the DEF SBRA and multiyear rate plan (+$0.02).
(b) Primarily due to timing of plant outage and maintenance work in the current year and a prior year favorable allowance for doubtful accounts adjustment at Electric Utilities and Infrastructure.
(c) Excludes rate case impacts.
(d) Electric Utilities and Infrastructure includes impact of GIC minority interest sale. Other includes lower returns on investments, partially offset by higher earnings at NMC.
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
EARNINGS VARIANCES
June 2022 YTD vs. Prior Year
(Dollars per share)
Electric Utilities and Infrastructure
Gas
Utilities and Infrastructure
Commercial Renewables
Other
Consolidated
2021 YTD Reported Earnings Per Share
$
2.28
$
0.34
$
0.10
$
(0.51)
$
2.21
Gas Pipeline Investments
-
0.02
-
-
0.02
Workplace and Workforce Realignment
-
-
-
0.18
0.18
2021 YTD Adjusted Earnings Per Share
$
2.28
$
0.36
$
0.10
$
(0.33)
$
2.41
Weather
0.08
-
-
-
0.08
Volume(a)
0.27
-
-
-
0.27
Riders and Other Retail Margin(b)
(0.04)
0.03
-
-
(0.01)
Rate case impacts, net(c)
0.04
0.04
-
-
0.08
Wholesale
(0.01)
-
-
-
(0.01)
Operations and maintenance, net of recoverables(d)
(0.18)
(0.03)
-
-
(0.21)
Duke Energy Renewables(e)
-
-
(0.02)
-
(0.02)
Interest Expense
(0.02)
(0.01)
-
(0.02)
(0.05)
AFUDC Equity
0.03
(0.01)
-
-
0.02
Depreciation and amortization
-
(0.01)
-
-
(0.01)
Other(f)
(0.04)
(0.02)
-
(0.04)
(0.10)
Total variance
$
0.13
$
(0.01)
$
(0.02)
$
(0.06)
$
0.04
2022 YTD Adjusted Earnings Per Share
$
2.41
$
0.35
$
0.08
$
(0.39)
$
2.45
Regulatory Matters
(0.21)
-
-
-
(0.21)
Mark-to-Market
-
-
(0.02)
-
(0.02)
2022 YTD Reported Earnings Per Share
$
2.20
$
0.35
$
0.06
$
(0.39)
$
2.22
Note: Earnings Per Share amounts are calculated using the consolidated statutory income tax rate for all drivers except for Commercial Renewables, which uses an effective rate. Weighted average shares outstanding increased from 769 million shares to 770 million.
(a) Includes block and seasonal pricing (+$0.04).
(b) Electric Utilities and Infrastructure includes higher reliability and capacity purchases and lower late payment revenues.
(c) Electric Utilities and Infrastructure includes DEC and DEP North Carolina final rates which became effective June 2021 (+$0.02) and DEF SBRA and multiyear rate plan (+$0.02). Gas Utilities and Infrastructure includes the net impact of the PNG NC rate case, effective November 2021.
(d) Electric Utilities and Infrastructure includes higher storm costs (-$0.06), timing of plant outage and maintenance work and a prior year favorable allowance for doubtful accounts adjustment.
(e) Primarily due to fewer renewable projects placed in service in the current year (-$0.07), partially offset by Texas Storm Uri impacts in the prior year (+$0.04).
(f) Electric Utilities and Infrastructure includes impact of GIC minority interest sale. Other includes lower returns on investments, partially offset by higher earnings at NMC.
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Operating Revenues
Regulated electric
$
6,074
$
5,258
$
12,007
$
10,477
Regulated natural gas
425
302
1,427
1,051
Nonregulated electric and other
186
198
383
380
Total operating revenues
6,685
5,758
13,817
11,908
Operating Expenses
Fuel used in electric generation and purchased power
1,972
1,415
3,789
2,858
Cost of natural gas
189
79
670
355
Operation, maintenance and other
1,447
1,410
3,077
2,812
Depreciation and amortization
1,302
1,207
2,622
2,433
Property and other taxes
379
349
771
702
Impairment of assets and other charges
(9)
131
206
131
Total operating expenses
5,280
4,591
11,135
9,291
Gains on Sales of Other Assets and Other, net
8
2
10
2
Operating Income
1,413
1,169
2,692
2,619
Other Income and Expenses
Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates
36
9
61
(8)
Other income and expenses, net
115
128
204
255
Total other income and expenses
151
137
265
247
Interest Expense
607
572
1,194
1,107
Income Before Income Taxes
957
734
1,763
1,759
Income Tax Expense
77
36
63
120
Net Income
880
698
1,700
1,639
Add: Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests
27
67
64
118
Net Income Attributable to Duke Energy Corporation
907
765
1,764
1,757
Less: Preferred Dividends
14
14
53
53
Net Income Available to Duke Energy Corporation Common Stockholders
$
893
$
751
$
1,711
$
1,704
Earnings Per Share - Basic and Diluted
Net income available to Duke Energy Corporation common stockholders
Basic and Diluted
$
1.14
$
0.96
$
2.22
$
2.21
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic and Diluted
770
769
770
769
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(In millions)
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
428
$
343
Receivables (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $44 at 2022 and $46 at 2021)
907
1,173
Receivables of VIEs (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $92 at 2022 and $76 at 2021)
3,021
2,437
Inventory
3,208
3,199
Regulatory assets (includes $105 at 2022 and 2021 related to VIEs)
2,834
2,150
Other (includes $284 at 2022 and $256 at 2021 related to VIEs)
1,163
638
Total current assets
11,561
9,940
Property, Plant and Equipment
Cost
166,004
161,819
Accumulated depreciation and amortization
(52,252)
(50,555)
Facilities to be retired, net
99
144
Net property, plant and equipment
113,851
111,408
Other Noncurrent Assets
Goodwill
19,303
19,303
Regulatory assets (includes $1,774 at 2022 and $1,823 at 2021 related to VIEs)
12,863
12,487
Nuclear decommissioning trust funds
8,574
10,401
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
1,222
1,266
Investments in equity method unconsolidated affiliates
983
970
Other (includes $120 at 2022 and $92 at 2021 related to VIEs)
4,026
3,812
Total other noncurrent assets
46,971
48,239
Total Assets
$
172,383
$
169,587
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable
$
3,971
$
3,629
Notes payable and commercial paper
3,875
3,304
Taxes accrued
682
749
Interest accrued
554
533
Current maturities of long-term debt (includes $633 at 2022 and $243 at 2021 related to VIEs)
3,171
3,387
Asset retirement obligations
649
647
Regulatory liabilities
1,383
1,211
Other
2,259
2,471
Total current liabilities
16,544
15,931
Long-Term Debt (includes $4,435 at 2022 and $4,854 at 2021 related to VIEs)
63,147
60,448
Other Noncurrent Liabilities
Deferred income taxes
9,948
9,379
Asset retirement obligations
12,080
12,129
Regulatory liabilities
14,519
16,152
Operating lease liabilities
1,039
1,074
Accrued pension and other post-retirement benefit costs
799
855
Investment tax credits
855
833
Other (includes $213 at 2022 and $319 at 2021 related to VIEs)
1,868
1,650
Total other noncurrent liabilities
41,108
42,072
Commitments and Contingencies
Equity
Preferred stock, Series A, $0.001 par value, 40 million depositary shares authorized and outstanding at 2022 and 2021
973
973
Preferred stock, Series B, $0.001 par value, 1 million shares authorized and outstanding at 2022 and 2021
989
989
Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 2 billion shares authorized; 770 million shares outstanding at 2022 and 769 million shares outstanding at 2021
1
1
Additional paid-in capital
44,373
44,371
Retained earnings
3,457
3,265
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(73)
(303)
Total Duke Energy Corporation stockholders' equity
49,720
49,296
Noncontrolling interests
1,864
1,840
Total equity
51,584
51,136
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
172,383
$
169,587
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(In millions)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net Income
$
1,700
$
1,639
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities
2,335
2,234
Net cash provided by operating activities
4,035
3,873
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Net cash used in investing activities
(5,492)
(5,614)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Net cash provided by financing activities
1,576
1,750
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
119
9
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
520
556
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
639
$
565
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
(In millions)
Electric
Utilities and Infrastructure
Gas
Utilities and Infrastructure
Commercial Renewables
Other
Eliminations/Adjustments
Duke Energy
Operating Revenues
Regulated electric
$
6,082
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
(8)
$
6,074
Regulated natural gas
-
448
-
-
(23)
425
Nonregulated electric and other
53
5
121
30
(23)
186
Total operating revenues
6,135
453
121
30
(54)
6,685
Operating Expenses
Fuel used in electric generation and purchased power
1,991
-
-
-
(19)
1,972
Cost of natural gas
-
189
-
-
-
189
Operation, maintenance and other
1,328
113
82
(46)
(30)
1,447
Depreciation and amortization
1,110
82
60
58
(8)
1,302
Property and other taxes
331
33
10
4
1
379
Impairment of assets and other charges
(8)
-
-
-
(1)
(9)
Total operating expenses
4,752
417
152
16
(57)
5,280
Gains on Sales of Other Assets and Other, net
3
4
-
-
1
8
Operating Income (Loss)
1,386
40
(31)
14
4
1,413
Other Income and Expenses
Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates
2
4
(2)
32
-
36
Other income and expenses, net
151
15
2
(39)
(14)
115
Total Other Income and Expenses
153
19
-
(7)
(14)
151
Interest Expense
391
42
19
165
(10)
607
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
1,148
17
(50)
(158)
-
957
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
158
(2)
(36)
(43)
-
77
Net Income (Loss)
990
19
(14)
(115)
-
880
Add: Net (Income) Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest
(16)
-
44
(1)
-
27
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Duke Energy Corporation
974
19
30
(116)
-
907
Less: Preferred Dividends
-
-
-
14
-
14
Segment Income / Other Net Loss / Net Income Available to Duke Energy Corporation Common Stockholders
$
974
$
19
$
30
$
(130)
$
-
$
893
Special Items
(16)
-
16
-
-
-
Adjusted Earnings(a)
$
958
$
19
$
46
$
(130)
$
-
$
893
(a) See Reported to Adjusted Earnings Reconciliation for a detailed reconciliation of Segment Income / Other Net Loss to Adjusted Earnings.
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
(In millions)
Electric
Utilities and Infrastructure
Gas
Utilities and Infrastructure
Commercial Renewables
Other
Eliminations/Adjustments
Duke Energy
Operating Revenues
Regulated electric
$
12,022
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
(15)
$
12,007
Regulated natural gas
-
1,473
-
-
(46)
1,427
Nonregulated electric and other
115
12
242
60
(46)
383
Total operating revenues
12,137
1,485
242
60
(107)
13,817
Operating Expenses
Fuel used in electric generation and purchased power
3,828
-
-
-
(39)
3,789
Cost of natural gas
-
670
-
-
-
670
Operation, maintenance and other
2,754
295
164
(74)
(62)
3,077
Depreciation and amortization
2,241
161
120
115
(15)
2,622
Property and other taxes
668
74
20
8
1
771
Impairment of assets and other charges
206
-
-
-
-
206
Total operating expenses
9,697
1,200
304
49
(115)
11,135
Gains (Losses) on Sales of Other Assets and Other, net
5
4
(1)
1
1
10
Operating Income (Loss)
2,445
289
(63)
12
9
2,692
Other Income and Expenses
Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates
4
8
(3)
52
-
61
Other income and expenses, net
263
28
3
(65)
(25)
204
Total Other Income and Expenses
267
36
-
(13)
(25)
265
Interest Expense
767
82
37
324
(16)
1,194
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
1,945
243
(100)
(325)
-
1,763
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
241
(30)
(69)
(79)
-
63
Net Income (Loss)
1,704
273
(31)
(246)
-
1,700
Add: Net (Income) Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest
(7)
-
72
(1)
-
64
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Duke Energy Corporation
1,697
273
41
(247)
-
1,764
Less: Preferred Dividends
-
-
-
53
-
53
Segment Income / Other Net Loss / Net Income Available to Duke Energy Corporation Common Stockholders
$
1,697
$
273
$
41
$
(300)
$
-
$
1,711
Special Items
157
-
16
-
-
173
Adjusted Earnings(a)
$
1,854
$
273
$
57
$
(300)
$
-
$
1,884
(a) See Reported to Adjusted Earnings Reconciliation for a detailed reconciliation of Segment Income / Other Net Loss to Adjusted Earnings.
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
(In millions)
Electric
Utilities and Infrastructure
Gas
Utilities and Infrastructure
Commercial Renewables
Other
Eliminations/Adjustments
Duke Energy
Operating Revenues
Regulated electric
$
5,335
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
(77)
$
5,258
Regulated natural gas
-
324
-
-
(22)
302
Nonregulated electric and other
-
3
119
27
49
198
Total operating revenues
5,335
327
119
27
(50)
5,758
Operating Expenses
Fuel used in electric generation and purchased power
1,434
-
-
-
(19)
1,415
Cost of natural gas
-
79
-
-
-
79
Operation, maintenance and other
1,262
98
78
1
(29)
1,410
Depreciation and amortization
1,013
74
56
71
(7)
1,207
Property and other taxes
308
27
9
5
-
349
Impairment of assets and other charges
1
-
-
131
(1)
131
Total operating expenses
4,018
278
143
208
(56)
4,591
Gains on Sales of Other Assets and Other, net
2
-
-
-
-
2
Operating Income (Loss)
1,319
49
(24)
(181)
6
1,169
Other Income and Expenses
Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates
2
(8)
(1)
16
-
9
Other income and expenses, net
95
18
4
16
(5)
128
Total Other Income and Expenses
97
10
3
32
(5)
137
Interest Expense
361
35
20
156
-
572
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
1,055
24
(41)
(305)
1
734
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
120
7
(21)
(71)
1
36
Net Income (Loss)
935
17
(20)
(234)
-
698
Add: Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest
-
-
67
-
-
67
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Duke Energy Corporation
935
17
47
(234)
-
765
Less: Preferred Dividends
-
-
-
14
-
14
Segment Income / Other Net Loss / Net Income Available to Duke Energy Corporation Common Stockholders
$
935
$
17
$
47
$
(248)
$
-
$
751
Special Items
-
12
-
135
-
147
Adjusted Earnings(a)
$
935
$
29
$
47
$
(113)
$
-
$
898
(a) See Reported to Adjusted Earnings Reconciliation for a detailed reconciliation of Segment Income / Other Net Loss to Adjusted Earnings.
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
(In millions)
Electric
Utilities and Infrastructure
Gas
Utilities and Infrastructure
Commercial Renewables
Other
Eliminations/Adjustments
Duke Energy
Operating Revenues
Regulated electric
$
10,616
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
(139)
$
10,477
Regulated natural gas
-
1,096
-
-
(45)
1,051
Nonregulated electric and other
-
6
238
53
83
380
Total operating revenues
10,616
1,102
238
53
(101)
11,908
Operating Expenses
Fuel used in electric generation and purchased power
2,896
-
-
-
(38)
2,858
Cost of natural gas
-
355
-
-
-
355
Operation, maintenance and other
2,544
200
150
(23)
(59)
2,812
Depreciation and amortization
2,070
142
109
126
(14)
2,433
Property and other taxes
619
62
18
2
1
702
Impairment of assets and other charges
1
-
-
131
(1)
131
Total operating expenses
8,130
759
277
236
(111)
9,291
Gains on Sales of Other Assets and Other, net
2
-
-
-
-
2
Operating Income (Loss)
2,488
343
(39)
(183)
10
2,619
Other Income and Expenses
Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates
5
(8)
(28)
23
-
(8)
Other income and expenses, net
196
35
6
30
(12)
255
Total Other Income and Expenses
201
27
(22)
53
(12)
247
Interest Expense
701
68
33
307
(2)
1,107
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
1,988
302
(94)
(437)
-
1,759
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
233
40
(50)
(103)
-
120
Net Income (Loss)
1,755
262
(44)
(334)
-
1,639
Add: Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest
-
-
118
-
-
118
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Duke Energy Corporation
1,755
262
74
(334)
-
1,757
Less: Preferred Dividends
-
-
-
53
-
53
Segment Income / Other Net Loss / Net Income Available to Duke Energy Corporation Common Stockholders
$
1,755
$
262
$
74
$
(387)
$
-
$
1,704
Special Items
-
17
-
135
-
152
Adjusted Earnings(a)
$
1,755
$
279
$
74
$
(252)
$
-
$
1,856
(a) See Reported to Adjusted Earnings Reconciliation for a detailed reconciliation of Segment Income / Other Net Loss to Adjusted Earnings.
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING BALANCE SHEETS - ASSETS
(Unaudited)
June 30, 2022
(In millions)
Electric Utilities and Infrastructure
Gas
Utilities and Infrastructure
Commercial
Renewables
Other
Eliminations/
Adjustments
Duke Energy
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
194
$
16
$
10
$
208
$
-
$
428
Receivables, net
620
158
117
12
-
907
Receivables of variable interest entities, net
3,021
-
-
-
-
3,021
Receivables from affiliated companies
44
386
619
989
(2,038)
-
Notes receivable from affiliated companies
62
-
-
1,065
(1,127)
-
Inventory
3,003
78
85
42
-
3,208
Regulatory assets
2,563
173
-
98
-
2,834
Other
546
105
189
367
(44)
1,163
Total current assets
10,053
916
1,020
2,781
(3,209)
11,561
Property, Plant and Equipment
Cost
141,553
14,494
7,523
2,527
(93)
166,004
Accumulated depreciation and amortization
(46,284)
(2,973)
(1,568)
(1,427)
-
(52,252)
Facilities to be retired, net
90
10
-
-
(1)
99
Net property, plant and equipment
95,359
11,531
5,955
1,100
(94)
113,851
Other Noncurrent Assets
Goodwill
17,379
1,924
-
-
-
19,303
Regulatory assets
11,634
762
-
467
-
12,863
Nuclear decommissioning trust funds
8,574
-
-
-
-
8,574
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
830
14
126
252
-
1,222
Investments in equity method unconsolidated affiliates
99
227
513
144
-
983
Investment in consolidated subsidiaries
605
3
(7)
67,803
(68,404)
-
Other
2,236
379
282
2,796
(1,667)
4,026
Total other noncurrent assets
41,357
3,309
914
71,462
(70,071)
46,971
Total Assets
146,769
15,756
7,889
75,343
(73,374)
172,383
Segment reclassifications, intercompany balances and other
(895)
(336)
(613)
(71,522)
73,366
-
Segment Assets
$
145,874
$
15,420
$
7,276
$
3,821
$
(8)
$
172,383
22
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING BALANCE SHEETS - LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
(Unaudited)
June 30, 2022
(In millions)
Electric Utilities and Infrastructure
Gas
Utilities and Infrastructure
Commercial
Renewables
Other
Eliminations/
Adjustments
Duke Energy
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable
$
2,992
$
353
$
94
$
532
$
-
$
3,971
Accounts payable to affiliated companies
680
34
460
809
(1,983)
-
Notes payable to affiliated companies
942
141
28
49
(1,160)
-
Notes payable and commercial paper
-
-
-
3,875
-
3,875
Taxes accrued
728
44
21
(110)
(1)
682
Interest accrued
379
48
3
124
-
554
Current maturities of long-term debt
1,532
-
285
1,359
(5)
3,171
Asset retirement obligations
649
-
-
-
-
649
Regulatory liabilities
1,265
118
-
-
-
1,383
Other
1,576
133
95
519
(64)
2,259
Total current liabilities
10,743
871
986
7,157
(3,213)
16,544
Long-Term Debt
39,154
4,138
1,255
18,689
(89)
63,147
Long-Term Debt Payable to Affiliated Companies
1,659
7
-
-
(1,666)
-
Other Noncurrent Liabilities
Deferred income taxes
10,898
1,142
(556)
(1,536)
-
9,948
Asset retirement obligations
11,825
77
178
-
-
12,080
Regulatory liabilities
13,167
1,323
-
29
-
14,519
Operating lease liabilities
735
12
131
161
-
1,039
Accrued pension and other post-retirement benefit costs
250
36
(30)
543
-
799
Investment tax credits
853
2
-
-
-
855
Other
825
297
427
509
(190)
1,868
Total other noncurrent liabilities
38,553
2,889
150
(294)
(190)
41,108
Equity
Total Duke Energy Corporation stockholders' equity
56,238
7,848
4,062
49,788
(68,216)
49,720
Noncontrolling interests
422
3
1,436
3
-
1,864
Total equity
56,660
7,851
5,498
49,791
(68,216)
51,584
Total Liabilities and Equity
146,769
15,756
7,889
75,343
(73,374)
172,383
Segment reclassifications, intercompany balances and other
(895)
(336)
(613)
(71,522)
73,366
-
Segment Liabilities and Equity
$
145,874
$
15,420
$
7,276
$
3,821
$
(8)
$
172,383
ELECTRIC UTILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING SEGMENT INCOME
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
(In millions)
Duke
Energy
Carolinas
Duke
Energy
Progress
Duke
Energy
Florida
Duke
Energy
Ohio(a)
Duke
Energy
Indiana
Eliminations/
Other
Electric Utilities and Infrastructure
Operating Revenues
$
1,781
$
1,581
$
1,628
$
401
$
918
$
(174)
$
6,135
Operating Expenses
Fuel used in electric generation and purchased power
431
593
665
127
359
(184)
1,991
Operation, maintenance and other
463
359
239
83
180
4
1,328
Depreciation and amortization
384
271
237
58
155
5
1,110
Property and other taxes
77
41
109
73
22
9
331
Impairment of assets and other charges
(12)
4
-
-
-
-
(8)
Total operating expenses
1,343
1,268
1,250
341
716
(166)
4,752
Gains on Sales of Other Assets and Other, net
-
-
1
1
-
1
3
Operating Income
438
313
379
61
202
(7)
1,386
Other Income and Expenses, net(b)
60
34
44
4
8
3
153
Interest Expense
143
90
90
22
45
1
391
Income Before Income Taxes
355
257
333
43
165
(5)
1,148
Income Tax Expense
27
37
67
6
15
6
158
Less: Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest
-
-
-
-
-
16
16
Segment Income
$
328
$
220
$
266
$
37
$
150
$
(27)
$
974
(a) Includes results of the wholly owned subsidiary, Duke Energy Kentucky.
(b) Includes an equity component of allowance for funds used during construction of $25 million for Duke Energy Carolinas, $15 million for Duke Energy Progress, $5 million for Duke Energy Florida, $1 million for Duke Energy Ohio and $3 million for Duke Energy Indiana.
ELECTRIC UTILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING SEGMENT INCOME
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
(In millions)
Duke
Energy
Carolinas
Duke
Energy
Progress
Duke
Energy
Florida
Duke
Energy
Ohio(a)
Duke
Energy
Indiana
Eliminations/
Other
Electric Utilities and Infrastructure
Operating Revenues
$
3,669
$
3,213
$
2,983
$
813
$
1,740
$
(281)
$
12,137
Operating Expenses
Fuel used in electric generation and purchased power
879
1,167
1,155
254
678
(305)
3,828
Operation, maintenance and other
970
746
486
172
371
9
2,754
Depreciation and amortization
763
577
468
113
311
9
2,241
Property and other taxes
170
90
212
149
47
-
668
Impairment of assets and other charges
(9)
4
-
-
211
-
206
Total operating expenses
2,773
2,584
2,321
688
1,618
(287)
9,697
Gains on Sales of Other Assets and Other, net
-
1
2
-
-
2
5
Operating Income
896
630
664
125
122
8
2,445
Other Income and Expenses, net(b)
115
59
62
8
18
5
267
Interest Expense
284
175
174
43
90
1
767
Income Before Income Taxes
727
514
552
90
50
12
1,945
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
54
72
110
12
(22)
15
241
Less: Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest(c)
-
-
-
-
-
7
7
Segment Income Attributable to Duke Energy Corporation
$
673
$
442
$
442
$
78
$
72
$
(10)
$
1,697
(a) Includes results of the wholly owned subsidiary, Duke Energy Kentucky.
(b) Includes an equity component of allowance for funds used during construction of $47 million for Duke Energy Carolinas, $22 million for Duke Energy Progress, $10 million for Duke Energy Florida, $3 million for Duke Energy Ohio and $10 million for Duke Energy Indiana.
(c) Includes a noncontrolling interest in Duke Energy Indiana.
ELECTRIC UTILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING BALANCE SHEETS - ASSETS
(Unaudited)
June 30, 2022
(In millions)
Duke
Energy
Carolinas
Duke
Energy
Progress
Duke
Energy
Florida
Duke
Energy
Ohio(a)
Duke
Energy
Indiana
Eliminations/
Adjustments(b)
Electric Utilities and Infrastructure
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
37
$
75
$
44
$
12
$
26
$
-
$
194
Receivables, net
269
63
126
75
85
2
620
Receivables of variable interest entities, net
893
705
647
-
-
776
3,021
Receivables from affiliated companies
241
20
5
141
221
(584)
44
Notes receivable from affiliated companies
-
154
-
-
-
(92)
62
Inventory
1,033
948
478
103
441
-
3,003
Regulatory assets
757
621
785
29
373
(2)
2,563
Other
128
123
58
4
237
(4)
546
Total current assets
3,358
2,709
2,143
364
1,383
96
10,053
Property, Plant and Equipment
Cost
53,074
37,885
24,714
7,915
17,709
256
141,553
Accumulated depreciation and amortization
(18,205)
(13,977)
(6,097)
(2,180)
(5,824)
(1)
(46,284)
Facilities to be retired, net
90
-
-
-
-
-
90
Net property, plant and equipment
34,959
23,908
18,617
5,735
11,885
255
95,359
Other Noncurrent Assets
Goodwill
-
-
-
596
-
16,783
17,379
Regulatory assets
3,339
4,161
1,920
342
1,092
780
11,634
Nuclear decommissioning trust funds
4,729
3,374
470
-
-
1
8,574
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
84
397
280
18
50
1
830
Investments in equity method unconsolidated affiliates
-
-
1
-
-
98
99
Investment in consolidated subsidiaries
56
13
3
311
1
221
605
Other
1,304
787
406
66
265
(592)
2,236
Total other noncurrent assets
9,512
8,732
3,080
1,333
1,408
17,292
41,357
Total Assets
47,829
35,349
23,840
7,432
14,676
17,643
146,769
Segment reclassifications, intercompany balances and other
(306)
(291)
(19)
(195)
240
(324)
(895)
Reportable Segment Assets
$
47,523
$
35,058
$
23,821
$
7,237
$
14,916
$
17,319
$
145,874
(a) Includes balances of the wholly owned subsidiary, Duke Energy Kentucky.
(b) Includes the elimination of intercompany balances, purchase accounting adjustments and restricted receivables related to Cinergy Receivables Company.
26
ELECTRIC UTILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING BALANCE SHEETS - LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
(Unaudited)
June 30, 2022
(In millions)
Duke
Energy
Carolinas
Duke
Energy
Progress
Duke
Energy
Florida
Duke
Energy
Ohio(a)
Duke
Energy
Indiana
Eliminations/
Adjustments(b)
Electric Utilities and Infrastructure
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable
$
1,158
$
469
$
750
$
283
$
317
$
15
$
2,992
Accounts payable to affiliated companies
189
342
147
32
216
(246)
680
Notes payable to affiliated companies
29
-
504
193
275
(59)
942
Taxes accrued
177
115
186
159
76
15
728
Interest accrued
135
101
72
23
48
-
379
Current maturities of long-term debt
1,018
66
327
-
31
90
1,532
Asset retirement obligations
254
261
1
12
122
(1)
649
Regulatory liabilities
460
342
238
46
178
1
1,265
Other
470
424
394
109
180
(1)
1,576
Total current liabilities
3,890
2,120
2,619
857
1,443
(186)
10,743
Long-Term Debt
12,844
10,446
8,120
2,599
4,156
989
39,154
Long-Term Debt Payable to Affiliated Companies
300
150
-
18
150
1,041
1,659
Other Noncurrent Liabilities
Deferred income taxes
3,966
2,335
2,508
779
1,271
39
10,898
Asset retirement obligations
5,065
5,414
392
71
845
38
11,825
Regulatory liabilities
6,300
4,342
752
308
1,485
(20)
13,167
Operating lease liabilities
70
365
235
18
48
(1)
735
Accrued pension and other post-retirement benefit costs
42
215
155
80
167
(409)
250
Investment tax credits
285
126
262
3
176
1
853
Other
558
101
72
53
74
(33)
825
Total other noncurrent liabilities
16,286
12,898
4,376
1,312
4,066
(385)
38,553
Equity
Total Duke Energy Corporation stockholders equity
14,509
9,735
8,725
2,646
4,861
15,762
56,238
Noncontrolling interests(c)
-
-
-
-
-
422
422
Total equity
14,509
9,735
8,725
2,646
4,861
16,184
56,660
Total Liabilities and Equity
47,829
35,349
23,840
7,432
14,676
17,643
146,769
Segment reclassifications, intercompany balances and other
(306)
(291)
(19)
(195)
240
(324)
(895)
Reportable Segment Liabilities and Equity
$
47,523
$
35,058
$
23,821
$
7,237
$
14,916
$
17,319
$
145,874
(a) Includes balances of the wholly owned subsidiary, Duke Energy Kentucky.
(b) Includes the elimination of intercompany balances and purchase accounting adjustments.
(c) Includes a noncontrolling interest in Duke Energy Indiana.
27
GAS UTILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING SEGMENT INCOME
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
(In millions)
Duke
Energy
Ohio(a)
Piedmont Natural Gas LDC
Midstream Pipelines and Storage(b)
Eliminations/
Adjustments
Gas
Utilities and Infrastructure
Operating Revenues
$
144
$
310
$
-
$
(1)
$
453
Operating Expenses
Cost of natural gas
46
143
-
-
189
Operation, maintenance and other
24
88
1
-
113
Depreciation and amortization
25
56
-
1
82
Property and other taxes
19
15
-
(1)
33
Total operating expenses
114
302
1
-
417
Gains on Sales of Other Assets and Other, net
-
4
-
-
4
Operating Income (Loss)
30
12
(1)
(1)
40
Other Income and Expenses
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates
-
-
4
-
4
Other income and expenses, net
2
14
-
(1)
15
Total other income and expenses
2
14
4
(1)
19
Interest Expense
9
34
-
(1)
42
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
23
(8)
3
(1)
17
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
4
(7)
2
(1)
(2)
Segment Income (Loss)
$
19
$
(1)
$
1
$
-
$
19
(a) Includes results of the wholly owned subsidiary, Duke Energy Kentucky.
(b) Primarily earnings from investments in Sabal Trail and Cardinal pipelines, as well as Hardy and Pine Needle storage facilities.
28
GAS UTILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING SEGMENT INCOME
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
(In millions)
Duke Energy
Ohio(a)
Piedmont Natural Gas LDC
Midstream Pipelines and Storage(b)
Eliminations/
Adjustments
Gas Utilities and Infrastructure
Operating Revenues
$
370
$
1,115
$
-
$
-
$
1,485
Operating Expenses
Cost of natural gas
153
517
-
-
670
Operation, maintenance and other
111
181
2
1
295
Depreciation and amortization
50
110
-
1
161
Property and other taxes
44
31
-
(1)
74
Total operating expenses
358
839
2
1
1,200
Gains on Sales of Other Assets and Other, net
-
4
-
-
4
Operating Income (Loss)
12
280
(2)
(1)
289
Other Income and Expenses, net
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates
-
-
8
-
8
Other income and expenses, net
4
24
-
-
28
Other Income and Expenses, net
4
24
8
-
36
Interest Expense
17
66
-
(1)
82
(Loss) Income Before Income Taxes
(1)
238
6
-
243
Income Tax (Benefit) Expense
(58)
26
3
(1)
(30)
Segment Income
$
57
$
212
$
3
$
1
$
273
(a) Includes results of the wholly owned subsidiary, Duke Energy Kentucky.
(b) Includes earnings from investments in Sabal Trail and Cardinal pipelines, as well as Hardy and Pine Needle storage facilities.
29
GAS UTILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING BALANCE SHEETS - ASSETS
(Unaudited)
June 30, 2022
(In millions)
Duke
Energy
Ohio(a)
Piedmont Natural Gas LDC
Midstream Pipelines and Storage
Eliminations/
Adjustments(b)
Gas
Utilities and Infrastructure
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
3
$
-
$
12
$
1
$
16
Receivables, net
8
150
-
-
158
Receivables from affiliated companies
13
84
361
(72)
386
Inventory
10
68
-
-
78
Regulatory assets
19
154
-
-
173
Other
44
60
2
(1)
105
Total current assets
97
516
375
(72)
916
Property, Plant and Equipment
Cost
4,118
10,316
61
(1)
14,494
Accumulated depreciation and amortization
(987)
(1,987)
-
1
(2,973)
Facilities to be retired, net
-
10
-
-
10
Net property, plant and equipment
3,131
8,339
61
-
11,531
Other Noncurrent Assets
Goodwill
324
49
-
1,551
1,924
Regulatory assets
283
373
-
106
762
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
-
14
-
-
14
Investments in equity method unconsolidated affiliates
-
-
222
5
227
Investment in consolidated subsidiaries
-
-
-
3
3
Other
22
324
32
1
379
Total other noncurrent assets
629
760
254
1,666
3,309
Total Assets
3,857
9,615
690
1,594
15,756
Segment reclassifications, intercompany balances and other
42
(85)
(361)
68
(336)
Reportable Segment Assets
$
3,899
$
9,530
$
329
$
1,662
$
15,420
(a) Includes balances of the wholly owned subsidiary, Duke Energy Kentucky.
(b) Includes the elimination of intercompany balances and purchase accounting adjustments.
30
GAS UTILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING BALANCE SHEETS - LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
(Unaudited)
June 30, 2022
(In millions)
Duke
Energy
Ohio(a)
Piedmont Natural Gas LDC
Midstream Pipelines and Storage
Eliminations/
Adjustments(b)
Gas
Utilities and Infrastructure
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable
$
96
$
254
$
3
$
-
$
353
Accounts payable to affiliated companies
2
67
44
(79)
34
Notes payable to affiliated companies
108
33
-
-
141
Taxes accrued
12
29
3
-
44
Interest accrued
9
39
-
-
48
Regulatory liabilities
29
89
-
-
118
Other
3
77
53
-
133
Total current liabilities
259
588
103
(79)
871
Long-Term Debt
619
3,363
64
92
4,138
Long-Term Debt Payable to Affiliated Companies
7
-
-
-
7
Other Noncurrent Liabilities
Deferred income taxes
320
831
(9)
-
1,142
Asset retirement obligations
54
23
-
-
77
Regulatory liabilities
272
1,038
-
13
1,323
Operating lease liabilities
-
12
-
-
12
Accrued pension and other post-retirement benefit costs
28
7
-
1
36
Investment tax credits
1
1
-
-
2
Other
43
202
50
2
297
Total other noncurrent liabilities
718
2,114
41
16
2,889
Equity
Total Duke Energy Corporation stockholders' equity
2,254
3,550
479
1,565
7,848
Noncontrolling interests
-
-
3
-
3
Total equity
2,254
3,550
482
1,565
7,851
Total Liabilities and Equity
3,857
9,615
690
1,594
15,756
Segment reclassifications, intercompany balances and other
42
(85)
(361)
68
(336)
Reportable Segment Liabilities and Equity
$
3,899
$
9,530
$
329
$
1,662
$
15,420
(a) Includes balances of the wholly owned subsidiary, Duke Energy Kentucky.
(b) Includes the elimination of intercompany balances and purchase accounting adjustments.
31
Electric Utilities and Infrastructure
Quarterly Highlights
June 2022
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
%
Inc.(Dec.)
% Inc. (Dec.)
Weather
Normal(b)
2022
2021
%
Inc. (Dec.)
% Inc. (Dec.)
Weather
Normal(b)
Gigawatt-hour (GWh) Sales(a)
Residential
19,594
18,742
4.5
%
1.2
%
42,623
42,511
0.3
%
3.3
%
General Service
18,449
17,657
4.5
%
1.7
%
36,502
34,965
4.4
%
4.5
%
Industrial
11,715
11,931
(1.8
%)
1.7
%
24,216
23,700
2.2
%
2.9
%
Other Energy Sales
143
134
6.7
%
n/a
280
273
2.6
%
n/a
Unbilled Sales
3,369
2,343
43.8
%
n/a
3,262
261
1,149.8
%
n/a
Total Retail Sales
53,270
50,807
4.8
%
1.5
%
106,883
101,710
5.1
%
3.6
%
Wholesale and Other
11,215
9,652
16.2
%
21,969
19,532
12.5
%
Total Consolidated Electric Sales - Electric Utilities and Infrastructure
64,485
60,459
6.7
%
128,852
121,242
6.3
%
Average Number of Customers (Electric)
Residential
7,104,616
6,978,972
1.8
%
7,089,954
6,963,531
1.8
%
General Service
1,038,653
1,022,668
1.6
%
1,036,420
1,020,364
1.6
%
Industrial
16,348
16,454
(0.6
%)
16,371
16,467
(0.6
%)
Other Energy Sales
24,409
24,305
0.4
%
24,416
24,265
0.6
%
Total Retail Customers
8,184,026
8,042,399
1.8
%
8,167,161
8,024,627
1.8
%
Wholesale and Other
37
38
(2.6
%)
38
39
(2.6
%)
Total Average Number of Customers - Electric Utilities and Infrastructure
8,184,063
8,042,437
1.8
%
8,167,199
8,024,666
1.8
%
Sources of Electric Energy (GWh)
Generated - Net Output(c)
Coal
10,231
11,028
(7.2
%)
20,214
24,099
(16.1
%)
Nuclear
17,826
18,513
(3.7
%)
35,993
37,485
(4.0
%)
Hydro
542
663
(18.3
%)
1,132
1,626
(30.4
%)
Natural Gas and Oil
20,594
18,343
12.3
%
42,796
35,927
19.1
%
Renewable Energy
706
469
50.5
%
1,134
770
47.3
%
Total Generation(d)
49,899
49,016
1.8
%
101,269
99,907
1.4
%
Purchased Power and Net Interchange(e)
17,866
18,745
(4.7
%)
32,713
32,435
0.9
%
Total Sources of Energy
67,765
67,761
-
%
133,982
132,342
1.2
%
Less: Line Loss and Other
3,280
7,302
(55.1
%)
5,130
11,100
(53.8
%)
Total GWh Sources
64,485
60,459
6.7
%
128,852
121,242
6.3
%
Owned Megawatt (MW) Capacity(c)
Summer
49,789
50,137
Winter
53,015
53,545
Nuclear Capacity Factor (%)(f)
94
96
(a) Except as indicated in footnote (b), represents non-weather normalized billed sales, with energy delivered but not yet billed (i.e., unbilled sales) reflected as a single amount and not allocated to the respective retail classes.
(b) Represents weather-normal total retail calendar sales (i.e., billed and unbilled sales).
(c) Statistics reflect Duke Energy's ownership share of jointly owned stations.
(d) Generation by source is reported net of auxiliary power.
(e) Purchased power includes renewable energy purchases.
(f) Statistics reflect 100% of jointly owned stations.
32
Duke Energy Carolinas
Quarterly Highlights
Supplemental Electric Utilities and Infrastructure Information
June 2022
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
%
Inc.(Dec.)
% Inc. (Dec.)
Weather
Normal(b)
2022
2021
%
Inc. (Dec.)
% Inc. (Dec.)
Weather
Normal(b)
GWh Sales(a)
Residential
6,308
6,069
3.9
%
14,365
14,423
(0.4
%)
General Service
7,195
6,542
10.0
%
14,041
13,112
7.1
%
Industrial
5,281
4,734
11.6
%
10,264
9,492
8.1
%
Other Energy Sales
75
71
5.6
%
152
146
4.1
%
Unbilled Sales
1,009
622
62.2
%
1,244
267
365.9
%
Total Retail Sales
19,868
18,038
10.1
%
5.2
%
40,066
37,440
7.0
%
5.0
%
Wholesale and Other
2,154
2,324
(7.3
%)
4,505
4,884
(7.8
%)
Total Consolidated Electric Sales - Duke Energy Carolinas
22,022
20,362
8.2
%
44,571
42,324
5.3
%
Average Number of Customers
Residential
2,371,493
2,325,357
2.0
%
2,366,535
2,319,076
2.0
%
General Service
401,994
396,990
1.3
%
401,098
396,029
1.3
%
Industrial
6,059
6,060
-
%
6,057
6,066
(0.1
%)
Other Energy Sales
11,247
11,307
(0.5
%)
11,247
11,305
(0.5
%)
Total Retail Customers
2,790,793
2,739,714
1.9
%
2,784,937
2,732,476
1.9
%
Wholesale and Other
17
19
(10.5
%)
17
19
(10.5
%)
Total Average Number of Customers - Duke Energy Carolinas
2,790,810
2,739,733
1.9
%
2,784,954
2,732,495
1.9
%
Sources of Electric Energy (GWh)
Generated - Net Output(c)
Coal
2,209
4,000
(44.8
%)
4,597
8,118
(43.4
%)
Nuclear
10,099
11,692
(13.6
%)
21,246
23,343
(9.0
%)
Hydro
299
393
(23.9
%)
637
1,012
(37.1
%)
Natural Gas and Oil
6,066
3,923
54.6
%
12,305
8,419
46.2
%
Renewable Energy
152
88
72.7
%
246
155
58.7
%
Total Generation(d)
18,825
20,096
(6.3
%)
39,031
41,047
(4.9
%)
Purchased Power and Net Interchange(e)
3,917
1,851
111.6
%
6,923
4,010
72.6
%
Total Sources of Energy
22,742
21,947
3.6
%
45,954
45,057
2.0
%
Less: Line Loss and Other
720
1,585
(54.6
%)
1,383
2,733
(49.4
%)
Total GWh Sources
22,022
20,362
8.2
%
44,571
42,324
5.3
%
Owned MW Capacity(c)
Summer
19,491
20,001
Winter
20,350
20,877
Nuclear Capacity Factor (%)(f)
94
98
Heating and Cooling Degree Days
Actual
Heating Degree Days
182
225
(19.1
%)
1,795
1,908
(5.9
%)
Cooling Degree Days
590
466
26.6
%
600
471
27.4
%
Variance from Normal
Heating Degree Days
(13.4
%)
8.0
%
(6.9
%)
(0.9
%)
Cooling Degree Days
17.4
%
(7.5
%)
17.8
%
(7.8
%)
(a) Except as indicated in footnote (b), represents non-weather normalized billed sales, with energy delivered but not yet billed (i.e., unbilled sales) reflected as a single amount and not allocated to the respective retail classes.
(b) Represents weather-normal total retail calendar sales (i.e., billed and unbilled sales).
(c) Statistics reflect Duke Energy's ownership share of jointly owned stations.
(d) Generation by source is reported net of auxiliary power.
(e) Purchased power includes renewable energy purchases.
(f) Statistics reflect 100% of jointly owned stations.
33
Duke Energy Progress
Quarterly Highlights
Supplemental Electric Utilities and Infrastructure Information
June 2022
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
%
Inc.(Dec.)
% Inc. (Dec.)
Weather
Normal(b)
2022
2021
%
Inc. (Dec.)
% Inc. (Dec.)
Weather
Normal(b)
GWh Sales(a)
Residential
3,964
3,796
4.4
%
9,197
9,277
(0.9
%)
General Service
3,672
3,448
6.5
%
7,468
6,889
8.4
%
Industrial
2,593
2,471
4.9
%
5,727
4,923
16.3
%
Other Energy Sales
34
20
70.0
%
46
39
17.9
%
Unbilled Sales
318
801
(60.3
%)
(296)
210
(241.0
%)
Total Retail Sales
10,581
10,536
0.4
%
(2.6
%)
22,142
21,338
3.8
%
3.1
%
Wholesale and Other
6,334
5,263
20.3
%
12,742
10,998
15.9
%
Total Consolidated Electric Sales - Duke Energy Progress
16,915
15,799
7.1
%
34,884
32,336
7.9
%
Average Number of Customers
Residential
1,430,619
1,405,164
1.8
%
1,427,896
1,401,904
1.9
%
General Service
249,109
242,542
2.7
%
248,315
241,778
2.7
%
Industrial
3,325
3,343
(0.5
%)
3,331
3,345
(0.4
%)
Other Energy Sales
2,563
2,598
(1.3
%)
2,567
2,598
(1.2
%)
Total Retail Customers
1,685,616
1,653,647
1.9
%
1,682,109
1,649,625
2.0
%
Wholesale and Other
8
8
-
%
8
8
-
%
Total Average Number of Customers - Duke Energy Progress
1,685,624
1,653,655
1.9
%
1,682,117
1,649,633
2.0
%
Sources of Electric Energy (GWh)
Generated - Net Output(c)
Coal
1,972
663
197.4
%
3,744
2,870
30.5
%
Nuclear
7,727
6,821
13.3
%
14,747
14,142
4.3
%
Hydro
171
189
(9.5
%)
396
469
(15.6
%)
Natural Gas and Oil
4,441
5,476
(18.9
%)
11,189
10,908
2.6
%
Renewable Energy
82
78
5.1
%
134
127
5.5
%
Total Generation(d)
14,393
13,227
8.8
%
30,210
28,516
5.9
%
Purchased Power and Net Interchange(e)
2,978
2,932
1.6
%
5,068
4,743
6.9
%
Total Sources of Energy
17,371
16,159
7.5
%
35,278
33,259
6.1
%
Less: Line Loss and Other
456
356
28.1
%
394
923
(57.3
%)
Total GWh Sources
16,915
15,803
7.0
%
34,884
32,336
7.9
%
Owned MW Capacity(c)
Summer
12,464
12,468
Winter
13,605
13,609
Nuclear Capacity Factor (%)(f)
95
91
Heating and Cooling Degree Days
Actual
Heating Degree Days
151
199
(24.1
%)
1,604
1,747
(8.2
%)
Cooling Degree Days
677
545
24.2
%
705
559
26.1
%
Variance from Normal
Heating Degree Days
(15.1
%)
13.5
%
(8.9
%)
(0.8
%)
Cooling Degree Days
22.3
%
(1.9
%)
24.8
%
(1.3
%)
(a) Except as indicated in footnote (b), represents non-weather normalized billed sales, with energy delivered but not yet billed (i.e., unbilled sales) reflected as a single amount and not allocated to the respective retail classes.
(b) Represents weather-normal total retail calendar sales (i.e., billed and unbilled sales).
(c) Statistics reflect Duke Energy's ownership share of jointly owned stations.
(d) Generation by source is reported net of auxiliary power.
(e) Purchased power includes renewable energy purchases.
(f) Statistics reflect 100% of jointly owned stations.
34
Duke Energy Florida
Quarterly Highlights
Supplemental Electric Utilities and Infrastructure Information
June 2022
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
%
Inc.(Dec.)
% Inc. (Dec.)
Weather
Normal(b)
2022
2021
%
Inc. (Dec.)
% Inc. (Dec.)
Weather
Normal(b)
GWh Sales(a)
Residential
5,367
5,203
3.2
%
9,894
9,691
2.1
%
General Service
3,891
3,739
4.1
%
7,236
6,955
4.0
%
Industrial
962
852
12.9
%
1,767
1,664
6.2
%
Other Energy Sales
8
5
60.0
%
17
11
54.5
%
Unbilled Sales
753
525
-
%
1,199
123
874.8
%
Total Retail Sales
10,981
10,324
6.4
%
3.1
%
20,113
18,444
9.0
%
6.8
%
Wholesale and Other
1,359
870
56.2
%
2,129
1,304
63.3
%
Total Electric Sales - Duke Energy Florida
12,340
11,194
10.2
%
22,242
19,748
12.6
%
Average Number of Customers
Residential
1,715,895
1,685,526
1.8
%
1,713,661
1,681,641
1.9
%
General Service
207,626
204,877
1.3
%
207,380
204,455
1.4
%
Industrial
1,881
1,948
(3.4
%)
1,894
1,952
(3.0
%)
Other Energy Sales
3,751
3,781
(0.8
%)
3,757
3,784
(0.7
%)
Total Retail Customers
1,929,153
1,896,132
1.7
%
1,926,692
1,891,832
1.8
%
Wholesale and Other
8
6
33.3
%
9
7
28.6
%
Total Average Number of Customers - Duke Energy Florida
1,929,161
1,896,138
1.7
%
1,926,701
1,891,839
1.8
%
Sources of Electric Energy (GWh)
Generated - Net Output(c)
Coal
1,360
1,879
(27.6
%)
2,183
2,915
(25.1
%)
Natural Gas and Oil
9,179
8,203
11.9
%
17,143
15,379
11.5
%
Renewable Energy
463
295
56.9
%
742
479
54.9
%
Total Generation(d)
11,002
10,377
6.0
%
20,068
18,773
6.9
%
Purchased Power and Net Interchange(e)
1,609
1,227
31.1
%
2,214
2,064
7.3
%
Total Sources of Energy
12,611
11,604
8.7
%
22,282
20,837
6.9
%
Less: Line Loss and Other
271
410
(33.9
%)
40
1,089
(96.3
%)
Total GWh Sources
12,340
11,194
10.2
%
22,242
19,748
12.6
%
Owned MW Capacity(c)
Summer
10,412
10,246
Winter
11,115
11,114
Heating and Cooling Degree Days
Actual
Heating Degree Days
4
15
(73.3
%)
301
310
(2.9
%)
Cooling Degree Days
1,188
1,092
8.8
%
1,481
1,360
8.9
%
Variance from Normal
Heating Degree Days
(55.1
%)
68.5
%
(19.4
%)
(18.2
%)
Cooling Degree Days
12.8
%
4.0
%
18.1
%
9.6
%
(a) Except as indicated in footnote (b), represents non-weather normalized billed sales, with energy delivered but not yet billed (i.e., unbilled sales) reflected as a single amount and not allocated to the respective retail classes.
(b) Represents weather-normal total retail calendar sales (i.e., billed and unbilled sales).
(c) Statistics reflect Duke Energy's ownership share of jointly owned stations.
(d) Generation by source is reported net of auxiliary power.
(e) Purchased power includes renewable energy purchases.
35
Duke Energy Ohio
Quarterly Highlights
Supplemental Electric Utilities and Infrastructure Information
June 2022
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
%
Inc.(Dec.)
% Inc. (Dec.)
Weather
Normal(b)
2022
2021
%
Inc. (Dec.)
% Inc. (Dec.)
Weather
Normal(b)
GWh Sales(a)
Residential
1,964
1,829
7.4
%
4,425
4,416
0.2
%
General Service
1,717
2,111
(18.7
%)
3,868
4,283
(9.7
%)
Industrial
959
1,366
(29.8
%)
2,255
2,701
(16.5
%)
Other Energy Sales
13
26
(50.0
%)
39
52
(25.0
%)
Unbilled Sales
747
206
262.6
%
644
(115)
660.0
%
Total Retail Sales
5,400
5,538
(2.5
%)
(3.8
%)
11,231
11,337
(0.9
%)
(1.7
%)
Wholesale and Other
164
200
(18.0
%)
330
405
(18.5
%)
Total Electric Sales - Duke Energy Ohio
5,564
5,738
(3.0
%)
11,561
11,742
(1.5
%)
Average Number of Customers
Residential
815,709
803,842
1.5
%
812,995
803,025
1.2
%
General Service
74,631
73,732
1.2
%
74,442
73,655
1.1
%
Industrial
2,419
2,431
(0.5
%)
2,423
2,431
(0.3
%)
Other Energy Sales
2,840
2,623
8.3
%
2,829
2,587
9.4
%
Total Retail Customers
895,599
882,628
1.5
%
892,689
881,698
1.2
%
Wholesale and Other
1
1
-
%
1
1
-
%
Total Average Number of Customers - Duke Energy Ohio
895,600
882,629
1.5
%
892,690
881,699
1.2
%
Sources of Electric Energy (GWh)
Generated - Net Output(c)
Coal
792
872
(9.2
%)
1,690
1,838
(8.1
%)
Natural Gas and Oil
19
26
(26.9
%)
24
28
(14.3
%)
Total Generation(d)
811
898
(9.7
%)
1,714
1,866
(8.1
%)
Purchased Power and Net Interchange(e)
5,869
5,402
8.6
%
11,698
11,183
4.6
%
Total Sources of Energy
6,680
6,300
6.0
%
13,412
13,049
2.8
%
Less: Line Loss and Other
1,116
562
98.6
%
1,851
1,307
41.6
%
Total GWh Sources
5,564
5,738
(3.0
%)
11,561
11,742
(1.5
%)
Owned MW Capacity(c)
Summer
1,076
1,076
Winter
1,164
1,164
Heating and Cooling Degree Days
Actual
Heating Degree Days
440
514
(14.4
%)
2,959
3,014
(1.8
%)
Cooling Degree Days
411
360
14.2
%
411
360
14.2
%
Variance from Normal
Heating Degree Days
(0.8
%)
16.4
%
(1.6
%)
0.5
%
Cooling Degree Days
22.9
%
8.1
%
21.8
%
7.1
%
(a) Except as indicated in footnote (b), represents non-weather normalized billed sales, with energy delivered but not yet billed (i.e., unbilled sales) reflected as a single amount and not allocated to the respective retail classes.
(b) Represents weather-normal total retail calendar sales (i.e., billed and unbilled sales).
(c) Statistics reflect Duke Energy's ownership share of jointly owned stations.
(d) Generation by source is reported net of auxiliary power.
(e) Purchased power includes renewable energy purchases.
36
Duke Energy Indiana
Quarterly Highlights
Supplemental Electric Utilities and Infrastructure Information
June 2022
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
%
Inc.(Dec.)
% Inc. (Dec.)
Weather
Normal(b)
2022
2021
%
Inc. (Dec.)
% Inc. (Dec.)
Weather
Normal(b)
GWh Sales(a)
Residential
1,991
1,845
7.9
%
4,742
4,704
0.8
%
General Service
1,974
1,817
8.6
%
3,889
3,726
4.4
%
Industrial
1,920
2,508
(23.4
%)
4,203
4,920
(14.6
%)
Other Energy Sales
13
12
8.3
%
26
25
4.0
%
Unbilled Sales
542
189
186.8
%
471
(224)
310.3
%
Total Retail Sales
6,440
6,371
1.1
%
(0.4
%)
13,331
13,151
1.4
%
0.4
%
Wholesale and Other
1,204
995
21.0
%
2,263
1,941
16.6
%
Total Electric Sales - Duke Energy Indiana
7,644
7,366
3.8
%
15,594
15,092
3.3
%
Average Number of Customers
Residential
770,900
759,083
1.6
%
768,867
757,885
1.4
%
General Service
105,293
104,527
0.7
%
105,185
104,447
0.7
%
Industrial
2,664
2,672
(0.3
%)
2,666
2,673
(0.3
%)
Other Energy Sales
4,008
3,996
0.3
%
4,016
3,991
0.6
%
Total Retail Customers
882,865
870,278
1.4
%
880,734
868,996
1.4
%
Wholesale and Other
3
4
(25.0
%)
3
4
(25.0
%)
Total Average Number of Customers - Duke Energy Indiana
882,868
870,282
1.4
%
880,737
869,000
1.4
%
Sources of Electric Energy (GWh)
Generated - Net Output(c)
Coal
3,898
3,614
7.9
%
8,000
8,358
(4.3
%)
Hydro
72
81
(11.1
%)
99
145
(31.7
%)
Natural Gas and Oil
889
715
24.3
%
2,135
1,193
79.0
%
Renewable Energy
9
8
12.5
%
12
9
33.3
%
Total Generation(d)
4,868
4,418
10.2
%
10,246
9,705
5.6
%
Purchased Power and Net Interchange(e)
3,493
7,333
(52.4
%)
6,810
10,435
(34.7
%)
Total Sources of Energy
8,361
11,751
(28.8
%)
17,056
20,140
(15.3
%)
Less: Line Loss and Other
717
4,385
(83.6
%)
1,462
5,048
(71.0
%)
Total GWh Sources
7,644
7,366
3.8
%
15,594
15,092
3.3
%
Owned MW Capacity(c)
Summer
6,346
6,346
Winter
6,781
6,781
Heating and Cooling Degree Days
Actual
Heating Degree Days
499
556
(10.3
%)
3,297
3,261
1.1
%
Cooling Degree Days
417
355
17.5
%
417
355
17.5
%
Variance from Normal
Heating Degree Days
1.8
%
13.4
%
1.8
%
0.7
%
Cooling Degree Days
24.4
%
6.0
%
23.3
%
5.1
%
(a) Except as indicated in footnote (b), represents non-weather normalized billed sales, with energy delivered but not yet billed (i.e., unbilled sales) reflected as a single amount and not allocated to the respective retail classes.
(b) Represents weather-normal total retail calendar sales (i.e., billed and unbilled sales).
(c) Statistics reflect Duke Energy's ownership share of jointly owned stations.
(d) Generation by source is reported net of auxiliary power.
(e) Purchased power includes renewable energy purchases.
37
Gas Utilities and Infrastructure
Quarterly Highlights
June 2022
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
%
Inc. (Dec.)
2022
2021
%
Inc. (Dec.)
Total Sales
Piedmont Natural Gas Local Distribution Company (LDC) throughput (dekatherms)(a)
126,530,274
106,034,615
19.3
%
306,717,375
255,661,197
20.0
%
Duke Energy Midwest LDC throughput (Mcf)
16,531,986
14,842,857
11.4
%
53,762,623
51,951,909
3.5
%
Average Number of Customers - Piedmont Natural Gas
Residential
1,039,928
1,024,921
1.5
%
1,039,641
1,023,389
1.6
%
Commercial
106,391
105,602
0.7
%
106,628
105,829
0.8
%
Industrial
957
959
(0.2
%)
957
962
(0.5
%)
Power Generation
19
19
-
%
19
19
-
%
Total Average Number of Gas Customers - Piedmont Natural Gas
1,147,295
1,131,501
1.4
%
1,147,245
1,130,199
1.5
%
Average Number of Customers - Duke Energy Midwest
Residential
516,973
511,276
1.1
%
516,037
510,703
1.0
%
General Service
42,551
34,565
23.1
%
38,822
34,495
12.5
%
Industrial
1,602
1,747
(8.3
%)
1,618
1,748
(7.4
%)
Other
103
130
(20.8
%)
111
130
(14.6
%)
Total Average Number of Gas Customers - Duke Energy Midwest
561,229
547,718
2.5
%
556,588
547,076
1.7
%
(a) Piedmont has a margin decoupling mechanism in North Carolina, weather normalization mechanisms in South Carolina and Tennessee and fixed-price contracts with most power generation customers that significantly eliminate the impact of throughput changes on earnings. Duke Energy Ohio's rate design also serves to offset this impact.
