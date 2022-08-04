Duke Energy : ▪Second-quarter 2022 reported and adjusted EPS of $1.14, driven by continued strength in Electric Utilities and Infrastructure - Form 8-K 08/04/2022 | 06:09am EDT Send by mail :

▪Second-quarter 2022 reported and adjusted EPS of $1.14, driven by continued strength in Electric Utilities and Infrastructure ▪Reaffirmed 2022 adjusted EPS guidance range of $5.30 to $5.60 and adjusted EPS growth rate of 5% to 7% through 2026 off 2021 original midpoint of $5.15 ▪Announced a strategic review of the Commercial Renewables business CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) today announced second-quarter 2022 reported EPS of $1.14, prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), and adjusted EPS of $1.14. This is compared to reported EPS of $0.96 and adjusted EPS of $1.15 for the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted EPS excludes the impact of certain items that are included in reported EPS. Reported EPS is equal to adjusted EPS for second quarter 2022 due to offsetting special items. Reported EPS includes the net impact of offsetting special items related to the 2022 Indiana Supreme Court ruling on coal ash and derivative instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting or regulatory treatment. Lower second-quarter 2022 adjusted results were led by higher O&M expense due to plant outage timing in the Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment along with higher interest expense and the impact of GIC minority interest. These items were partially offset by favorable weather, higher volumes and positive rate case contributions. "We've had an excellent first half of the year, delivering strong results driven by continued growth in our regulated operations as we execute the industry's largest clean energy transition," said Lynn Good, Duke Energy chair, president and chief executive officer. "We're making great progress across our jurisdictions - enhancing reliability and resiliency through grid modernization, transitioning our fleet to cleaner energy technologies, and advancing regulatory and legislative priorities. We are reaffirming our full year earnings guidance range of $5.30 to $5.60 and long-term adjusted EPS growth rate of 5% to 7% through 2026 off the2021 original midpoint of $5.15." "Commercial renewables has played an important role in our business strategy for over 15 years, establishing a core competency in renewable energy development and operations that will continue to serve us well as we advance our strategy. But as we look forward to the remainder of this decade and beyond, we see significant investment opportunities in our regulated operations and believe now is the time to review the strategic fit of our commercial portfolio."



Business segment results In addition to the following summary of second-quarter 2022 business segment performance, comprehensive tables with detailed EPS drivers for the second quarter compared to prior year are provided at the end of this news release. The discussion below of second-quarter results includes both GAAP segment income and adjusted segment income, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The tables at the end of this news release present a full reconciliation of GAAP reported results to adjusted results. Electric Utilities and Infrastructure On a reported basis, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure recognized second-quarter 2022 segment income of $974 million, compared to segment income of $935 million in the second quarter of 2021. In addition to the drivers outlined below, second-quarter 2022 results include impacts related to the 2022 Indiana Supreme Court ruling on coal ash, which was treated as a special item and excluded from adjusted earnings. On an adjusted basis, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure recognized second-quarter 2022 segment income of $958 million, compared to segment income of $935 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $0.03 per share. Higher quarterly results were primarily due to favorable weather (+$0.09 per share) and rate case contributions (+$0.04 per share), partially offset by higher O&M expenses (-$0.07 per share) and GIC minority interest impact (-$0.03 per share). Gas Utilities and Infrastructure On a reported and adjusted basis, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure recognized second-quarter 2022 segment income of $19 million, compared to reported and adjusted income of $17 million and $29 million, respectively, in the second quarter of 2021. On an adjusted basis, this represents a decrease of $0.02 per share. Lower quarterly results were primarily driven by higher O&M expenses (-$0.01 per share), higher interest expense (-$0.01 per share) and lower AFUDC Equity (-$0.01 per share), partially offset by riders and other retail margin (+$0.01 per share). Second-quarter 2021 results included costs related to the cancellation of the ACP investment. These charges were treated as special items and excluded from adjusted earnings. Commercial Renewables On a reported basis, Commercial Renewables recognized second-quarter 2022 segment income of $30 million, compared to segment income of $47 million in the second quarter of 2021. Second-quarter 2022 results include the net impact of derivative instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting or regulatory treatment. These charges were treated as special items and excluded from adjusted earnings. On an adjusted basis, Commercial Renewables recognized second-quarter 2022 segment income of $46 million, compared to segment income of $47 million in the second quarter of 2021. Quarterly results were flat to prior year.



Other Other primarily includes interest expense on holding company debt, other unallocated corporate costs and results from Duke Energy's captive insurance company. On a reported and adjusted basis, Other recognized a second-quarter 2022 net loss of $130 million, compared to reported and adjusted net losses of $248 million and $113 million, respectively, in the second quarter of 2021. On an adjusted basis, this represents a decrease of $0.02 per share. Lower quarterly results were primarily due to lower returns on investments (-$0.05 per share) and higher interest expense (-$0.01 per share), partially offset by higher results at National Methanol Corporation (NMC) (+$0.03 per share). Second-quarter 2021 results included workplace and workforce realignment costs. These amounts were treated as special items and excluded from earnings. Effective tax rate Duke Energy's consolidated reported effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2022 was 8.0% compared to 4.9% in the second quarter of 2021. The increase in the effective tax rate was primarily due to a decrease in the amortization of excess deferred taxes in relation to higher pretax income. The effective tax rate including noncontrolling interests and preferred dividends and excluding special items for the second quarter of 2022 was 9.8% compared to 8.2% in the second quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to a decrease in the amortization of excess deferred taxes. The tables at the end of this news release present a reconciliation of the reported effective tax rate to the effective tax rate including noncontrolling interests and preferred dividends and excluding special items. Earnings conference call for analysts An earnings conference call for analysts is scheduled at 10 a.m. ET today to discuss second-quarter 2022 financial results and other business and financial updates. The conference call will be hosted by Lynn Good, chair, president and chief executive officer, and Steve Young, executive vice president and chief financial officer. The call can be accessed via the investors section (duke-energy.com/investors) of Duke Energy's website or by dialing 888.510.2359 in the U.S. or 646.960.0215 outside the U.S. The confirmation code is 2999899. Please call in 10 to 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A recording of the webcast with transcript will be available on the investors' section of the company's website by August 5.



Special Items and Non-GAAP Reconciliation (In millions, except per share amounts) After-Tax Amount 2Q 2022 EPS 2Q 2021 EPS EPS, as reported $ 1.14 $ 0.96 Adjustments to reported EPS: Second Quarter 2022 Regulatory Matters $ (16) (0.02) Mark-to-Market 16 0.02 Second Quarter 2021 Gas pipeline investments $ 12 0.01 Workplace and Workforce Realignment 135 0.18 Total adjustments $ - $ 0.19 EPS, adjusted $ 1.14 $ 1.15 The following tables present a reconciliation of GAAP reported earnings per share to adjusted earnings per share for second-quarter 2022 and 2021 financial results: Non-GAAP financial measures Management evaluates financial performance in part based on non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted earnings, adjusted EPS and effective tax rate including noncontrolling interests and preferred dividends and excluding special items. Adjusted earnings and adjusted EPS represent income (loss) from continuing operations available to Duke Energy Corporation common stockholders in dollar and per share amounts, adjusted for the dollar and per share impact of special items. The effective tax rate including noncontrolling interests and preferred dividends and excluding special items is calculated using pretax earnings and income tax expense, both as adjusted for the impact of noncontrolling interests, preferred dividends and special items. As discussed below, special items include certain charges and credits, which management believes are not indicative of Duke Energy's ongoing performance. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for planning and forecasting, and for reporting financial results to the Board of Directors, employees, stockholders, analysts and investors. The most directly comparable GAAP measures for adjusted earnings, adjusted EPS and effective tax rate including noncontrolling interests and preferred dividends and excluding special items are Net Income (Loss) Available to Duke Energy Corporation common stockholders (GAAP reported earnings (loss)), Basic earnings (loss) per share Available to Duke Energy Corporation common stockholders (GAAP reported earnings (loss) per share), and the reported effective tax rate, respectively. Special items included in the periods presented include the following items, which management believes do not reflect ongoing costs: •Regulatory Matters represents the net impact of charges related to the 2022 Indiana Supreme Court ruling on coal ash. •Mark-to-Market represents the income statement impact of derivative instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting or regulatory accounting.



•Gas pipeline investments represents additional exit obligations related to ACP. •Workplace and Workforce Realignment represents costs attributable to business transformation, including long-term real estate strategy changes and workforce realignment. Due to the forward-looking nature of any forecasted adjusted earnings guidance, information to reconcile this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is not available at this time, as management is unable to project all special items for future periods (such as legal settlements, the impact of regulatory orders or asset impairments). Management evaluates segment performance based on segment income (loss) and other net loss. Segment income (loss) is defined as income (loss) from continuing operations net of income attributable to noncontrolling interests and preferred stock dividends. Segment income (loss) includes intercompany revenues and expenses that are eliminated in the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. Management also uses adjusted segment income as a measure of historical and anticipated future segment performance. Adjusted segment income is a non-GAAP financial measure, as it is based upon segment income (loss) adjusted for special items, which are discussed above. Management believes the presentation of adjusted segment income provides useful information to investors, as it provides them with an additional relevant comparison of a segment's performance across periods. The most directly comparable GAAP measure for adjusted segment income or adjusted other net loss is segment income (loss) and other net loss. Due to the forward-looking nature of any forecasted adjusted segment income or adjusted other net loss and any related growth rates for future periods, information to reconcile these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is not available at this time, as the company is unable to forecast all special items, as discussed above. Duke Energy's adjusted earnings, adjusted EPS and adjusted segment income may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of another company because other companies may not calculate the measures in the same manner. Duke Energy Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 28,000 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business and at least a 50% carbon reduction from electric generation by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The 2050 net-zero goals also include Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 emissions. In addition, the company is investing in



major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2022 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "America's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook. Forward-Looking Information This document includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and can often be identified by terms and phrases that include "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "continue," "should," "could," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "will," "potential," "forecast," "target," "guidance," "outlook" or other similar terminology. Various factors may cause actual results to be materially different than the suggested outcomes within forward-looking statements; accordingly, there is no assurance that such results will be realized. These factors include, but are not limited to: ◦The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; ◦State, federal and foreign legislative and regulatory initiatives, including costs of compliance with existing and future environmental requirements, including those related to climate change, as well as rulings that affect cost and investment recovery or have an impact on rate structures or market prices; ◦The extent and timing of costs and liabilities to comply with federal and state laws, regulations and legal requirements related to coal ash remediation, including amounts for required closure of certain ash impoundments, are uncertain and difficult to estimate; ◦The ability to recover eligible costs, including amounts associated with coal ash impoundment retirement obligations, asset retirement and construction costs related to carbon emissions reductions, and costs related to significant weather events, and to earn an adequate return on investment through rate case proceedings and the regulatory process; ◦The costs of decommissioning nuclear facilities could prove to be more extensive than amounts estimated and all costs may not be fully recoverable through the regulatory process; ◦Costs and effects of legal and administrative proceedings, settlements, investigations and claims; ◦Industrial, commercial and residential growth or decline in service territories or customer bases resulting from sustained downturns of the economy, reduced customer usage due to cost pressures from inflation or fuel costs, and the economic health of our service territories or variations in customer usage patterns, including energy efficiency efforts, natural gas building and appliance electrification, and use of alternative energy sources, such as self-generation and distributed generation technologies; ◦Federal and state regulations, laws and other efforts designed to promote and expand the use of energy efficiency measures, natural gas electrification, and distributed generation technologies, such as private solar and battery storage, in Duke Energy service territories could result in a reduced number of customers, excess generation resources as well as stranded costs; ◦Advancements in technology; ◦Additional competition in electric and natural gas markets and continued industry consolidation; ◦The influence of weather and other natural phenomena on operations, including the economic, operational and other effects of severe storms, hurricanes, droughts, earthquakes and tornadoes, including extreme weather associated with climate change; ◦Changing investor, customer and other stakeholder expectations and demands including heightened emphasis on environmental, social and governance concerns; ◦The ability to successfully operate electric generating facilities and deliver electricity to customers including direct or indirect effects to the company resulting from an incident that affects the U.S. electric grid or generating resources; ◦Operational interruptions to our natural gas distribution and transmission activities;



◦The availability of adequate interstate pipeline transportation capacity and natural gas supply; ◦The impact on facilities and business from a terrorist attack, cybersecurity threats, data security breaches, operational accidents, information technology failures or other catastrophic events, such as fires, explosions, pandemic health events or other similar occurrences; ◦The inherent risks associated with the operation of nuclear facilities, including environmental, health, safety, regulatory and financial risks, including the financial stability of third-party service providers; ◦The timing and extent of changes in commodity prices and interest rates and the ability to recover such costs through the regulatory process, where appropriate, and their impact on liquidity positions and the value of underlying assets; ◦The results of financing efforts, including the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms, which can be affected by various factors, including credit ratings, interest rate fluctuations, compliance with debt covenants and conditions, an individual utility's generation mix, and general market and economic conditions; ◦Credit ratings of the Duke Energy Registrants may be different from what is expected; ◦Declines in the market prices of equity and fixed-income securities and resultant cash funding requirements for defined benefit pension plans, other post-retirement benefit plans and nuclear decommissioning trust funds; ◦Construction and development risks associated with the completion of the Duke Energy Registrants' capital investment projects, including risks related to financing, obtaining and complying with terms of permits, meeting construction budgets and schedules and satisfying operating and environmental performance standards, as well as the ability to recover costs from customers in a timely manner, or at all; ◦Changes in rules for regional transmission organizations, including changes in rate designs and new and evolving capacity markets, and risks related to obligations created by the default of other participants; ◦The ability to control operation and maintenance costs; ◦The level of creditworthiness of counterparties to transactions; ◦The ability to obtain adequate insurance at acceptable costs; ◦Employee workforce factors, including the potential inability to attract and retain key personnel; ◦The ability of subsidiaries to pay dividends or distributions to Duke Energy Corporation holding company (the Parent); ◦The performance of projects undertaken by our nonregulated businesses and the success of efforts to invest in and develop new opportunities; ◦The effect of accounting pronouncements issued periodically by accounting standard-setting bodies; ◦The impact of U.S. tax legislation to our financial condition, results of operations or cash flows and our credit ratings; ◦The impacts from potential impairments of goodwill or equity method investment carrying values; ◦Asset or business acquisitions and dispositions, including our ability to successfully consummate the second closing of the minority investment in Duke Energy Indiana, may not yield the anticipated benefits; ◦The actions of activist shareholders could disrupt our operations, impact our ability to execute on our business strategy, or cause fluctuations in the trading price of our common stock; and ◦The ability to implement our business strategy, including its carbon emission reduction goals. Additional risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in the Duke Energy Registrants' reports filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's website at sec.gov. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the events described in the forward-looking statements might not occur or might occur to a different extent or at a different time than described. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the Duke Energy Registrants expressly disclaim an obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION REPORTED TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS RECONCILIATION Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Special Items Reported Earnings Regulatory Matters Mark-to-Market Total Adjustments Adjusted Earnings SEGMENT INCOME Electric Utilities and Infrastructure $ 974 $ (16) A $ - $ (16) $ 958 Gas Utilities and Infrastructure 19 - - - 19 Commercial Renewables 30 - 16 B 16 46 Total Reportable Segment Income 1,023 (16) 16 - 1,023 Other (130) - - - (130) Net Income Available to Duke Energy Corporation Common Stockholders $ 893 $ (16) $ 16 $ - $ 893 EPS AVAILABLE TO DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 1.14 $ (0.02) $ 0.02 $ - $ 1.14 Note: Earnings Per Share amounts are adjusted for accumulated dividends for Series B Preferred Stock of $(0.02). A - Net of $2 million recorded within Noncontrolling Interests. $18 million tax benefit related to the Duke Energy Indiana Supreme Court ruling on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. B - Net of $5 million tax benefit. $21 million recorded within Nonregulated electric and other (Operating revenues) related to derivative contracts that do not qualify for hedge accounting or regulatory treatment on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. Weighted Average Shares (reported and adjusted) - 770 million 8

DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION REPORTED TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS RECONCILIATION Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Special Items Reported Earnings Regulatory Matters Mark-to-Market Total Adjustments Adjusted Earnings SEGMENT INCOME Electric Utilities and Infrastructure $ 1,697 $ 157 A $ - $ 157 $ 1,854 Gas Utilities and Infrastructure 273 - - - 273 Commercial Renewables 41 - 16 B 16 57 Total Reportable Segment Income 2,011 157 16 173 2,184 Other (300) - - (300) Net Income Available to Duke Energy Corporation Common Stockholders $ 1,711 $ 157 $ 16 $ 173 $ 1,884 EPS AVAILABLE TO DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 2.22 $ 0.21 $ 0.02 $ 0.23 $ 2.45 A - Net of $80 million tax benefit. $211 million recorded within Impairment of assets and other charges, $46 million within Regulated electric (Operating revenues) and $20 million within Noncontrolling Interests related to the Duke Energy Indiana Supreme Court rulingon the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. B - Net of $5 million tax benefit. $21 million recorded within Nonregulated electric and other (Operating revenues) related to derivative contracts that do not qualify for hedge accounting or regulatory treatment on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. Weighted Average Shares (reported and adjusted) - 770 million 9

DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION REPORTED TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS RECONCILIATION Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Special Items Reported Earnings Gas Pipeline Investments Workplace and Workforce Realignment Total Adjustments Adjusted Earnings SEGMENT INCOME Electric Utilities and Infrastructure $ 935 $ - $ - $ - $ 935 Gas Utilities and Infrastructure 17 12 A - 12 29 Commercial Renewables 47 - - - 47 Total Reportable Segment Income 999 12 - 12 1,011 Other (248) - 135 B 135 (113) Net Income Available to Duke Energy Corporation Common Stockholders $ 751 $ 12 $ 135 $ 147 $ 898 EPS AVAILABLE TO DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 0.96 $ 0.01 $ 0.18 $ 0.19 $ 1.15 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Note: Earnings Per Share amounts are adjusted for accumulated dividends for Series B Preferred Stock of $(0.02). A - Net of $4 million tax benefit. $16 million recorded within Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates related to exit obligations for ACP on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. B - Net of $40 million tax benefit. $131 million recorded within Impairment of assets and other charges, $27 million within Operations, maintenance and other, and $17 million within Depreciation and amortization related to costs attributable to business transformation, including long-term real estate strategy changes and workforce realignment on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Weighted Average Shares (reported and adjusted) - 769 million

DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION REPORTED TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS RECONCILIATION Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

Special Items Reported Earnings Gas Pipeline Investments Workplace and Workforce Realignment Total Adjustments Adjusted Earnings SEGMENT INCOME Electric Utilities and Infrastructure $ 1,755 $ - $ - $ - $ 1,755 Gas Utilities and Infrastructure 262 17 A - 17 279 Commercial Renewables 74 - - - 74 Total Reportable Segment Income 2,091 17 - 17 2,108 Other (387) - 135 B 135 (252) Net Income Available to Duke Energy Corporation Common Stockholders $ 1,704 $ 17 $ 135 $ 152 $ 1,856 EPS AVAILABLE TO DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 2.21 $ 0.02 $ 0.18 $ 0.20 $ 2.41

A - Net of $5 million tax benefit. $22 million recorded within Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates related to exit obligations for ACP on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. B - Net of $40 million tax benefit. $131 million recorded within Impairment of assets and other charges, $27 million within Operations, maintenance and other, and $17 million within Depreciation and amortization related to costs attributable to business transformation, including long-term real estate strategy changes and workforce realignment on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Weighted Average Shares (reported and adjusted) - 769 million

DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION EFFECTIVE TAX RECONCILIATION June 2022 (Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended



June 30, 2022 Six Months Ended



June 30, 2022 Balance Effective Tax Rate Balance Effective Tax Rate Reported Income Before Income Taxes $ 957 $ 1,763 Regulatory Matters - 257 Mark-to-Market 21 21 Noncontrolling Interests 26 39 Preferred Dividends (14) (53) Pretax Income Including Noncontrolling Interests and Preferred Dividends and Excluding Special Items $ 990 $ 2,027 Reported Income Tax Expense $ 77 8.0 % $ 63 3.6 % Regulatory Matters 18 80 Mark-to-Market 5 5 Noncontrolling Interest Portion of Income Taxes(a) (3) (5) Tax Expense Including Noncontrolling Interests and Preferred Dividends and Excluding Special Items $ 97 9.8 % $ 143 7.1 % (a) Income tax related to non-pass through entities for tax purposes. Three Months Ended



June 30, 2021 Six Months Ended



June 30, 2021 Balance Effective Tax Rate Balance Effective Tax Rate Reported Income Before Income Taxes 734 $ 1,759 Gas Pipeline Investments 16 22 Workplace and Workforce Realignment 175 175 Noncontrolling Interests 67 118 Preferred Dividends (14) (53) Pretax Income Including Noncontrolling Interests and Preferred Dividends and Excluding Special Items $ 978 $ 2,021 Reported Income Tax Expense 36 4.9 % 120 6.8 % Gas Pipeline Investments 4 5 Workplace and Workforce Realignment 40 40 Tax Expense Including Noncontrolling Interests and Preferred Dividends and Excluding Special Items $ 80 8.2 % $ 165 8.2 % 12

DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS VARIANCES June 2022 QTD vs. Prior Year (Dollars per share) Electric Utilities and Infrastructure Gas

Utilities and Infrastructure Commercial Renewables Other Consolidated 2021 QTD Reported Earnings Per Share $ 1.22 $ 0.03 $ 0.06 $ (0.35) $ 0.96 Gas Pipeline Investments - 0.01 - - 0.01 Workplace and Workforce Realignment - - - 0.18 0.18 2021 QTD Adjusted Earnings Per Share $ 1.22 $ 0.04 $ 0.06 $ (0.17) $ 1.15 Weather 0.09 - - - 0.09 Volume 0.03 - - - 0.03 Riders and Other Retail Margin - 0.01 - - 0.01 Rate case impacts, net(a) 0.04 - - - 0.04 Wholesale (0.03) - - - (0.03) Operations and maintenance, net of recoverables(b) (0.07) (0.01) - - (0.08) Duke Energy Renewables - - - - - Interest Expense (0.01) (0.01) - (0.01) (0.03) AFUDC Equity 0.02 (0.01) - - 0.01 Depreciation and amortization(c) (0.02) - - - (0.02) Other(d) (0.02) - - (0.01) (0.03) Total variance $ 0.03 $ (0.02) $ - $ (0.02) $ (0.01) 2022 QTD Adjusted Earnings Per Share $ 1.25 $ 0.02 $ 0.06 $ (0.19) $ 1.14 Mark-to-Market - - (0.02) - (0.02) Regulatory Matters 0.02 - - - 0.02 2022 QTD Reported Earnings Per Share $ 1.27 $ 0.02 $ 0.04 $ (0.19) $ 1.14 Note: Earnings Per Share amounts are calculated using the consolidated statutory income tax rate for all drivers except Commercial Renewables, which uses an effective rate. Weighted average shares outstanding increased from 769 million shares to 770 million. (a) Electric Utilities and Infrastructure includes DEC and DEP North Carolina final rates, which became effective June 2021 (+$0.02) and the DEF SBRA and multiyear rate plan (+$0.02). (b) Primarily due to timing of plant outage and maintenance work in the current year and a prior year favorable allowance for doubtful accounts adjustment at Electric Utilities and Infrastructure. (c) Excludes rate case impacts. (d) Electric Utilities and Infrastructure includes impact of GIC minority interest sale. Other includes lower returns on investments, partially offset by higher earnings at NMC. 13

DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS VARIANCES (Dollars per share) Electric Utilities and Infrastructure Gas

Utilities and Infrastructure Commercial Renewables Other Consolidated 2021 YTD Reported Earnings Per Share $ 2.28 $ 0.34 $ 0.10 $ (0.51) $ 2.21 Gas Pipeline Investments - 0.02 - - 0.02 Workplace and Workforce Realignment - - - 0.18 0.18 2021 YTD Adjusted Earnings Per Share $ 2.28 $ 0.36 $ 0.10 $ (0.33) $ 2.41 Weather 0.08 - - - 0.08 Volume(a) 0.27 - - - 0.27 Riders and Other Retail Margin(b) (0.04) 0.03 - - (0.01) Rate case impacts, net(c) 0.04 0.04 - - 0.08 Wholesale (0.01) - - - (0.01) Operations and maintenance, net of recoverables(d) (0.18) (0.03) - - (0.21) Duke Energy Renewables(e) - - (0.02) - (0.02) Interest Expense (0.02) (0.01) - (0.02) (0.05) AFUDC Equity 0.03 (0.01) - - 0.02 Depreciation and amortization - (0.01) - - (0.01) Other(f) (0.04) (0.02) - (0.04) (0.10) Total variance $ 0.13 $ (0.01) $ (0.02) $ (0.06) $ 0.04 2022 YTD Adjusted Earnings Per Share $ 2.41 $ 0.35 $ 0.08 $ (0.39) $ 2.45 Regulatory Matters (0.21) - - - (0.21) Mark-to-Market - - (0.02) - (0.02) 2022 YTD Reported Earnings Per Share $ 2.20 $ 0.35 $ 0.06 $ (0.39) $ 2.22 Note: Earnings Per Share amounts are calculated using the consolidated statutory income tax rate for all drivers except for Commercial Renewables, which uses an effective rate. Weighted average shares outstanding increased from 769 million shares to 770 million. June 2022 YTD vs. Prior Year (a) Includes block and seasonal pricing (+$0.04). (b) Electric Utilities and Infrastructure includes higher reliability and capacity purchases and lower late payment revenues. (c) Electric Utilities and Infrastructure includes DEC and DEP North Carolina final rates which became effective June 2021 (+$0.02) and DEF SBRA and multiyear rate plan (+$0.02). Gas Utilities and Infrastructure includes the net impact of the PNG NC rate case, effective November 2021. (d) Electric Utilities and Infrastructure includes higher storm costs (-$0.06), timing of plant outage and maintenance work and a prior year favorable allowance for doubtful accounts adjustment. (e) Primarily due to fewer renewable projects placed in service in the current year (-$0.07), partially offset by Texas Storm Uri impacts in the prior year (+$0.04). (f) Electric Utilities and Infrastructure includes impact of GIC minority interest sale. Other includes lower returns on investments, partially offset by higher earnings at NMC. 14

DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating Revenues Regulated electric $ 6,074 $ 5,258 $ 12,007 $ 10,477 Regulated natural gas 425 302 1,427 1,051 Nonregulated electric and other 186 198 383 380 Total operating revenues 6,685 5,758 13,817 11,908 Operating Expenses Fuel used in electric generation and purchased power 1,972 1,415 3,789 2,858 Cost of natural gas 189 79 670 355 Operation, maintenance and other 1,447 1,410 3,077 2,812 Depreciation and amortization 1,302 1,207 2,622 2,433 Property and other taxes 379 349 771 702 Impairment of assets and other charges (9) 131 206 131 Total operating expenses 5,280 4,591 11,135 9,291 Gains on Sales of Other Assets and Other, net 8 2 10 2 Operating Income 1,413 1,169 2,692 2,619 Other Income and Expenses Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates 36 9 61 (8) Other income and expenses, net 115 128 204 255 Total other income and expenses 151 137 265 247 Interest Expense 607 572 1,194 1,107 Income Before Income Taxes 957 734 1,763 1,759 Income Tax Expense 77 36 63 120 Net Income 880 698 1,700 1,639 Add: Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests 27 67 64 118 Net Income Attributable to Duke Energy Corporation 907 765 1,764 1,757 Less: Preferred Dividends 14 14 53 53 Net Income Available to Duke Energy Corporation Common Stockholders $ 893 $ 751 $ 1,711 $ 1,704 Earnings Per Share - Basic and Diluted Net income available to Duke Energy Corporation common stockholders Basic and Diluted $ 1.14 $ 0.96 $ 2.22 $ 2.21 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic and Diluted 770 769 770 769

DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In millions) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 428 $ 343 Receivables (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $44 at 2022 and $46 at 2021) 907 1,173 Receivables of VIEs (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $92 at 2022 and $76 at 2021) 3,021 2,437 Inventory 3,208 3,199 Regulatory assets (includes $105 at 2022 and 2021 related to VIEs) 2,834 2,150 Other (includes $284 at 2022 and $256 at 2021 related to VIEs) 1,163 638 Total current assets 11,561 9,940 Property, Plant and Equipment Cost 166,004 161,819 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (52,252) (50,555) Facilities to be retired, net 99 144 Net property, plant and equipment 113,851 111,408 Other Noncurrent Assets Goodwill 19,303 19,303 Regulatory assets (includes $1,774 at 2022 and $1,823 at 2021 related to VIEs) 12,863 12,487 Nuclear decommissioning trust funds 8,574 10,401 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 1,222 1,266 Investments in equity method unconsolidated affiliates 983 970 Other (includes $120 at 2022 and $92 at 2021 related to VIEs) 4,026 3,812 Total other noncurrent assets 46,971 48,239 Total Assets $ 172,383 $ 169,587 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 3,971 $ 3,629 Notes payable and commercial paper 3,875 3,304 Taxes accrued 682 749 Interest accrued 554 533 Current maturities of long-term debt (includes $633 at 2022 and $243 at 2021 related to VIEs) 3,171 3,387 Asset retirement obligations 649 647 Regulatory liabilities 1,383 1,211 Other 2,259 2,471 Total current liabilities 16,544 15,931 Long-Term Debt (includes $4,435 at 2022 and $4,854 at 2021 related to VIEs) 63,147 60,448 Other Noncurrent Liabilities Deferred income taxes 9,948 9,379 Asset retirement obligations 12,080 12,129 Regulatory liabilities 14,519 16,152 Operating lease liabilities 1,039 1,074 Accrued pension and other post-retirement benefit costs 799 855 Investment tax credits 855 833 Other (includes $213 at 2022 and $319 at 2021 related to VIEs) 1,868 1,650 Total other noncurrent liabilities 41,108 42,072 Commitments and Contingencies Equity Preferred stock, Series A, $0.001 par value, 40 million depositary shares authorized and outstanding at 2022 and 2021 973 973 Preferred stock, Series B, $0.001 par value, 1 million shares authorized and outstanding at 2022 and 2021 989 989 Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 2 billion shares authorized; 770 million shares outstanding at 2022 and 769 million shares outstanding at 2021 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 44,373 44,371 Retained earnings 3,457 3,265 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (73) (303) Total Duke Energy Corporation stockholders' equity 49,720 49,296 Noncontrolling interests 1,864 1,840 Total equity 51,584 51,136 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 172,383 $ 169,587 16

DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In millions) Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net Income $ 1,700 $ 1,639 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities 2,335 2,234 Net cash provided by operating activities 4,035 3,873 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Net cash used in investing activities (5,492) (5,614) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Net cash provided by financing activities 1,576 1,750 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 119 9 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 520 556 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 639 $ 565

DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (In millions) Electric

Utilities and Infrastructure Gas

Utilities and Infrastructure Commercial Renewables Other Eliminations/Adjustments Duke Energy Operating Revenues Regulated electric $ 6,082 $ - $ - $ - $ (8) $ 6,074 Regulated natural gas - 448 - - (23) 425 Nonregulated electric and other 53 5 121 30 (23) 186 Total operating revenues 6,135 453 121 30 (54) 6,685 Operating Expenses Fuel used in electric generation and purchased power 1,991 - - - (19) 1,972 Cost of natural gas - 189 - - - 189 Operation, maintenance and other 1,328 113 82 (46) (30) 1,447 Depreciation and amortization 1,110 82 60 58 (8) 1,302 Property and other taxes 331 33 10 4 1 379 Impairment of assets and other charges (8) - - - (1) (9) Total operating expenses 4,752 417 152 16 (57) 5,280 Gains on Sales of Other Assets and Other, net 3 4 - - 1 8 Operating Income (Loss) 1,386 40 (31) 14 4 1,413 Other Income and Expenses Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates 2 4 (2) 32 - 36 Other income and expenses, net 151 15 2 (39) (14) 115 Total Other Income and Expenses 153 19 - (7) (14) 151 Interest Expense 391 42 19 165 (10) 607 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 1,148 17 (50) (158) - 957 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 158 (2) (36) (43) - 77 Net Income (Loss) 990 19 (14) (115) - 880 Add: Net (Income) Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest (16) - 44 (1) - 27 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Duke Energy Corporation 974 19 30 (116) - 907 Less: Preferred Dividends - - - 14 - 14 Segment Income / Other Net Loss / Net Income Available to Duke Energy Corporation Common Stockholders $ 974 $ 19 $ 30 $ (130) $ - $ 893 Special Items (16) - 16 - - - Adjusted Earnings(a) $ 958 $ 19 $ 46 $ (130) $ - $ 893

(a) See Reported to Adjusted Earnings Reconciliation for a detailed reconciliation of Segment Income / Other Net Loss to Adjusted Earnings.

DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 (In millions) Electric

Utilities and Infrastructure Gas

Utilities and Infrastructure Commercial Renewables Other Eliminations/Adjustments Duke Energy Operating Revenues Regulated electric $ 12,022 $ - $ - $ - $ (15) $ 12,007 Regulated natural gas - 1,473 - - (46) 1,427 Nonregulated electric and other 115 12 242 60 (46) 383 Total operating revenues 12,137 1,485 242 60 (107) 13,817 Operating Expenses Fuel used in electric generation and purchased power 3,828 - - - (39) 3,789 Cost of natural gas - 670 - - - 670 Operation, maintenance and other 2,754 295 164 (74) (62) 3,077 Depreciation and amortization 2,241 161 120 115 (15) 2,622 Property and other taxes 668 74 20 8 1 771 Impairment of assets and other charges 206 - - - - 206 Total operating expenses 9,697 1,200 304 49 (115) 11,135 Gains (Losses) on Sales of Other Assets and Other, net 5 4 (1) 1 1 10 Operating Income (Loss) 2,445 289 (63) 12 9 2,692 Other Income and Expenses Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates 4 8 (3) 52 - 61 Other income and expenses, net 263 28 3 (65) (25) 204 Total Other Income and Expenses 267 36 - (13) (25) 265 Interest Expense 767 82 37 324 (16) 1,194 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 1,945 243 (100) (325) - 1,763 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 241 (30) (69) (79) - 63 Net Income (Loss) 1,704 273 (31) (246) - 1,700 Add: Net (Income) Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest (7) - 72 (1) - 64 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Duke Energy Corporation 1,697 273 41 (247) - 1,764 Less: Preferred Dividends - - - 53 - 53 Segment Income / Other Net Loss / Net Income Available to Duke Energy Corporation Common Stockholders $ 1,697 $ 273 $ 41 $ (300) $ - $ 1,711 Special Items 157 - 16 - - 173 Adjusted Earnings(a) $ 1,854 $ 273 $ 57 $ (300) $ - $ 1,884 (a) See Reported to Adjusted Earnings Reconciliation for a detailed reconciliation of Segment Income / Other Net Loss to Adjusted Earnings. 19

DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (In millions) Electric

Utilities and Infrastructure Gas

Utilities and Infrastructure Commercial Renewables Other Eliminations/Adjustments Duke Energy Operating Revenues Regulated electric $ 5,335 $ - $ - $ - $ (77) $ 5,258 Regulated natural gas - 324 - - (22) 302 Nonregulated electric and other - 3 119 27 49 198 Total operating revenues 5,335 327 119 27 (50) 5,758 Operating Expenses Fuel used in electric generation and purchased power 1,434 - - - (19) 1,415 Cost of natural gas - 79 - - - 79 Operation, maintenance and other 1,262 98 78 1 (29) 1,410 Depreciation and amortization 1,013 74 56 71 (7) 1,207 Property and other taxes 308 27 9 5 - 349 Impairment of assets and other charges 1 - - 131 (1) 131 Total operating expenses 4,018 278 143 208 (56) 4,591 Gains on Sales of Other Assets and Other, net 2 - - - - 2 Operating Income (Loss) 1,319 49 (24) (181) 6 1,169 Other Income and Expenses Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates 2 (8) (1) 16 - 9 Other income and expenses, net 95 18 4 16 (5) 128 Total Other Income and Expenses 97 10 3 32 (5) 137 Interest Expense 361 35 20 156 - 572 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 1,055 24 (41) (305) 1 734 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 120 7 (21) (71) 1 36 Net Income (Loss) 935 17 (20) (234) - 698 Add: Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest - - 67 - - 67 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Duke Energy Corporation 935 17 47 (234) - 765 Less: Preferred Dividends - - - 14 - 14 Segment Income / Other Net Loss / Net Income Available to Duke Energy Corporation Common Stockholders $ 935 $ 17 $ 47 $ (248) $ - $ 751 Special Items - 12 - 135 - 147 Adjusted Earnings(a) $ 935 $ 29 $ 47 $ (113) $ - $ 898 (a) See Reported to Adjusted Earnings Reconciliation for a detailed reconciliation of Segment Income / Other Net Loss to Adjusted Earnings.

DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 (In millions) Electric

Utilities and Infrastructure Gas

Utilities and Infrastructure Commercial Renewables Other Eliminations/Adjustments Duke Energy Operating Revenues Regulated electric $ 10,616 $ - $ - $ - $ (139) $ 10,477 Regulated natural gas - 1,096 - - (45) 1,051 Nonregulated electric and other - 6 238 53 83 380 Total operating revenues 10,616 1,102 238 53 (101) 11,908 Operating Expenses Fuel used in electric generation and purchased power 2,896 - - - (38) 2,858 Cost of natural gas - 355 - - - 355 Operation, maintenance and other 2,544 200 150 (23) (59) 2,812 Depreciation and amortization 2,070 142 109 126 (14) 2,433 Property and other taxes 619 62 18 2 1 702 Impairment of assets and other charges 1 - - 131 (1) 131 Total operating expenses 8,130 759 277 236 (111) 9,291 Gains on Sales of Other Assets and Other, net 2 - - - - 2 Operating Income (Loss) 2,488 343 (39) (183) 10 2,619 Other Income and Expenses Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates 5 (8) (28) 23 - (8) Other income and expenses, net 196 35 6 30 (12) 255 Total Other Income and Expenses 201 27 (22) 53 (12) 247 Interest Expense 701 68 33 307 (2) 1,107 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 1,988 302 (94) (437) - 1,759 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 233 40 (50) (103) - 120 Net Income (Loss) 1,755 262 (44) (334) - 1,639 Add: Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest - - 118 - - 118 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Duke Energy Corporation 1,755 262 74 (334) - 1,757 Less: Preferred Dividends - - - 53 - 53 Segment Income / Other Net Loss / Net Income Available to Duke Energy Corporation Common Stockholders $ 1,755 $ 262 $ 74 $ (387) $ - $ 1,704 Special Items - 17 - 135 - 152 Adjusted Earnings(a) $ 1,755 $ 279 $ 74 $ (252) $ - $ 1,856 (a) See Reported to Adjusted Earnings Reconciliation for a detailed reconciliation of Segment Income / Other Net Loss to Adjusted Earnings.

DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING BALANCE SHEETS - ASSETS (Unaudited)

June 30, 2022 (In millions) Electric Utilities and Infrastructure Gas

Utilities and Infrastructure Commercial

Renewables Other Eliminations/

Adjustments Duke Energy Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 194 $ 16 $ 10 $ 208 $ - $ 428 Receivables, net 620 158 117 12 - 907 Receivables of variable interest entities, net 3,021 - - - - 3,021 Receivables from affiliated companies 44 386 619 989 (2,038) - Notes receivable from affiliated companies 62 - - 1,065 (1,127) - Inventory 3,003 78 85 42 - 3,208 Regulatory assets 2,563 173 - 98 - 2,834 Other 546 105 189 367 (44) 1,163 Total current assets 10,053 916 1,020 2,781 (3,209) 11,561 Property, Plant and Equipment Cost 141,553 14,494 7,523 2,527 (93) 166,004 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (46,284) (2,973) (1,568) (1,427) - (52,252) Facilities to be retired, net 90 10 - - (1) 99 Net property, plant and equipment 95,359 11,531 5,955 1,100 (94) 113,851 Other Noncurrent Assets Goodwill 17,379 1,924 - - - 19,303 Regulatory assets 11,634 762 - 467 - 12,863 Nuclear decommissioning trust funds 8,574 - - - - 8,574 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 830 14 126 252 - 1,222 Investments in equity method unconsolidated affiliates 99 227 513 144 - 983 Investment in consolidated subsidiaries 605 3 (7) 67,803 (68,404) - Other 2,236 379 282 2,796 (1,667) 4,026 Total other noncurrent assets 41,357 3,309 914 71,462 (70,071) 46,971 Total Assets 146,769 15,756 7,889 75,343 (73,374) 172,383 Segment reclassifications, intercompany balances and other (895) (336) (613) (71,522) 73,366 - Segment Assets $ 145,874 $ 15,420 $ 7,276 $ 3,821 $ (8) $ 172,383

DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING BALANCE SHEETS - LIABILITIES AND EQUITY (Unaudited)

June 30, 2022 (In millions) Electric Utilities and Infrastructure Gas

Utilities and Infrastructure Commercial

Renewables Other Eliminations/

Adjustments Duke Energy Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 2,992 $ 353 $ 94 $ 532 $ - $ 3,971 Accounts payable to affiliated companies 680 34 460 809 (1,983) - Notes payable to affiliated companies 942 141 28 49 (1,160) - Notes payable and commercial paper - - - 3,875 - 3,875 Taxes accrued 728 44 21 (110) (1) 682 Interest accrued 379 48 3 124 - 554 Current maturities of long-term debt 1,532 - 285 1,359 (5) 3,171 Asset retirement obligations 649 - - - - 649 Regulatory liabilities 1,265 118 - - - 1,383 Other 1,576 133 95 519 (64) 2,259 Total current liabilities 10,743 871 986 7,157 (3,213) 16,544 Long-Term Debt 39,154 4,138 1,255 18,689 (89) 63,147 Long-Term Debt Payable to Affiliated Companies 1,659 7 - - (1,666) - Other Noncurrent Liabilities Deferred income taxes 10,898 1,142 (556) (1,536) - 9,948 Asset retirement obligations 11,825 77 178 - - 12,080 Regulatory liabilities 13,167 1,323 - 29 - 14,519 Operating lease liabilities 735 12 131 161 - 1,039 Accrued pension and other post-retirement benefit costs 250 36 (30) 543 - 799 Investment tax credits 853 2 - - - 855 Other 825 297 427 509 (190) 1,868 Total other noncurrent liabilities 38,553 2,889 150 (294) (190) 41,108 Equity Total Duke Energy Corporation stockholders' equity 56,238 7,848 4,062 49,788 (68,216) 49,720 Noncontrolling interests 422 3 1,436 3 - 1,864 Total equity 56,660 7,851 5,498 49,791 (68,216) 51,584 Total Liabilities and Equity 146,769 15,756 7,889 75,343 (73,374) 172,383 Segment reclassifications, intercompany balances and other (895) (336) (613) (71,522) 73,366 - Segment Liabilities and Equity $ 145,874 $ 15,420 $ 7,276 $ 3,821 $ (8) $ 172,383

ELECTRIC UTILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING SEGMENT INCOME (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (In millions) Duke

Energy

Carolinas Duke

Energy

Progress Duke

Energy

Florida Duke Energy Ohio(a) Duke

Energy

Indiana Eliminations/

Other Electric Utilities and Infrastructure Operating Revenues $ 1,781 $ 1,581 $ 1,628 $ 401 $ 918 $ (174) $ 6,135 Operating Expenses Fuel used in electric generation and purchased power 431 593 665 127 359 (184) 1,991 Operation, maintenance and other 463 359 239 83 180 4 1,328 Depreciation and amortization 384 271 237 58 155 5 1,110 Property and other taxes 77 41 109 73 22 9 331 Impairment of assets and other charges (12) 4 - - - - (8) Total operating expenses 1,343 1,268 1,250 341 716 (166) 4,752 Gains on Sales of Other Assets and Other, net - - 1 1 - 1 3 Operating Income 438 313 379 61 202 (7) 1,386 Other Income and Expenses, net(b) 60 34 44 4 8 3 153 Interest Expense 143 90 90 22 45 1 391 Income Before Income Taxes 355 257 333 43 165 (5) 1,148 Income Tax Expense 27 37 67 6 15 6 158 Less: Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest - - - - - 16 16 Segment Income $ 328 $ 220 $ 266 $ 37 $ 150 $ (27) $ 974 (a) Includes results of the wholly owned subsidiary, Duke Energy Kentucky. (b) Includes an equity component of allowance for funds used during construction of $25 million for Duke Energy Carolinas, $15 million for Duke Energy Progress, $5 million for Duke Energy Florida, $1 million for Duke Energy Ohio and $3 million for Duke Energy Indiana.

ELECTRIC UTILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING SEGMENT INCOME (Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 (In millions) Duke

Energy

Carolinas Duke

Energy

Progress Duke

Energy

Florida Duke Energy Ohio(a) Duke

Energy

Indiana Eliminations/

Other Electric Utilities and Infrastructure Operating Revenues $ 3,669 $ 3,213 $ 2,983 $ 813 $ 1,740 $ (281) $ 12,137 Operating Expenses Fuel used in electric generation and purchased power 879 1,167 1,155 254 678 (305) 3,828 Operation, maintenance and other 970 746 486 172 371 9 2,754 Depreciation and amortization 763 577 468 113 311 9 2,241 Property and other taxes 170 90 212 149 47 - 668 Impairment of assets and other charges (9) 4 - - 211 - 206 Total operating expenses 2,773 2,584 2,321 688 1,618 (287) 9,697 Gains on Sales of Other Assets and Other, net - 1 2 - - 2 5 Operating Income 896 630 664 125 122 8 2,445 Other Income and Expenses, net(b) 115 59 62 8 18 5 267 Interest Expense 284 175 174 43 90 1 767 Income Before Income Taxes 727 514 552 90 50 12 1,945 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 54 72 110 12 (22) 15 241 Less: Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest(c) - - - - - 7 7 Segment Income Attributable to Duke Energy Corporation $ 673 $ 442 $ 442 $ 78 $ 72 $ (10) $ 1,697 (a) Includes results of the wholly owned subsidiary, Duke Energy Kentucky. (b) Includes an equity component of allowance for funds used during construction of $47 million for Duke Energy Carolinas, $22 million for Duke Energy Progress, $10 million for Duke Energy Florida, $3 million for Duke Energy Ohio and $10 million for Duke Energy Indiana. (c) Includes a noncontrolling interest in Duke Energy Indiana.

ELECTRIC UTILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING BALANCE SHEETS - ASSETS (Unaudited)

June 30, 2022 (In millions) Duke

Energy

Carolinas Duke

Energy

Progress Duke

Energy

Florida Duke Energy Ohio(a) Duke

Energy

Indiana Eliminations/ Adjustments(b) Electric Utilities and Infrastructure Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 37 $ 75 $ 44 $ 12 $ 26 $ - $ 194 Receivables, net 269 63 126 75 85 2 620 Receivables of variable interest entities, net 893 705 647 - - 776 3,021 Receivables from affiliated companies 241 20 5 141 221 (584) 44 Notes receivable from affiliated companies - 154 - - - (92) 62 Inventory 1,033 948 478 103 441 - 3,003 Regulatory assets 757 621 785 29 373 (2) 2,563 Other 128 123 58 4 237 (4) 546 Total current assets 3,358 2,709 2,143 364 1,383 96 10,053 Property, Plant and Equipment Cost 53,074 37,885 24,714 7,915 17,709 256 141,553 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (18,205) (13,977) (6,097) (2,180) (5,824) (1) (46,284) Facilities to be retired, net 90 - - - - - 90 Net property, plant and equipment 34,959 23,908 18,617 5,735 11,885 255 95,359 Other Noncurrent Assets Goodwill - - - 596 - 16,783 17,379 Regulatory assets 3,339 4,161 1,920 342 1,092 780 11,634 Nuclear decommissioning trust funds 4,729 3,374 470 - - 1 8,574 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 84 397 280 18 50 1 830 Investments in equity method unconsolidated affiliates - - 1 - - 98 99 Investment in consolidated subsidiaries 56 13 3 311 1 221 605 Other 1,304 787 406 66 265 (592) 2,236 Total other noncurrent assets 9,512 8,732 3,080 1,333 1,408 17,292 41,357 Total Assets 47,829 35,349 23,840 7,432 14,676 17,643 146,769 Segment reclassifications, intercompany balances and other (306) (291) (19) (195) 240 (324) (895) Reportable Segment Assets $ 47,523 $ 35,058 $ 23,821 $ 7,237 $ 14,916 $ 17,319 $ 145,874 (a) Includes balances of the wholly owned subsidiary, Duke Energy Kentucky. (b) Includes the elimination of intercompany balances, purchase accounting adjustments and restricted receivables related to Cinergy Receivables Company.

ELECTRIC UTILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING BALANCE SHEETS - LIABILITIES AND EQUITY (Unaudited)

June 30, 2022 (In millions) Duke

Energy

Carolinas Duke

Energy

Progress Duke

Energy

Florida Duke Energy Ohio(a) Duke

Energy

Indiana Eliminations/

Adjustments(b) Electric Utilities and Infrastructure Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,158 $ 469 $ 750 $ 283 $ 317 $ 15 $ 2,992 Accounts payable to affiliated companies 189 342 147 32 216 (246) 680 Notes payable to affiliated companies 29 - 504 193 275 (59) 942 Taxes accrued 177 115 186 159 76 15 728 Interest accrued 135 101 72 23 48 - 379 Current maturities of long-term debt 1,018 66 327 - 31 90 1,532 Asset retirement obligations 254 261 1 12 122 (1) 649 Regulatory liabilities 460 342 238 46 178 1 1,265 Other 470 424 394 109 180 (1) 1,576 Total current liabilities 3,890 2,120 2,619 857 1,443 (186) 10,743 Long-Term Debt 12,844 10,446 8,120 2,599 4,156 989 39,154 Long-Term Debt Payable to Affiliated Companies 300 150 - 18 150 1,041 1,659 Other Noncurrent Liabilities Deferred income taxes 3,966 2,335 2,508 779 1,271 39 10,898 Asset retirement obligations 5,065 5,414 392 71 845 38 11,825 Regulatory liabilities 6,300 4,342 752 308 1,485 (20) 13,167 Operating lease liabilities 70 365 235 18 48 (1) 735 Accrued pension and other post-retirement benefit costs 42 215 155 80 167 (409) 250 Investment tax credits 285 126 262 3 176 1 853 Other 558 101 72 53 74 (33) 825 Total other noncurrent liabilities 16,286 12,898 4,376 1,312 4,066 (385) 38,553 Equity Total Duke Energy Corporation stockholders equity 14,509 9,735 8,725 2,646 4,861 15,762 56,238 Noncontrolling interests(c) - - - - - 422 422 Total equity 14,509 9,735 8,725 2,646 4,861 16,184 56,660 Total Liabilities and Equity 47,829 35,349 23,840 7,432 14,676 17,643 146,769 Segment reclassifications, intercompany balances and other (306) (291) (19) (195) 240 (324) (895) Reportable Segment Liabilities and Equity $ 47,523 $ 35,058 $ 23,821 $ 7,237 $ 14,916 $ 17,319 $ 145,874 (a) Includes balances of the wholly owned subsidiary, Duke Energy Kentucky. (b) Includes the elimination of intercompany balances and purchase accounting adjustments. (c) Includes a noncontrolling interest in Duke Energy Indiana.

GAS UTILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING SEGMENT INCOME (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (In millions) Duke Energy

Ohio(a) Piedmont Natural Gas LDC Midstream Pipelines and Storage(b) Eliminations/

Adjustments Gas

Utilities and Infrastructure Operating Revenues $ 144 $ 310 $ - $ (1) $ 453 Operating Expenses Cost of natural gas 46 143 - - 189 Operation, maintenance and other 24 88 1 - 113 Depreciation and amortization 25 56 - 1 82 Property and other taxes 19 15 - (1) 33 Total operating expenses 114 302 1 - 417 Gains on Sales of Other Assets and Other, net - 4 - - 4 Operating Income (Loss) 30 12 (1) (1) 40 Other Income and Expenses Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates - - 4 - 4 Other income and expenses, net 2 14 - (1) 15 Total other income and expenses 2 14 4 (1) 19 Interest Expense 9 34 - (1) 42 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 23 (8) 3 (1) 17 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 4 (7) 2 (1) (2) Segment Income (Loss) $ 19 $ (1) $ 1 $ - $ 19 (a) Includes results of the wholly owned subsidiary, Duke Energy Kentucky. (b) Primarily earnings from investments in Sabal Trail and Cardinal pipelines, as well as Hardy and Pine Needle storage facilities.

GAS UTILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING SEGMENT INCOME (Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 (In millions)

Duke Energy

Ohio(a) Piedmont Natural Gas LDC Midstream Pipelines and Storage(b) Eliminations/

Adjustments

Gas Utilities and Infrastructure Operating Revenues $ 370 $ 1,115 $ - $ - $ 1,485 Operating Expenses Cost of natural gas 153 517 - - 670 Operation, maintenance and other 111 181 2 1 295 Depreciation and amortization 50 110 - 1 161 Property and other taxes 44 31 - (1) 74 Total operating expenses 358 839 2 1 1,200 Gains on Sales of Other Assets and Other, net - 4 - - 4 Operating Income (Loss) 12 280 (2) (1) 289 Other Income and Expenses, net Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates - - 8 - 8 Other income and expenses, net 4 24 - - 28 Other Income and Expenses, net 4 24 8 - 36 Interest Expense 17 66 - (1) 82 (Loss) Income Before Income Taxes (1) 238 6 - 243 Income Tax (Benefit) Expense (58) 26 3 (1) (30) Segment Income $ 57 $ 212 $ 3 $ 1 $ 273 (a) Includes results of the wholly owned subsidiary, Duke Energy Kentucky. (b) Includes earnings from investments in Sabal Trail and Cardinal pipelines, as well as Hardy and Pine Needle storage facilities. 29

GAS UTILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING BALANCE SHEETS - ASSETS (Unaudited)

June 30, 2022 (In millions) Duke Energy Ohio(a) Piedmont Natural Gas LDC Midstream Pipelines and Storage Eliminations/

Adjustments(b) Gas

Utilities and Infrastructure Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 3 $ - $ 12 $ 1 $ 16 Receivables, net 8 150 - - 158 Receivables from affiliated companies 13 84 361 (72) 386 Inventory 10 68 - - 78 Regulatory assets 19 154 - - 173 Other 44 60 2 (1) 105 Total current assets 97 516 375 (72) 916 Property, Plant and Equipment Cost 4,118 10,316 61 (1) 14,494 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (987) (1,987) - 1 (2,973) Facilities to be retired, net - 10 - - 10 Net property, plant and equipment 3,131 8,339 61 - 11,531 Other Noncurrent Assets Goodwill 324 49 - 1,551 1,924 Regulatory assets 283 373 - 106 762 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net - 14 - - 14 Investments in equity method unconsolidated affiliates - - 222 5 227 Investment in consolidated subsidiaries - - - 3 3 Other 22 324 32 1 379 Total other noncurrent assets 629 760 254 1,666 3,309 Total Assets 3,857 9,615 690 1,594 15,756 Segment reclassifications, intercompany balances and other 42 (85) (361) 68 (336) Reportable Segment Assets $ 3,899 $ 9,530 $ 329 $ 1,662 $ 15,420 (a) Includes balances of the wholly owned subsidiary, Duke Energy Kentucky. (b) Includes the elimination of intercompany balances and purchase accounting adjustments. 30

GAS UTILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING BALANCE SHEETS - LIABILITIES AND EQUITY (Unaudited)

June 30, 2022 (In millions) Duke Energy Ohio(a) Piedmont Natural Gas LDC Midstream Pipelines and Storage Eliminations/ Adjustments(b) Gas

Utilities and Infrastructure Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 96 $ 254 $ 3 $ - $ 353 Accounts payable to affiliated companies 2 67 44 (79) 34 Notes payable to affiliated companies 108 33 - - 141 Taxes accrued 12 29 3 - 44 Interest accrued 9 39 - - 48 Regulatory liabilities 29 89 - - 118 Other 3 77 53 - 133 Total current liabilities 259 588 103 (79) 871 Long-Term Debt 619 3,363 64 92 4,138 Long-Term Debt Payable to Affiliated Companies 7 - - - 7 Other Noncurrent Liabilities Deferred income taxes 320 831 (9) - 1,142 Asset retirement obligations 54 23 - - 77 Regulatory liabilities 272 1,038 - 13 1,323 Operating lease liabilities - 12 - - 12 Accrued pension and other post-retirement benefit costs 28 7 - 1 36 Investment tax credits 1 1 - - 2 Other 43 202 50 2 297 Total other noncurrent liabilities 718 2,114 41 16 2,889 Equity Total Duke Energy Corporation stockholders' equity 2,254 3,550 479 1,565 7,848 Noncontrolling interests - - 3 - 3 Total equity 2,254 3,550 482 1,565 7,851 Total Liabilities and Equity 3,857 9,615 690 1,594 15,756 Segment reclassifications, intercompany balances and other 42 (85) (361) 68 (336) Reportable Segment Liabilities and Equity $ 3,899 $ 9,530 $ 329 $ 1,662 $ 15,420 (a) Includes balances of the wholly owned subsidiary, Duke Energy Kentucky. (b) Includes the elimination of intercompany balances and purchase accounting adjustments.

Electric Utilities and Infrastructure Quarterly Highlights June 2022 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 %

Inc.(Dec.) % Inc. (Dec.) Weather Normal(b) 2022 2021 %

Inc. (Dec.) % Inc. (Dec.) Weather Normal(b) Gigawatt-hour (GWh) Sales(a) Residential 19,594 18,742 4.5 % 1.2 % 42,623 42,511 0.3 % 3.3 % General Service 18,449 17,657 4.5 % 1.7 % 36,502 34,965 4.4 % 4.5 % Industrial 11,715 11,931 (1.8 %) 1.7 % 24,216 23,700 2.2 % 2.9 % Other Energy Sales 143 134 6.7 % n/a 280 273 2.6 % n/a Unbilled Sales 3,369 2,343 43.8 % n/a 3,262 261 1,149.8 % n/a Total Retail Sales 53,270 50,807 4.8 % 1.5 % 106,883 101,710 5.1 % 3.6 % Wholesale and Other 11,215 9,652 16.2 % 21,969 19,532 12.5 % Total Consolidated Electric Sales - Electric Utilities and Infrastructure 64,485 60,459 6.7 % 128,852 121,242 6.3 % Average Number of Customers (Electric) Residential 7,104,616 6,978,972 1.8 % 7,089,954 6,963,531 1.8 % General Service 1,038,653 1,022,668 1.6 % 1,036,420 1,020,364 1.6 % Industrial 16,348 16,454 (0.6 %) 16,371 16,467 (0.6 %) Other Energy Sales 24,409 24,305 0.4 % 24,416 24,265 0.6 % Total Retail Customers 8,184,026 8,042,399 1.8 % 8,167,161 8,024,627 1.8 % Wholesale and Other 37 38 (2.6 %) 38 39 (2.6 %) Total Average Number of Customers - Electric Utilities and Infrastructure 8,184,063 8,042,437 1.8 % 8,167,199 8,024,666 1.8 % Sources of Electric Energy (GWh) Generated - Net Output(c) Coal 10,231 11,028 (7.2 %) 20,214 24,099 (16.1 %) Nuclear 17,826 18,513 (3.7 %) 35,993 37,485 (4.0 %) Hydro 542 663 (18.3 %) 1,132 1,626 (30.4 %) Natural Gas and Oil 20,594 18,343 12.3 % 42,796 35,927 19.1 % Renewable Energy 706 469 50.5 % 1,134 770 47.3 % Total Generation(d) 49,899 49,016 1.8 % 101,269 99,907 1.4 % Purchased Power and Net Interchange(e) 17,866 18,745 (4.7 %) 32,713 32,435 0.9 % Total Sources of Energy 67,765 67,761 - % 133,982 132,342 1.2 % Less: Line Loss and Other 3,280 7,302 (55.1 %) 5,130 11,100 (53.8 %) Total GWh Sources 64,485 60,459 6.7 % 128,852 121,242 6.3 % Owned Megawatt (MW) Capacity(c) Summer 49,789 50,137 Winter 53,015 53,545 Nuclear Capacity Factor (%)(f) 94 96 (a) Except as indicated in footnote (b), represents non-weather normalized billed sales, with energy delivered but not yet billed (i.e., unbilled sales) reflected as a single amount and not allocated to the respective retail classes. (b) Represents weather-normal total retail calendar sales (i.e., billed and unbilled sales). (c) Statistics reflect Duke Energy's ownership share of jointly owned stations. (d) Generation by source is reported net of auxiliary power. (e) Purchased power includes renewable energy purchases. (f) Statistics reflect 100% of jointly owned stations.

Duke Energy Carolinas Quarterly Highlights Supplemental Electric Utilities and Infrastructure Information June 2022 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 %

Inc.(Dec.) % Inc. (Dec.) Weather Normal(b) 2022 2021 %

Inc. (Dec.) % Inc. (Dec.) Weather Normal(b) GWh Sales(a) Residential 6,308 6,069 3.9 % 14,365 14,423 (0.4 %) General Service 7,195 6,542 10.0 % 14,041 13,112 7.1 % Industrial 5,281 4,734 11.6 % 10,264 9,492 8.1 % Other Energy Sales 75 71 5.6 % 152 146 4.1 % Unbilled Sales 1,009 622 62.2 % 1,244 267 365.9 % Total Retail Sales 19,868 18,038 10.1 % 5.2 % 40,066 37,440 7.0 % 5.0 % Wholesale and Other 2,154 2,324 (7.3 %) 4,505 4,884 (7.8 %) Total Consolidated Electric Sales - Duke Energy Carolinas 22,022 20,362 8.2 % 44,571 42,324 5.3 % Average Number of Customers Residential 2,371,493 2,325,357 2.0 % 2,366,535 2,319,076 2.0 % General Service 401,994 396,990 1.3 % 401,098 396,029 1.3 % Industrial 6,059 6,060 - % 6,057 6,066 (0.1 %) Other Energy Sales 11,247 11,307 (0.5 %) 11,247 11,305 (0.5 %) Total Retail Customers 2,790,793 2,739,714 1.9 % 2,784,937 2,732,476 1.9 % Wholesale and Other 17 19 (10.5 %) 17 19 (10.5 %) Total Average Number of Customers - Duke Energy Carolinas 2,790,810 2,739,733 1.9 % 2,784,954 2,732,495 1.9 % Sources of Electric Energy (GWh) Generated - Net Output(c) Coal 2,209 4,000 (44.8 %) 4,597 8,118 (43.4 %) Nuclear 10,099 11,692 (13.6 %) 21,246 23,343 (9.0 %) Hydro 299 393 (23.9 %) 637 1,012 (37.1 %) Natural Gas and Oil 6,066 3,923 54.6 % 12,305 8,419 46.2 % Renewable Energy 152 88 72.7 % 246 155 58.7 % Total Generation(d) 18,825 20,096 (6.3 %) 39,031 41,047 (4.9 %) Purchased Power and Net Interchange(e) 3,917 1,851 111.6 % 6,923 4,010 72.6 % Total Sources of Energy 22,742 21,947 3.6 % 45,954 45,057 2.0 % Less: Line Loss and Other 720 1,585 (54.6 %) 1,383 2,733 (49.4 %) Total GWh Sources 22,022 20,362 8.2 % 44,571 42,324 5.3 % Owned MW Capacity(c) Summer 19,491 20,001 Winter 20,350 20,877 Nuclear Capacity Factor (%)(f) 94 98 Heating and Cooling Degree Days Actual Heating Degree Days 182 225 (19.1 %) 1,795 1,908 (5.9 %) Cooling Degree Days 590 466 26.6 % 600 471 27.4 % Variance from Normal Heating Degree Days (13.4 %) 8.0 % (6.9 %) (0.9 %) Cooling Degree Days 17.4 % (7.5 %) 17.8 % (7.8 %) (a) Except as indicated in footnote (b), represents non-weather normalized billed sales, with energy delivered but not yet billed (i.e., unbilled sales) reflected as a single amount and not allocated to the respective retail classes. (b) Represents weather-normal total retail calendar sales (i.e., billed and unbilled sales). (c) Statistics reflect Duke Energy's ownership share of jointly owned stations. (d) Generation by source is reported net of auxiliary power. (e) Purchased power includes renewable energy purchases. (f) Statistics reflect 100% of jointly owned stations.

Duke Energy Progress Quarterly Highlights Supplemental Electric Utilities and Infrastructure Information June 2022 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 %

Inc.(Dec.) % Inc. (Dec.) Weather Normal(b) 2022 2021 %

Inc. (Dec.) % Inc. (Dec.) Weather Normal(b) GWh Sales(a) Residential 3,964 3,796 4.4 % 9,197 9,277 (0.9 %) General Service 3,672 3,448 6.5 % 7,468 6,889 8.4 % Industrial 2,593 2,471 4.9 % 5,727 4,923 16.3 % Other Energy Sales 34 20 70.0 % 46 39 17.9 % Unbilled Sales 318 801 (60.3 %) (296) 210 (241.0 %) Total Retail Sales 10,581 10,536 0.4 % (2.6 %) 22,142 21,338 3.8 % 3.1 % Wholesale and Other 6,334 5,263 20.3 % 12,742 10,998 15.9 % Total Consolidated Electric Sales - Duke Energy Progress 16,915 15,799 7.1 % 34,884 32,336 7.9 % Average Number of Customers Residential 1,430,619 1,405,164 1.8 % 1,427,896 1,401,904 1.9 % General Service 249,109 242,542 2.7 % 248,315 241,778 2.7 % Industrial 3,325 3,343 (0.5 %) 3,331 3,345 (0.4 %) Other Energy Sales 2,563 2,598 (1.3 %) 2,567 2,598 (1.2 %) Total Retail Customers 1,685,616 1,653,647 1.9 % 1,682,109 1,649,625 2.0 % Wholesale and Other 8 8 - % 8 8 - % Total Average Number of Customers - Duke Energy Progress 1,685,624 1,653,655 1.9 % 1,682,117 1,649,633 2.0 % Sources of Electric Energy (GWh) Generated - Net Output(c) Coal 1,972 663 197.4 % 3,744 2,870 30.5 % Nuclear 7,727 6,821 13.3 % 14,747 14,142 4.3 % Hydro 171 189 (9.5 %) 396 469 (15.6 %) Natural Gas and Oil 4,441 5,476 (18.9 %) 11,189 10,908 2.6 % Renewable Energy 82 78 5.1 % 134 127 5.5 % Total Generation(d) 14,393 13,227 8.8 % 30,210 28,516 5.9 % Purchased Power and Net Interchange(e) 2,978 2,932 1.6 % 5,068 4,743 6.9 % Total Sources of Energy 17,371 16,159 7.5 % 35,278 33,259 6.1 % Less: Line Loss and Other 456 356 28.1 % 394 923 (57.3 %) Total GWh Sources 16,915 15,803 7.0 % 34,884 32,336 7.9 % Owned MW Capacity(c) Summer 12,464 12,468 Winter 13,605 13,609 Nuclear Capacity Factor (%)(f) 95 91 Heating and Cooling Degree Days Actual Heating Degree Days 151 199 (24.1 %) 1,604 1,747 (8.2 %) Cooling Degree Days 677 545 24.2 % 705 559 26.1 % Variance from Normal Heating Degree Days (15.1 %) 13.5 % (8.9 %) (0.8 %) Cooling Degree Days 22.3 % (1.9 %) 24.8 % (1.3 %) (a) Except as indicated in footnote (b), represents non-weather normalized billed sales, with energy delivered but not yet billed (i.e., unbilled sales) reflected as a single amount and not allocated to the respective retail classes. (b) Represents weather-normal total retail calendar sales (i.e., billed and unbilled sales). (c) Statistics reflect Duke Energy's ownership share of jointly owned stations. (d) Generation by source is reported net of auxiliary power. (e) Purchased power includes renewable energy purchases. (f) Statistics reflect 100% of jointly owned stations.

Duke Energy Florida Quarterly Highlights Supplemental Electric Utilities and Infrastructure Information June 2022 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 %

Inc.(Dec.) % Inc. (Dec.) Weather Normal(b) 2022 2021 %

Inc. (Dec.) % Inc. (Dec.) Weather Normal(b) GWh Sales(a) Residential 5,367 5,203 3.2 % 9,894 9,691 2.1 % General Service 3,891 3,739 4.1 % 7,236 6,955 4.0 % Industrial 962 852 12.9 % 1,767 1,664 6.2 % Other Energy Sales 8 5 60.0 % 17 11 54.5 % Unbilled Sales 753 525 - % 1,199 123 874.8 % Total Retail Sales 10,981 10,324 6.4 % 3.1 % 20,113 18,444 9.0 % 6.8 % Wholesale and Other 1,359 870 56.2 % 2,129 1,304 63.3 % Total Electric Sales - Duke Energy Florida 12,340 11,194 10.2 % 22,242 19,748 12.6 % Average Number of Customers Residential 1,715,895 1,685,526 1.8 % 1,713,661 1,681,641 1.9 % General Service 207,626 204,877 1.3 % 207,380 204,455 1.4 % Industrial 1,881 1,948 (3.4 %) 1,894 1,952 (3.0 %) Other Energy Sales 3,751 3,781 (0.8 %) 3,757 3,784 (0.7 %) Total Retail Customers 1,929,153 1,896,132 1.7 % 1,926,692 1,891,832 1.8 % Wholesale and Other 8 6 33.3 % 9 7 28.6 % Total Average Number of Customers - Duke Energy Florida 1,929,161 1,896,138 1.7 % 1,926,701 1,891,839 1.8 % Sources of Electric Energy (GWh) Generated - Net Output(c) Coal 1,360 1,879 (27.6 %) 2,183 2,915 (25.1 %) Natural Gas and Oil 9,179 8,203 11.9 % 17,143 15,379 11.5 % Renewable Energy 463 295 56.9 % 742 479 54.9 % Total Generation(d) 11,002 10,377 6.0 % 20,068 18,773 6.9 % Purchased Power and Net Interchange(e) 1,609 1,227 31.1 % 2,214 2,064 7.3 % Total Sources of Energy 12,611 11,604 8.7 % 22,282 20,837 6.9 % Less: Line Loss and Other 271 410 (33.9 %) 40 1,089 (96.3 %) Total GWh Sources 12,340 11,194 10.2 % 22,242 19,748 12.6 % Owned MW Capacity(c) Summer 10,412 10,246 Winter 11,115 11,114 Heating and Cooling Degree Days Actual Heating Degree Days 4 15 (73.3 %) 301 310 (2.9 %) Cooling Degree Days 1,188 1,092 8.8 % 1,481 1,360 8.9 % Variance from Normal Heating Degree Days (55.1 %) 68.5 % (19.4 %) (18.2 %) Cooling Degree Days 12.8 % 4.0 % 18.1 % 9.6 % (a) Except as indicated in footnote (b), represents non-weather normalized billed sales, with energy delivered but not yet billed (i.e., unbilled sales) reflected as a single amount and not allocated to the respective retail classes. (b) Represents weather-normal total retail calendar sales (i.e., billed and unbilled sales). (c) Statistics reflect Duke Energy's ownership share of jointly owned stations. (d) Generation by source is reported net of auxiliary power. (e) Purchased power includes renewable energy purchases.

Duke Energy Ohio Quarterly Highlights Supplemental Electric Utilities and Infrastructure Information June 2022 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 %

Inc.(Dec.) % Inc. (Dec.) Weather Normal(b) 2022 2021 %

Inc. (Dec.) % Inc. (Dec.) Weather Normal(b) GWh Sales(a) Residential 1,964 1,829 7.4 % 4,425 4,416 0.2 % General Service 1,717 2,111 (18.7 %) 3,868 4,283 (9.7 %) Industrial 959 1,366 (29.8 %) 2,255 2,701 (16.5 %) Other Energy Sales 13 26 (50.0 %) 39 52 (25.0 %) Unbilled Sales 747 206 262.6 % 644 (115) 660.0 % Total Retail Sales 5,400 5,538 (2.5 %) (3.8 %) 11,231 11,337 (0.9 %) (1.7 %) Wholesale and Other 164 200 (18.0 %) 330 405 (18.5 %) Total Electric Sales - Duke Energy Ohio 5,564 5,738 (3.0 %) 11,561 11,742 (1.5 %) Average Number of Customers Residential 815,709 803,842 1.5 % 812,995 803,025 1.2 % General Service 74,631 73,732 1.2 % 74,442 73,655 1.1 % Industrial 2,419 2,431 (0.5 %) 2,423 2,431 (0.3 %) Other Energy Sales 2,840 2,623 8.3 % 2,829 2,587 9.4 % Total Retail Customers 895,599 882,628 1.5 % 892,689 881,698 1.2 % Wholesale and Other 1 1 - % 1 1 - % Total Average Number of Customers - Duke Energy Ohio 895,600 882,629 1.5 % 892,690 881,699 1.2 % Sources of Electric Energy (GWh) Generated - Net Output(c) Coal 792 872 (9.2 %) 1,690 1,838 (8.1 %) Natural Gas and Oil 19 26 (26.9 %) 24 28 (14.3 %) Total Generation(d) 811 898 (9.7 %) 1,714 1,866 (8.1 %) Purchased Power and Net Interchange(e) 5,869 5,402 8.6 % 11,698 11,183 4.6 % Total Sources of Energy 6,680 6,300 6.0 % 13,412 13,049 2.8 % Less: Line Loss and Other 1,116 562 98.6 % 1,851 1,307 41.6 % Total GWh Sources 5,564 5,738 (3.0 %) 11,561 11,742 (1.5 %) Owned MW Capacity(c) Summer 1,076 1,076 Winter 1,164 1,164 Heating and Cooling Degree Days Actual Heating Degree Days 440 514 (14.4 %) 2,959 3,014 (1.8 %) Cooling Degree Days 411 360 14.2 % 411 360 14.2 % Variance from Normal Heating Degree Days (0.8 %) 16.4 % (1.6 %) 0.5 % Cooling Degree Days 22.9 % 8.1 % 21.8 % 7.1 % (a) Except as indicated in footnote (b), represents non-weather normalized billed sales, with energy delivered but not yet billed (i.e., unbilled sales) reflected as a single amount and not allocated to the respective retail classes. (b) Represents weather-normal total retail calendar sales (i.e., billed and unbilled sales). (c) Statistics reflect Duke Energy's ownership share of jointly owned stations. (d) Generation by source is reported net of auxiliary power. (e) Purchased power includes renewable energy purchases.

Duke Energy Indiana Quarterly Highlights Supplemental Electric Utilities and Infrastructure Information June 2022 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 %

Inc.(Dec.) % Inc. (Dec.) Weather Normal(b) 2022 2021 %

Inc. (Dec.) % Inc. (Dec.) Weather Normal(b) GWh Sales(a) Residential 1,991 1,845 7.9 % 4,742 4,704 0.8 % General Service 1,974 1,817 8.6 % 3,889 3,726 4.4 % Industrial 1,920 2,508 (23.4 %) 4,203 4,920 (14.6 %) Other Energy Sales 13 12 8.3 % 26 25 4.0 % Unbilled Sales 542 189 186.8 % 471 (224) 310.3 % Total Retail Sales 6,440 6,371 1.1 % (0.4 %) 13,331 13,151 1.4 % 0.4 % Wholesale and Other 1,204 995 21.0 % 2,263 1,941 16.6 % Total Electric Sales - Duke Energy Indiana 7,644 7,366 3.8 % 15,594 15,092 3.3 % Average Number of Customers Residential 770,900 759,083 1.6 % 768,867 757,885 1.4 % General Service 105,293 104,527 0.7 % 105,185 104,447 0.7 % Industrial 2,664 2,672 (0.3 %) 2,666 2,673 (0.3 %) Other Energy Sales 4,008 3,996 0.3 % 4,016 3,991 0.6 % Total Retail Customers 882,865 870,278 1.4 % 880,734 868,996 1.4 % Wholesale and Other 3 4 (25.0 %) 3 4 (25.0 %) Total Average Number of Customers - Duke Energy Indiana 882,868 870,282 1.4 % 880,737 869,000 1.4 % Sources of Electric Energy (GWh) Generated - Net Output(c) Coal 3,898 3,614 7.9 % 8,000 8,358 (4.3 %) Hydro 72 81 (11.1 %) 99 145 (31.7 %) Natural Gas and Oil 889 715 24.3 % 2,135 1,193 79.0 % Renewable Energy 9 8 12.5 % 12 9 33.3 % Total Generation(d) 4,868 4,418 10.2 % 10,246 9,705 5.6 % Purchased Power and Net Interchange(e) 3,493 7,333 (52.4 %) 6,810 10,435 (34.7 %) Total Sources of Energy 8,361 11,751 (28.8 %) 17,056 20,140 (15.3 %) Less: Line Loss and Other 717 4,385 (83.6 %) 1,462 5,048 (71.0 %) Total GWh Sources 7,644 7,366 3.8 % 15,594 15,092 3.3 % Owned MW Capacity(c) Summer 6,346 6,346 Winter 6,781 6,781 Heating and Cooling Degree Days Actual Heating Degree Days 499 556 (10.3 %) 3,297 3,261 1.1 % Cooling Degree Days 417 355 17.5 % 417 355 17.5 % Variance from Normal Heating Degree Days 1.8 % 13.4 % 1.8 % 0.7 % Cooling Degree Days 24.4 % 6.0 % 23.3 % 5.1 % (a) Except as indicated in footnote (b), represents non-weather normalized billed sales, with energy delivered but not yet billed (i.e., unbilled sales) reflected as a single amount and not allocated to the respective retail classes. (b) Represents weather-normal total retail calendar sales (i.e., billed and unbilled sales). (c) Statistics reflect Duke Energy's ownership share of jointly owned stations. (d) Generation by source is reported net of auxiliary power. (e) Purchased power includes renewable energy purchases.

Gas Utilities and Infrastructure Quarterly Highlights June 2022 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 %

Inc. (Dec.) 2022 2021 %

Inc. (Dec.) Total Sales Piedmont Natural Gas Local Distribution Company (LDC) throughput (dekatherms)(a) 126,530,274 106,034,615 19.3 % 306,717,375 255,661,197 20.0 % Duke Energy Midwest LDC throughput (Mcf) 16,531,986 14,842,857 11.4 % 53,762,623 51,951,909 3.5 % Average Number of Customers - Piedmont Natural Gas Residential 1,039,928 1,024,921 1.5 % 1,039,641 1,023,389 1.6 % Commercial 106,391 105,602 0.7 % 106,628 105,829 0.8 % Industrial 957 959 (0.2 %) 957 962 (0.5 %) Power Generation 19 19 - % 19 19 - % Total Average Number of Gas Customers - Piedmont Natural Gas 1,147,295 1,131,501 1.4 % 1,147,245 1,130,199 1.5 % Average Number of Customers - Duke Energy Midwest Residential 516,973 511,276 1.1 % 516,037 510,703 1.0 % General Service 42,551 34,565 23.1 % 38,822 34,495 12.5 % Industrial 1,602 1,747 (8.3 %) 1,618 1,748 (7.4 %) Other 103 130 (20.8 %) 111 130 (14.6 %) Total Average Number of Gas Customers - Duke Energy Midwest 561,229 547,718 2.5 % 556,588 547,076 1.7 % (a) Piedmont has a margin decoupling mechanism in North Carolina, weather normalization mechanisms in South Carolina and Tennessee and fixed-price contracts with most power generation customers that significantly eliminate the impact of throughput changes on earnings. Duke Energy Ohio's rate design also serves to offset this impact.

Commercial Renewables Quarterly Highlights June 2022 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 % Inc. (Dec.) 2022 2021 % Inc. (Dec.) Renewable Plant Production, GWh 3,430 2,787 23.1 % 6,418 5,375 19.4 % Net Proportional MW Capacity in Operation(a) n/a n/a 4,759 4,474 6.4 % (a) Includes 100% tax equity project capacity.

